After venturing into Dynasty and Yahoo-style 5x5-scoring leagues in recent mock drafts, it was time to get back to a CBS staple: the Head-to-Head points league, where plate discipline is paramount and pitching reigns supreme.

Yeah ... about that.

It seems like every mock, I'm pointing out how late the first pitcher goes to give you an idea how hard we're fading them all of a sudden with the offensive environment having changed so much in the past couple years. But seeing as this mock was for the format that most elevates starting pitchers, the results are especially telling.

But first, let me introduce you to the drafters:

1) Chris Welsh, In This League (@IsItTheWelsh)

2) Raymond Atherton (@RaymondAtherton)

3) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)

4) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

5) Jake Holland, formerly The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17)

6) Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)

7) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball Podcast (@fantasyaceball)

8) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

9) Daniel Preciado (@DanJPreciado)

10) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

11) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

12) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

Here are my five big takeaways: