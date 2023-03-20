Alek Thomas CF ARI Arizona • #5 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto NR Roto (OF) 86 H2H NR H2H (OF) 89 2022 Stats AVG 0.231 HR 8 R 45 RBI 39 SB 4 SO 74 Thomas struggled in his rookie season, but I'm not giving up on him just yet. This is a guy who is hitting .313 for his entire minor-league career, including a massive .349/.418/.606 line in Triple-A. That was inflated by playing in the PCL, but Thomas is still just 22, so I'm definitely not giving up on that kind of track record from a plus athlete. Thomas' performance against lefties last season was bad enough to at least consider that he might just be a platoon player, but again, it's too early to give up on him. Especially when the price is as low as it is. This is a lineup on the come up, and Thomas is an exceedingly cheap opportunity to buy in.

Spencer Torkelson 1B DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 296 Roto NR Roto (1B) 32 H2H 278 H2H (1B) 30 2022 Stats AVG 0.203 HR 8 R 38 RBI 28 SB 0 SO 99 I was touting Torkelson as a sleeper before the spring, but the optimistic reports out of Tigers camp are certainly a welcome sign. Torkelson mostly struggled as a rookie, but he did show solid plate discipline and strong quality-of-contact metrics, including a 76th percentile average exit velocity. He didn't hit for as much power as expected, and the focus in the offseason and this spring has been on hitting the ball in the air more to the pull side, something he didn't do nearly often enough as a rookie. It's possible Torkelson never figures it out, but I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, given how highly thought of he was a year ago.

Jarred Kelenic RF SEA Seattle • #10 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 265 Roto 239 Roto (OF) 52 H2H 238 H2H (OF) 50 2022 Stats AVG 0.141 HR 7 R 20 RBI 17 SB 5 SO 61 A lot of people are probably writing Kelenic off as a Quad-A player, and so they probably aren't moved by seeing him hitting .421/.450/.895 through 14 spring games. After all, the level of competition he's facing in the Cactus League may not even be on the level of Triple-A players on the whole. Skepticism is always warranted for spring production, especially when it comes to a player who has struggled as much as Kelenic has in the majors, and he might just be the next Jo Adell, a player who can destroy low-level competition but can't get it down when the games matter. That's probably the likeliest outcome for Kelenic at this point, and if his price increases much more, it'll be easy to fade him. However, as long as his ADP remains outside of the top 200, as it is over the past week in NFC drafts, I'll be willing to take a flier. Your picks at that point in the draft aren't likely to work out anyway.

Roansy Contreras SP PIT Pittsburgh • #59 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 320 Roto NR Roto (SP) 82 H2H 277 H2H (SP) 85 2022 Stats INN 95 W 5 K's 86 ERA 3.79 WHIP 1.27 Contreras established himself as a decent pitcher last season, and now it's time for him to take the next step. His slider is already a real weapon, sporting a 42.1% whiff rate and .238 expected wOBA allowed last season, and his curveball is decent, too – not as many whiffs, but a ton of weak contact. It'll play. The problem for Contreras is the fastball – it's a hard pitch with a relatively high spin rate, but he doesn't get enough whiffs to make up for how hard it gets hit – and the fact that his velocity faded as the season went on in 2022 certainly isn't a great sign. Contreras probably needs another pitch to help keep hitters off the fastball, with the changeup being the pitch he has focused most on this offseason. Whether that ever becomes more than a show-me pitch against lefties might determine how far Contreras can go, though the slider could carry him a long way on its own. The tools are certainly here.