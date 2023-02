Between the universal DH and expanding interleague schedule, the distinction between the AL and NL is becoming less and less. It might explain why AL- and NL-only leagues are falling out of fashion in Fantasy Baseball.

But the scarcities created by cutting the player pool in half, along whatever arbitrary line you choose, adds a great deal of tension to the draft itself. Knowing there's no waiver wire to fall back on, you can't afford to mess it up.

Our preferred method of drafting in these leagues is by salary cap, otherwise known as an auction. The AL- and NL-only leagues are an annual tradition here at CBS Sports, and if you'd like to see the results for the AL side, you'll find them here.

As for the NL, I once again bent my rule of spending no more than $30 on a player, dropping $32 on both Michael Harris and Francisco Lindor. Granted, most teams spent more than that on their most expensive player, but in a league as deep is this one, I can't sanction a stars-and-scrubs approach, not when the scrubs are actual scrubs who'll provide next to nothing statistically.

Let's meet everyone who took part:

Grey Albright , Razzball (@Razzball)

, Razzball (@Razzball) Raymond Atherton , (@RaymondAtherton)

, (@RaymondAtherton) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Brant Chesser , Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)

, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser) Scott Engel , The Game Day (@scotteTheKing)

, The Game Day (@scotteTheKing) Mike Gianella , Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)

, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella) The Itch , Razzball (@theprospectitch)

, Razzball (@theprospectitch) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Jeff Nix , lucky reader who got to join in

, lucky reader who got to join in Phil Ponebshek , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Dan Richards , formerly Pitcher List (@Fantasy_Esquire)

, formerly Pitcher List (@Fantasy_Esquire) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

And here are my takeaways:

Compared to the AL-only version, the bidding was more constrained in this one. Nobody went for $50 this time. Ronald Acuna came close at $48, but in the end, he and Trea Turner ($42) were the only two to break $40. Meanwhile, seven did on the AL side. I think the more constrained approach is the better way to go in these league-specific formats. There's only so much much production to go around, and the bidding for all of it is competitive. You need to leave yourself with some options. For all of the careful bidding, popular upside plays still blew out the budget, making it so they have to meet their full potential to justify the cost. Examples include Jazz Chisholm for $35 ($6 more than Ozzie Albies and tied for ninth-most overall), Oneil Cruz for $30 and Vaughn Grissom for $22. Even Carroll for $29 was really pushing it. I've found that the boring tends to be more rewarding in these AL- and NL-only formats. The players you're excited about everyone else is excited about, too, and paying a hype premium is probably going to cost you a quality compiler down the line. Just like on the AL side, Grey Albright and Mike Gianella were the only two to stick to my "no player is worth $30" rule and the only two whose most expensive player is cheaper than my own. Clearly, there's something to this idea. I thought they both took it so far last time that their hitting suffered as a result, and that's still true for Mike, whose lineup is severely lacking in power. Grey relaxed his thinking a bit, though, and wound up with Corbin Carroll for $29 and Matt Olson for $28. I quite like his team. As for me, I doubled down on the idea of quantity over quality at starting pitcher, figuring that having more rotation fixtures of any caliber will keep me competitive in wins and strikeouts. The key will be whether they keep their ERA and WHIP under control, which seems more plausible in a post-juiced ball league. I hope I can depend on five of Nick Lodolo ($16), Merrill Kelly ($12), Taijuan Walker ($10), Trevor Rogers ($10), Noah Syndergaard ($9), Braxton Garrett ($3) and Drey Jameson ($3). Every salary cap draft has a moment that sticks in my craw, and this one involved Jordan Walker, the prospect who'll be on the tip of everyone's tongue this spring. I had a fairly large lump of cash late in the draft and thought Andrew Painter was the last player deserving of it. When I got outbid for him, I began tossing those extra dollars at players like Randal Grichuk and Spencer Steer because, well, I had to do something with them. Somehow, I overlooked that Walker was still there, and when his name was called, he went for a not-unreasonable $11. A little more discipline could have put me in position to win him, and if he goes on to have a Julio Rodriguez-like rookie season, it'll hurt all the more.

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They represent each team's bench.)