You need to have a plan for every Fantasy Baseball draft, but when you do as many as we do every year, I'll admit I can pretty much walk into a regular old 12-team, H2H or Roto draft without much prep. You pretty much know how the draft is going to go -- you know which players are moving up boards and who might fall, and there aren't that many different approaches the people in your draft will take.
When you start to venture out into different league sizes and scoring systems, things are different. I got invited to join the newest Tout Wars industry analyst league, and they decided to make that the experimental league. The game of baseball is changing every season, and the standard Fantasy categories and point systems don't necessarily reflect that. That's especially true with the pitching categories, because pitching usage has changed so much since the Fantasy game was first created. So, we're trying to change with the times. This is a 5x5 Rotisserie league with runs, RBI, home runs, and steals plus on-base percentage instead of batting average; on the pitching side, we've got strikeouts, ERA, and WHIP, but we're replacing wins with innings pitched and saves with saves plus holds.
The days of the 200-inning pitcher aren't totally finished, but they are increasingly rare. As are the aces who you can consistently rely on to get through six innings consistently. Pitchers are throwing max effort for every single pitch, teams use openers, and teams pull even very good pitchers before they face the order a third time, which has combined to make the win an increasingly scarce category. At the same time, teams are more willing than ever to embrace non-traditional late-inning, high-leverage reliever usage. In 2019, only one player had 40-plus saves, and only one was on pace for 40 saves in 2020; the Rays are on the extreme edge of this, with 12 different players recording a save in a 60-game season.
This isn't a drastically different game than the one we're used to playing in a traditional league -- seven of the 10 categories are the same, after all. But it did change my approach to the draft. Before I break it down, here's what my roster looks like picking from the No. 10 spot:
|ROUND
|PLAYER
|OVERALL
|1
|Shane Bieber, P, CLE
|10
|2
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
|15
|3
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|34
|4
|Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
|39
|5
|Zack Greinke, P, HOU
|58
|6
|Corbin Burnes, P, MIL
|63
|7
|Javier Baez, SS, CHC
|82
|8
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|87
|9
|Ian Anderson, P, ATL
|106
|10
|Willson Contreras, C, CHC
|111
|11
|Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
|130
|12
|Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
|135
|13
|German Marquez, P, COL
|154
|14
|Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY
|159
|15
|Franmil Reyes, UT, CLE
|178
|16
|Jose Urquidy, P, HOU
|183
|17
|Trevor Rosenthal, P, OAK
|202
|18
|Gio Urshela, CI, NYY
|207
|19
|Kolten Wong, MI, MIL
|226
|20
|Tyler Mahle, P, CIN
|231
|21
|Nick Senzel, OF, CIN
|250
|22
|Amir Garrett, P, CIN
|255
|23
|Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE
|274
|24
|Tommy La Stella, 3B, SF
|279
|25
|Omar Narvaez, C, MIL
|298
|26
|A.J. Puk, P, OAK
|303
|27
|Luis Severino, P, NYY
|322
|28
|Mitch Keller, P, PIT
|327
|29
|Seth Lugo, P, NYM
|346
On the hitting side, the change was fairly simple and obvious -- you want hitters with high-OBPs. That moves a handful of players up and a handful of others down -- Aaron Judge moves up, Eloy Jimenez and Bo Bichette move down, and Mike Trout should be the No. 1 player -- but it's not a fundamental shift in your approach.
It's a bit different on the pitching side. I'm already fading relief pitchers this season, but in a format where the number of viable contributors in the relief pitcher-specific category is significantly larger, I'm not paying up for them at all. The principal impact of saves-plus-holds is that it flattens the relief pitcher position -- you're not chasing saves with mediocre (or, even, bad) relievers, you just want the best relievers. They'll get holds even if they aren't the closer. The saves leaders will get more saves than the holds leaders will, so the balance is still shifted to the traditional closers, but given the turnover at the position every season, it doesn't make much sense to chase saves. Even if Amir Garrett doesn't end up the Opening Day closer, for instance, he'll get holds until he inevitably gets a chance to close.
Replacing innings with wins isn't quite as drastic a change as it may seem at first, though it did change my pitcher targets just a bit. When I was sitting there at No. 10 overall in the draft, I had the choice between Jose Ramirez and Shane Bieber, and my normal response would be to take Ramirez -- in an OBP league, he's even better. But with innings as a discrete, separate category all on its own, Bieber looks even better, ranking second in the majors in innings pitched the last two seasons. I was also willing to reach for Zack Greinke a little earlier than normal, pairing him with Corbin Burnes in the fifth and sixth rounds, giving me a strong base of strikeouts, ratios, and innings.
That balance was on my mind throughout, as I took Ian Anderson in the ninth round and German Marquez in the 13th, the latter of whom should be an excellent source of innings in a season where they will be hard to come by. I think it created a pretty good mix of upside and solid inning-eater types for my staff, and I'm pretty happy with how it worked out considering I spent four of my first 12 picks on starters.
Overall, I'm pretty pleased with this team -- and I'm not usually a person who loves all of my Fantasy teams. I navigated the OBP part with a core built around Freddie Freeman, Alex Bregman, and Aaron Judge, allowing me to target power-speed guys like Javier Baez, Byron Buxton, Ramon Laureano, and Aaron Hicks in the middle rounds. And on the pitching side, I got some of my favorite sleepers and breakouts -- Anderson, Urquidy, Mahle, Puck, Keller -- to go with a core I feel pretty confident in.
You can see the full results below, and here's who took part in this draft:
- Jeff Boggis, FantasyFootballEmpire.com
- Ron Shandler, 2021 Baseball Forecaster/RonShandler.com
- Brian Entrekin, FantasySportsDegens.com
- Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg, FantraxHQ.com
- Al Melchior, TheAthletic.com
- Alex Fast, PitcherList.com
- Ray Flowers, FantasyGuru.com
- Jim Bowden, TheAthletic.com/CBSSports.com
- Andy Behrens, Yahoo.com
- Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy
- Jennifer Piacenti, SiriusXM Fantasy
- Jake Ciely, TheAthletic.com
|ROUND 1
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATL
|Jeff Boggis
|1
|2
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD
|Ron Shandler
|2
|3
|Juan Soto, OF, WSH
|Brian Entrekin
|3
|4
|Mike Trout, OF, LAA
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|4
|5
|Jacob deGrom, P, NYM
|Al Melchior
|5
|6
|Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
|Alex Fast
|6
|7
|Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
|Ray Flowers
|7
|8
|Trea Turner, SS, WSH
|Jim Bowden
|8
|9
|Gerrit Cole, P, NYY
|Andy Behrens
|9
|10
|Shane Bieber, P, CLE
|Chris Towers
|10
|11
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|Jennifer Piacenti
|11
|12
|Bryce Harper, OF, PHI
|Jake Ciely
|12
|ROUND 2
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Cody Bellinger, OF, LAD
|Jake Ciely
|13
|2
|Trevor Story, SS, COL
|Jennifer Piacenti
|14
|3
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
|Chris Towers
|15
|4
|Trevor Bauer, P, LAD
|Andy Behrens
|16
|5
|Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
|Jim Bowden
|17
|6
|Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
|Ray Flowers
|18
|7
|Yu Darvish, P, SD
|Alex Fast
|19
|8
|Manny Machado, 3B, SD
|Al Melchior
|20
|9
|Aaron Nola, P, PHI
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|21
|10
|Lucas Giolito, P, CHW
|Brian Entrekin
|22
|11
|George Springer, OF, TOR
|Ron Shandler
|23
|12
|Walker Buehler, P, LAD
|Jeff Boggis
|24
|ROUND 3
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Max Scherzer, P, WSH
|Jeff Boggis
|25
|2
|Tyler Glasnow, P, TB
|Ron Shandler
|26
|3
|Luis Castillo, P, CIN
|Brian Entrekin
|27
|4
|Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|28
|5
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
|Al Melchior
|29
|6
|Clayton Kershaw, P, LAD
|Alex Fast
|30
|7
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|Ray Flowers
|31
|8
|Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
|Jim Bowden
|32
|9
|Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL
|Andy Behrens
|33
|10
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|Chris Towers
|34
|11
|Jack Flaherty, P, STL
|Jennifer Piacenti
|35
|12
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
|Jake Ciely
|36
|ROUND 4
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
|Jake Ciely
|37
|2
|DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
|Jennifer Piacenti
|38
|3
|Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
|Chris Towers
|39
|4
|Cavan Biggio, 3B, TOR
|Andy Behrens
|40
|5
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, TOR
|Jim Bowden
|41
|6
|Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
|Ray Flowers
|42
|7
|Starling Marte, OF, MIA
|Alex Fast
|43
|8
|Michael Conforto, OF, NYM
|Al Melchior
|44
|9
|Zac Gallen, P, ARI
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|45
|10
|Whit Merrifield, OF, KC
|Brian Entrekin
|46
|11
|Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM
|Ron Shandler
|47
|12
|Corey Seager, SS, LAD
|Jeff Boggis
|48
|ROUND 5
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|Jeff Boggis
|49
|2
|J.D. Martinez, UT, BOS
|Ron Shandler
|50
|3
|Lance Lynn, P, CHW
|Brian Entrekin
|51
|4
|Kenta Maeda, P, MIN
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|52
|5
|Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
|Al Melchior
|53
|6
|Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
|Alex Fast
|54
|7
|Brandon Woodruff, P, MIL
|Ray Flowers
|55
|8
|Luis Robert, OF, CHW
|Jim Bowden
|56
|9
|Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
|Andy Behrens
|57
|10
|Zack Greinke, P, HOU
|Chris Towers
|58
|11
|Yordan Alvarez, UT, HOU
|Jennifer Piacenti
|59
|12
|Blake Snell, P, SD
|Jake Ciely
|60
|ROUND 6
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Josh Hader, P, MIL
|Jake Ciely
|61
|2
|Kyle Hendricks, P, CHC
|Jennifer Piacenti
|62
|3
|Corbin Burnes, P, MIL
|Chris Towers
|63
|4
|Trent Grisham, OF, SD
|Andy Behrens
|64
|5
|Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
|Jim Bowden
|65
|6
|Sonny Gray, P, CIN
|Ray Flowers
|66
|7
|Liam Hendriks, P, CHW
|Alex Fast
|67
|8
|Carlos Carrasco, P, NYM
|Al Melchior
|68
|9
|J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|69
|10
|Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
|Brian Entrekin
|70
|11
|Will Smith, C, LAD
|Ron Shandler
|71
|12
|Max Fried, P, ATL
|Jeff Boggis
|72
|ROUND 7
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
|Jeff Boggis
|73
|2
|Hyun Jin Ryu, P, TOR
|Ron Shandler
|74
|3
|Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
|Brian Entrekin
|75
|4
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|76
|5
|Keston Hiura, UT, MIL
|Al Melchior
|77
|6
|Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
|Alex Fast
|78
|7
|Austin Meadows, OF, TB
|Ray Flowers
|79
|8
|Giancarlo Stanton, UT, NYY
|Jim Bowden
|80
|9
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|Andy Behrens
|81
|10
|Javier Baez, SS, CHC
|Chris Towers
|82
|11
|Aroldis Chapman, P, NYY
|Jennifer Piacenti
|83
|12
|Stephen Strasburg, P, WSH
|Jake Ciely
|84
|ROUND 8
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
|Jake Ciely
|85
|2
|Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
|Jennifer Piacenti
|86
|3
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|Chris Towers
|87
|4
|Nelson Cruz, UT, MIN
|Andy Behrens
|88
|5
|Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
|Jim Bowden
|89
|6
|Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
|Ray Flowers
|90
|7
|Max Muncy, 1B, LAD
|Alex Fast
|91
|8
|Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR
|Al Melchior
|92
|9
|Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|93
|10
|Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
|Brian Entrekin
|94
|11
|Patrick Corbin, P, WSH
|Ron Shandler
|95
|12
|Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
|Jeff Boggis
|96
|ROUND 9
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Tommy Pham, OF, SD
|Jeff Boggis
|97
|2
|Eddie Rosario, OF, CLE
|Ron Shandler
|98
|3
|Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
|Brian Entrekin
|99
|4
|Josh Bell, 1B, WSH
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|100
|5
|Zack Wheeler, P, PHI
|Al Melchior
|101
|6
|Jose Berrios, P, MIN
|Alex Fast
|102
|7
|Chris Paddack, P, SD
|Ray Flowers
|103
|8
|Framber Valdez, P, HOU
|Jim Bowden
|104
|9
|Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
|Andy Behrens
|105
|10
|Ian Anderson, P, ATL
|Chris Towers
|106
|11
|Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
|Jennifer Piacenti
|107
|12
|Zach Plesac, P, CLE
|Jake Ciely
|108
|ROUND 10
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
|Jake Ciely
|109
|2
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|Jennifer Piacenti
|110
|3
|Willson Contreras, C, CHC
|Chris Towers
|111
|4
|Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
|Andy Behrens
|112
|5
|Jesus Luzardo, P, OAK
|Jim Bowden
|113
|6
|Joe Musgrove, P, SD
|Ray Flowers
|114
|7
|Marcus Semien, MI, TOR
|Alex Fast
|115
|8
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|Al Melchior
|116
|9
|Ian Happ, OF, CHC
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|117
|10
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF, TOR
|Brian Entrekin
|118
|11
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
|Ron Shandler
|119
|12
|James Karinchak, P, CLE
|Jeff Boggis
|120
|ROUND 11
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Edwin Diaz, P, NYM
|Jeff Boggis
|121
|2
|Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN
|Ron Shandler
|122
|3
|Raisel Iglesias, P, LAA
|Brian Entrekin
|123
|4
|Lance McCullers Jr., P, HOU
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|124
|5
|Mike Yastrzemski, OF, SF
|Al Melchior
|125
|6
|Jorge Soler, UT, KC
|Alex Fast
|126
|7
|Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
|Ray Flowers
|127
|8
|Sixto Sanchez, P, MIA
|Jim Bowden
|128
|9
|Devin Williams, P, MIL
|Andy Behrens
|129
|10
|Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
|Chris Towers
|130
|11
|Wil Myers, UT, SD
|Jennifer Piacenti
|131
|12
|Charlie Morton, P, ATL
|Jake Ciely
|132
|ROUND 12
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
|Jake Ciely
|133
|2
|Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
|Jennifer Piacenti
|134
|3
|Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
|Chris Towers
|135
|4
|Dylan Bundy, P, LAA
|Andy Behrens
|136
|5
|Trey Mancini, OF, BAL
|Jim Bowden
|137
|6
|Victor Robles, OF, WSH
|Ray Flowers
|138
|7
|Sandy Alcantara, P, MIA
|Alex Fast
|139
|8
|Ryan Pressly, P, HOU
|Al Melchior
|140
|9
|Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|141
|10
|Tommy Edman, 2B, STL
|Brian Entrekin
|142
|11
|Mitch Garver, C, MIN
|Ron Shandler
|143
|12
|Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN
|Jeff Boggis
|144
|ROUND 13
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
|Jeff Boggis
|145
|2
|Drew Pomeranz, P, SD
|Ron Shandler
|146
|3
|Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS
|Brian Entrekin
|147
|4
|Pablo Lopez, P, MIA
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|148
|5
|Kevin Gausman, P, SF
|Al Melchior
|149
|6
|Andrew McCutchen, OF, PHI
|Alex Fast
|150
|7
|Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
|Ray Flowers
|151
|8
|Dinelson Lamet, P, SD
|Jim Bowden
|152
|9
|Brad Hand, P, WSH
|Andy Behrens
|153
|10
|German Marquez, P, COL
|Chris Towers
|154
|11
|Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
|Jennifer Piacenti
|155
|12
|Dylan Moore, 2B, SEA
|Jake Ciely
|156
|ROUND 14
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
|Jake Ciely
|157
|2
|Dominic Smith, OF, NYM
|Jennifer Piacenti
|158
|3
|Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY
|Chris Towers
|159
|4
|Marco Gonzales, P, SEA
|Andy Behrens
|160
|5
|Julio Urias, P, LAD
|Jim Bowden
|161
|6
|Kenley Jansen, P, LAD
|Ray Flowers
|162
|7
|Nick Anderson, P, TB
|Alex Fast
|163
|8
|Corey Kluber, P, NYY
|Al Melchior
|164
|9
|Nick Solak, 2B, TEX
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|165
|10
|Marcus Stroman, P, NYM
|Brian Entrekin
|166
|11
|Ryan Yarbrough, P, TB
|Ron Shandler
|167
|12
|Max Kepler, OF, MIN
|Jeff Boggis
|168
|ROUND 15
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Kyle Schwarber, OF, WSH
|Jeff Boggis
|169
|2
|Kirby Yates, P, TOR
|Ron Shandler
|170
|3
|Mark Canha, OF, OAK
|Brian Entrekin
|171
|4
|John Means, P, BAL
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|172
|5
|Kyle Lewis, OF, SEA
|Al Melchior
|173
|6
|Jean Segura, 2B, PHI
|Alex Fast
|174
|7
|Sean Murphy, C, OAK
|Ray Flowers
|175
|8
|Shohei Ohtani, UT, LAA
|Jim Bowden
|176
|9
|Carlos Santana, 1B, KC
|Andy Behrens
|177
|10
|Franmil Reyes, UT, CLE
|Chris Towers
|178
|11
|Clint Frazier, OF, NYY
|Jennifer Piacenti
|179
|12
|Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL
|Jake Ciely
|180
|ROUND 16
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Craig Kimbrel, P, CHC
|Jake Ciely
|181
|2
|Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
|Jennifer Piacenti
|182
|3
|Jose Urquidy, P, HOU
|Chris Towers
|183
|4
|Giovanny Gallegos, P, STL
|Andy Behrens
|184
|5
|David Price, P, LAD
|Jim Bowden
|185
|6
|James Paxton, P, SEA
|Ray Flowers
|186
|7
|James McCann, C, NYM
|Alex Fast
|187
|8
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
|Al Melchior
|188
|9
|Kole Calhoun, OF, ARI
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|189
|10
|Austin Nola, C, SD
|Brian Entrekin
|190
|11
|Nathan Eovaldi, P, BOS
|Ron Shandler
|191
|12
|Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI
|Jeff Boggis
|192
|ROUND 17
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Andrew Benintendi, OF, KC
|Jeff Boggis
|193
|2
|Trevor May, P, NYM
|Ron Shandler
|194
|3
|Josh Lindblom, P, MIL
|Brian Entrekin
|195
|4
|Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|196
|5
|Danny Jansen, C, TOR
|Al Melchior
|197
|6
|Jameson Taillon, P, NYY
|Alex Fast
|198
|7
|Buster Posey, C, SF
|Ray Flowers
|199
|8
|Mike Soroka, P, ATL
|Jim Bowden
|200
|9
|Dylan Carlson, OF, STL
|Andy Behrens
|201
|10
|Trevor Rosenthal, P, OAK
|Chris Towers
|202
|11
|Dallas Keuchel, P, CHW
|Jennifer Piacenti
|203
|12
|Daulton Varsho, OF, ARI
|Jake Ciely
|204
|ROUND 18
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Cristian Javier, P, HOU
|Jake Ciely
|205
|2
|Jonathan Villar, SS, NYM
|Jennifer Piacenti
|206
|3
|Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
|Chris Towers
|207
|4
|Wilson Ramos, C, DET
|Andy Behrens
|208
|5
|Jarred Kelenic, OF, SEA
|Jim Bowden
|209
|6
|Hunter Dozier, CI, KC
|Ray Flowers
|210
|7
|Jesse Winker, OF, CIN
|Alex Fast
|211
|8
|Leody Taveras, OF, TEX
|Al Melchior
|212
|9
|Frankie Montas, P, OAK
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|213
|10
|Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
|Brian Entrekin
|214
|11
|Garrett Hampson, 2B, COL
|Ron Shandler
|215
|12
|Carson Kelly, C, ARI
|Jeff Boggis
|216
|ROUND 19
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Chris Taylor, 2B, LAD
|Jeff Boggis
|217
|2
|C.J. Cron, 1B, COL
|Ron Shandler
|218
|3
|Raimel Tapia, OF, COL
|Brian Entrekin
|219
|4
|AJ Pollock, OF, LAD
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|220
|5
|Chris Bassitt, P, OAK
|Al Melchior
|221
|6
|Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
|Alex Fast
|222
|7
|Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
|Ray Flowers
|223
|8
|Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN
|Jim Bowden
|224
|9
|Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA
|Andy Behrens
|225
|10
|Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL
|Chris Towers
|226
|11
|Yadier Molina, C, STL
|Jennifer Piacenti
|227
|12
|Chris Sale, P, BOS
|Jake Ciely
|228
|ROUND 20
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Anthony Santander, OF, BAL
|Jake Ciely
|229
|2
|Noah Syndergaard, P, NYM
|Jennifer Piacenti
|230
|3
|Tyler Mahle, P, CIN
|Chris Towers
|231
|4
|Jorge Alfaro, C, MIA
|Andy Behrens
|232
|5
|Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
|Jim Bowden
|233
|6
|Taylor Rogers, P, MIN
|Ray Flowers
|234
|7
|Aaron Civale, P, CLE
|Alex Fast
|235
|8
|Wander Franco, SS, TB
|Al Melchior
|236
|9
|Will Smith, P, ATL
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|237
|10
|Eduardo Rodriguez, P, BOS
|Brian Entrekin
|238
|11
|Myles Straw, OF, HOU
|Ron Shandler
|239
|12
|Triston McKenzie, P, CLE
|Jeff Boggis
|240
|ROUND 21
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Tony Gonsolin, P, LAD
|Jeff Boggis
|241
|2
|Ryan McMahon, 3B, COL
|Ron Shandler
|242
|3
|Yusei Kikuchi, P, SEA
|Brian Entrekin
|243
|4
|Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|244
|5
|Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA
|Al Melchior
|245
|6
|Avisail Garcia, OF, MIL
|Alex Fast
|246
|7
|Zach Eflin, P, PHI
|Ray Flowers
|247
|8
|Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR
|Jim Bowden
|248
|9
|Joc Pederson, OF, CHC
|Andy Behrens
|249
|10
|Nick Senzel, OF, CIN
|Chris Towers
|250
|11
|Zach Davies, P, CHC
|Jennifer Piacenti
|251
|12
|Paul DeJong, SS, STL
|Jake Ciely
|252
|ROUND 22
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Matthew Boyd, P, DET
|Jake Ciely
|253
|2
|Zack Britton, P, NYY
|Jennifer Piacenti
|254
|3
|Amir Garrett, P, CIN
|Chris Towers
|255
|4
|Andrew Heaney, P, LAA
|Andy Behrens
|256
|5
|Jake Diekman, P, OAK
|Jim Bowden
|257
|6
|Sean Manaea, P, OAK
|Ray Flowers
|258
|7
|Chris Martin, P, ATL
|Alex Fast
|259
|8
|Nate Pearson, P, TOR
|Al Melchior
|260
|9
|Tyler Duffey, P, MIN
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|261
|10
|Pete Fairbanks, P, TB
|Brian Entrekin
|262
|11
|Elieser Hernandez, P, MIA
|Ron Shandler
|263
|12
|Dustin May, P, LAD
|Jeff Boggis
|264
|ROUND 23
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|MacKenzie Gore, P, SD
|Jeff Boggis
|265
|2
|Sam Hilliard, OF, COL
|Ron Shandler
|266
|3
|David Fletcher, 2B, LAA
|Brian Entrekin
|267
|4
|Renato Nunez, 1B, DET
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|268
|5
|Freddy Peralta, P, MIL
|Al Melchior
|269
|6
|Yan Gomes, C, WSH
|Alex Fast
|270
|7
|Lorenzo Cain, OF, MIL
|Ray Flowers
|271
|8
|Diego Castillo, P, TB
|Jim Bowden
|272
|9
|Alex Colome, P, MIN
|Andy Behrens
|273
|10
|Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE
|Chris Towers
|274
|11
|Michael Pineda, P, MIN
|Jennifer Piacenti
|275
|12
|Matt Barnes, P, BOS
|Jake Ciely
|276
|ROUND 24
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM
|Jake Ciely
|277
|2
|Blake Treinen, P, LAD
|Jennifer Piacenti
|278
|3
|Tommy La Stella, 3B, SF
|Chris Towers
|279
|4
|Corey Dickerson, OF, MIA
|Andy Behrens
|280
|5
|Enrique Hernandez, 2B, BOS
|Jim Bowden
|281
|6
|Robbie Ray, P, TOR
|Ray Flowers
|282
|7
|Jon Berti, 3B, MIA
|Alex Fast
|283
|8
|Cesar Hernandez, 2B, CLE
|Al Melchior
|284
|9
|Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|285
|10
|Ty France, 2B, SEA
|Brian Entrekin
|286
|11
|Adam Ottavino, P, BOS
|Ron Shandler
|287
|12
|Rafael Montero, P, SEA
|Jeff Boggis
|288
|ROUND 25
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Andres Gimenez, SS, CLE
|Jeff Boggis
|289
|2
|Michael Kopech, P, CHW
|Ron Shandler
|290
|3
|Nate Lowe, 1B, TEX
|Brian Entrekin
|291
|4
|Joey Wendle, 3B, TB
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|292
|5
|Tejay Antone, P, CIN
|Al Melchior
|293
|6
|Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA
|Alex Fast
|294
|7
|David Dahl, OF, TEX
|Ray Flowers
|295
|8
|Scott Kingery, OF, PHI
|Jim Bowden
|296
|9
|Drew Smyly, P, ATL
|Andy Behrens
|297
|10
|Omar Narvaez, C, MIL
|Chris Towers
|298
|11
|Elvis Andrus, SS, OAK
|Jennifer Piacenti
|299
|12
|Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU
|Jake Ciely
|300
|ROUND 26
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Jake Odorizzi, P, (N/A)
|Jake Ciely
|301
|2
|Adam Wainwright, P, STL
|Jennifer Piacenti
|302
|3
|A.J. Puk, P, OAK
|Chris Towers
|303
|4
|Kwang Hyun Kim, P, STL
|Andy Behrens
|304
|5
|David Peralta, OF, ARI
|Jim Bowden
|305
|6
|Garrett Crochet, P, CHW
|Ray Flowers
|306
|7
|Michael Lorenzen, P, CIN
|Alex Fast
|307
|8
|DJ Stewart, OF, BAL
|Al Melchior
|308
|9
|Archie Bradley, P, PHI
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|309
|10
|Tanner Rainey, P, WSH
|Brian Entrekin
|310
|11
|Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
|Ron Shandler
|311
|12
|Brandon Belt, 1B, SF
|Jeff Boggis
|312
|ROUND 27
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Brady Singer, P, KC
|Jeff Boggis
|313
|2
|Rowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR
|Ron Shandler
|314
|3
|Tanner Scott, P, BAL
|Brian Entrekin
|315
|4
|Mike Minor, P, KC
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|316
|5
|Mike Mayers, P, LAA
|Al Melchior
|317
|6
|Hunter Renfroe, OF, BOS
|Alex Fast
|318
|7
|Richard Rodriguez, P, PIT
|Ray Flowers
|319
|8
|Pedro Severino, C, BAL
|Jim Bowden
|320
|9
|Jesus Aguilar, 1B, MIA
|Andy Behrens
|321
|10
|Luis Severino, P, NYY
|Chris Towers
|322
|11
|Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, (N/A)
|Jennifer Piacenti
|323
|12
|Joakim Soria, P, ARI
|Jake Ciely
|324
|ROUND 28
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Luis Arraez, 2B, MIN
|Jake Ciely
|325
|2
|Brusdar Graterol, P, LAD
|Jennifer Piacenti
|326
|3
|Mitch Keller, P, PIT
|Chris Towers
|327
|4
|Yasiel Puig, OF, (N/A)
|Andy Behrens
|328
|5
|Josh Staumont, P, KC
|Jim Bowden
|329
|6
|Jonathan Hernandez, P, TEX
|Ray Flowers
|330
|7
|Emmanuel Clase, P, CLE
|Alex Fast
|331
|8
|Jose Leclerc, P, TEX
|Al Melchior
|332
|9
|Ryan Jeffers, C, MIN
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|333
|10
|Lucas Sims, P, CIN
|Brian Entrekin
|334
|11
|Jordan Montgomery, P, NYY
|Ron Shandler
|335
|12
|Jason Heyward, OF, CHC
|Jeff Boggis
|336
|ROUND 29
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OVERALL
|1
|Joey Bart, C, SF
|Jeff Boggis
|337
|2
|Jordan Romano, P, TOR
|Ron Shandler
|338
|3
|Emilio Pagan, P, SD
|Brian Entrekin
|339
|4
|Jordan Hicks, P, STL
|Doug Anderson/Chris Clegg
|340
|5
|Chad Green, P, NYY
|Al Melchior
|341
|6
|Griffin Canning, P, LAA
|Alex Fast
|342
|7
|Madison Bumgarner, P, ARI
|Ray Flowers
|343
|8
|Alex Reyes, P, STL
|Jim Bowden
|344
|9
|Nick Ahmed, SS, ARI
|Andy Behrens
|345
|10
|Seth Lugo, P, NYM
|Chris Towers
|346
|11
|Deivi Garcia, P, NYY
|Jennifer Piacenti
|347
|12
|Taijuan Walker, P, NYM
|Jake Ciely
|348