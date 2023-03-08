I've gotta have Jordan Walker on my Fantasy Baseball teams this year. The Cardinals top prospect has been the talk of the spring so far, hitting .417/.417/.917 with several tape measure homers in eight games. And that's created a bit of a problem, because it's made it harder and harder to actually end up with Walker on any of my teams.

Walker entered the spring as Scott White's No. 3 prospect for Fantasy baseball, but was mostly viewed, if not as an afterthought, certainly as a late-round flier only to open the spring. As of Feb. 23, Walker's ADP in NFC drafts was 212.43, however since the start of March, that has jumped up to 149.95. Your time to draft him at a reasonable cost has passed, and with Lars Nootbaar and Tyler O'Neill playing in the World Baseball Classic, Walker is going to continue to see everyday at-bats, and his price is going to keep rising.

And there's going to reach a point where you've got to pass on players with all kinds of upside who are also more proven at the major-league level – already, Walker is going ahead of someone like Brandon Lowe, who has a .247-97-39-99-7 season under his belt. That's a tough call. Walker has all kinds of upside, but does he realistically have much more upside than a season like that?

As exciting as Walker is – and as exciting as the prospect of nabbing the next Julio Rodriguez unquestionably is – it's important to remember that any prospect, even one as undeniably talented as Walker, carries. Sure, it worked out in a big way with Rodriguez last season, but it's worth remembering that there wasn't that much gap between how Rodriguez and Riley Green were being viewed at this time last season, and Greene was barely Fantasy relevant last season. There comes a point where the risk no longer outweighs the reward, and I could see Walker reaching that point as his price gets pushed closer to the top-100 in ADP.

But … I've gotta have Walker! I can't miss out on his upside completely. Sure, spending a top-150 or top-100 pick on an unproven prospect who doesn't actually have an everyday job (yet) might not be the absolute best way to use my limited draft capital, but Fantasy Baseball isn't about always playing to the most likely outcome for every player. If you just draft your entire team based on projections, you're probably going to end up with a middle-of-the-road squad. You need to take some chances.

Of course, it's easier to say that in the position I'm in, where I'm playing out more than a dozen leagues (in addition to another 20-plus or so mock drafts throughout the course of the preseason). I can spread my risk around to a bunch of different teams and players, exposing myself to upside without necessarily torpedoing my whole season if things go wrong.

If you're only drafting one team, you might have to be a bit more judicious about how you handle risk. Taking an unproven player in the first 100 picks may not be such a smart move when that's the only bite you get at the apple. You still need to chase upside to have a chance to win, but it might make more sense to let a player like Walker fall to that 150-ish range where the risk/reward balance tilts back in your favor.

But when you're drafting 12 teams, you've got a little more flexibility to make some YOLO picks. Because, at least in Fantasy terms, I do get to live more than once.

Walker is the poster boy for this kind of thought process this year, but I'd say 2021 Vladimir Guerrero is arguably the best example in recent years. I was mostly fading him that year, as he was being drafted much higher than his actual production had justified to that point. However, I made a point of drafting him on at least a few teams, because the high end of his range of outcomes was going to be well worth whatever price you paid, and then some. We saw just that, and while it doesn't always or even often work out that way, hitting on those high-end outcomes is what helps you win your leagues.

It's important to keep ranges of outcomes in mind when you're drafting, and a player like Jordan Walker has exceedingly wide ranges of outcomes. You can't build your entire team around high-variance or risky players, but you probably need at least some exposure to them.

The following players won't be on all of my teams. They probably won't be on most of my teams. A few of them are even in my busts column, because I think the likeliest outcome is they end up disappointing Fantasy players. However, I can obviously see the upside, and I'm going to make sure I have that upside on my team just in case it comes to fruition. Let's take a look at what those upside outcomes could look like.