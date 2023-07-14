You should know something before you skip ahead to the names, oblivious to the fact that a living, breathing human might have seen fit to lay down some ground rules first.

The biggest is that only prospects who have to reach the majors are featured here. There's a reason for it. Rookie eligibility (130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched) works well enough as qualifier for a preseason rank list, when everything is at a standstill, but a midseason list like this one quickly becomes irrelevant if half the players on it are on the verge of meeting those thresholds. Besides, you've heard plenty about Grayson Rodriguez and Henry Davis already. We don't need them clogging up the list.

Still, wouldn't having them there provide a frame of reference for the yet-to-debut prospects? Good point, and my solution is to insert a headshot wherever I would rank one of this year's call-ups if, hypothetically, he had yet to debut. What does that look like? Observe:

What I'm revealing here is that Elly De La Cruz would be the No. 1 prospect if I still considered him a prospect for the purposes of this list. He is still technically a prospect since he has yet to exceed 130 at-bats (and this explains why you'll find no mention of, say, Jordan Walker and Anthony Volpe here), but again, I'm applying my own rules for the sake of making the content as fresh and relevant as can be.

You may be aware that the draft just happened, and in years past, I've seen fit to ignore it, arguing that many of those players haven't even signed yet and I'd like to gather more information on them before committing to a ranking. But the older I get, the less cowardly I feel.

I got your Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes right here.

All stats are updated through Wednesday, July 13.

Age: 19

2023 levels: Low-A, High-A

2023 stats: .331 BA (260 AB), 7 HR, 20 SB, .989 OPS, 64 BB, 67 K

Less than a year after being drafted and still months from his 20th birthday, the son of Matt Holliday is set to begin the second half at Double-A, having already dominated A-ball with a mature approach and elite bat-to-ball characteristics.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 20

2023 levels: Double-A

2023 stats: .245 BA (257 AB), 12 HR, 26 SB, .804 OPS, 33 BB, 68 K

Lawlar is the better-safe-than-sorry choice at No. 2 since, much like Anthony Volpe, his base-stealing aptitude will help soften the blow of any power shortcomings. He's turned around a miserable start to bat .308 (37 for 120) with seven homes, 14 steals and a .964 OPS in his past 28 games.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Age: 20

2023 levels: High-A, Double-A

2023 stats: .333 BA (255 AB), 16 HR, .996 OPS, 23 BB, 62 K

The breakout star of 2023 makes exceptionally hard contact and lots of it, giving him an offensive profile not too unlike, say, Adrian Beltre. Caminero made it to Double-A as a 19-year-old and has continued to hit over .300 there.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

4. Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers

Age: 19

2023 levels: Double-A

2023 stats: .249 BA (293 AB), 11 HR, 23 SB, .714 OPS, 22 BB, 69 K

You'll see rankings that default to Chourio as the No. 2 prospect, still high on the fumes of his low-minors breakout last year, and indeed, his batted-ball characteristics are impressive. But he hasn't been productive since leaving Low-A and needs to work on his swing decisions -- not surprising for player his age but still reason for pause.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 20

2023 levels: High-A, Double-A

2023 stats: .262 BA (271 AB), 14 HR, 13 SB, .881 OPS, 42 BB, 92 K

As with Chourio, the emphasis on exit velocity earns Wood considerable benefit of the doubt right now. It's closely tied to ceiling, and certainly with regard to power, few can measure up to the 6-foot-6 behemoth. But making contact has been a real issue so far at Double-A,, where Wood is batting .223.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 20

2023 levels: has not played -- injured

2022 stats: 6-2, 1.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 25 BB, 155 K

Painter's UCL is still giving him such trouble that the Phillies may simply be delaying the inevitable, but I'm not the sort to abandon talent even if such misfortune comes to pass. The 6-foot-7 righty was on a similar trajectory to Eury Perez at the start of the year, only he had the better numbers between the two.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 20

2023 levels: High-A, Double-A

2023 stats: .249 BA (257 AB), 13 HR, 9 SB, .793 OPS, 29 BB, 61 K

The fourth pick in the 2021 draft has also struggled to adapt to Double-A after hitting .290 at High-A, which serves as a reminder that what's happening with Chourio and Wood may be par for the course developmentally. Mayer is, after all, a different sort of hitter -- one more likely to threaten for a .300 batting average than 30 homers.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

8. Dylan Crews, OF, Nationals

Age: 21

2023 levels: has not played -- drafted in July

The second pick in the 2023 draft is the top talent in the eyes of many, having captured the Golden Spikes Award for best college player with an eye-popping stat line last year. He stands out most for his power and patience, with batting average and stolen bases also being in the discussion, and by this time next year, he may be threatening Holliday for the No. 1 overall spot.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

9. Paul Skenes, SP, Pirates

Age: 21

2023 levels: has not played -- drafted in July

Billed as the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, Skenes made for a fine choice as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and mostly trails Crews here because of the natural skepticism over pitching prospects in general. He's cut from the same cloth as Painter and Eury Perez, showing remarkable command for a 6-foot-6 pitcher and boasting a fastball that pushes triple digits.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

10. Evan Carter, OF, Rangers

Age: 20

2023 levels: Rookie ball, Double-A

2023 stats: .301 BA (239 AB), 9 HR, 11 SB, .877 OPS, 42 BB, 54 K

Carter impacts the ball like a power hitter but has yet to deliver on those exit velocities because he's so opposite field-minded. If he learns to optimize his swing, adding power to his already impressive hit tool and on-base skills, he's perhaps a second round-caliber htiter, but there's a chance he's "merely" Brandon Nimmo.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

11. Wyatt Langford, OF, Rangers

Age: 21

2023 levels: has not played -- drafted in July

The fourth pick in the 2023 draft gives the already ascendant Rangers another reason to celebrate, and as No. 4 picks go, this one has many of the characteristics of a No. 1. He's sort of a lite version of Dylan Crews, maybe falling a little short in raw power and speed, but he's such a mature hitter that it's certainly possible he better actualizes his skills.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 23

2023 levels: Triple-A

2023 stats: .321 BA (271 AB), 20 HR, 1.012 OPS, 30 BB, 69 K

Encarnacion-Strand continues to be overlooked on real-life lists, likely because of his poor defensive profile and the fact that, until recently, he never showed much interest in taking a pitch. But his power is genuinely awe-inspiring, and it's been front and center on every stage so far, including spring training.

Second half call-up is ... likely.

Age: 21

2023 levels: Rookie ball, High-A

2023 stats: .429 BA (49 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, 1.270 OPS, 16 BB, 9 K

Having missed much of this year with oblique and back issues, Montgomery is getting the out-of-sight, out-of-mind treatment on some lists, but he's returned to High-A looking every bit as polished as a year ago. He's still growing into power, but his best-case outcome may look a little like Corey Seager.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 20

2023 levels: Double-A

2023 stats: 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12 2/3 IP, 7 BB, 23 K

Another prospect stalled by injury, Tiedemann was the highest-ranked lefty on most lists coming into the year, and his bout biceps inflammation should in no way change that, especially since he already showed the ability to blow away Double-A hitters as a 19-year-old last year.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

15. Druw Jones, OF, Diamondbacks

Age: 19

2023 levels: Rookie ball

2023 stats: .173 BA (52 AB), 0 HR, 1 SB, 8 BB, 17 K

Jones was the apple of every prospect hound's eye a year ago, being the son of MLB great Andruw Jones with the skill set to match. He's been mostly injured since then, needing shoulder surgery last year and contending with a strained quad now, but the mood over his bat has soured after just 14 unproductive games. Well, I don't know. Let's give it some time.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 20

2023 levels: High-A

2023 stats: .246 BA (272 AB), 8 HR, 15 SB, .804 OPS, 66 BB, 65 K

Ford is a catcher prospect in the mold of Craig Biggio, profiling as an ideal leadoff hitter with a keen batting eye and speed to spare. Like Biggio, he might be best served moving out from behind the plate to second base or center field, but he should be an impactful hitter regardless, especially if the power develops as hoped.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

17. Ethan Salas, C, Padres

Age: 17

2023 levels: Low-A

2023 stats: .259 BA (112 AB), 6 HR, 5 SB, .881 OPS, 22 BB, 31 K

It's rare to see a 17-year-old hold his own and then some in full-season ball, particularly when playing a position as demanding as catcher. It's hard to put a ceiling on Salas considering, but he's probably a long way from contributing in the majors.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 21

2023 levels: Double-A

2023 stats: .272 BA (250 AB), 10 HR, 23 SB, .829 OPS, 23 BB, 71 K

The redhead plays like his hair is on fire, which is both a blessing and a curse, but for our purposes, it likely means Crow-Armstrong will be a prolific enough base-stealer to paper over his other offensive shortcomings. He stands out most for his defense but elevates the ball well and should max out his middling power potential.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

19. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Orioles

Age: 24

2023 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2023 stats: .314 BA (277 AB), 16 HR, .979 OPS, 25 BB, 53 K

The No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft saw his career stalled initially by myocarditis, but he's performed up to his potential and then some during what's been his first fully healthy season. While regarded mostly for his power, the bat-to-ball skills have been a pleasant surprise. The guy simply doesn't miss when he swings at a pitch in the zone.

Second half call-up is ... likely.

Age: 21

2023 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2023 stats: .335 BA (275 AB), 16 HR, .993 OPS, 29 BB, 66 K

Keith has gone from being an also-ran in a depleted Tigers system to a true standout this year, putting up silly numbers at Double-A and only upping the ante so far at Triple-A. He's a liability in the field, whether at third or second base, but the Tigers aren't in a position to nitpick when a bat like this comes along.

Second half call-up is ... likely.

21. Jackson Merrill, SS, Padres

Age: 20

2023 levels: High-A

2023 stats: .280 BA (279 AB), 10 HR, 10 SB, .762 OPS, 17 BB, 37 K

Merrill comes in quite a bit higher on some lists because of his contact skills and safe shortstop projection, but for our purposes, a lot hinges on a power projection that has yet to manifest. He's trending the right direction, though, batting .317 (63 for 199) with eight homers, eight steals and an .835 OPS over his past 46 games.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 21

2023 levels: Triple-A

2023 stats: .267 BA (349 AB), 10 HR, 15 SB, .740 OPS, 34 BB, 66 K

Winn's highlight-reel defense will make him a surefire everyday player, and his speed should keep him relevant in Fantasy regardless of how he develops as a hitter. Between his solid contact skills and extra-base pop, though, it's not hard to envision him doing the sort of things Whit Merrifield did in his prime.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

23. Curtis Mead, 3B, Rays

Age: 22

2023 levels: Rookie ball, Triple-A

2023 stats: .252 BA (127 AB), 3 HR, 10 2B, .744 OPS, 16 BB, 26 K

Mead's numbers are lagging because of time lost to a wrist injury, but we already know what the Aussie can do at the plate. He's basically a hitting savant, profiling for power and especially average with a crafty, all-fields approach. Still, he's stretched defensively in an organization known for its fickle lineups.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

24. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Rays

Age: 22

2023 levels: Triple-A

2023 stats: .238 BA (265 AB), 11 HR, 19 2B, .783 OPS, 42 BB, 65 K

Manzardo's introduction to Triple-A has gone about as poorly as could be imagined after he exploded for a .327 batting average, 22 homers and 1.043 OPS between High-A and Double-A last year. The data suggests he's still doing everything right, though -- from the premium exit velocities to the high in-zone contact rate to the optimal launch angle -- so I wouldn't lose faith.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

25. Noelvi Marte, SS, Reds

Age: 21

2023 levels: Rookie ball, Double-A, Triple-A

2023 stats: .275 BA (240 AB), 8 HR, 13 SB, .792 OPS, 25 BB, 50 K

Though he's been fixture on top 100 lists from the time he was 18 years old, Marte's prospect stock is in an awkward place now. He hasn't knocked anyone's socks off in the upper minors, but he's been decent enough to retain much of his shine. His power would play up in Cincinnati, but with the way the Reds infield is filling out, he may become trade bait.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

26. Sal Frelick, OF, Brewers

Age: 23

2023 levels: Rookie ball, Triple-A

2023 stats: .237 BA (139 AB), 1 HR, 6 SB, .653 OPS, 17 BB, 19 K

Frelick hasn't looked quite right since coming back from thumb surgery, struggling to hit .250 at the same level where he hit .365 in 46 games last year. Most likely, he's just shaking off the rust, but he'll need to max out his hit and speed tools (be a better Steven Kwan, basically) to justify this ranking.

Second half call-up is ... likely.

Age: 22

2023 levels: Double-A

2023 stats: .272 BA (283 AB), 7 HR, 28 2B, .800 OPS, 37 BB, 55 K

The eighth pick in last year's draft has been mostly a doubles hitter at Double-A, though three of his home runs have come in his past 12 games. His power figures to be more of the Alex Bregman variety, though, and in fact, Bregman makes for a reasonable all-around comp given Lee's plus plate discipline and the possibility of moving to third base.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 22

2023 levels: Triple-A

2023 stats: .302 BA (321 AB), 12 HR, 14 SB, .853 OPS, 17 BB, 56 K

Mauricio has always been able to leverage his long limbs for power, but a reduced strikeout rate has turned him into an all-around hitter this year. He walks so little that he may have trouble holding down a full-time job if he doesn't max out his potential with the bat, but judging by the exit velocity readings, it's possible that even better production is still to come.

Second half call-up is ... likely.

29. Coby Mayo, 3B, Orioles

Age: 21

2023 levels: Double-A

2023 stats: .307 BA (287 AB), 17 HR, 30 2B, 1.026 OPS, 51 BB, 86 K

Standing 6-feet-5, Mayo always looked like a player who could grow into big power, and it seems to be happening this year. His strike-zone judgment has also improved by leaps and bounds, which has him hitting for average as well, and at this point, the Orioles should be applauded for their track record in developing hitters.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 20

2023 levels: High-A

2023 stats: .302 BA (222 AB), 9 HR, 12 SB, 905 OPS, 31 BB, 26 K

Amador may be done for 2023 after having surgery to repair the hamate bone in his right hand, but if so, he made quite the impression, backing up his breakthrough at Low-A last year with even better numbers at High-A. In both instances, he walked more than he struck out, giving him a look of a future batting title contender at Coors Field.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

