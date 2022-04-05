I know why you're here. I know you're looking for. I could wax poetic about my favorite breakout pick or offer up flowery prose on my latest strategic findings. But in the end, you just want a list of names, sorted by position and grouped by projected outcome.

In short, you want to see my tiers.

Tiers, for the uninitiated, are a practical way of organizing rankings for their most optimal use on Draft Day. The goal is to accentuate which position is closest to a drop-off by denoting (roughly) where the drop-offs are at each position. During the heat of the draft, you'll know that the position to target is the one that's current tier is closest to depletion.

So here they are. Oh, not enough? You think you should be able to print them, too? All on one page!?

Well, that's what this link is for. Click on it and watch as your wildest dreams come true.

Now, for those of us living in the 21st century ...

Catcher

The Elite: Salvador Perez

The Next-Best Things: Will Smith, J.T. Realmuto

The Fallback Options: Daulton Varsho, Yasmani Grandal, Willson Contreras

The Last Resorts: Mitch Garver, Alejandro Kirk, Keibert Ruiz, Tyler Stephenson, Gary Sanchez, Joey Bart

The Deep-Leaguers: Mike Zunino, Eric Haase, Elias Diaz, Adley Rutschman, Travis d'Arnaud, Omar Narvaez, Sean Murphy, Carson Kelly

The Leftovers: Max Stassi, Luis Torrens, Yadier Molina, Kyle Higashioka, Christian Vazquez, James McCann, Yan Gomes, MJ Melendez, Jorge Alfaro, Cal Raleigh, Luis Campusano, Austin Nola, Jacob Stallings, Tucker Barnhart, Tom Murphy, Ryan Jeffers, Danny Jansen

First base

The Elite: Vladimir Guerrero, Freddie Freeman

The Near-Elite: Matt Olson, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Jose Abreu^

The Next-Best Things: Max Muncy, Joey Votto, Josh Bell, C.J. Cron, Rhys Hoskins, Luke Voit

The Fallback Options: Jake Cronenworth, Ryan Mountcastle, Jared Walsh, Alex Kirilloff, Spencer Torkelson, Ty France

The Last Resorts: Brandon Belt, Tyler Stephenson, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Frank Schwindel, Yuli Gurriel, Darin Ruf, Trey Mancini

The Deep-Leaguers: Jonathan Schoop, Bobby Dalbec, Miguel Sano, Jesus Aguilar, Nate Lowe

The Leftovers: Seth Beer, Keston Hiura, Carlos Santana, Eric Hosmer, Nick Pratto, Triston Casas, LaMonte Wade, Rowdy Tellez

Second base

The Elite: Trea Turner

The Near-Elite: Ozzie Albies, Marcus Semien, Jose Altuve, Whit Merrifield^, Brandon Lowe, Ketel Marte, Javier Baez^, Jorge Polanco

The Next-Best Things: Max Muncy, Jonathan India

The Fallback Options: Jake Cronenworth, Jazz Chisholm^, Tommy Edman^, Chris Taylor, Brendan Rodgers, Ty France

The Last Resorts: Eduardo Escobar, DJ LeMahieu

The Deep-Leaguers: Ryan McMahon, Jonathan Schoop, Jean Segura, Jeff McNeil, Enrique Hernandez, Kolten Wong, Luis Urias, Gavin Lux, Diego Castillo, Robinson Cano

The Leftovers: Nolan Gorman, Nick Madrigal, Cesar Hernandez, Nico Hoerner, Vidal Brujan, Garrett Hampson, David Fletcher, Tony Kemp, Luis Arraez, Adam Frazier, Nick Solak, Josh Rojas, Josh Harrison, Andres Gimenez, Ha-seong Kim

Third base

The Elite: Jose Ramirez

The Near-Elite: Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman†

The Next-Best Things: Adalberto Mondesi^, Anthony Rendon

The Fallback Options: Matt Chapman, Justin Turner, Josh Donaldson, Yoan Moncada

The Last Resorts: Eduardo Escobar, DJ LeMahieu, Ke'Bryan Hayes^

The Deep-Leaguers: Ryan McMahon, Eugenio Suarez, Luis Urias, Jose Miranda, Patrick Wisdom, Jeimer Candelario, Jonathan Villar^

The Leftovers: Alec Bohm, Cavan Biggio, Mike Moustakas, Gio Urshela, J.D. Davis, Luis Arraez, Brian Anderson, Evan Longoria, Carter Kieboom, Josh Harrison, Kevin Smith, Ha-seong Kim

Shortstop

The Elite: Trea Turner, Bo Bichette

The Near-Elite: Marcus Semien, Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Wander Franco, Tim Anderson, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez^, Jorge Polanco, Bobby Witt

The Next-Best Things: Fernando Tatis, Jazz Chisholm^, Willy Adames

The Fallback Options: Jake Cronenworth, Dansby Swanson, Chris Taylor, Brendan Rodgers, Oneil Cruz, C.J. Abrams

The Last Resorts: Nicky Lopez^, Brandon Crawford

The Deep-Leaguers: Eugenio Suarez, Luis Urias, Gleyber Torres, Bryson Stott, Jeremy Pena, Gavin Lux, Amed Rosario, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jonathan Villar^, Kyle Farmer

The Leftovers: David Fletcher, Didi Gregorius, Paul DeJong, Gio Urshela, Josh Rojas, J.P. Crawford, Andres Gimenez, Ha-seong Kim, Jose Barrero

Outfield

The Elite: Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, (Shohei Ohtani), Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna, Luis Robert

The Near-Elite: Cedric Mullins, Starling Marte, Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, Teoscar Hernandez, George Springer, Whit Merrifield^, Byron Buxton, Nick Castellanos, Kris Bryant, Ketel Marte

The Next-Best Things: Eloy Jimenez, Bryan Reynolds, Tyler O'Neill, Kyle Schwarber, Christian Yelich, Fernando Tatis, J.D. Martinez, Giancarlo Stanton, Randy Arozarena, Mitch Haniger, Julio Rodriguez, Cody Bellinger, Marcell Ozuna, Jesse Winker, Seiya Suzuki, (Franmil Reyes)^, (Nelson Cruz)

The Fallback Options: Austin Meadows, Tommy Edman^, Daulton Varsho, Jarred Kelenic, Jorge Soler, Chris Taylor, Hunter Renfroe, Randal Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel^, Joey Gallo^, Ryan Mountcastle^, Jo Adell, Alex Kirilloff, Alex Verdugo†

The Last Resorts: Robbie Grossman, Trent Grisham, Tommy Pham, Adam Duvall, Adolis Garcia^, Michael Conforto, Ian Happ, Eddie Rosario, A.J. Pollock, Michael Brantley†, Myles Straw^, Charlie Blackmon, Dylan Carlson, Akil Baddoo^, Avisail Garcia^, Riley Greene, Connor Joe, Darin Ruf

The Deep-Leaguers: Andrew Vaughn, Harrison Bader, Mark Canha, Jeff McNeil, Eric Haase, Andrew McCutchen, Enrique Hernandez, Lane Thomas, Jesus Sanchez^, Andrew Benintendi, Dominic Smith, Austin Hays, Mike Yastrzemski, (Gavin Sheets), Garrett Cooper, Steven Kwan, Brandon Nimmo, Max Kepler†, Wil Myers, Jorge Mateo^

The Leftovers: Rafael Ortega, Ramon Laureano, Kyle Lewis, Brandon Marsh, Jake Fraley, David Peralta, Willie Calhoun, Anthony Santander, Victor Robles, Garrett Hampson, Tyler Naquin, Tony Kemp, Nick Senzel, Joshua Lowe, Jarren Duran, Tyrone Taylor, Manuel Margot, LaMonte Wade, Joc Pederson, Brad Miller, Jake Meyers, Luis Arraez, Josh Rojas, Josh Harrison, Alek Thomas, Raimel Tapia, Odubel Herrera, Lorenzo Cain, Aaron Hicks, Seth Brown, Sam Hilliard

Starting pitcher

The Elite: Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, Brandon Woodruff, Shane Bieber, Zack Wheeler

The Near-Elite: Julio Urias, Sandy Alcantara, Robbie Ray, Aaron Nola, Lucas Giolito, Charlie Morton, Kevin Gausman, Justin Verlander

The Next-Best Things: Max Fried, Logan Webb, Frankie Montas, Jose Berrios, Freddy Peralta, Carlos Rodon, Joe Musgrove, Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish

The Fallback Options: Dylan Cease, Alek Manoah, Shane McClanahan, Pablo Lopez, Blake Snell, Luis Castillo, Chris Bassitt, Trevor Rogers, Ranger Suarez*, Clayton Kershaw, Adam Wainwright, Framber Valdez, Chris Sale, Lance Lynn, Jack Flaherty, Logan Gilbert, Patrick Sandoval, Michael Kopech*, Tyler Mahle, Nathan Eovaldi, Sean Manaea

The Last Resorts: Shane Baz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Marcus Stroman, Luis Garcia, Mike Clevinger, Noah Syndergaard, Ian Anderson, Luis Severino*, Jacob deGrom, Zac Gallen, Carlos Carrasco, Anthony DeSclafani, Sonny Gray, Kyle Hendricks, Aaron Civale, Zack Greinke, Trevor Bauer, Cal Quantrill*, Joe Ryan, Jesus Luzardo, John Means, Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, Tony Gonsolin, Matt Brash

The Deep-Leaguers: Jon Gray, MacKenzie Gore, Aaron Ashby*, Mitch Keller, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Jose Urquidy, Tanner Houck, Triston McKenzie, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Jordan Montgomery, German Marquez, Casey Mize, Josiah Gray, Reid Detmers, Lance McCullers, Yusei Kikuchi, Nestor Cortes, Bailey Ober, Steven Matz, Stephen Strasburg, Tarik Skubal, Luis Patino, Huascar Ynoa, Nick Martinez*, Andrew Heaney

The Leftovers: Spencer Strider*, Cristian Javier*, Tylor Megill, Chris Paddack, Marco Gonzales, Nate Pearson*, Austin Gomber, Nick Pivetta, Grayson Rodriguez, Roansy Contreras, Daniel Lynch, Edward Cabrera, Chris Flexen, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, Corey Kluber, Wade Miley, Kyle Gibson, Drew Rasmussen*, Jameson Taillon, Zach Eflin, Michael Pineda, Rich Hill, Zach Plesac, Dylan Bundy, Dakota Hudson, Taijuan Walker, Miles Mikolas, Merrill Kelly, Cade Cavalli, George Kirby, Max Meyer

Relief pitcher

The Elite: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks

The Near-Elite: Raisel Iglesias, Emmanuel Clase

The Next-Best Things: Edwin Diaz, Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Pressly, Jordan Romano, Aroldis Chapman

The Fallback Options: Giovanny Gallegos, Corey Knebel, Scott Barlow, Mark Melancon, Andrew Kittredge, Robert Suarez, Matt Barnes, Taylor Rogers

The Last Resorts: Lou Trivino, Jake McGee, Joe Barlow, Ken Giles, Alex Colome

The Deep-Leaguers: Dylan Floro, Gregory Soto, Art Warren, Chris Stratton, Rowan Wick

The Next in Line: Camilo Doval, Dinelson Lamet, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Paul Sewald, Devin Williams, Lucas Sims, Michael Fulmer, David Bednar, Anthony Bender, Garrett Whitlock, Drew Steckenrider, Chad Green, Tanner Rainey, Greg Holland, Spencer Patton, Diego Castillo, Josh Staumont

^:one tier lower in points leagues | †: one tier lower in categories leagues | *:RP-eligible | ( ): DH-only