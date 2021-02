Among Fantasy Baseball insiders, 15-team Rotisserie (Roto) has become the go-to format, made popular by high-stakes National Fantasy Baseball Championship (NFBC) play. Among Fantasy Baseball normies, it still has a ways to go. But the best thing about it, regardless of your level of competition, is how much it explores the player pool, really testing the limits of every position while challenging your conceptions of deep and shallow. With such a long wait in between picks, you can plan ahead only so much, and given how many roster spots you have to fill anyway, I find it's best just to take what's given to you.

It doesn't mean I short-changed my pitching, no. Never, ever again will I allow myself to do that. But it did lead to me picking players I might normally pass over in the presumption something similar would be there on the rebound.

Introductions, then a few observations from the draft results:

1) Nick Vanderah, Fantasy Life App (@MiniVan25)

2) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

3) Jeremy Latzke, lucky reader who got to join in

4) Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

5) Kerry Klug, Razzball (@KerryKlug)

6) Kayla Van Horn, former Podcast League participant

7) Greg Lathrop, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)

8) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

9) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

10) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

11) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)

12) Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)

13) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

14) Ted Vinson, lucky reader who got to join in

15) Scott Engel, SportsLine (@scotteTheKing)

The demand for high-end pitching is even more intense when spread among more teams. A whopping 15 starting pitchers went off the board with the first 34 picks. Waiting until Round 3 to grab your ace simply wasn't an option.

Even with the news of him breaking his thumb, top catcher J.T. Realmuto was still the 41st player off the board, which is right in line with his ADP. He's expected to be ready for opening day, but it's still possible an injury of that severity might cause his stock to slip in the meantime.

Even now that he has a team and is a confirmed closer, Trevor Rosenthal wasn't targeted like a premium saves source, going off the board a full round after the Astros' Ryan Pressly. Expect his stock to rise in the weeks ahead.

Prospects were popular choices to fill out our seven bench spots, with most of us showing a willingness to wait for upside. Among those selected were Jo Adell (Round 23), Nolan Jones (Round 26) Jeter Downs (Round 28) and Julio Rodriguez (Round 29).

Prospect Andrew Vaughn, who the White Sox have been talking up as a possible DH option for the start of the season, went in Round 14. It's the earliest I've seen him drafted so far, but I suspect he'll keep climbing the ranks right up to opening day.