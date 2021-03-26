To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Below are the third base tiers for 2021, which reflect the beating the position took in 2020. It makes for an unusually large middle tier comprised mostly of bounce-back candidates, but few assurances overall.

The Super Elite: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Manny Machado, DJ LeMahieu, Alex Bregman, Anthony Rendon

The Near-Elite: Rafael Devers, Nolan Arenado

The Next-Best Things: Cavan Biggio, Eugenio Suarez, Yoan Moncada, Max Muncy, Matt Chapman, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Gio Urshela, Kris Bryant

The Fallback Options: Josh Donaldson, Alec Bohm, Tommy Edman^, Andres Gimenez^

The Last Resorts: Justin Turner, Austin Riley, J.D. Davis

The Deep-Leaguers: Jean Segura, Kyle Seager, Eduardo Escobar, Brian Anderson, Jeimer Candelario, Jonathan India

The Leftovers: Joey Wendle, Carter Kieboom, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Ryan McMahon, Yandy Diaz, Evan Longoria, Spencer Torkelson, Asdrubal Cabrera, Colin Moran, Maikel Franco, Travis Shaw, Nolan Jones, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Edwin Rios

^ one tier lower in points leagues

