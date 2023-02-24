Spring action is set to begin, which means it's time to talk about position battles. But before we do, a small gripe: this article gets harder to write every year.

Lineups are becoming more fungible, players more versatile, roles less defined. Honestly, what even is a position battle anymore?

Most aren't explicitly stated and aren't explicitly resolved either, so a lot of what you'll find here falls into the category of writers discretion. What I mean is that while some of these position battles are totally and 100 percent viable, others are more like educated guesses, maybe even wishful thinking. But even so, I hope to glean something about these 30 scenarios this spring and maybe even get some hint of resolution by the time I go to draft.

I'm not gonna lie: a lot of it is closer talk. It's just the times we're living in. And no, I don't expect a definitive answer for any of the affected bullpens by the Opening Day. You can be sure I'll have my ear to the ground just in case, though.

Oh, and if you're wondering where Dodgers second baseman Miguel Vargas, Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe are ... look, I understand they're technically in position battles because no team is going to hand a rookie a job uncontested. But a quick look at the depth charts will tell you, um ... those battles are pretty much uncontested. So that covers that.

Likely choices: Carlson, Nootbaar, O'Neill, Gorman/Yepez

Preferred choices: Carlson, Nootbaar, O'Neill, Walker

This glorious mess all comes down to Jordan Walker, who the Cardinals have said will have an honest chance to make the big-league roster this spring. If you're looking for this year's Julio Rodriguez, he's a strong candidate, but as you can see, the path isn't exactly clear. Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar and Tyler O'Neill have the advantage of incumbency, and Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez all offer intriguing upside. Just not as much as Walker, who's probably in if he sets the Grapefruit League on fire.

Likely choice: Grissom

Preferred choice: Grissom

It's hard to imagine that the Braves, a team with World Series aspirations, would allow Dansby Swanson to walk only to turn over shortstop duties to Orlando Arcia, who hasn't had a full-time role since 2019. But they need someone to push Vaughn Grissom, who may be stretched defensively at shortstop. The 22-year-old's work with guru Ron Washington this offseason earned rave reviews, however, and his impressive minor-league track record is generating plenty of Fantasy interest at his holdover position (second base).

Likely choice: committee, led by Sewald

Preferred choice: not a committee

Scott Servais' management of the Mariners bullpen the past couple years has given Fantasy Baseballers fits, but at last look, he had seemingly settled on Paul Sewald as his go-to ninth-inning option. There were occasional intrusions from Andres Munoz, though, who has become something of a darling pick. Both had offseason surgery, and Sewald is a little ahead in his recovery. Any babying of Munoz this spring would likely settle the matter without Servais' whims even coming into play.

4. Yankees shortstop Candidates Isiah Kiner-Falefa NYY SS Oswald Peraza NYY SS Anthony Volpe NYY SS

Likely choice: Peraza

Preferred choice: anyone but Kiner-Falefa

What makes this competition especially fun is the presence of not just one but two upstarts. Anthony Volpe is the better prospect than Oswald Peraza, but he also has the longer odds after Peraza got a major-league look late last year. Both would be a huge upgrade over perennial punchline Isiah Kiner-Falefa, whom manger Aaron Boone continued to lean on even after Peraza was promoted. Boone is the biggest obstacle to us having another power/speed threat at shortstop.

5. White Sox right fielder Candidates Oscar Colas CHW CF Gavin Sheets CHW RF

Likely choice: Colas

Preferred choice: Colas

Gavin Sheets presents thin competition for Oscar Colas, which tells me that the Cuban defector (by way of Japan) basically has the job already. The talent pool is aching for another bat like his in the outfield, but since we haven't seen him in the majors yet, we can't presume he'll rise to the moment. I just think, given how well-traveled he is and how easily he took to the minors last year after a long layoff, his resilience speaks for itself.

6. Phillies fifth starter Candidates Bailey Falter PHI SP Andrew Painter PHI P

Likely choice: Falter

Preferred choice: Painter

Would the defending NL champions actually award a rotation spot to a 19-year-old who they drafted only two years ago? It seems like a stretch, but the buzz is real for Andrew Painter, who climbed all the way to Double-A last year with his scintillating stuff and preternatural ability to command it. Bailey Falter offers a reasonable excuse for the Phillies to go a more sober route. Though nowhere near Painter's level talent-wise, he had a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 in his final 10 starts last year.

Likely choice: committee, led by Hudson

Preferred choice: Phillips

The Dodgers are run by the sort of dataheads who would normally be inclined toward a closer committee, but their big budget has always afforded them the luxury of a true closer ... until now. So does Dave Roberts dare to mix it up, or does he ultimately settle on one guy? As many save chances as they're likely to have, it's a topic of great interest to Fantasy Baseballers. You may remember they were in the same spot heading into last spring, and it was only after Daniel Hudson got hurt that they traded for Craig Kimbrel. So maybe Hudson is the favorite?

Likely choice: Kimbrel

Preferred choice: Kimbrel

Presumably, if Craig Kimbrel looks right this spring -- as in more like he did in 2021 than 2022 -- he'll be handed the job outright, given that he is, for all of his recent woes, one of the most decorated and dominant closers of all time. But he's given the Phillies an easy out if he shows any cracks at all, saying he's open to a more flexible role. A committee is the most likely alternative.

Likely choices: Narvaez, Vogelbach

Preferred choice: Alvarez bouncing between the two

Pretty much everyone on the Mets beat is speculating that 21-year-old Francisco Alvarez will begin the year in the minors, and yeah, if his future is going to be behind the plate, further defensive refinement is probably the way to go. But Omar Narvaez at catcher and Daniel Vogelbach at DH represent clear weaknesses for a team with World Series aspirations. The Mets think Alvarez's bat is ready, having called him up to DH late last year. Couldn't he do some on-the-job learning behind the plate, switching over to DH at times to save everyone's sanity?

10. Cubs first baseman/designated hitter Candidates Eric Hosmer CHC 1B Trey Mancini CHC DH Matt Mervis CHC 1B

Likely choices: Hosmer, Mancini

Preferred choice: Mervis bouncing between the two

For most of the offseason, it seemed like the Cubs were content to hand the first base job to 24-year-old Matt Mervis, who broke out with .309 batting average, 36 homers and .984 OPS across three minor-league levels and then lit up the Arizona Fall League as well. But they seemed to get cold feet and brought in a couple retreads to block his path. I still think a big spring forces the issue, especially since Trey Mancini is also capable of paying the outfield (sort of), but the odds are much longer now.

Likely choice: Sanchez???

Preferred choice: De La Cruz

With his .287 xBA and .498 xSLG, not to mention his eye-opening performance down the stretch, Bryan De La Cruz is one of my favorite sleepers for this year. Still, rookie manager rookie manager Skip Schumaker says he and already-worn-out-his-welcome Jesus Sanchez will have to compete this spring, with some on the Marlins beat even suggesting that Sanchez has the leg up. It'll be a difficult pill to swallow if it comes to pass, but I maintain heavy skepticism and suspect the arrangement wouldn't last long anyway.

Likely choice: Barlow

Preferred choice: Barlow

Scott Barlow broke through with 24 saves last year and seemed pretty entrenched as the closer, but the Aroldis Chapman signing complicates things. Chapman may have fallen on hard times last year, but he's still an all-timer in the role. It's possible the Royals' entire reason for signing him is to restore his value and then flip him, which would require him closing. Adding to the intrigue is that new manager Matt Quatraro hasn't tipped his hand at all. Having been part of the Rays coaching staff the past few years, he may prefer a committee.

Likely choice: Graveman

Preferred choice: Lopez

Liam Hendriks' illness has the White Sox scrambling to find a closer, and Kendall Graveman would be the easy choice given that he was the eighth-inning guy last year. But would he be the best choice? He's a ground-ball generator who sometimes struggles to keep men off base, as evidenced by his 1.40 WHIP last season. Some have suggested Reynaldo Lopez would be a better fit in the role, and he would probably generate more enthusiasm in Fantasy if it turns out manager Pedro Grifol is leaning that direction. Left-hander Aaron Bummer would only factor if Grifol opts to go by committee.

Likely choice: not Elder

Preferred choice: not Elder

This one is about as pure of a position battle as you'll find. No service time games. No veteran favoritism. Whoever wins it will have most likely earned it, and so whoever wins it will be of genuine interest in Fantasy Baseball. That's especially true of Anderson and Soroka, two prized young upstarts of the not-so-distant past. Anderson worked to fix his mechanics and improve his pitch mix this offseason after a disappointing 2022, and Soroka is finally back from a twice-ruptured Achilles. Even Bryce Elder showed signs of relevance after a string of strong starts to end last season, but his upside isn't as high.

Likely choice: Garrett slightly

Preferred choice: Cabrera slightly

One of these pitchers will be worth drafting this year, and we're just waiting around for the Marlins to tell us which one. Cabrera has the eye-popping stuff, the big velocity and multitude of swing-and-miss offerings. Garrett is the more proven, having learned to lean on his one primo pitch, the slider, to put together a 3.02 ERA, 1.10 ERA, and 9.3 K/9 over his final 12 starts. It's possible both make the rotation and Trevor Rogers is the odd man out instead, but the former Rookie of the Year runner-up will get far more benefit of the doubt.

Likely choice: Jameson or Nelson

Preferred choice: anyone but Henry

OK, it's probably not going to be Tommy Henry. Drey Jameson (1.48 ERA in four starts) and Ryne Nelson (1.47 ERA in three starts) were both impressive enough in a late-season trial that the Diamondbacks might be wishing they had two open spots rather than one. Jameson is the better bat-misser of the two, which makes him more attractive for Fantasy purposes, probably. The most attractive of the four rookies, though, is the one we haven't seen yet, Brandon Pfaadt, who had a 2.63 ERA at Triple-A Reno last year, the same hitter-friendly locale where Jameson had a 6.95 ERA and Nelson a 5.43 ERA.

Likely choice: committee

Preferred choice: Duran

This one is a little like the Mariners closer situation in that it's unlikely we get a definitive answer in spring training. But if we keep our ear to the ground, we might pick up some hints from manager Rocco Baldelli. It's also worth monitoring Jorge Lopez's performance, microscopic though the sample will be. He emerged as an All-Star closer for the Orioles last year but then collapsed after being traded to the Twins, opening the door for the more talented Jhoan Duran to handle ninth-inning duties down the stretch. Duran could be a stud closer if Baldelli lets him.

Likely choice: committee

Preferred choice: Fairbanks

How many years in a row now have we been suckered into drafting the Rays' best reliever from the year before, thinking maybe he'll be the one to change manager Kevin Cash, only to find out, no, he's not even healthy? Wait, what was that last part? Yeah, we don't know how things might have played out for Nick Anderson or Andrew Kittredge if they hadn't gotten hurt right away. Down the stretch last year, Cash was showing a strong preference for Peter Fairbanks, who then inked a three-year deal in the offseason, keeping his cost controlled. If all checks out this spring and Cash remains mum on the topic, Fairbanks should enter as the favorite.

19. Brewers center fielder Candidates Sal Frelick MIL SS Garrett Mitchell MIL CF

Likely choice: Mitchell

Preferred choice: Frelick

There hasn't been much talk of Sal Frelick leapfrogging Garrett Mitchell, who got the first crack late last year, but given the new draft pick incentives for keeping a prospect on the roster all year, hope springs anew. Frankly, I just think Frelick is better, and when he and Mitchell are playing side by side, it'll show. Much of Mitchell's athleticism is wasted by his tendency to hit everything in the dirt, so it's really just his A-plus speed that plays. Frelick is nearly his equal there but with a much better hit tool. He could be Steven Kwan-like (or better!) as a rookie.

Likely choices: Anderson, Urias

Preferred choices: Turang, Urias

Kolten Wong's departure has left a vacancy in the Brewers infield, and while low-dollar free agent pickup Brian Anderson presents the most straightforward solution, with Luis Urias shifting over to play second base, it's not the most exciting one. Frankly, giving Keston Hiura another crack at second base would be preferable for Fantasy purposes, but the one to watch, really, is prospect Brice Turang, a speedy on-base threat with emerging power.

Likely choice: Estevez

Preferred choice: Herget

GM Perry Minasian has already rendered his vote for Carlos Estevez, formerly of the Rockies, pointing out that the right-hander's slider always performed much better away from Coors Field (even though his overall effectiveness remained suspect). Manager Phil Nevin ultimately has the final say, but conventional wisdom suggests he'll listen to his boss on this one. A committee is always fashionable and may be hard to resist with alternatives like Jimmy Herget (2.48 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 8.2 K/9) and the left-handed Matt Moore (1.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 10.1 K/9).

Likely choice: Leclerc

Preferred choice: Leclerc

New manager Bruce Bochy has described the Rangers closer situation as "somewhat fluid," but he mentioned Jose Leclerc's name first when discussing the candidates, which is about as much of an endorsement as we can ask for in 2023. But really, why wouldn't it be Leclerc? He was the one getting saves for the Rangers down the stretch last season and had a 2.83 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 in his first year back from Tommy John surgery. Joe Barlow, who opened last year in the role, has added a splitter to his repertoire, and Jonathan Hernandez has some upside, too. The conclusion seems inevitable, but we'll let it play out.

Likely choices: Diaz, Aranda/Paredes platoon

Preferred choices: Manzardo, Mead

On-base machine Yandy Diaz is the one certainty here, whether it's at third or first base. The Rays value versatility and have introduced the left handed-hitting Jonathan Aranda and right handed-hitting Isaac Paredes to both positions, which would seem to give them an easy "in" and the makings of a possible platoon. Neither has the kind of upside you want from a corner spot, though, which is why prospects Kyle Manzardo and (more likely) Curtis Mead could make things interesting this spring.

Likely choices: Ozuna, Rosario

Preferred choices: Ozuna, Rosario

The Braves probably don't want catcher Travis d'Arnaud as their primary DH, but before they can even think about who else to use there, they have to figure out left field. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario are still making a pretty penny for their past accomplishments and are young enough to rebound. Really, they're competing against themselves since there's room for both. Don't sleep on the toolsy Sam Hilliard either. Strikeouts prevented him from gaining a foothold in Colorado, but if Ozuna and Rosario continue to spiral, he could play spoiler just by being a capable defender.

Likely choice: committee

Preferred choice: Puk

Skip Schumaker has yet to manage his first big-league game, but he's already doing his best to drive us crazy, first by planting a seed of doubt about Bryan De La Cruz's playing time and then by suggesting he doesn't want a set closer for 2023. So how is it a position battle if he seems to have already made up his mind? Because talk is cheap, and once the rubber meets the road this exhibition season, Schumaker may come away with some clearer favorites. A.J. Puk is the most talented, but his multi-inning capabilities would be wasted in the role. Meanwhile, Matt Barnes is getting some early buzz after a strong finish last year. I'm guessing Dylan Floro will once again be more of a fallback option.

Likely choice: Melancon

Preferred choice: Mantiply

The Diamondbacks didn't do much to address their bullpen issues from a year ago. Maybe signing left-hander Andrew Chafin frees up Joe Mantiply, another left-hander and their lone All-Star last year, to get more ninth-inning looks. Maybe 33-year-old Scott McGough will be a revelation out of Japan, where he served as a closer the past two years. Maybe Kevin Ginkel's late surge will propel him to late-inning greatness. Absent any of them knocking everyone's socks off this spring, though, I imagine longtime closer Mark Melancon will get another shot, as dreadful as he was last year.

Likely choice: committee

Preferred choice: not a committee

Brandon Hughes led the way with eight saves following the David Robertson trade, but the Cubs have since brought in two serviceable right-handers in Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger and would probably prefer to deploy their left-hander situationally moving forward. I imagine they'll continue to feel their way through this one into the regular season, but in the meantime, keep an eye on former starter Adbert Alzolay, who showed big bat-missing ability after settling into a relief role last year. They may not want to undermine his multi-inning capacity, however.

Likely choice: May

Preferred choice: Jackson

The Athletics' closer scenario basically picks up where we left off last year, only with Trevor May in place of A.J. Puk. The $7 million they've agreed to pay May has many speculating he'll get the first crack, though Melissa Lockard of The Athletic has offered Dany Jimenez as her guess. He got 11 saves last year before succumbing to shoulder issues. Domingo Acevedo got the last look in the role but is lacking in upside. Then again, it's hard to see any of these four becoming a stalwart. All we can hope for is some small tipping of the hand.

Likely choice: Plesac

Preferred choice: Morris

The same thing that's suppressed Cody Morris' prospect stock is already holding him back this spring: health. Though his lat discomfort doesn't sound like a major issue, who knows if he'll be available enough to put up a fight, even? He made a strong impression with a 13.9 percent swinging-strike rate in a late-season look, this after putting together a 1.64 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 14.4 K/9 in the minors the past two years. Nobody needs to see more of Zach Plesac, but this injury may have ended this battle before it even began, with Morris seeming all the more likely to begin the year in the bullpen.

Likely choice: Wesneski

Preferred choice: Wesneski

I'd rank this battle higher, but I'm not sure how much Fantasy utility Hayden Wesneski actually has. In a year when pitching is plentiful, he offers a relatively low ceiling that's further weighed down by his supporting cast. I do like him in a general sense, though. He limits damage on contact, maximizes the strikeout potential of his middling stuff, and throws enough strikes to last deep into his starts. After a strong September showing last year, I suspect the job is his unless he falls flat on his face this spring, but I also suspect your draft will end before you give a thought to taking him.