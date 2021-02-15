To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Below are the third base tiers for 2021, which reflect the beating the position took in 2020. It makes for an unusually large middle tier comprised mostly of bounce-back candidates, but few assurances overall.

The Super Elite: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Manny Machado, Alex Bregman, Anthony Rendon, DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Rafael Devers, Nolan Arenado

The Next-Best Things: Cavan Biggio, Eugenio Suarez, Yoan Moncada, Max Muncy, Matt Chapman, Gio Urshela, Kris Bryant, Josh Donaldson, Ke'Bryan Hayes

The Fallback Options: Alec Bohm, Tommy Edman

The Last Resorts: Justin Turner, J.D. Davis, Austin Riley, Andres Gimenez, Jeimer Candelario, Kyle Seager

The Deep-Leaguers: Eduardo Escobar, Jean Segura, Brian Anderson Edwin Rios

The Leftovers: Joey Wendle, Carter Kieboom, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Maikel Franco, Yandy Diaz, Evan Longoria, Spencer Torkelson, Ryan McMahon, Asdrubal Cabrera, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brad Miller, Isaac Paredes, Luis Urias, Travis Shaw, Matt Carpenter

^ one tier lower in points leagues