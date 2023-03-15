Jazz Chisholm CF MIA Miami • #2 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 59 Roto 47 Roto (OF) NR H2H 52 H2H (OF) NR 2022 Stats AVG 0.254 HR 14 R 39 RBI 45 SB 12 SO 66 You could argue Chisholm already broke out last season, when he hit .254/.325/.535 and was one of the best players in Fantasy on a per-game basis. The problem is that "per-game" thing, as he played just 60. Chisholm carries significant injury risk, which is a big part of why Scott White has him as a bust for this season, but I tend to be a little less nervous about injury risks than your standard Fantasy player. And, from a performance perspective, I feel quite confident Chisholm is about to have a huge season. His underlying metrics largely backed up his performance from a year ago – his .356 expected wOBA wasn't quite as good as his actual .365 mark, but he clearly took a step forward as a hitter. Chisholm hits the ball hard with regularity, and his plate discipline improved a decent amount last season, a she shaved a few points off his chase rate while swinging at more pitches in the strike zone. Chisholm is one of the few players in the league where 30 homers and 30 steals is a realistic expectation, and it's not impossible he gets to 40 in either category in a best-case scenario outcome. If he stays healthy, there's a decent chance we're talking about Chisholm as a second-round pick this time next season.

Oneil Cruz SS PIT Pittsburgh • #15 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 110 Roto 56 Roto (SS) 7 H2H 89 H2H (SS) 11 2022 Stats AVG 0.233 HR 17 R 45 RBI 54 SB 10 SO 126 We also might be talking about Cruz in that same range this time next season. That might seem like a leap after he struck out 35% of the time as a rookie, but it mostly comes down to him getting his strikeout rate to just normal bad range; he struck out 29.8% of the time after Sept. 1 last season and posted a massive .288/.359/.525 line. Given how hard Cruz hits the ball and how athletic he is, that's a realistic outcome if he gets his strikeout rate down below 30%. He sported elite quality of contact metrics – including the hardest hit ball of the Statcast era – and 40 homers probably isn't the ceiling here. And he also might steal 20-plus bases – he had 33 in 159 games between Double-A and Triple-A. Cruz has a high-variance profile, but there probably aren't many players with a more enticing 90th-percentile outcome.

Cristian Javier SP HOU Houston • #53 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 48 Roto 60 Roto (SP) 18 H2H 63 H2H (SP) 22 2022 Stats INN 148.2 W 11 K's 194 ERA 2.54 WHIP 0.95 I have a bit of a contrarian streak, so when everyone coalesces around one or two breakout candidates, my instinct is to push back. I tried to do that with Javier initially, but I really can't in good faith keep it up. There are some concerns here – he's never been a full-time starter for a whole season, with last year's 161.1 innings representing by far his career high. But also … that's not a terribly low number in a context where Spencer Strider is going about three rounds ahead of Javier in ADP, on average. Javier may not have quite the same upside as Strider from a strikeout perspective, but he's not far off, having fanned one-third of batters he faced a year ago. However, he also might be one of the best pitchers in the league at suppressing quality of contact, with a .308 expected wOBA on contact allowed. That was a massive improvement from 2021, so there's some risk he won't sustain it. If he does, however, Javier might just be a top-12 pitcher.

Pablo Lopez SP MIN Minnesota • #49 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 181 Roto 162 Roto (SP) 45 H2H 138 H2H (SP) 45 2022 Stats INN 180 W 10 K's 174 ERA 3.75 WHIP 1.17 As Fantasy analysts, we spend much of Spring Training preaching patience and reasonableness. We implore you to not overreact to small sample sizes against inconsistent competition. And here I am, pushing Pablo Lopez into my breakouts column in large part thanks to his performance against Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic this week. Maybe that's an overreaction, but watching Lopez work through that lineup convinced me there might just be more upside here than I've given him credit for. Mostly because, well, Lopez looked like a much better version of himself in that game. He averaged 95.6 mph with his fastball, up 2.1 mph from last year and among the highest fastball velocities he's ever had in a start. It was just one start, but it was an awfully impressive one, especially as Lopez relied more on his curveball than usual and introduced a new sweeping breaking ball that garnered three swings and misses on six pitches. Lopez's changeup has been his bread and butter for years, but he also has a pretty good fastball, one that is only going to play up if he's throwing in the 95-97 mph range rather than 92-94. It might end up being an overreaction, but Lopez has always had flashes of pitching at a very high level. Worst-case scenario, Lopez is a very solid pitcher already, so targeting him a round or two earlier than his 14th-round ADP is unlikely to hurt you. But, if this was real, he could help you out a lot.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 251 Roto 183 Roto (SP) 56 H2H 171 H2H (SP) 58 2022 Stats INN 129 W 7 K's 122 ERA 3.77 WHIP 1.21 Detmers returned from the minors on July 8 last summer and was like a completely different pitcher. After sporting an ugly 4.66 ERA with just 42 strikeouts in 58 innings, he put up a 3.04 mark with 78 strikeouts in 71 innings over his final 13 starts. He credited a reworked slider with fueling the breakout, and he might be even better in 2023. Detmers spent the offseason working with Driveline Baseball and has seen a jump in velocity so far in Spring Training, working more in the 95-97 mph range after averaging 93.2 mph with his fastball a year ago. Detmers already broke out, but there might be even more upside to unlock here. I'm buying it.