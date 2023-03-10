aaron-judge.jpg

Stars and scrubs is back, baby!

In the recap for our Head-to-Head points salary cap draft (otherwise known as an auction) a couple weeks ago, I wrote about how fulfilling it was to sell out for high-end hitters again, no longer being constrained by starting pitcher scarcity with the juiced ball being gone. Well, that's perhaps even more true in a traditional 5x5 Rotisserie league, where pitching is thought to be even less important.

So once again, I dusted off my playbook from pre-2016 and reinstituted the plan that gave me so much success back then: stars and scrubs.

How it works is you identify the most impactful players, the ones who are going to give you the clearest advantage over your competition, and then you pay whatever it takes to get them (within reason, of course).

You do this maybe six times, and then you exercise extreme prejudice with the rest of your cash, relying almost exclusively on $2 and $3 bids so that you can jump in on others' $1 bids instead of letting it happen to you. If you get to a point where you can only afford $1 players, you're toast. All that's left to do is watch all your nominations go up in smoke.

It's a disastrous way to end any salary cap draft, but particularly one in which you're going stars and scrubs. That's because the key to stars and scrubs is that your scrubs aren't actually scrubs. They're undervalued or high-upside types who then combine with the studs to form an unstoppable super team!

That's how it works in theory, anyway. In practice, not all of those low-dollar picks will work out. The problem during the juiced ball era was that the deepest position, starting pitcher, could only be trusted at the highest levels, which took a lot of the interesting scrubs off the table. Now that starting pitcher is deep again, and now that the pitching environment is favorable enough for new talents to emerge off the waiver wire midseason, I'm once again comfortable rolling the dice at the position.

Hence, stars and scrubs.

Here are the qualities I valued in a "star:"

  • Scarcity. I wanted an impact player at positions where not everyone can have an impact player, namely third base and the outfield. The easiest way to distinguish yourself from the competition is to do so one position at a time, which means starting with the scarcest positions.
  • Impact. If I'm paying up for a player, I want him to be capable of something that virtually no one else at his position can do. That's what compelled me to the go the extra dollar on Jose Altuve ($30) and the extra, um, five dollars on Corey Seager ($30), who I expect to be a four-category stud.  
  • Batting average. If I'm paying up for a player, I want him to be a help in that category and not a hindrance. It's never one you want to chase given that most of the low-dollar targets will crush you in home runs, stolen bases and RBI.
  • Home runs. They're not as critical as batting average, but I find that I like the low-dollar stolen base guys better than the low-dollar home run guys, another indicator of the changing offensive environment. I figured Aaron Judge ($48) would give me a nice cushion there.

Not all of my values were the greatest. It killed me to see Austin Riley go for the same amount ($32) that I paid for Nolan Arenado, for instance. But the point of the stars-and-scrubs approach is to give yourself the sturdiest foundation to build around, which doesn't always align with the most perfect allocation of dollars.

Here's who all took part in draft:

And here are the results:

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 

TEAM BY TEAM

 

CATCHER

 
 

RAYMOND ATHERTON

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

26

 

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

50

Daulton Varsho, TOR

23

 

Max Scherzer, SP, NYM

28

Will Smith, LAD

20

 

Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE

23

Salvador Perez, KC

17

 

Julio Urias, SP, LAD

22

Adley Rutschman, BAL

16

 

Shane Bieber, SP, CLE

22

Alejandro Kirk, TOR

12

 

Alek Manoah, SP, TOR

22

Willson Contreras, STL

11

 

Matt Olson, 1B, ATL

21

William Contreras, MIL

10

 

Jordan Romano, RP, TOR

15

Sean Murphy, ATL

8

 

Bryce Harper, DH, PHI

11

MJ Melendez, KC

7

 

Miguel Vargas, 1B, LAD

9

Tyler Stephenson, CIN

5

 

Sean Murphy, C, ATL

8

Gabriel Moreno, ARI

4

 

Ian Happ, OF, CHC

5

Logan O'Hoppe, LAA

4

 

Oscar Colas, OF, CHW

4

Cal Raleigh, SEA

4

 

Cal Raleigh, C, SEA

4

Danny Jansen, TOR

3

 

Oswald Peraza, SS, NYY

3

Yasmani Grandal, CHW

2

 

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, SEA

2

Christian Vazquez, MIN

1

 

Andrew McCutchen, OF, PIT

2

Eric Haase, DET

1

 

Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN

2

Travis d'Arnaud, ATL

1

 

Evan Phillips, RP, LAD

2

Keibert Ruiz, WAS

1

 

Chris Taylor, OF, LAD

2

Christian Bethancourt, TB

1

 

Brendan Donovan, 2B, STL

1

Nick Fortes, MIA

1

 

Brayan Bello, SP, BOS

1

Francisco Alvarez, NYM

1

 

Giovanny Gallegos, RP, STL

1

Jonah Heim, TEX

1

 

Harrison Bader, OF, NYY

0

Bo Naylor, CLE

1

 

Andrew Benintendi, OF, CHW

0

Mike Zunino, CLE

RES

 

Jon Berti, 3B, MIA

0

FIRST BASE

 
 

Nolan Gorman, 2B, STL

0

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Drey Jameson, SP, ARI

0

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

36

 

Brett Baty, 3B, NYM

0

Freddie Freeman, LAD

36

 

Matt Vierling, OF, DET

0

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

31

 

GARRETT ATKINS

 

Pete Alonso, NYM

30

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Matt Olson, ATL

21

 

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE

50

Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

17

 

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

26

Jose Abreu, HOU

14

 

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

21

Christian Walker, ARI

12

 

Max Fried, SP, ATL

19

Nate Lowe, TEX

11

 

Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX

17

Miguel Vargas, LAD

9

 

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, SEA

17

C.J. Cron, COL

8

 

Wander Franco, SS, TB

16

Rowdy Tellez, MIL

8

 

Adley Rutschman, C, BAL

16

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

8

 

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI

16

Anthony Rizzo, NYY

7

 

Nate Lowe, 1B, TEX

11

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

3

 

Max Muncy, 3B, LAD

8

Josh Bell, CLE

3

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA

8

Triston Casas, BOS

2

 

Dustin May, SP, LAD

7

Ty France, SEA

2

 

Kodai Senga, SP, NYM

6

Josh Naylor, CLE

RES

 

Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB

5

Brandon Belt, TOR

RES

 

Amed Rosario, SS, CLE

5

Matt Mervis, CHC

RES

 

Scott Barlow, RP, KC

3

SECOND BASE

 
 

Hunter Brown, SP, HOU

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI

2

Jose Altuve, HOU

30

 

Oscar Gonzalez, OF, CLE

2

Jazz Chisholm, MIA

29

 

Joey Meneses, OF, WAS

1

Marcus Semien, TEX

26

 

Kendall Graveman, RP, CHW

1

Ozzie Albies, ATL

21

 

Oswaldo Cabrera, OF, NYY

1

Tommy Edman, STL

14

 

Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX

0

Andres Gimenez, CLE

14

 

Whit Merrifield, 2B, TOR

0

Vaughn Grissom, ATL

8

 

TJ Friedl, OF, CIN

0

Ketel Marte, ARI

7

 

Martin Perez, SP, TEX

0

Jorge Polanco, MIN

7

 

Zach Eflin, SP, TB

0

Jonathan India, CIN

6

 

Nick Martinez, SP, SD

0

Brandon Lowe, TB

5

 

David Villar, 3B, SF

0

Gleyber Torres, NYY

4

 

B_DON

 

Jake Cronenworth, SD

3

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Brendan Donovan, STL

1

 

Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA

46

Luis Arraez, MIA

1

 

Bobby Witt, 3B, KC

37

Jeff McNeil, NYM

1

 

Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL

34

Trevor Story, BOS

RES

 

Michael Harris, OF, ATL

28

Whit Merrifield, TOR

RES

 

Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU

16

Nolan Gorman, STL

RES

 

Framber Valdez, SP, HOU

16

Kolten Wong, SEA

RES

 

Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC

14

Jean Segura, MIA

RES

 

Christian Walker, 1B, ARI

12

Michael Massey, KC

RES

 

Steven Kwan, OF, CLE

12

THIRD BASE

 
 

Peter Fairbanks, RP, TB

9

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Vaughn Grissom, 2B, ATL

8

Jose Ramirez, CLE

50

 

C.J. Cron, 1B, COL

8

Rafael Devers, BOS

40

 

Javier Baez, SS, DET

6

Manny Machado, SD

38

 

Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY

4

Bobby Witt, KC

37

 

Craig Kimbrel, RP, PHI

2

Nolan Arenado, STL

32

 

Christian Vazquez, C, MIN

1

Austin Riley, ATL

32

 

Eric Haase, C, DET

1

Alex Bregman, HOU

20

 

Mitch Keller, SP, PIT

1

Gunnar Henderson, BAL

19

 

Jimmy Herget, RP, LAA

1

Jordan Walker, STL

15

 

Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL

1

Matt Chapman, TOR

10

 

Clarke Schmidt, SP, NYY

1

Max Muncy, LAD

8

 

Joey Gallo, OF, MIN

1

Ryan McMahon, COL

3

 

Michael Kopech, SP, CHW

1

Eugenio Suarez, SEA

2

 

Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI

0

Jose Miranda, MIN

2

 

Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY

0

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

2

 

Edward Olivares, OF, KC

0

Alec Bohm, PHI

2

 

Ranger Suarez, SP, PHI

0

Spencer Steer, CIN

1

 

Aroldis Chapman, RP, KC

0

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

1

 

Ian Anderson, SP, ATL

0

Josh Jung, TEX

1

 

Domingo German, SP, NYY

0

Josh Rojas, ARI

1

 

TIM KANAK

 

Anthony Rendon, LAA

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Luis Urias, MIL

RES

 

Juan Soto, OF, SD

45

Curtis Mead, TB

RES

 

Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX

31

Patrick Wisdom, CHC

RES

 

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL

31

Jon Berti, MIA

RES

 

Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY

26

Brandon Drury, LAA

RES

 

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM

25

Yandy Diaz, TB

RES

 

Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BAL

19

Brett Baty, NYM

RES

 

Felix Bautista, RP, BAL

15

David Villar, SF

RES

 

Tyler O'Neill, OF, STL

14

Justin Turner, BOS

RES

 

Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL

12

SHORTSTOP

 
 

Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL

8

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Jeffrey Springs, SP, TB

8

Trea Turner, PHI

43

 

Joe Musgrove, SP, SD

7

Bo Bichette, TOR

32

 

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL

6

Fernando Tatis, SD

32

 

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD

3

Corey Seager, TEX

30

 

Andrew Painter, SP, PHI

2

Francisco Lindor, NYM

25

 

Sal Frelick, OF, MIL

1

Oneil Cruz, PIT

24

 

Esteury Ruiz, OF, OAK

1

Wander Franco, TB

16

 

Nick Fortes, C, MIA

1

Dansby Swanson, CHC

14

 

Josh Jung, 3B, TEX

1

Xander Bogaerts, SD

14

 

Andrew Heaney, SP, TEX

1

Tim Anderson, CHW

13

 

Brady Singer, SP, KC

1

Carlos Correa, MIN

11

 

Trent Grisham, OF, SD

1

Willy Adames, MIL

9

 

Bo Naylor, C, CLE

1

Jeremy Pena, HOU

8

 

Daniel Hudson, RP, LAD

0

Javier Baez, DET

6

 

Josh Naylor, 1B, CLE

0

Ezequiel Tovar, COL

6

 

Brandon Drury, 3B, LAA

0

Amed Rosario, CLE

5

 

Joc Pederson, OF, SF

0

Nico Hoerner, CHC

5

 

Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI

0

Oswald Peraza, NYY

3

 

Steven Matz, SP, STL

0

Adalberto Mondesi, BOS

2

 

Mike Zunino, C, CLE

0

Jorge Mateo, BAL

2

 

GREG LATHROP

 

Thairo Estrada, SF

2

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Bryson Stott, PHI

1

 

Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU

40

C.J. Abrams, WAS

RES

 

Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI

28

Anthony Volpe, NYY

RES

 

Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT

24

Luis Garcia, WAS

RES

 

Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI

23

Elvis Andrus, CHW

RES

 

Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL

23

OUTFIELD

 
 

Cristian Javier, SP, HOU

20

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Jordan Walker, 3B, STL

15

Ronald Acuna, ATL

50

 

Starling Marte, OF, NYM

15

Aaron Judge, NYY

48

 

Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR

12

Julio Rodriguez, SEA

46

 

Kenley Jansen, RP, BOS

11

Juan Soto, SD

45

 

Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB

9

Mookie Betts, LAD

42

 

Lance Lynn, SP, CHW

8

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

40

 

Nestor Cortes, SP, NYY

8

Kyle Tucker, HOU

38

 

Daniel Bard, RP, COL

6

Mike Trout, LAA

34

 

Danny Jansen, C, TOR

3

Michael Harris, ATL

28

 

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL

3

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

28

 

Charlie Morton, SP, ATL

3

Luis Robert, CHW

25

 

Thairo Estrada, SS, SF

2

Corbin Carroll, ARI

23

 

Triston Casas, 1B, BOS

2

Randy Arozarena, TB

23

 

Luis Garcia, SP, HOU

2

Cedric Mullins, BAL

22

 

Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM

1

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

18

 

Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT

1

George Springer, TOR

18

 

Wil Myers, OF, CIN

1

Adolis Garcia, TEX

17

 

Jorge Lopez, RP, MIN

0

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

17

 

Luis Urias, 3B, MIL

0

Teoscar Hernandez, SEA

17

 

Lance McCullers, SP, HOU

0

Starling Marte, NYM

15

 

Kyle Bradish, SP, BAL

0

Byron Buxton, MIN

14

 

Jean Segura, 2B, MIA

0

Tyler O'Neill, STL

14

 

Adam Duvall, OF, BOS

0

Taylor Ward, LAA

13

 

Justin Turner, 3B, BOS

0

Lars Nootbaar, STL

12

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

Jake McCarthy, ARI

12

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Steven Kwan, CLE

12

 

Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA

29

Kris Bryant, COL

11

 

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI

27

Christian Yelich, MIL

11

 

Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX

26

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

10

 

Spencer Strider, SP, ATL

25

Riley Greene, DET

6

 

Daulton Varsho, C, TOR

23

Hunter Renfroe, LAA

6

 

Dylan Cease, SP, CHW

20

Masataka Yoshida, BOS

6

 

Kris Bryant, OF, COL

11

Anthony Santander, BAL

6

 

Hunter Greene, SP, CIN

11

Nick Castellanos, PHI

6

 

Carlos Correa, SS, MIN

11

Ian Happ, CHC

5

 

Matt Chapman, 3B, TOR

10

Cody Bellinger, CHC

5

 

Jack Flaherty, SP, STL

9

Andrew Vaughn, CHW

5

 

Willy Adames, SS, MIL

9

Jarred Kelenic, SEA

4

 

Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL

9

Oscar Colas, CHW

4

 

Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA

8

Mitch Haniger, SF

4

 

Masataka Yoshida, OF, BOS

6

Jesse Winker, MIL

3

 

Cody Bellinger, OF, CHC

5

Kerry Carpenter, DET

3

 

Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN

5

Jake Fraley, CIN

3

 

Jarred Kelenic, OF, SEA

4

Seiya Suzuki, CHC

3

 

Sonny Gray, SP, MIN

3

Garrett Mitchell, MIL

3

 

Kerry Carpenter, OF, DET

3

Andrew McCutchen, PIT

2

 

Ryan McMahon, 3B, COL

3

Michael Conforto, SF

2

 

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX

2

Alex Kirilloff, MIN

2

 

Luis Arraez, 2B, MIA

1

Chris Taylor, LAD

2

 

MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS

0

Trey Mancini, CHC

2

 

Jorge Soler, OF, MIA

0

Austin Meadows, DET

2

 

Patrick Wisdom, 3B, CHC

0

Brandon Nimmo, NYM

2

 

Marcus Stroman, SP, CHC

0

Oscar Gonzalez, CLE

2

 

Kolten Wong, 2B, SEA

0

Brandon Marsh, PHI

1

 

Tarik Skubal, SP, DET

0

Sal Frelick, MIL

1

 

James Paxton, SP, BOS

0

Charlie Blackmon, COL

1

 

DAN RICHARDS

 

Esteury Ruiz, OAK

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Lourdes Gurriel, ARI

1

 

Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA

37

Wil Myers, CIN

1

 

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR

36

Joey Meneses, WAS

1

 

Will Smith, C, LAD

20

Joey Gallo, MIN

1

 

Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR

19

Oswaldo Cabrera, NYY

1

 

Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT

17

Trent Grisham, SD

1

 

Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE

14

Harrison Bader, NYY

RES

 

Taylor Ward, OF, LAA

13

Ramon Laureano, OAK

RES

 

Devin Williams, RP, MIL

13

Alex Verdugo, BOS

RES

 

Willson Contreras, C, STL

11

Andrew Benintendi, CHW

RES

 

Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD

10

Bryan De La Cruz, MIA

RES

 

George Kirby, SP, SEA

9

Jorge Soler, MIA

RES

 

Logan Webb, SP, SF

9

TJ Friedl, CIN

RES

 

Rowdy Tellez, 1B, MIL

8

Edward Olivares, KC

RES

 

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

7

Joc Pederson, SF

RES

 

David Bednar, RP, PIT

7

Alek Thomas, ARI

RES

 

Anthony Santander, OF, BAL

6

Christopher Morel, CHC

RES

 

Clay Holmes, RP, NYY

6

Randal Grichuk, COL

RES

 

Jhoan Duran, RP, MIN

5

Seth Brown, OAK

RES

 

Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI

4

Joshua Lowe, TB

RES

 

Jesse Winker, OF, MIL

3

Adam Duvall, BOS

RES

 

Michael Conforto, OF, SF

2

Kyle Stowers, BAL

RES

 

DJ LeMahieu, 3B, NYY

2

Nolan Jones, COL

RES

 

Jorge Mateo, SS, BAL

2

Matt Vierling, DET

RES

 

Alex Cobb, SP, SF

0

DESIGNATED HITTER

 
 

Noah Syndergaard, SP, LAD

0

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Spencer Turnbull, SP, DET

0

Shohei Ohtani, LAA

37

 

Christopher Morel, OF, CHC

0

Bryce Harper, PHI

11

 

Randal Grichuk, OF, COL

0

J.D. Martinez, LAD

2

 

Kyle Stowers, OF, BAL

0

Shea Langeliers, OAK

1

 

Mike Soroka, SP, ATL

0

Mitch Garver, TEX

RES

 

DOUG ROE

 

STARTING PITCHER

 
 

PLAYER

SALARY

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS

40

Corbin Burnes, MIL

34

 

Mike Trout, OF, LAA

34

Gerrit Cole, NYY

33

 

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM

30

Jacob deGrom, TEX

31

 

Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM

22

Max Scherzer, NYM

28

 

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

21

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

28

 

Josh Hader, RP, SD

17

Justin Verlander, NYM

27

 

Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD

14

Aaron Nola, PHI

27

 

Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE

11

Carlos Rodon, NYY

26

 

Christian Yelich, OF, MIL

11

Spencer Strider, ATL

25

 

Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU

8

Shane McClanahan, TB

25

 

Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN

7

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

23

 

MJ Melendez, C, KC

7

Julio Urias, LAD

22

 

Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA

6

Shane Bieber, CLE

22

 

Joe Ryan, SP, MIN

6

Alek Manoah, TOR

22

 

Andrew Vaughn, OF, CHW

5

Zack Wheeler, PHI

21

 

Luis Severino, SP, NYY

5

Dylan Cease, CHW

20

 

Edward Cabrera, SP, MIA

3

Cristian Javier, HOU

20

 

Jose Miranda, 3B, MIN

2

Kevin Gausman, TOR

19

 

Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD

2

Max Fried, ATL

19

 

Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM

2

Luis Castillo, SEA

18

 

Brandon Marsh, OF, PHI

1

Yu Darvish, SD

17

 

Shea Langeliers, DH, OAK

1

Framber Valdez, HOU

16

 

Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM

1

Zac Gallen, ARI

16

 

C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS

0

Robbie Ray, SEA

13

 

Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS

0

Hunter Greene, CIN

11

 

Garrett Whitlock, SP, BOS

0

Triston McKenzie, CLE

11

 

Seranthony Dominguez, RP, PHI

0

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

10

 

Brandon Belt, 1B, TOR

0

Chris Sale, BOS

10

 

Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB

0

Tyler Glasnow, TB

9

 

Matt Mervis, 1B, CHC

0

Jack Flaherty, STL

9

 

FRANK STAMPFL

 

George Kirby, SEA

9

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Logan Webb, SF

9

 

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

38

Freddy Peralta, MIL

9

 

Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU

38

Patrick Sandoval, LAA

8

 

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY

33

Grayson Rodriguez, BAL

8

 

Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW

18

Jeffrey Springs, TB

8

 

Yu Darvish, SP, SD

17

Blake Snell, SD

8

 

Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL

15

Lance Lynn, CHW

8

 

Jose Abreu, 1B, HOU

14

Nestor Cortes, NYY

8

 

Tommy Edman, 2B, STL

14

Jesus Luzardo, MIA

8

 

Tim Anderson, SS, CHW

13

Nick Lodolo, CIN

7

 

William Contreras, C, MIL

10

Kyle Wright, ATL

7

 

Blake Snell, SP, SD

8

Joe Musgrove, SD

7

 

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, NYY

7

Dustin May, LAD

7

 

Hunter Renfroe, OF, LAA

6

Kodai Senga, NYM

6

 

Jonathan India, 2B, CIN

6

Logan Gilbert, SEA

6

 

Mitch Haniger, OF, SF

4

Joe Ryan, MIN

6

 

Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC

3

Sean Manaea, SF

5

 

Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB

3

Luis Severino, NYY

5

 

Reid Detmers, SP, LAA

3

Edward Cabrera, MIA

3

 

J.D. Martinez, DH, LAD

2

Sonny Gray, MIN

3

 

Alex Lange, RP, DET

2

Lucas Giolito, CHW

3

 

Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW

2

Jose Berrios, TOR

3

 

Andres Munoz, RP, SEA

2

Drew Rasmussen, TB

3

 

Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN

2

Charlie Morton, ATL

3

 

Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK

0

Reid Detmers, LAA

3

 

Trevor Story, 2B, BOS

0

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

2

 

Trevor May, RP, OAK

0

Aaron Civale, CLE

2

 

Ross Stripling, SP, SF

0

Kenta Maeda, MIN

2

 

Joshua Lowe, OF, TB

0

Andrew Painter, PHI

2

 

Hayden Wesneski, SP, CHC

0

Jon Gray, TEX

2

 

Ken Waldichuk, SP, OAK

0

Jordan Montgomery, STL

2

 

CHRIS TOWERS

 

Tony Gonsolin, LAD

2

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Hunter Brown, HOU

2

 

Mookie Betts, OF, LAD

42

Chris Bassitt, TOR

2

 

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR

32

Pablo Lopez, MIN

2

 

Fernando Tatis, SS, SD

32

Luis Garcia, HOU

2

 

Justin Verlander, SP, NYM

27

Justin Steele, CHC

1

 

Randy Arozarena, OF, TB

23

Mitch Keller, PIT

1

 

George Springer, OF, TOR

18

Tyler Mahle, MIN

1

 

Salvador Perez, C, KC

17

Josiah Gray, WAS

1

 

Robbie Ray, SP, SEA

13

Clarke Schmidt, NYY

1

 

Chris Sale, SP, BOS

10

Trevor Rogers, MIA

1

 

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI

8

Brayan Bello, BOS

1

 

Jorge Polanco, 2B, MIN

7

Andrew Heaney, TEX

1

 

Camilo Doval, RP, SF

7

Brady Singer, KC

1

 

Riley Greene, OF, DET

6

Michael Kopech, CHW

1

 

Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI

6

Jameson Taillon, CHC

1

 

Carlos Estevez, RP, LAA

3

Alex Cobb, SF

RES

 

Adalberto Mondesi, SS, BOS

2

MacKenzie Gore, WAS

RES

 

Spencer Steer, 3B, CIN

1

Eduardo Rodriguez, DET

RES

 

Josiah Gray, SP, WAS

1

Miles Mikolas, STL

RES

 

Keibert Ruiz, C, WAS

1

Taijuan Walker, PHI

RES

 

Dylan Floro, RP, MIA

1

Noah Syndergaard, LAD

RES

 

Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA

1

Spencer Turnbull, DET

RES

 

Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA

1

Merrill Kelly, ARI

RES

 

Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC

1

Carlos Carrasco, NYM

RES

 

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, DET

0

Lance McCullers, HOU

RES

 

Curtis Mead, 3B, TB

0

Garrett Whitlock, BOS

RES

 

Luis Garcia, SS, WAS

0

Kyle Bradish, BAL

RES

 

Alek Thomas, OF, ARI

0

Ross Stripling, SF

RES

 

Will Smith, RP, TEX

0

Jose Urquidy, HOU

RES

 

Roansy Contreras, SP, PIT

0

Ranger Suarez, PHI

RES

 

Nolan Jones, OF, COL

0

Tyler Anderson, LAA

RES

 

R.J. WHITE

 

Martin Perez, TEX

RES

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Marcus Stroman, CHC

RES

 

Trea Turner, SS, PHI

43

Zach Eflin, TB

RES

 

Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD

36

Drey Jameson, ARI

RES

 

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL

32

Brandon Pfaadt, ARI

RES

 

Luis Robert, OF, CHW

25

Hayden Wesneski, CHC

RES

 

Shane McClanahan, SP, TB

25

Shintaro Fujinami, OAK

RES

 

Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU

20

Steven Matz, STL

RES

 

Luis Castillo, SP, SEA

18

Ian Anderson, ATL

RES

 

Byron Buxton, OF, MIN

14

Nick Martinez, SD

RES

 

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY

10

Roansy Contreras, PIT

RES

 

Kyle Wright, SP, ATL

7

Tarik Skubal, DET

RES

 

Sean Manaea, SP, SF

5

Mike Soroka, ATL

RES

 

Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN

5

James Paxton, BOS

RES

 

Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA

4

Domingo German, NYY

RES

 

Aaron Civale, SP, CLE

2

Corey Kluber, BOS

RES

 

Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN

2

Ken Waldichuk, OAK

RES

 

Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW

2

RELIEF PITCHER

 
 

Jon Gray, SP, TEX

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Austin Meadows, OF, DET

2

Emmanuel Clase, CLE

23

 

Ty France, 1B, SEA

2

Edwin Diaz, NYM

22

 

Lourdes Gurriel, OF, ARI

1

Josh Hader, SD

17

 

Jonah Heim, C, TEX

1

Ryan Pressly, HOU

16

 

Bryson Stott, SS, PHI

1

Felix Bautista, BAL

15

 

Josh Rojas, 3B, ARI

1

Raisel Iglesias, ATL

15

 

Kyle Finnegan, RP, WAS

0

Jordan Romano, TOR

15

 

Brandon Hughes, RP, CHC

0

Devin Williams, MIL

13

 

Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM

0

Kenley Jansen, BOS

11

 

Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU

0

Peter Fairbanks, TB

9

 

Seth Brown, OF, OAK

0

Ryan Helsley, STL

8

 

Shintaro Fujinami, SP, OAK

0

David Bednar, PIT

7

 

Corey Kluber, SP, BOS

0

Camilo Doval, SF

7

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Clay Holmes, NYY

6

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Daniel Bard, COL

6

 

Aaron Judge, OF, NYY

48

Alexis Diaz, CIN

5

 

Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL

32

Jhoan Duran, MIN

5

 

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU

30

Carlos Estevez, LAA

3

 

Corey Seager, SS, TEX

30

Scott Barlow, KC

3

 

Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA

28

Paul Sewald, SEA

3

 

Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL

22

Liam Hendriks, CHW

2

 

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC

17

Evan Phillips, LAD

2

 

Jake McCarthy, OF, ARI

12

Alex Lange, DET

2

 

Ryan Helsley, RP, STL

8

Andres Munoz, SEA

2

 

Nico Hoerner, SS, CHC

5

Craig Kimbrel, PHI

2

 

Jake Fraley, OF, CIN

3

Jimmy Herget, LAA

1

 

Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW

3

Dylan Floro, MIA

1

 

Jose Berrios, SP, TOR

3

Kendall Graveman, CHW

1

 

Paul Sewald, RP, SEA

3

Giovanny Gallegos, STL

1

 

Josh Bell, 1B, CLE

3

Jose Leclerc, TEX

RES

 

Garrett Mitchell, OF, MIL

3

Daniel Hudson, LAD

RES

 

Trey Mancini, OF, CHC

2

Kyle Finnegan, WAS

RES

 

Jordan Montgomery, SP, STL

2

Jorge Lopez, MIN

RES

 

Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR

2

Brandon Hughes, CHC

RES

 

Justin Steele, SP, CHC

1

Trevor May, OAK

RES

 

Tyler Mahle, SP, MIN

1

Seranthony Dominguez, PHI

RES

 

Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL

1

Will Smith, TEX

RES

 

Christian Bethancourt, C, TB

1

Aroldis Chapman, KC

RES

 

Miles Mikolas, SP, STL

0

 
 
 

Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIA

0

 
 
 

Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI

0

 
 
 

Tyler Anderson, SP, LAA

0

 
 
 

Elvis Andrus, SS, CHW

0

 
 
 

Mitch Garver, DH, TEX

0

 
 
 

Michael Massey, 2B, KC

0