We're less than 24 hours away from the start of the 2021 MLB season by the time you're reading this, and at this point, pretty much all we can do is wait. I finished my drafts on Monday, and though I know some of you will still have drafts Wednesday night, for the most part, draft season is finished. If you do have any drafts left, head here to check out everything you need in one place, and don't forget to download the 2021 Fantasy Baseball Today Draft Guide -- it's like having Scott White, Frank Stampfl and I in your draft alongside you.
Tuesday, we gave you some of our bold predictions for the upcoming season, and today we've got some more 2021 predictions for you. This time, we're taking a big-picture look, giving our projected division standings, playoff predictions and award picks for the upcoming season, and you'll notice we're all in agreement on just a few things: The Yankees winning the AL East and Jacob deGrom winning the NL Cy Young. On everything else, there's some disagreement, which is fun! It would be boring if we all had the same picks.
Sure, Mike Trout might be the most likely person to win the AL MVP in any given year -- that's why I'm picking him, naturally -- but even he doesn't actually win every year.
We'll probably look back on this at the end of the year and get some good laughs, because that's how it always works out. And that will probably be especially true coming off a 60-game season with non-balanced schedules that was disrupted for several teams due to COVID outbreaks. That's a challenge for Fantasy analysts and players, it's a challenge for projections systems, GMs and everyone in between.
That is what makes this season so exciting. We're going to have even more surprises than ever. But to be surprised, you have to set your expectations. Here's what we think the 2021 season is going to look like:
We talk Casey Mize and Dylan Cease hype and Week 1 sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple and Spotify.
Chris Towers 2021 picks
AL East
Yankees
Blue Jays (WC)
Rays
Red Sox
Orioles
AL Central
Cleveland
Twins
White Sox
Royals
Tigers
AL West
Astros
Angels (WC)
Mariners
Athletics
Rangers
NL East
Mets
Braves (WC)
Nationals
Phillies
Marlins
NL Central
Brewers
Cubs
Cardinals
Reds
Pirates
NL West
Dodgers
Padres (WC)
Giants
Diamondbacks
Rockies
ALCS: Yankees over Angels
NLCS: Dodgers over Padres
WS: Dodgers over Yankees
Award Picks
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL CY: Gerrit Cole
NL CY: Jacob deGrom
AL ROY: Taylor Trammell
NL ROY: Ian Anderson
Scott White's 2021 picks
AL East
Yankees
Blue Jays (WC)
Rays
Red Sox
Orioles
AL Central
White Sox
Twins (WC)
Cleveland
Royals
Tigers
AL West
Astros
Athletics
Angels
Mariners
Rangers
NL East
Braves
Mets (WC)
Nationals
Phillies
Marlins
NL Central
Reds
Cardinals
Brewers
Cubs
Pirates
NL West
Dodgers
Padres (WC)
Giants
Diamondbacks
Rockies
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
NLCS: Dodgers over Braves
WS: Dodgers over Yankees
Award Picks
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL MVP: Corey Seager
AL CY: Shane Bieber
NL CY: Jacob deGrom
AL ROY: Randy Arozarena
NL ROY: Ke'Bryan Hayes
Frank Stampfl's 2021 picks
AL East
Yankees
Blue Jays
Rays
Red Sox
Orioles
AL Central
White Sox
Twins (WC)
Cleveland
Royals
Tigers
AL West
Athletics
Astros (WC)
Angels
Mariners
Rangers
NL East
Braves
Mets (WC)
Phillies
Nationals
Marlins
NL Central
Cardinals
Brewers
Reds
Cubs
Pirates
NL West
Padres
Dodgers (WC)
Giants
Diamondbacks
Rockies
ALCS: White Sox over Yankees
NLCS: Padres over Dodgers
WS: White Sox over Padres
Award Picks
AL MVP: Tim Anderson
NL MVP: Fernando Tatis
AL CY: Gerrit Cole
NL CY: Jacob deGrom
AL ROY: Jarred Kelenic
NL ROY: Ke'Bryan Hayes