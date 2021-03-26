To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2021, depicting a well-distributed position that's host to some of the biggest stars in the game.

The Super Elite: Fernando Tatis, Trea Turner^, Trevor Story^

The Elite: Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager

The Near-Elite: Adalberto Mondesi^, Bo Bichette, Tim Anderson, Xander Bogaerts

The Next-Best Things: Gleyber Torres, Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson

The Fallback Options: Didi Gregorius, Marcus Semien, Tommy Edman^, David Fletcher†, Andres Gimenez^

The Last Resorts: Jorge Polanco, Wander Franco, Jake Cronenworth, Willi Castro, Paul DeJong

The Deep-Leaguers: Ha-seong Kim, Elvis Andrus, Jonathan Villar^, Chris Taylor, Willy Adames, Amed Rosario

The Leftovers: Nick Ahmed, Joey Wendle, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nico Hoerner, Kevin Newman, Bobby Witt, Jeter Downs

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

