To tier a position means to group players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Tiers 3.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the third base tiers for 2021, which reflect the beating the position took in 2020. It makes for an unusually large middle tier comprised mostly of bounce-back candidates, but few assurances overall.

The Super Elite: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Manny Machado, Alex Bregman, Anthony Rendon, DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Rafael Devers, Nolan Arenado

The Next-Best Things: Cavan Biggio, Eugenio Suarez, Yoan Moncada, Max Muncy, Matt Chapman, Gio Urshela, Kris Bryant, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Josh Donaldson

The Fallback Options: Alec Bohm, Tommy Edman, Justin Turner

The Last Resorts: J.D. Davis, Austin Riley, Andres Gimenez

The Deep-Leaguers: Jean Segura, Kyle Seager, Eduardo Escobar, Brian Anderson, Jeimer Candelario

The Leftovers: Joey Wendle, Carter Kieboom, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Ryan McMahon, Yandy Diaz, Evan Longoria, Spencer Torkelson, Asdrubal Cabrera, Colin Moran, Travis Shaw, Nolan Jones, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo