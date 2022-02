The deepest mock draft we had done up to this point was a 12-team Rotisserie with no bench. That's 276 total players drafted. For this one, we not only expanded to 15 teams (the format popularized by high-stakes competitions like NFBC) but also included a six-man bench, bringing the total number of players drafted to 435.

How deep is that? Enough to make you go cross-eyed. Filling out those last few bench spots becomes an exercise in imagination.

For the most part, the results can speak for themselves, but I will highlight a few key moments by way of bullet points. First, though, the introductions ...

1) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

2) Eric Ray, lucky reader who got to join in

3) Clay Link, RotoWire (@claywlink)

4) Zach Steinhorn, Creativesports (@zachsteinhorn)

5) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

6) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

7) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

8) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)

9) Tim McLeod, Prospect361

10) Al Melchior, The Athletic (@almelchiorBB)

11) Raymond Atherton (@RaymondAtherton)

12) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)

13) Garrett Atkins, Fake Teams (@13atkins13)

14) Vinnie D, lucky reader who got to join in

15) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

It's impossible to come away from a draft like this feeling like you've checked every box. I went starting pitcher with two of my first three picks, taking advantage of a discounted Shane Bieber, and felt like I was playing catch-up in the power categories the rest of the way. My efforts to make up ground there left me with Nestor Cortes as my fifth starting pitcher -- who I like, but who isn't even being drafted in standard 12-team leagues. I can't tout speed as a strength either given my intentionally unintentional approach to stolen bases this year. Fair to say, then, my team has more vulnerabilities than I'd like.

Stacking it up against other teams, though, that's clearly the norm. Ultimately, it comes down to whether the players we've drafted actually perform, because there won't be much of a waiver wire to speak of.

Here are a few of my thoughts/observations:

That's enough to whet your palette. Here's how it all went down ...