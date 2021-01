You only get one chance to start a Dynasty team. There are no do-overs the following year. It's with you until you drop out of the league.

It stands to reason, then, you'll be all the more motivated to put together a team that's uniquely tailored to you, not bound by any prescribed draft order or conventional wisdom.

And of course, you might not even give a thought to the year ahead, instead stockpiling prospects in the hope of building something more sustainable for years to come. Eric Cross of Fantrax probably came the closest to filling that role in this draft, with several of his lineup spots devoted to players who aren't expected to contribute at the start of 2021.

I found it surprising that no one completely sold out for prospects in this draft the way you so often see in Dynasty leagues. We all picked our spots, with the best of the prospects, Wander Franco, lasting all the way to Round 3 and only three (Adley Rutschman and Jarred Kelenic being the other two) having gone off the board by the end of Round 4. Our focus early on was instead on already-proven 20-somethings who still offer a degree of longevity, but with far more assurances. It's the way it should be, frankly. Too often in Dynasty leagues, people get caught up searching for the *next* thing when they could just have the thing.

The players who fell the most, unsurprisingly, were the 30-somethings, which made for some spectacular buy-low opportunities for anyone with half an eye on this year. Jacob deGrom lasted to the end of Round 2, Yu Darvish to the middle of Round 5 and Max Scherzer to the start of Round 9. But all of that was child's play compared to Lance Lynn, Jose Altuve and Jose Abreu going in Round 11.

My own approach was to do a little bit of everything, building a sturdy foundation of proven 20-somethings and diverting for top prospects when it made sense, all the while looking for discounted 30-somethings to fill in the gaps and make my team competitive from the get-go. I'm surprised, actually, by the quality of both the prospects and the 30-somethings I was able to get even while dividing my attention between the two. Some of my favorite picks include Spencer Torkelson in Round 7, Carlos Carrasco and Jose Abreu in Rounds 10 and 11, Austin Martin and Jasson Dominguez in Rounds 13 and 14, and Hyun-Jin Ryu in Round 15.

Here's who else made those dreams a reality:

1) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

2) Micah Henry, New Life Fantasy (@FantasyCentral1)

3) Brad Johnson, Baseball A Team (@BaseballATeam)

4) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

5) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

6) Jesse Roche, Baseball Prospectus (@jaroche6)

7) Garrett Atkins, Fake Teams (@13atkins13)

8) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

9) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

10) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

11) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

12) Eric Cross, Fantrax (@EricCross04)