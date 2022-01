Ranking players for dynasty leagues is ... complicated. Prospects need to factor in somehow, but how exactly depends on your league's keeper rules and your team's contention window.

In recent years, I've tried to simplify the process by using a rudimentary rating system. Specifically, I assign each player a score (1 being the lowest, 5 the highest) across three factors:

Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2022

Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left

Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value

Then I add up each player's score, adjust for age and preference, and voila, rankings.

It's imperfect -- and, yeah, to some degree the "confidence" rating is just a way of tweaking the scores to my liking -- but there is no perfect. This way at least makes it more fun to argue.