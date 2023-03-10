Stars and scrubs is back, baby!

In the recap for our Head-to-Head points salary cap draft (otherwise known as an auction) a couple weeks ago, I wrote about how fulfilling it was to sell out for high-end hitters again, no longer being constrained by starting pitcher scarcity with the juiced ball being gone. Well, that's perhaps even more true in a traditional 5x5 Rotisserie league, where pitching is thought to be even less important.

So once again, I dusted off my playbook from pre-2016 and reinstituted the plan that gave me so much success back then: stars and scrubs.

How it works is you identify the most impactful players, the ones who are going to give you the clearest advantage over your competition, and then you pay whatever it takes to get them (within reason, of course).

You do this maybe six times, and then you exercise extreme prejudice with the rest of your cash, relying almost exclusively on $2 and $3 bids so that you can jump in on others' $1 bids instead of letting it happen to you. If you get to a point where you can only afford $1 players, you're toast. All that's left to do is watch all your nominations go up in smoke.

It's a disastrous way to end any salary cap draft, but particularly one in which you're going stars and scrubs. That's because the key to stars and scrubs is that your scrubs aren't actually scrubs. They're undervalued or high-upside types who then combine with the studs to form an unstoppable super team!

That's how it works in theory, anyway. In practice, not all of those low-dollar picks will work out. The problem during the juiced ball era was that the deepest position, starting pitcher, could only be trusted at the highest levels, which took a lot of the interesting scrubs off the table. Now that starting pitcher is deep again, and now that the pitching environment is favorable enough for new talents to emerge off the waiver wire midseason, I'm once again comfortable rolling the dice at the position.

Hence, stars and scrubs.

Here are the qualities I valued in a "star:"

Scarcity. I wanted an impact player at positions where not everyone can have an impact player, namely third base and the outfield. The easiest way to distinguish yourself from the competition is to do so one position at a time, which means starting with the scarcest positions.

Impact. If I'm paying up for a player, I want him to be capable of something that virtually no one else at his position can do. That's what compelled me to the go the extra dollar on Jose Altuve ($30) and the extra, um, five dollars on Corey Seager ($30), who I expect to be a four-category stud.

Batting average. If I'm paying up for a player, I want him to be a help in that category and not a hindrance. It's never one you want to chase given that most of the low-dollar targets will crush you in home runs, stolen bases and RBI.

Home runs. They're not as critical as batting average, but I find that I like the low-dollar stolen base guys better than the low-dollar home run guys, another indicator of the changing offensive environment. I figured Aaron Judge ($48) would give me a nice cushion there.

Not all of my values were the greatest. It killed me to see Austin Riley go for the same amount ($32) that I paid for Nolan Arenado, for instance. But the point of the stars-and-scrubs approach is to give yourself the sturdiest foundation to build around, which doesn't always align with the most perfect allocation of dollars.

Here's who all took part in draft:

And here are the results: