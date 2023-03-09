Fantasy Baseball season is here. Perhaps you've been lapping up every article, podcast and mock draft for weeks now. Perhaps you're just now tuning in and are scrambling to catch up. Either way, here is where you can make sure nothing slips through the cracks.
You'll find links to everything you need -- all the predictions, projections and expert analysis. It's a repository for all the Draft Prep work done by Scott White, Chris Towers and Frank Stampfl, making it the perfect one-stop shop for victory.
You'll notice it's not all filled in yet. That's because we're still hard at work. But with new content added almost daily, this page is where you'll want to make camp right up until Opening Day.
✅ - new this week
Spring training updates
- Spring Roundup: Week 1 | Week 2 ✅ | Week 3 | Week 4
- Towers: Stuff that matters
- White: Top 30 position battles
- White: Winners and losers
- Towers: WBC players to watch ✅
Draft day essentials
- Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast (new episodes six days a week)
- 20 biggest questions for 2023
- Get ready for stolen base insanity
- Position scarcity is a thing again
- What you missed once Fantasy Football started
- Players to draft at least once ✅
- Position Previews: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
Rankings and salary cap values
- Head-to-Head points
- Rotisserie (and H2H categories)
- Top 100 Prospects
- Dynasty Top 150
- Top 50 keepers based on last year's ADP
Tiers (v. 2.0)
Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts
- White: Sleepers 2.0 ✅ | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0 | Deep Sleepers | Post-Hype Sleepers | Players Scott Keeps Drafting
- Towers: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 2.0 ✅
- Stampfl: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 2.0 ✅ | Busts 1.0
Mock drafts
- 12-Team: H2H points ✅ | H2H categories | Rotisserie ✅
- 15-team: Rotisserie
- Dynasty: Prospects-only Roto | Prospects-only H2H | Roto startup | H2H startup
- Salary Cap (auction): Mixed Roto | H2H points | AL-only Roto | NL-only Roto
Strategy
- How to draft each position: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
- Players with the biggest gap in H2H (points) and Roto value
- Pros/cons for drafting every first-rounder ✅
- Every team's most pivotal player ✅
- Who is this year's (fill in the blank)? ✅
- Rating every player's chances of being dropped the first month
ADP review
- Towers: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
- White: 12 underrated players
- White: 12 overrated players
- Towers: Generic vs. Name Brand
Prospect hunting
- Top 100 Prospects
- First-year player rankings (top 25)
- Prospects-only drafts: Roto | H2H points
- Top 10 Prospects to Stash
- The All-Rookie Team
- Top Dynasty targets by position (audience survey)
Just for fun
- Fantasy Baseball Today crew's bold predictions
- Reviewing Scott White's Tout Wars team ✅
- Reviewing Chris Towers' Tout Wars team
- White: Fantasy Baseball picks by audience survey
- White: 55 amazing stats to guide you