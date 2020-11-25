Third base has been a little slow to restock after graduating prospects like Rafael Devers, Yoan Moncada, Austin Riley and Alec Bohm in recent years, but it did score big with the first pick of the 2020 draft, Spencer Torkelson.

Beyond him (and the now semi-established Ke'Bryan Hayes) is a collection of bats that look largely the same. They're all disciplined and, for the most part, show the skill set to hit for both average and power. They just haven't yet, which makes it difficult to play favorites like a rank list demands

So in a prospecting sense, I wouldn't describe third base as star-studded, but it's not weak in the way first and second base are. It just requires us to flex our forecasting muscle a little more.

Note: This list is intended for a variety of Fantasy formats and thus weighs short-term role against long-term value. Not all of these players will contribute in 2021 — most, in fact, will not — but among prospects, they're the names Fantasy Baseballers most need to know.

1. Spencer Torkelson, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

The No. 1 pick in this year's draft may not hack it at third base, necessitating a move to first, but his high standing in spite of those defensive limitations says everything about his bat. He broke Barry Bonds' freshman record for home runs at Arizona State and is hardly a one-trick pony, hitting the ball to all fields while exhibiting excellent plate discipline.

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, Triple-A

2019 minors: .261 BA (436 AB), 10 HR, 31 2B, 13 SB, .745 OPS, 45 BB, 92 K

2020 majors: .376 BA (85 AB), 5 HR, 2 3B, 7 2B, 1 SB, 1.124 OPS, 9 BB, 20 K

I had my suspicions Hayes would be one of those prospects whose talents wouldn't shine through until he reached the majors, and he indeed crushed the ball when he got the call, making hard contact to all fields with enough over-the-fence power. So I'm fully on board now after playing it cautiously in past rankings, wary that his defense would be his carrying tool.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .272 BA (430 AB), 15 HR, 22 2B, .851 OPS, 96 BB, 148 K

While he led all minor-leaguers with 96 walks in 2019, Jones' overly patient approach may compromise his batting average potential even though he excels at hitting the ball the opposite way. A slugger who gets on base would still be valuable, of course, and he may be on the verge of a promotion after having already gotten a look at Double-A.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .248 BA (456 AB), 15 HR, 30 2B, .765 OPS, 45 BB, 152 K

Given how much he strikes out, Gorman can't afford to skimp on the power, which is supposed to be prodigious, but that's exactly what happened after his promotion to high Class A midway through 2019. Clearly, he has some work to do with regard to pitch recognition and approach, but he's on track for his age.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

2019 minors: .316 BA (174 AB), 2 HR, 14 2B, .831 OPS, 18 BB, 32 K

Drafted eighth overall in 2019, Jung is remarkably polished for a hitter with so little professional experience, standing out for his pitch recognition, strike-zone judgment and up-the-middle approach, but it won't amount to much Fantasy-wise if he doesn't learn to drive the ball consistently. The Rangers are hopeful he will, and frankly, so am I.

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .259 BA (428 AB), 11 HR, 11 SB, .767 OPS, 59 BB, 110 K

India's ability to coax a walk buys him a lot of leeway, which he's already having to cash in. The power has underwhelmed since the Reds took him fifth overall in 2018, but then again, he played through a wrist injury for much of 2019.In today's MLB, power is the easiest skill to cultivate anyway.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

2019 minors: .299 BA (147 AB), 5 HR, 8 2B, .863 OPS, 18 BB, 25 K

The Dodgers were able to snag Hoese at the back end of the first round last year because of his late-bloomer status in college, and in the hands of a lesser organization, you might question whether those gains would stick. But the Dodgers know talent, and after a professional debut in which he continued to work the count and drive the ball the other way, Hoese appears well on his way.

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: Rookie ball, short-season Class A

2019 minors: .234 BA (188 AB), 7 HR, 16 2B, .821 OPS, 35 BB, 65 K

Though he had some strikeout issues in his professional debut last year, the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft has all the tools to develop into a middle-of-the-order bat, already demonstrating high-end exit velocity with opposite-field power and a good understanding of the strike zone. He has some climbing to do but also a strong foundation of skills.

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

2019 minors: .282 BA (478 AB), 13 HR, 23 2B, .784 OPS, 57 BB, 61 K

2020 majors: .220 BA (100 AB), 1 HR, 4 2B, .568 OPS, 8 BB, 24 K

Paredes sped through the minor leagues with a high-contact swing that seemed to translate to all forms of competition, but he may have finally met his match with his move up to the majors this year. He's still developing power — and, at his age, still has time to — but there is pressure on his bat to play up given his suspect defense.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: Rookie ball, short-season Class A

2019 minors: .296 BA (196 AB), 3 HR, 16 2B, .887 OPS, 47 BB, 59 K

For a hitter so young and so raw, Toribio has remarkable discipline, which shows up not just in his .433 on-base percentage but also the quality of his takes. He knows which pitches he can barrel up, in other words, but he may not be quite strong enough to get the most out of those barrels yet. It gives him something to grow into, though.