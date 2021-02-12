Last season, closers were tumbling down draft boards as drafters were scared off by the elite at the position struggling in 2019. The high-end options were better in 2020, and we've seen Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks, Aroldis Chapman, Edwin Diaz, and Raisel Iglesias move back into the top-100 in Average Draft Position for 2021 Fantasy baseball drafts. And it might not be an overreaction.

As I'm writing this, teams are mere days from reporting for spring training and rosters across the majors are still in flux. The market for free agent relievers has been especially cold, which means there is still potentially a ton of movement left to happen. Until the music stops and everyone finds their chair, however, we're facing a situation where potentially half of the closer jobs are in serious question right now. That's not an exaggeration. The Orioles, Red Sox, Rays, Tigers, Royals, Athletics, Rangers, Braves, Marlins, Phillies, Reds, Pirates, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Rockies, and Giants all have legitimate questions about who will close.

In some cases, the closer will become clear pretty quickly, either with a free agent addition or the team naming someone to the job. But for now, the position remains more unsettled heading into the season than ever before, and that's reflected in our rankings for 2021; Trevor Rosenthal is currently 12th in the consensus ranks for Scott White, Frank Stampfl, and I, and he doesn't currently have a team.

It's almost never a good idea to invest heavily in closer, a position where roughly half of the teams churn through multiple options most seasons. However, if you do want some certainty, you might have to pay up for one of the increasingly rare assumed sure things.

2021 Draft Prep Relief Pitcher Preview

Consensus Rankings Josh Hader RP MIL Milwaukee • #71 • Age: 26 2020 Stats INN 19 S 13 K's 31 ERA 3.79 WHIP 0.95 With Devin Williams' breakout in 2020, Hader may actually no longer be the best reliever on his own team. However, there's no reason to think he won't be the closer, and there's no reason to overreact to last year's inflated ERA. He's still one of the premier strikeout pitchers in the game, and one of the few relievers who could compete with some starters in total strikeouts. Liam Hendriks RP CHW Chi. White Sox • Age: 32 2020 Stats INN 25.1 S 14 K's 37 ERA 1.78 WHIP 0.67 Hendricks had no trouble following his breakout season, posting nearly identical numbers en route to another season as an elite closer. He signed with the White Sox this offseason and figures to get plenty of saves for a contending ball club. Aroldis Chapman RP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #54 • Age: 32 2020 Stats INN 11.2 S 3 K's 22 ERA 3.09 WHIP 0.86 Chapman is getting up there in age, but he still struck out nearly half of the batters he faced in 2020, so there's not much to be worried about, especially when you consider that he missed the first three weeks of the season with COVID. He's talked about adding a splitter this offseason, so that will be something to watch in spring. Chapman is about as reliable as they come. Edwin Diaz RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #39 • Age: 26 2020 Stats INN 25.2 S 6 K's 50 ERA 1.75 WHIP 1.25 Diaz was much better in 2020 than 2019, but he wasn't much different. His velocity was essentially unchanged and his pitch mix was nearly identical, but the results were obviously much different. 2019 looks like an outlier season for Diaz, who didn't have the feel for his slider, his most important pitch. As long as he has that, he'll be one of the best relievers in baseball. James Karinchak RP CLE Cleveland • #99 • Age: 25 2020 Stats INN 27 S 1 K's 53 ERA 2.67 WHIP 1.11 Facing Karinchak is an uncomfortable experience for opposing hitters, and not just because he sometimes struggles with control. His mid-to-high 90s fastball and curveball come from an unusual arm slot thanks to his unique delivery, and batters have basically never been able to figure him out. He struck out nearly half of the opposing batters he faced, and the ones who did manage to make contact couldn't do much with it. The only question, if one exists, is whether he'll be the one to replace Brad Hand as the closer. He should be, but Emmanuel Clase could be a dark horse coming back from suspension. Brad Hand RP WAS Washington • Age: 30 2020 Stats INN 22 S 16 K's 29 ERA 2.05 WHIP 0.77 The Indians let Hand walk this offseason, and he was only able to land a one-year deal with the Nationals, so there are definitely questions about how long he can remain an elite closer. However, the Nationals should be competitive, and Hand really hasn't struggled very much even when things have gone poorly. The elbow is a concern, but assuming Hand is healthy, he should remain a high-end Fantasy reliever. Raisel Iglesias RP LAA L.A. Angels • #32 • Age: 31 2020 Stats INN 23 S 8 K's 31 ERA 2.74 WHIP 0.91 Iglesias bounced back from a subpar 2019 with the highest strikeout rate (34.1%) and lowest walk rate (5.5%) of his career, while also sporting his highest average fastball velocity since 2017. Iglesias is usually in the second group of closers off the board, and he should once again be one of the best, with at least a chance of joining the elite tier if the gains from 2020 stick. Kenley Jansen RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #74 • Age: 33 2020 Stats INN 24.1 S 11 K's 33 ERA 3.33 WHIP 1.15 Fantasy players have been forecasting doom for Jansen for years, but he continues to get the job done. He's not as dominating as he once was, but Jansen has held onto the job with an ERA between 3.01 and 3.71 over the last three seasons. The Dodgers have a dominant bullpen, with the likes of Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol looming if Jansen does falter, but he hasn't lost the job yet. Kirby Yates RP TOR Toronto • Age: 33 2020 Stats INN 4.1 S 2 K's 8 ERA 12.46 WHIP 2.54 2020 was a lost season for Yates, but he's already recovered from his August elbow surgery and is expected to be a full-go for Spring Training. He joined the up-and-coming Blue Jays as a free agent, and figures to get plenty of save chances on what should be a good team. Whether he can stay healthy and effective is a different question, but his track record as an elite reliever makes him worth betting on. Ryan Pressly RP HOU Houston • #55 • Age: 32 2020 Stats INN 21 S 12 K's 29 ERA 3.43 WHIP 1.33 Pressly has struck out at least 11.98 per nine innings over the last three seasons, and even his uncharacteristically high 3.43 ERA in 2020 was backed up by a 2.81 FIP. He lost a tick on his fastball, but still put up an elite swinging strike rate, so it didn't seem to cost him much. The Astros have less competition in the bullpen than in recent years, so Pressly should be able to hold down the job if he doesn't falter. Taylor Rogers RP MIN Minnesota • #55 • Age: 30 2020 Stats INN 20 S 9 K's 24 ERA 4.05 WHIP 1.5 As a left-handed closer, Rogers has been a bit of a rarity in recent years, but the signing of Alex Colome may mean he has competition for the job. Rogers is the better pitcher, but the flexibility of using him earlier in games in key spots may appeal to the Twins. He'll drop down the rankings if we get confirmation that Colome has the job, but Rogers will always have the chance to take it back, so he could still be worth drafting either way. Trevor Rosenthal RP SD San Diego • #47 • Age: 30 2020 Stats INN 23.2 S 11 K's 38 ERA 1.9 WHIP 0.85 We're assuming Rosenthal will end up somewhere as a closer, but that's obviously not guaranteed. There's also no guarantee Rosenthal will remain an elite pitcher, but consider this ranking a vote of confidence from the CBS team. Back from injuries that derailed his career, Rosenthal was throwing consistently in high-90s and touching 100 mph, and he got back to being an elite strikeout pitcher. Hopefully someone lets him close.

2021 Draft Prep Don't forget about ...

Craig Kimbrel RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #46 • Age: 32 2020 Stats INN 15.1 S 2 K's 28 ERA 5.28 WHIP 1.43 Are you tired of people making excuses for Kimbrel? Well, you clicked on the wrong article. Kimbrel had another ugly ERA, but the underlying numbers were quite a bit better, and six of the nine runs he allowed came in his first three appearances -- he was lights out from that point on. The Cubs have incentive to re-establish Kimbrel as their closer because he's an expiring contract and trade bait. That could lead to him being traded somewhere he isn't closing, but if he regains his value by the summer, you'll be thrilled with what you got from a pick in the 200 range. Rafael Montero RP SEA Seattle • Age: 30 2020 Stats INN 17.2 S 8 K's 19 ERA 4.08 WHIP 1.02 Way back in 2014, Montero was actually the more hyped prospect when he and Jacob deGrom made their debuts around the same time for the Mets. Montero never lived up to expectations and struggled with injuries, but he worked his way back for the Rangers over the last two seasons, including some stretches as the closer in 2020. He'll have the opportunity to close for the Mariners this season, and if he can get the feel for his slider after working it in slowly last season, a return to his 2019 numbers -- 2.48 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 30.1% strikeout rate -- is possible. Mark Melancon RP ATL Atlanta • #36 • Age: 35 2020 Stats INN 22.2 S 11 K's 14 ERA 2.78 WHIP 1.28 We're operating under the assumption Melancon will wind up closing somewhere, hopefully for the Braves, but as of mid-February he's still a free agent. You don't typically get the strikeout numbers you hope for from an elite closer out of Melancon, but he usually gets the job done, with an ERA of 3.61 or lower in all but one season since 2012. If he doesn't return to the Braves, don't overlook Will Smith, who might actually be the better pitcher despite his struggles in 2020.

2021 Draft Prep Relief Pitcher Sleeper, Breakout, & Bust

Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Puk RP OAK Oakland • #31 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 259 Roto NR Roto (RP) 24 H2H 271 H2H (RP) 25 Puk required surgery after a shoulder injury lingered all year, but the Athletics are talking about him like they expect him to be in the rotation to start the season. That surgery thankfully didn't feature any sort of reconstructive procedures, so hopefully it won't continue to be an issue moving forward. Puk has thrown just 36.2 innings of game action over the last three years following Tommy John surgery and this elbow issue, so injuries are obviously a significant risk. His ability to throw deep into games or remain in the rotation all season long are also significant questions. But there is significant upside for the big lefty, who throws in the upper 90s and has a wipeout slider. Puk struck out 33.9% of opposing batters in the minors and could be a big strikeout contributor, even if his innings are limited. We'll see how Puk fares in spring training, but don't be surprised if he shoots up draft boards with an impressive showing, and his status as a starting pitcher with relief pitcher eligibility could make him especially valuable in points leagues.

Breakout Projections powered by Sportsline Amir Garrett RP CIN Cincinnati • #50 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 283 Roto 249 Roto (RP) 22 H2H 242 H2H (RP) 19 2020 Stats INN 18.1 S 1 K's 26 ERA 2.45 WHIP 0.93 Garrett hasn't been quiet about his desire to be the Reds closer this offseason, and his pitching over the last two years has spoken pretty loud on his behalf, too. Garrett has a 3.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 74.1 innings over the last two seasons after embracing a slider-heavy approach, with his swinging strike rate spiking to 18.1% in 2020 as well. Teams can sometimes be hesitant to put lefties in the closer role, prefering to keep them around for high-leverage situations against tough left-handed sluggers, but Garrett has been effective enough against righties over the last two seasons to get the job done if asked. The Reds have no shortage of potential closers, including Lucas SIms and Michael Lorenzen, and the newly-added Sean Doolittle obviously has plenty of experience in the role. I'm hoping Garrett is the one they turn to, and it's possible the addition of Doolittle frees them up to use Garrett in that role. He could be excellent for Fantasy if that's the case.

Bust Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Hader RP MIL Milwaukee • #71 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 71 Roto 66 Roto (RP) 1 H2H 85 H2H (RP) 1 2020 Stats INN 19 S 13 K's 31 ERA 3.79 WHIP 0.95 There's no good answer for a bust at reliever -- the only ones who cost anything in drafts are the only ones who should -- but if you have to pick one, the first one going off the board makes as much sense as anyone else. There have been consistent trade rumors around him going back to last offseason, and the Brewers may be quick to pull the plug if the season goes sideways early. Hader did lose a tick of velocity on his fastball in 2020 and it wasn't nearly as effective as we've been used to seeing in recent years, leading him to throw it just 67.7% of the time, by far the lowest usage of his career. That may end up a blessing in disguise -- the slider has had better results for his career -- but it's the first sign of trouble we've ever really seen from Hader, who also had career-worst peripherals in 2020. In all likelihood, Hader will be one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball and remain the Brewers closer all season long, but Devin Williams looms if Hader does falter or gets traded.

