Here's one of the best pieces of advice I can give you as you prepare for your Fantasy draft: Forget about names. Names don't matter, production does. Names are associated with a level of production, of course, and given how hard it is to accurately project production, names are what we often fall back on.

Names you know you can trust. Names everyone is talking about. Names you saw at the top of last year's leaderboards. Names who have let you down in the past. Names, names, names. But what you want at the end of the season is more numbers than the people you're going up against in your league, and it doesn't matter if you can't spell anyone in your lineup's name.

Sometimes, we fall in love with certain names, when other names going later in drafts might produce just as much, and this is where projections can help us out. We can identify certain types of profiles from the early rounds and see whether we can find similar production later on in drafts.

One example is Trent Grisham. Grisham's is a trendy name in Fantasy baseball drafts for 2021; he's a former top prospect in a great offense with a potentially rare skill set in Fantasy -- the ability to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases is more valued than ever before. He's also a bust candidate for me, and it's not just because of the platoon split concerns (33.9% K rate, 7.7% BB rate against LHP) or batted-ball issues (10th highest infield fly-ball rate in baseball in 2020); it's also because there are very similar players being drafted later than him right now.

And Grisham isn't alone. I've got nine other players in similar situations, going early in drafts with potential statistical doppelgangers with less hype going later in drafts. That doesn't mean I don't like Grisham or any of these other nine players. I just have a hard time justifying paying the sticker price for the name brand when the generic option may not be much worse. Here's what I mean, with the help of the ATC projection system from SportsLine.com:

Trent Grisham/Cavan Biggio vs. Austin Meadows/Byron Buxton/Ramon Laureano/Aaron Hicks/Tommy Edman

Name ADP G AVG R HR RBI SB Cavan Biggio 66.1 144 0.241 92 22 72 17 Trent Grisham 68.5 147 0.250 92 24 73 18 Austin Meadows 96.3 135 0.259 78 26 76 10 Byron Buxton 113.0 126 0.255 68 23 70 15 Tommy Edman 131.5 131 0.266 73 12 57 12 Ramon Laureano 146.7 143 0.248 82 22 70 10 Aaron Hicks 278.9 129 0.237 76 20 65 8

Ultimately, what you're paying for with both Grisham and Biggio is that power-speed combo, plus the hope that they'll score a lot of runs at the top of their lineups. While it is true that it is hard to find players projected for homer totals in the 20s with steal totals in the high-teens, the fact that both are likely to be batting average liabilities does make them stand out a bit less.

Obviously, Biggio and Grisham have better projections than anyone else here, though playing time gaps explain some of that across the board. And I'll also note that the actual production from this group over the last few seasons isn't tilted in favor of Biggio or Grisham nearly as much -- or at all (per-150-game averages for 2019 and 2020 included):



G R HR RBI SB BA Cavan Biggio 150 91 20 64 17 0.240 Trent Grisham 150 90 22 68 15 0.243 Austin Meadows 150 88 32 88 12 0.273 Byron Buxton 150 80 27 87 19 0.259 Tommy Edman 150 90 16 63 17 0.283 Ramon Laureano 150 90 25 78 13 0.266 Aaron Hicks 150 92 24 76 7 0.231

Last season wasn't the first for any of these players, but the two months we saw in 2020 is what is driving the gap in price. Hicks and Buxton have injury histories that are driving their prices down too, but all of the alternatives here stand as pretty excellent bounce-back candidates, each with as much or more upside as Grisham and Biggio. I'm content to wait until after pick 100 for this kind of profile.

Walker Buehler vs. Kenta Maeda/Hyun-Jin Ryu/Zack Greinke

Name ADP IP W ERA SO WHIP Walker Buehler 19.0 168 12 3.45 191 1.09 Kenta Maeda 50.3 170 12 4.11 182 1.19 Hyun-Jin Ryu 70.2 176 12 3.70 166 1.21 Zack Greinke 106.7 180 12 4.00 165 1.18

Here's another example of one where the projections clearly side with Buehler, though I'll note that they also have him with the lower innings total of this group. Anything can happen over the course of a full season, but if all four of these pitchers stay healthy, I'd bet on Buehler finishing last in innings. That matters.

And it also matters that Maeda, Ryu, and Greinke are all being significantly dinged for their age by the projections. That's not unreasonable -- Father Time is undefeated, after all -- but I'll take the under on all three for ERA and WHIP. Especially Ryu, who has a 2.30 ERA and 1.036 WHIP over the last three seasons. For his part, Greinke has a 3.20 ERA and 1.045 WHIP over his last three seasons; Buehler is at 3.03 and 1.002. Better, but not that much better, especially with concerns about how many innings the Dodgers will let him throw after he threw just 61.2 over 13 starts including a World Series run.

D.J. LeMahieu vs. Whit Merrifield/Ketel Marte/Jeff McNeil

Name ADP G AVG R HR RBI SB DJ LeMahieu 26.6 144 0.304 98 19 75 6 Whit Merrifield 41.8 149 0.283 89 15 68 25 Ketel Marte 82.9 143 0.290 82 20 75 6 Jeff McNeil 89.5 147 0.293 81 18 74 4

The profile here is "very high-average, with enough power and run production," and LeMahieu is certainly the king of that profile right now. Given his spot in the Yankees lineup, the upside here for LeMahieu is probably higher than anyone else's -- with the exception of Merrifield, who could very well steal 30-plus bases. However, there's one pesky little concern to keep in mind: The potential de-juiced ball.

We likely won't know what the impact of the new will be until the season starts unfortunately, but LeMahieu could be one of the players most impacted. He had the third-shortest average home run distance in 2020, at a meager 361 feet. He had the seventh-shortest in 2019, though his 386-foot distance was certainly more impressive. The short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium helps get the most out of LeMahieu's opposite-field heavy approach, but given the number of wall scrapers LeMahieu hits, even a pretty small change in how far the ball travels could have an outsized impact on his production.

LeMahieu will still hit for a high average, of course, but so will Marte and McNeil. If LeMahieu is more like a high-teens home runs guy, does he really deserve to go 60 spots ahead of those guys?

Bo Bichette vs. Starling Marte/Javier Baez/Dansby Swanson

Name ADP G AVG R HR RBI SB Bo Bichette 24.6 142 0.286 91 23 84 21 Starling Marte 50.3 145 0.277 87 19 72 25 Javier Baez 75.5 148 0.259 82 28 86 11 Dansby Swanson 109.4 144 0.257 91 22 77 12

The projections don't back this one up, and it's impossible to argue with what Bichette has done so far in his MLB career: .307/.347/.549 line with a 30-homer, 17-steal pace. Except, of course, we're talking about just a 75-game sample size, which makes a borderline second-round ADP pretty hard to stomach. Sure, Bichette has been awesome, but Baez just had a .286/.321/.544 line with a 35-homer, 18-steal pace between 2018 and 2019, and his came across 298 games. Swanson has had similarly productive stretches, including a .274/.345/.464 line with a full-season pace of 27 homers and 14 steals in 2020.

Bichette will probably be better than this trio, but there's a lot of volatility baked into his profile that isn't being accounted for. He could be a superstar, sure, but the chances he underperforms this cost are higher than the chances that he blows it away.

Eloy Jimenez vs. Rafael Devers/George Springer/Yordan Alvarez/Nelson Cruz

Name ADP G AVG R HR RBI SB Eloy Jimenez 32.3 144 0.287 80 36 103 1 Rafael Devers 42.1 148 0.281 96 31 100 4 George Springer 49.0 141 0.274 100 33 91 4 Yordan Alvarez 77.7 124 0.276 76 32 90 1 Nelson Cruz 92.2 125 0.273 73 32 86 0

Eloy figures to be a high-level contributor in average, HR, and RBI, but the thing is, he's likely only going to be a contributor in those three categories. He's a low-OBP guy and a poor baserunner, so runs could be tough to come by, and he hasn't stolen a base in a game since 2017. That puts a lot of pressure on him to stand out in those three categories -- and two of those categories are the easiest to find in the game. I have Devers and Springer ranked ahead of Jimenez, and I would rather have Alvarez and Cruz at their respective prices, even though they are Utility only.

Nolan Arenado vs. Luke Voit/Eugenio Suarez/Lourdes Gurriel/Eddie Rosario

Name ADP G AVG R HR RBI SB Nolan Arenado 38.6 147 0.271 84 30 95 1 Luke Voit 59.9 141 0.262 86 34 92 0 Eugenio Suarez 74.4 149 0.246 86 37 101 3 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 88.9 143 0.274 77 28 86 7 Eddie Rosario 104.7 137 0.271 79 29 91 5

Arenado's is an obvious case of name brand pushing a player's price up. He's been an elite Fantasy option for a long time, and while I won't hold 2020 against him, the simple fact is, he doesn't have Coors Field backing him up anymore. I don't think he'll just collapse as a hitter, but this projection seems pretty reasonable to me. I expect he'll be a good, but not great hitter, and you're paying for pretty close to great. Suarez in particular is one of my favorite Arenado alternatives -- I have them separated by just two spots in my overall rankings -- while Gurriel has been even better than this projection in his career to date.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Corbin Burnes/Sonny Gray/Dinelson Lamet

Name ADP IP W ERA SO WHIP Tyler Glasnow 47.8 160 13 3.67 213 1.14 Corbin Burnes 60.8 151 10 3.68 182 1.21 Sonny Gray 68.3 173 12 3.83 193 1.27 Dinelson Lamet 91.6 133 9 3.59 168 1.16

150 elite innings may be more valuable than ever in 2021, given how few pitchers we expect to throw big innings. However, when you're spending a fourth-round pick on a pitcher who is no sure thing for even 150 innings, you need that pitcher to be a slam dunk for the elite production side of the equation, and I'm not sure Glasnow is that. I have him as a bust for this season, and as I noted in that column, Glasnow has a 4.61 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over his last 23 starts. That isn't just an arbitrary endpoint, either; it marks his return from a four-month absence in September 2019 due to a forearm strain.

Burnes' 2020 was a massive outlier from his 2019, but there's never been a question about his talent. Plus, the sample size for that outlier is actually slightly bigger than Glasnow's own outlier season in 2019 -- 240 batters faced to 230. Lamet comes with even bigger injury concerns, due to his ongoing arm issues, but the upside is similar -- he had a 2.09 ERA and 0.855 WHIP over 267 batters faced in 2020. I don't mind paying for the kind of high-volatility profile Glasnow represents, but I need it at a discount.

Max Fried vs. Kyle Hendricks/Jose Berrios/Zack Wheeler/David Price

Name ADP IP W ERA SO WHIP Max Fried 68.8 166 13 3.79 158 1.31 Kyle Hendricks 82.2 191 12 3.86 156 1.20 Jose Berrios 83.5 185 13 3.97 189 1.23 Zack Wheeler 96.2 185 11 3.95 168 1.26 David Price 187.1 115 8 4.12 117 1.27

We're still trying to figure out who, exactly, Max Fried is, but this projection fits in with what I'm expecting. That's a pretty good pitcher, but it's not a profile we typically get excited about for Fantasy. He was roughly an average strikeout pitcher in 2020, but excelled by limiting damage on contact. That's been Hendricks' M.O. for years, and he does it better than anyone; Berrios and Wheeler also fit the bill, except they've also shown the ability to consistently pitch deep into games. Price is a bit of a wild card here, but he had a 3.38 and 3.58 ERA before 2019's 4.28 mark, and even that number was inflated by 20 runs allowed in his final 17 innings before a cyst in his wrist shut his season down. If he returns from taking the year off in 2020, he could be every bit as good as Fried at a fraction of the cost.

Zach Plesac vs. Jesus Luzardo/Joe Musgrove/John Means

Name ADP IP W ERA SO WHIP Zach Plesac 73.6 164 10 4.19 154 1.22 Jesus Luzardo 105.8 151 9 3.82 153 1.23 Joe Musgrove 126.7 166 10 3.99 169 1.21 John Means 211.6 157 9 4.46 141 1.24

I'll admit, even as a noted Plesac skeptic, I think this projection might be unfair to him. But then again, maybe not: He has a 4.44 FIP, 4.55 xFIP, and 4.58 SIERA over the course of his full 171 innings of work in the majors and he gets hit pretty hard. In his 2020 he looked like an all-new pitcher, as he re-worked his pitch mix and saw his strikeout rate spike from 18.5% to 27.7%. However, that came in just eight starts against five teams, so what we don't know is what Plesac looks like when the league adjusts to him.

Plesac has upside to outperform this projection, but so do the other three pitchers here. Luzardo has legitimate ace upside, while Musgrove has flashed a ton of potential in the past. I can't bring myself to bet on Plesac's eight starts from 2020 with a top-75 pick, but I'm fine looking for upside when it presents itself later.

Matt Olson vs. Jorge Soler/Franmil Reyes/Joey Gallo Miguel Sano

Name ADP G AVG R HR RBI SB Matt Olson 88.5 146 0.237 79 38 97 1 Jorge Soler 141.9 140 0.248 75 32 89 2 Franmil Reyes 151.0 149 0.260 78 35 92 0 Joey Gallo 163.9 146 0.215 84 39 90 5 Miguel Sano 193.5 138 0.226 81 36 85 0

I'll admit, I've found the fascination with Olson a bit baffling in an era where power is easier to find than ever. Olson has rare power, but that's relative to the league as a whole; relative to this group, it's pretty run of the mill. Finding someone who can muscle out a bunch of homers and drive in 90-100 runs while being a batting average drain just isn't that hard to do -- it's also why I'm not overly excited to draft Pete Alonso.

You can see why I'm not beating the door down to draft Olson in their 150-game paces over the last two seasons:



R HR RBI SB BA OBP SLG OPS Matt Olson 81 40 107 1 0.245 0.338 0.508 0.846 Jorge Soler 82 41 103 2 0.257 0.348 0.543 0.891 Franmil Reyes 69 33 83 0 0.257 0.321 0.494 0.814 Joey Gallo 91 38 89 7 0.221 0.351 0.500 0.851 Miguel Sano 102 45 99 0 0.233 0.325 0.544 0.869

Olson doesn't look bad here, but he doesn't look special. Soler has been a little better overall, and Olson doesn't really stand out from the pack anywhere. Which makes it hard to make sense of the ADP gap. Olson is a very good power hitter, but he's still being drafted at a premium that isn't justified by the projections or his production.