One thing I love about these dynasty startup mocks is how totally bananas they are. In a redraft league, everybody knows the routine. It's all color-by-the-numbers. But how often do you get a chance to build a dynasty team from scratch? If it's for a league with actual staying power, not very. There is no prescribed model, so with every pick, everyone is like, "I don't know. I guess this is right."

In what other context would you see Christian Walker drafted in Round 17? Or Yu Darvish in Round 12? Or -- get this -- Trea Turner in Round 2?

He's 30 now, after all. Might as well fit him for dentures.

Everybody's going on feel, trying to strike that perfect balance between present success and future dominance, with some disregarding one or the other completely.

We'll get into who did what in just a minute, but first, introductions are in order:

1) Daniel Preciado, lucky reader who got to join in

2) Michael Villafana, lucky reader who got to join in

3) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

4) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)

5) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

6) Gabe Jenner, Fantasy Aceball

7) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)

8) Jake Holland, formerly The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17)

9) Ted Vinson, lucky reader who got to join in

10) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

12) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)

Here are my five takeaways: