walker-buehler.jpg

If you've followed me for the past year or so, you know I've come to value high-end starting pitchers above everything else, to the point I consider them to be the only real currency in Fantasy Baseball (apart from maybe base-stealers in a 5x5 league).

I'm going even further with it this year. I have to.

Part of the reason is because so many others have joined in the fun, elevating the cost of all pitchers with a pulse. Part of the reason is because the shortened 2020 season will only serve to exacerbate the problem.

I've broken it down in great detail elsewhere, but the gist of it is this: If diverging workload expectations are largely to blame for the disparity within the pitcher ranks and workload expectations are largely driven by each individual player's workload history, what happens to workload expectations after a year in which no pitcher throws even 100 innings?

There is no precedent for this. There are only guesses, and my best guess is that only the most established innings-eaters will get to eat innings in 2021. Teams will be extra cautious with their developing arms, not wanting an oddball season to be the reason for a potentially career-altering injury.

That's just standard operating procedure, of course. The difference this year is that so many pitchers are afflicted all at once, to the point that maybe some teams will have no choice but to bend their rules just to make sure all the innings are covered. Contending teams especially may be inclined to do so.

Bottom line is there is no clear standard. It'll be defined team by team and individual by individual, with little warning of what's come. Given that starting pitcher is the most consequential position, leaving no clear path to victory if you mess it up, I see no other choice than to hedge my bet, to gather up maybe six hurlers with stud potential instead of last year's four so that I have alternatives in place when things inevitably go wrong.

Hopefully, at least two of those six will come from this first group:

Studs with few workload concerns

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
619.082.8411.6
headshot-image
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
717.922.3813.8
headshot-image
Shane Bieber CLE SP
824.331.6314.2
headshot-image
Trevor Bauer CIN SP
1521.461.7312.3
headshot-image
Yu Darvish SD SP
1721.132.0111.0
headshot-image
Lucas Giolito CHW SP
2116.463.4812.1
headshot-image
Aaron Nola PHI SP
2215.673.2812.1
headshot-image
Jack Flaherty STL SP
2710.064.9110.9
headshot-image
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
2919.202.169.6
headshot-image
Luis Castillo CIN SP
3013.463.2111.4
headshot-image
Zac Gallen ARI SP
4315.922.7510.3
headshot-image
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
4413.733.0511.1
headshot-image
Kenta Maeda MIN SP
5121.002.7010.8
headshot-image
Lance Lynn CHW SP
5517.503.329.5
headshot-image
Carlos Carrasco NYM SP
7413.922.9110.9

There's a Big Three here, as you may already know. Shane Bieber, Jacob deGrom and Gerrit Cole are all likely first-rounders, which itself shows how much the pitching market has changed, and I would take them in that order despite what the ADP column shows. I'm a little surprised Cole is still coming out ahead there.

Trevor Bauer, Yu Darvish, Lucas Giolito and Aaron Nola are all probably off the board by the end of Round 2, and I'm not totally opposed to grabbing one of them even if I have one of the Big Three. It's almost a must if I don't. To some degree, it depends on the quality of hitter I'd be passing over, not to mention whether it's a points (favoring pitchers) or categories (favoring hitters) league. But I can't stress enough how your early picks -- say, the first seven rounds -- are your only chance at standout production at a position where no one will have enough.

Position Strategy: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP    

I'm taking some personal liberties with the "few workload concerns" designation. I don't think anyone would argue with the names I've already mentioned, nor Luis Castillo, Lance Lynn and Carlos Carrasco. But these others? Jack Flaherty is still only 25 and barely got to pitch last year. Clayton Kershaw can never make it through a full year healthy. Zac Gallen has yet to pitch a full major-league season. Ditto Brandon Woodruff. Kenta Maeda kept getting shifted to the bullpen by the Dodgers in his years before joining the Twins, so we don't really know how he'll hold up as a starter.

Let's just say I'm reading between the lines for these pitchers, taking my cues from how deep they're allowed to go into games, where they slot in the starting rotation, and what their career high in innings looks like. My intuition tells me that all of these pitchers will have a long leash, even coming off an pandemic-shortened season.

This next group not so much ...

Studs with some workload concerns

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Walker Buehler LAD SP
1811.383.4410.3
headshot-image
Blake Snell SD SP
4711.053.2411.3
headshot-image
Tyler Glasnow TB SP
4815.054.0814.3
headshot-image
Corbin Burnes MIL SP
5915.002.1113.3
headshot-image
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
6618.50^3.32^10.8^
headshot-image
Zach Plesac CLE SP
6721.442.289.3
headshot-image
Hyun-Jin Ryu TOR SP
6915.422.699.7
headshot-image
Dinelson Lamet SD SP
7717.382.0912.1

^2019 stats

Walker Buehler probably stands out here given that he's a second-round pick on average, but the Dodgers have always handled him so cautiously, having him more or less skip spring training the past two years and instead build up in-season. He made it six innings in only one of his starts this past year. Factor in the Dodgers' unparalleled rotation depth, and Buehler seems like the perfect candidate to have his workload suppressed. At that cost, I will have no shares.

We do ADP analysis, overvalued and undervalued on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast embedded below. Make sure you subscribe at Apple, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts for more of our comprehensive draft prep coverage: 

For many of these pitchers, it was already happening in starker fashion. Maybe Blake Snell will get a longer leash with the Padres than he had with the Rays, but this really isn't the year to test the theory. Tyler Glasnow, meanwhile, is still subject to the Rays' ways. Corbin Burnes has spent most of his major-league career in relief, so asking him to throw even 120 innings might be a stretch. Who knows how Dinelson Lamet's elbow will hold up?

The most likely exceptions are Stephen Strasburg, Zach Plesac and Hyun-Jin Ryu. I was tempted to put Plesac in the previous group, actually, given that he threw seven-plus innings more consistently than any pitcher in 2020, but it's just such a small track record. Track record isn't Strasburg's problem, of course, but he's coming off a carpal tunnel procedure that hasn't been explored much in a baseball setting. Ryu has a pretty significant injury history himself.

All of this is to say that if you're grabbing your first starting pitcher here, you're probably too late. It won't be someone you can bank on all year, provided he's even in a position to throw six innings a start. I'm not saying this group should be avoided, but optimally, you'll be grabbing your third and/or fourth starter here.

Others for whom a stud outcome is possible

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Max Fried ATL SP
6115.912.258.0
headshot-image
Sonny Gray CIN SP
6513.273.7011.6
headshot-image
Kyle Hendricks CHC SP
7817.672.887.1
headshot-image
Jose Berrios MIN SP
8411.334.009.7
headshot-image
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
9115.052.926.7
headshot-image
Ian Anderson ATL SP
9515.581.9511.4
headshot-image
Framber Valdez HOU SP
9616.003.579.7
headshot-image
Zack Greinke HOU SP
9912.384.039.0
headshot-image
Chris Paddack SD SP
1019.924.738.9
headshot-image
Jesus Luzardo OAK SP
10210.384.129.0
headshot-image
Dylan Bundy LAA SP
10416.553.299.9
headshot-image
Sixto Sanchez MIA SP
11313.213.467.6
headshot-image
Charlie Morton ATL SP
1186.894.7410.0
headshot-image
Lance McCullers HOU SP
12311.03.939.2
headshot-image
Patrick Corbin WAS SP
1277.914.668.2
headshot-image
Joe Musgrove SD SP
1488.313.8612.5
headshot-image
Frankie Montas OAK SP
1537.275.6010.2
headshot-image
Mike Soroka ATL SP
15816.10^2.68^7.3^
headshot-image
Corey Kluber NYY SP
1946.57^5.80^9.6^

^2019 stats

Definitely some fence-straddlers here who I could be talked into moving up or down a tier. The ones who were good in 2020 I'm still a little suspicious of (Max Fried, Framber Valdez, Dylan Bundy). The ones who were bad in 2020 I now have reason to be suspicious of (Chris Paddack, Charlie Morton, Patrick Corbin). And then there are Ian Anderson, Sixto Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo, who I'm convinced have stud talent but haven't been vetted enough yet.

The name for this group is fitting, though. I do think all of these pitchers have a possible stud outcome, so they're the kind I like to target as my fifth and sixth starters. If something goes wrong with one of my top four, hopefully I can just slot one of these in his place. It's much better than turning to the waiver wire.

Of course, my comfort level with someone like Kyle Hendricks is vastly different than for someone like Corey Kluber, and the difference in ADP should tell you as much. But I genuinely think Kluber could bounce back with stud numbers after a couple of injury-plagued years, and for the purposes of this exercise, I didn't want to omit anyone who I thought had that kind of potential. Better not make him more than your sixth starter, though. Seventh would be even better.

Will probably have an impact

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Julio Urias LAD SP
11212.503.277.4
headshot-image
Pablo Lopez MIA SP
12912.963.619.3
headshot-image
Sandy Alcantara MIA SP
13315.643.008.4
headshot-image
Dustin May LAD SP
13611.422.577.1
headshot-image
Kevin Gausman SF SP
13812.213.6211.9
headshot-image
Marco Gonzales SEA SP
13918.553.108.3
headshot-image
German Marquez COL SP
16413.043.758.0
headshot-image
David Price LAD SP
16611.00^4.28^10.7^
headshot-image
Chris Bassitt OAK SP
16815.052.297.9
headshot-image
Triston McKenzie CLE SP
17211.633.2411.3
headshot-image
Aaron Civale CLE SP
17311.294.748.4
headshot-image
Dallas Keuchel CHW SP
17415.911.996.0
headshot-image
Tony Gonsolin LAD SP
18613.782.318.9
headshot-image
Tyler Mahle CIN SP
18811.103.5911.3
headshot-image
Jose Urquidy HOU SP
18914.302.735.2
headshot-image
Cristian Javier HOU SP
19212.253.488.9
headshot-image
Shohei Ohtani LAA DH
195-8.2537.8016.2
headshot-image
Marcus Stroman TOR SP
21311.98^3.22^7.8^
headshot-image
Michael Pineda MIN SP
22413.903.388.4
headshot-image
James Paxton NYY SP
3336.606.6411.5

^2019 stats

The downside to loading up on so many pitchers early is that I miss out on most of the guys I find interesting here, having to turn my attention to hitting instead. No regrets or anything. The hitters going in the same range are by and large better and certainly more trustworthy, but in a perfect world, I'd like to take a shot on Kevin Gausman's spiking strikeout rate.

Most of these pitchers don't have that kind of upside, instead making up the tiny middle class at the position. Guys like Marco Gonzales, German Marquez and Dallas Keuchel you'll probably never feel compelled to drop, but they're not setting you apart either.

Generally, I'll still come away with one of these pitchers, and it just depends on who falls. The ones I like most (for the upside) are Gausman, Triston McKenzie and Tyler Mahle, though I've come to believe Michael Pineda is pretty underrated himself. Shohei Ohtani and James Paxton of course have upside, too, but they're purely lottery tickets at this point.

The Sleepers

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 ERA2020 K/9
headshot-image
Andrew Heaney LAA SP
19611.924.469.5
headshot-image
Zach Eflin PHI SP
20412.463.9710.7
headshot-image
Jameson Taillon NYY SP
20510.57^4.10^7.2^
headshot-image
Chris Sale BOS SP
20813.28^4.40^13.3^
headshot-image
Eduardo Rodriguez BOS SP
21014.84^3.81^9.4^
headshot-image
John Means BAL SP
2198.604.538.7
headshot-image
Nate Pearson TOR SP
2216.006.008.0
headshot-image
Nathan Eovaldi BOS SP
23313.203.729.7
headshot-image
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
24013.47^4.28^9.2^
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal DET SP
2535.815.6210.4
headshot-image
Casey Mize DET SP
2552.006.998.3
headshot-image
Domingo German NYY SP
26115.24^4.03^9.6^
headshot-image
Luis Severino NYY SP
27310.50^1.50^12.8^
headshot-image
Deivi Garcia NYY SP
28113.084.988.7
headshot-image
A.J. Puk OAK RP
2923.55^3.18^10.3^
headshot-image
Brady Singer KC SP
33010.794.068.5
headshot-image
Jordan Montgomery NYY SP
3347.355.119.6
headshot-image
Michael Kopech CHW SP
341---------------
headshot-image
Dane Dunning TEX SP
34212.073.979.3
headshot-image
Justus Sheffield SEA SP
34412.403.587.8
headshot-image
MacKenzie Gore SD SP
345-----1.69*12.0*
headshot-image
Drew Smyly ATL SP
3468.003.4214.4
headshot-image
Griffin Canning LAA SP
3509.273.999.0
headshot-image
Mitch Keller PIT SP
3688.602.916.7
headshot-image
Spencer Howard PHI SP
3854.085.928.5
headshot-image
Adbert Alzolay CHC SP
4557.922.9512.2

^2019, majors
*2019, minors

Here's where you throw up a prayer in the late rounds and hope it amounts to something. A couple of these guys (OK, mainly just John Means) I like so much that I'm tempted to include them with the previous group, but the bottom line is that none of them has earned anything in the way of trust. All it would take for you to dump them is a bad start or two at the beginning of the year, which is how it should be for late-round picks.

There are some pretty high-profile prospects here that might be worth stashing longer, like Nate Pearson, Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, A.J. Puk, Michael Kopech, MacKenzie Gore and Spencer Howard, but particularly the ones who have reached the majors already will need to deliver at some point to justify the roster spot in a re-draft league. And of course, for Luis Severino, Chris Sale and Noah Syndergaard, who are all recovering from Tommy John surgery, stashing is the entire goal.

My favorites from this group are Means, Griffin Canning and Drew Smyly, who all saw their strikeout rates spike down the stretch last year. Adbert Alzolay also fits that description to a lesser degree. Deivi Garcia is being overlooked as an up-and-comer who got to work pretty deep into games for the Yankees last year, and I'm intrigued by the bounce-back potential of Jameson Taillon and Eduardo Rodriguez. 