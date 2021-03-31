We're less than 24 hours away from the start of the 2021 MLB season by the time you're reading this, and at this point, pretty much all we can do is wait. I finished my drafts on Monday, and though I know some of you will still have drafts Wednesday night, for the most part, draft season is finished. If you do have any drafts left, head here to check out everything you need in one place, and don't forget to download the 2021 Fantasy Baseball Today Draft Guide -- it's like having Scott White, Frank Stampfl and I in your draft alongside you.

Tuesday, we gave you some of our bold predictions for the upcoming season, and today we've got some more 2021 predictions for you. This time, we're taking a big-picture look, giving our projected division standings, playoff predictions and award picks for the upcoming season, and you'll notice we're all in agreement on just a few things: The Yankees winning the AL East and Jacob deGrom winning the NL Cy Young. On everything else, there's some disagreement, which is fun! It would be boring if we all had the same picks.

Sure, Mike Trout might be the most likely person to win the AL MVP in any given year -- that's why I'm picking him, naturally -- but even he doesn't actually win every year.

We'll probably look back on this at the end of the year and get some good laughs, because that's how it always works out. And that will probably be especially true coming off a 60-game season with non-balanced schedules that was disrupted for several teams due to COVID outbreaks. That's a challenge for Fantasy analysts and players, it's a challenge for projections systems, GMs and everyone in between.

That is what makes this season so exciting. We're going to have even more surprises than ever. But to be surprised, you have to set your expectations. Here's what we think the 2021 season is going to look like:

Chris Towers 2021 picks

AL East

Yankees

Blue Jays (WC)

Rays

Red Sox

Orioles

AL Central

Cleveland

Twins

White Sox

Royals

Tigers

AL West

Astros

Angels (WC)

Mariners

Athletics

Rangers

NL East

Mets

Braves (WC)

Nationals

Phillies

Marlins

NL Central

Brewers

Cubs

Cardinals

Reds

Pirates

NL West

Dodgers

Padres (WC)

Giants

Diamondbacks

Rockies

ALCS: Yankees over Angels

NLCS: Dodgers over Padres

WS: Dodgers over Yankees

Award Picks

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL CY: Gerrit Cole

NL CY: Jacob deGrom

AL ROY: Taylor Trammell

NL ROY: Ian Anderson

Scott White's 2021 picks

AL East

Yankees

Blue Jays (WC)

Rays

Red Sox

Orioles

AL Central

White Sox

Twins (WC)

Cleveland

Royals

Tigers

AL West

Astros

Athletics

Angels

Mariners

Rangers

NL East

Braves

Mets (WC)

Nationals

Phillies

Marlins

NL Central

Reds

Cardinals

Brewers

Cubs

Pirates

NL West

Dodgers

Padres (WC)

Giants

Diamondbacks

Rockies

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

NLCS: Dodgers over Braves

WS: Dodgers over Yankees

Award Picks

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL MVP: Corey Seager

AL CY: Shane Bieber

NL CY: Jacob deGrom

AL ROY: Randy Arozarena

NL ROY: Ke'Bryan Hayes

Frank Stampfl's 2021 picks

AL East

Yankees

Blue Jays

Rays

Red Sox

Orioles

AL Central

White Sox

Twins (WC)

Cleveland

Royals

Tigers

AL West

Athletics

Astros (WC)

Angels

Mariners

Rangers

NL East

Braves

Mets (WC)

Phillies

Nationals

Marlins

NL Central

Cardinals

Brewers

Reds

Cubs

Pirates

NL West

Padres

Dodgers (WC)

Giants

Diamondbacks

Rockies

ALCS: White Sox over Yankees

NLCS: Padres over Dodgers

WS: White Sox over Padres

Award Picks

AL MVP: Tim Anderson

NL MVP: Fernando Tatis

AL CY: Gerrit Cole

NL CY: Jacob deGrom

AL ROY: Jarred Kelenic

NL ROY: Ke'Bryan Hayes