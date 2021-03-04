With spring training games underway, it's time for that annual reminder that you hopefully don't need anymore: Don't overreact to what you see in Cactus or Grapefruit League action. And especially, don't worry about stats.

I know, it's hard. We haven't had any MLB action since all the way back in late October, and if you're the kind of person scouring Fantasy baseball articles right now, you're probably jonesing for some action. Spring training looks like baseball, and it sounds like baseball, and besides, any information is better than none, right?

Not necessarily. At this point in the spring especially, we're talking about games with maybe five major-leaguers in the lineup, with pitchers who might not even sniff the Opening Day roster throwing one or two innings at a time. I want to see Shohei Ohtani hitting bombs and striking people out as much as the next guy, and I'll have this video on repeat all night:

But, when you're hitting bombs off a guy wearing number 92, it's not necessarily major-league quality pitching, is what I'm saying.

Of course, that's not to say nothing matters from the spring. On the whole, you'd rather see a guy perform well in the spring than not, but that should be relatively low on your list of concerns. In Ohtani's case, while it's nice that he hit a home run, the fact that he's been hitting 100 mph in bullpen sessions is a lot more important, especially if he can keep that going when he gets into games this week.

Velocity readings are one of those things that may matter in spring training -- although generally speaking, they matter a lot less when we're talking about Zack Greinke. If you're coming into camp with questions about your health like Ohtani is, seeing him throw gas is a good sign. The same goes for someone like Mitch Keller, whose velocity was down last season as he battled through injuries, but who hit 97.4 mph and averaged 95.4 in his first appearance of the spring. It guarantees nothing -- these are pitchers, after all -- but the first step in believing in a sleeper is seeing the skills.

Every spring, I like to put together a list of things that I do actually care about during spring training and keep it updated with examples that we'll want to follow along with. Here are the six things I'm looking for:

Injuries

Lineup News

Position Battles

Mechanical Changes

Velocity Readings and New Pitches



Prospects Gaining Hype

You should never revamp your entire draft strategy because of any one of these factors, but when we're figuring out who to move up and down in the last days before our drafts, this is what I'll be thinking about. Ohtani is poised to move up my rankings with a successful first outing, and I'll be keeping a close eye on his radar gun readings.

And I'll be updating this throughout the spring with things that catch my eye. Things that might matter. After the first few days of games, here's what I'm looking at:

Injuries

This is the most obviously impactful category, and it shouldn't need much explanation. Injuries don't just keep players out of action, but they delay the process of getting ready for the season, which can lead to slow starts. And if guys return too aggressively, things can linger through the rest of the season. Even a seemingly minor issue can unexpectedly derail a season. Spring matters for the players certainly, and if they aren't 100 percent to start the season, that's a huge warning sign.

Framber Valdez (finger) -- Valdez suffered a fractured left ring finger in his first start, and at this point, it's not quite clear how much time he's going to miss. The good news is, it's to his non-throwing hand, so he should still be able to throw while recovering, and it's possible he'll be back in time for the start of the regular season. Valdez is a favorite of Scott White's, and if this leads to him slipping in drafts, he's a viable mid-draft target.

J.T. Realmuto (thumb) -- Is recovering from a fractured right thumb, but he could have his cast removed this week. It seems like he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season, and if he falls to the fourth round or later, be ready to pounce.

Yordan Alvarez (knees) -- Alvarez is working his way back slowly from surgery on both of his knees, but he's begun taking batting practice in recent days. He'll likely progress to game action soon, assuming he avoids any setbacks, but we may not see much of Alvarez outside of the DH spot. He's got massive potential -- he hit .313/.412/.655 as a rookie -- and with an ADP around 80, he's a fine flier even as a utility/DH-only player. I'll feel even better about him when he's playing in games.

Dinelson Lamet (biceps) -- Has been throwing live batting practice in 15-pitch sessions. His health has been a significant concern all offseason, and Lamet is starting to fall well outside of the top 100 in drafts as a result. That will happen until he gets through a few spring starts without issue.

Kole Calhoun (knee) -- Calhoun had surgery Wednesday to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. There's no clear timetable yet, but this certainly puts his availability for Opening Day in question, and could open a path for the catcher-eligible Daulton Varsho to make the roster. Tim Locastro, the team's likely center fielder, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 as well, so there could be two absences in the Diamondbacks outfield for at least a few weeks.

Nick Madrigal (shoulder) -- Madrigal is recovering from surgery on his separated left shoulder, but he's expected to be ready to play in games within the next week. Madrigal could be an elite source of batting average with plenty of steals if his contact-heavy approach translates.

Lineup News



If nothing else, hitting higher in the order gives you more opportunities to put up numbers because you'll bat more often. Of course, there are other benefits beyond that: You get more run-producing opportunities higher in the lineup; and most teams are more likely to let players run from the leadoff spot than elsewhere. Managers will tinker in the spring, but it's worth keeping an eye on trends to see how teams are considering building their lineups.

It's still too early to have many takeaways from the handful of spring games, but here's a few things that have stood out:

Position Battles

Playing time is everything in Fantasy. It's more important than talent, even. And spring is the time when teams are tinkering with their rosters, figuring out who will be a part of the opening day lineup. That lineup won't be the one they go with for the full season, but a young player with promise getting his foot in the door at the start of the season is a good way to ensure he stays in an everyday role.

As with the lineup news, it's to early to have much to go on, but you should check out Scott White's breakdown of the top 25 position battles here so you know what to look for.

Swing Changes

It's not always about putting the ball in the air, but given that doubles and homers live in the air, that's usually the kind of change we want to see.

Andrew Benintendi is trying to eschew the fly-ball revolution but aiming for a more level swing path. He used to be a plus in batting average, and if he can get back that, that would help his Fantasy value rebound, especially if he's hitting near the top of the lineup.

Velocity Readings and New Pitches



You can take these with a grain of salt early on, as guys are still working out the kinks and tweaking things. However, a sudden velocity leap can portend a breakout, while a new pitch can unlock another level for a pitcher with a limited repertoire. On the other side, consistent issues getting up to speed can be a warning sign for decline, or even injury.

Casey Mize -- 95.5 mph average fastball velocity in his first start. Mize has a classic power pitcher profile, but he never averaged more than 95 mph with his fastball in a start last season and was at 93.7 mph with it. There's ace upside here, and this is a promising start for a guy who should be on everyone's late-round radar.

Jordan Hicks -- Already throwing 100-plus mph in bullpen sessions. Hicks is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and hasn't pitched in games yet, but Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux Hicks reached 102 mph with his fastball in a recent session. Hicks might be the hardest thrower in baseball and could end up right back in the ninth inning for the Cardinals if spring goes well.

Prospects Gaining Hype

These might be guys you need to file away for later, although it's obviously not out of the realm of possibility that a prospect can play his way into a starting role with a good spring. Optimism reigns this time of year, but a young guy holding his own unexpectedly with big league players can begin to accelerate the timeline for promotion.

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, White Sox -- Vaughn feels a bit like Pete Alonso in spring of 2018. He's an incredibly polished hitter even without much experience in the minors, and he's got a chance to make the Opening Day roster. He is impressing in early action and is one of my favorite post-200 targets in drafts.

Jarred Kelenic, OF, Mariners -- Kelenic is going to do everything he can to force the issue for the Mariners. He was apparenlty a standout in the alternate site sessions last year, and he's crushing the ball early in spring. The only question is whether the Mariners will keep him down, because he's ready and should be drafted around 200th overall -- and 50 spots higher if he looks like he'll be up from day one.

Isaac Paredez, SS, Tigers -- Paredes has a chance to earn a starting job. He struggled in his rookie season, hitting .220/.278/.290, but the 22-year-old is a career .291/.376/.425 hitter in Double-A and could be a middle infield option.

Jarren Duran, OF, Red Sox -- Duran is earning plenty of rave reviews early on, and his profile could be a very exciting one for Fantasy thanks to his speed. Durant has 28 steals in 82 games at Double-A, and if he can force his way into the Red Sox outfield by Opening Day or shortly thereafter, that speed could make him a must-start player in Roto leagues.

