Stars and scrubs is back, baby!
In the recap for our Head-to-Head points salary cap draft (otherwise known as an auction) a couple weeks ago, I wrote about how fulfilling it was to sell out for high-end hitters again, no longer being constrained by starting pitcher scarcity with the juiced ball being gone. Well, that's perhaps even more true in a traditional 5x5 Rotisserie league, where pitching is thought to be even less important.
So once again, I dusted off my playbook from pre-2016 and reinstituted the plan that gave me so much success back then: stars and scrubs.
How it works is you identify the most impactful players, the ones who are going to give you the clearest advantage over your competition, and then you pay whatever it takes to get them (within reason, of course).
You do this maybe six times, and then you exercise extreme prejudice with the rest of your cash, relying almost exclusively on $2 and $3 bids so that you can jump in on others' $1 bids instead of letting it happen to you. If you get to a point where you can only afford $1 players, you're toast. All that's left to do is watch all your nominations go up in smoke.
It's a disastrous way to end any salary cap draft, but particularly one in which you're going stars and scrubs. That's because the key to stars and scrubs is that your scrubs aren't actually scrubs. They're undervalued or high-upside types who then combine with the studs to form an unstoppable super team!
That's how it works in theory, anyway. In practice, not all of those low-dollar picks will work out. The problem during the juiced ball era was that the deepest position, starting pitcher, could only be trusted at the highest levels, which took a lot of the interesting scrubs off the table. Now that starting pitcher is deep again, and now that the pitching environment is favorable enough for new talents to emerge off the waiver wire midseason, I'm once again comfortable rolling the dice at the position.
Hence, stars and scrubs.
Here are the qualities I valued in a "star:"
- Scarcity. I wanted an impact player at positions where not everyone can have an impact player, namely third base and the outfield. The easiest way to distinguish yourself from the competition is to do so one position at a time, which means starting with the scarcest positions.
- Impact. If I'm paying up for a player, I want him to be capable of something that virtually no one else at his position can do. That's what compelled me to the go the extra dollar on Jose Altuve ($30) and the extra, um, five dollars on Corey Seager ($30), who I expect to be a four-category stud.
- Batting average. If I'm paying up for a player, I want him to be a help in that category and not a hindrance. It's never one you want to chase given that most of the low-dollar targets will crush you in home runs, stolen bases and RBI.
- Home runs. They're not as critical as batting average, but I find that I like the low-dollar stolen base guys better than the low-dollar home run guys, another indicator of the changing offensive environment. I figured Aaron Judge ($48) would give me a nice cushion there.
Not all of my values were the greatest. It killed me to see Austin Riley go for the same amount ($32) that I paid for Nolan Arenado, for instance. But the point of the stars-and-scrubs approach is to give yourself the sturdiest foundation to build around, which doesn't always align with the most perfect allocation of dollars.
Here's who all took part in draft:
- Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball Podcast (@RaymondAtherton)
- Garrett Atkins, Fake Teams (@13atkins13)
- B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
- Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball Podcast (@fantasyaceball)
- Greg Lathrop, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Dan Richards, formerly Pitcher List (@Fantasy_Esquire)
- Doug Roe, defending Podcast League champ
- Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
- R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
And here are the results:
POSITION BY POSITION
|
|
TEAM BY TEAM
|
CATCHER
|
|
RAYMOND ATHERTON
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
26
|
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
50
Daulton Varsho, TOR
23
|
Max Scherzer, SP, NYM
28
Will Smith, LAD
20
|
Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
23
Salvador Perez, KC
17
|
Julio Urias, SP, LAD
22
Adley Rutschman, BAL
16
|
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
22
Alejandro Kirk, TOR
12
|
Alek Manoah, SP, TOR
22
Willson Contreras, STL
11
|
Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
21
William Contreras, MIL
10
|
Jordan Romano, RP, TOR
15
Sean Murphy, ATL
8
|
Bryce Harper, DH, PHI
11
MJ Melendez, KC
7
|
Miguel Vargas, 1B, LAD
9
Tyler Stephenson, CIN
5
|
Sean Murphy, C, ATL
8
Gabriel Moreno, ARI
4
|
Ian Happ, OF, CHC
5
Logan O'Hoppe, LAA
4
|
Oscar Colas, OF, CHW
4
Cal Raleigh, SEA
4
|
Cal Raleigh, C, SEA
4
Danny Jansen, TOR
3
|
Oswald Peraza, SS, NYY
3
Yasmani Grandal, CHW
2
|
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, SEA
2
Christian Vazquez, MIN
1
|
Andrew McCutchen, OF, PIT
2
Eric Haase, DET
1
|
Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN
2
Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
1
|
Evan Phillips, RP, LAD
2
Keibert Ruiz, WAS
1
|
Chris Taylor, OF, LAD
2
Christian Bethancourt, TB
1
|
Brendan Donovan, 2B, STL
1
Nick Fortes, MIA
1
|
Brayan Bello, SP, BOS
1
Francisco Alvarez, NYM
1
|
Giovanny Gallegos, RP, STL
1
Jonah Heim, TEX
1
|
Harrison Bader, OF, NYY
0
Bo Naylor, CLE
1
|
Andrew Benintendi, OF, CHW
0
Mike Zunino, CLE
RES
|
Jon Berti, 3B, MIA
0
FIRST BASE
|
|
Nolan Gorman, 2B, STL
0
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Drey Jameson, SP, ARI
0
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
36
|
Brett Baty, 3B, NYM
0
Freddie Freeman, LAD
36
|
Matt Vierling, OF, DET
0
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
31
|
GARRETT ATKINS
|
Pete Alonso, NYM
30
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Matt Olson, ATL
21
|
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
50
Vinnie Pasquantino, KC
17
|
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
26
Jose Abreu, HOU
14
|
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
21
Christian Walker, ARI
12
|
Max Fried, SP, ATL
19
Nate Lowe, TEX
11
|
Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX
17
Miguel Vargas, LAD
9
|
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, SEA
17
C.J. Cron, COL
8
|
Wander Franco, SS, TB
16
Rowdy Tellez, MIL
8
|
Adley Rutschman, C, BAL
16
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
8
|
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
16
Anthony Rizzo, NYY
7
|
Nate Lowe, 1B, TEX
11
Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
3
|
Max Muncy, 3B, LAD
8
Josh Bell, CLE
3
|
Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA
8
Triston Casas, BOS
2
|
Dustin May, SP, LAD
7
Ty France, SEA
2
|
Kodai Senga, SP, NYM
6
Josh Naylor, CLE
RES
|
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
5
Brandon Belt, TOR
RES
|
Amed Rosario, SS, CLE
5
Matt Mervis, CHC
RES
|
Scott Barlow, RP, KC
3
SECOND BASE
|
|
Hunter Brown, SP, HOU
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
2
Jose Altuve, HOU
30
|
Oscar Gonzalez, OF, CLE
2
Jazz Chisholm, MIA
29
|
Joey Meneses, OF, WAS
1
Marcus Semien, TEX
26
|
Kendall Graveman, RP, CHW
1
Ozzie Albies, ATL
21
|
Oswaldo Cabrera, OF, NYY
1
Tommy Edman, STL
14
|
Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX
0
Andres Gimenez, CLE
14
|
Whit Merrifield, 2B, TOR
0
Vaughn Grissom, ATL
8
|
TJ Friedl, OF, CIN
0
Ketel Marte, ARI
7
|
Martin Perez, SP, TEX
0
Jorge Polanco, MIN
7
|
Zach Eflin, SP, TB
0
Jonathan India, CIN
6
|
Nick Martinez, SP, SD
0
Brandon Lowe, TB
5
|
David Villar, 3B, SF
0
Gleyber Torres, NYY
4
|
B_DON
|
Jake Cronenworth, SD
3
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Brendan Donovan, STL
1
|
Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA
46
Luis Arraez, MIA
1
|
Bobby Witt, 3B, KC
37
Jeff McNeil, NYM
1
|
Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
34
Trevor Story, BOS
RES
|
Michael Harris, OF, ATL
28
Whit Merrifield, TOR
RES
|
Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
16
Nolan Gorman, STL
RES
|
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
16
Kolten Wong, SEA
RES
|
Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC
14
Jean Segura, MIA
RES
|
Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
12
Michael Massey, KC
RES
|
Steven Kwan, OF, CLE
12
THIRD BASE
|
|
Peter Fairbanks, RP, TB
9
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Vaughn Grissom, 2B, ATL
8
Jose Ramirez, CLE
50
|
C.J. Cron, 1B, COL
8
Rafael Devers, BOS
40
|
Javier Baez, SS, DET
6
Manny Machado, SD
38
|
Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY
4
Bobby Witt, KC
37
|
Craig Kimbrel, RP, PHI
2
Nolan Arenado, STL
32
|
Christian Vazquez, C, MIN
1
Austin Riley, ATL
32
|
Eric Haase, C, DET
1
Alex Bregman, HOU
20
|
Mitch Keller, SP, PIT
1
Gunnar Henderson, BAL
19
|
Jimmy Herget, RP, LAA
1
Jordan Walker, STL
15
|
Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
1
Matt Chapman, TOR
10
|
Clarke Schmidt, SP, NYY
1
Max Muncy, LAD
8
|
Joey Gallo, OF, MIN
1
Ryan McMahon, COL
3
|
Michael Kopech, SP, CHW
1
Eugenio Suarez, SEA
2
|
Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI
0
Jose Miranda, MIN
2
|
Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY
0
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
2
|
Edward Olivares, OF, KC
0
Alec Bohm, PHI
2
|
Ranger Suarez, SP, PHI
0
Spencer Steer, CIN
1
|
Aroldis Chapman, RP, KC
0
Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
1
|
Ian Anderson, SP, ATL
0
Josh Jung, TEX
1
|
Domingo German, SP, NYY
0
Josh Rojas, ARI
1
|
TIM KANAK
|
Anthony Rendon, LAA
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Luis Urias, MIL
RES
|
Juan Soto, OF, SD
45
Curtis Mead, TB
RES
|
Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX
31
Patrick Wisdom, CHC
RES
|
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
31
Jon Berti, MIA
RES
|
Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY
26
Brandon Drury, LAA
RES
|
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
25
Yandy Diaz, TB
RES
|
Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BAL
19
Brett Baty, NYM
RES
|
Felix Bautista, RP, BAL
15
David Villar, SF
RES
|
Tyler O'Neill, OF, STL
14
Justin Turner, BOS
RES
|
Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL
12
SHORTSTOP
|
|
Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL
8
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Jeffrey Springs, SP, TB
8
Trea Turner, PHI
43
|
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
7
Bo Bichette, TOR
32
|
Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL
6
Fernando Tatis, SD
32
|
Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
3
Corey Seager, TEX
30
|
Andrew Painter, SP, PHI
2
Francisco Lindor, NYM
25
|
Sal Frelick, OF, MIL
1
Oneil Cruz, PIT
24
|
Esteury Ruiz, OF, OAK
1
Wander Franco, TB
16
|
Nick Fortes, C, MIA
1
Dansby Swanson, CHC
14
|
Josh Jung, 3B, TEX
1
Xander Bogaerts, SD
14
|
Andrew Heaney, SP, TEX
1
Tim Anderson, CHW
13
|
Brady Singer, SP, KC
1
Carlos Correa, MIN
11
|
Trent Grisham, OF, SD
1
Willy Adames, MIL
9
|
Bo Naylor, C, CLE
1
Jeremy Pena, HOU
8
|
Daniel Hudson, RP, LAD
0
Javier Baez, DET
6
|
Josh Naylor, 1B, CLE
0
Ezequiel Tovar, COL
6
|
Brandon Drury, 3B, LAA
0
Amed Rosario, CLE
5
|
Joc Pederson, OF, SF
0
Nico Hoerner, CHC
5
|
Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI
0
Oswald Peraza, NYY
3
|
Steven Matz, SP, STL
0
Adalberto Mondesi, BOS
2
|
Mike Zunino, C, CLE
0
Jorge Mateo, BAL
2
|
GREG LATHROP
|
Thairo Estrada, SF
2
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Bryson Stott, PHI
1
|
Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
40
C.J. Abrams, WAS
RES
|
Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI
28
Anthony Volpe, NYY
RES
|
Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT
24
Luis Garcia, WAS
RES
|
Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI
23
Elvis Andrus, CHW
RES
|
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
23
OUTFIELD
|
|
Cristian Javier, SP, HOU
20
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Jordan Walker, 3B, STL
15
Ronald Acuna, ATL
50
|
Starling Marte, OF, NYM
15
Aaron Judge, NYY
48
|
Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR
12
Julio Rodriguez, SEA
46
|
Kenley Jansen, RP, BOS
11
Juan Soto, SD
45
|
Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
9
Mookie Betts, LAD
42
|
Lance Lynn, SP, CHW
8
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
40
|
Nestor Cortes, SP, NYY
8
Kyle Tucker, HOU
38
|
Daniel Bard, RP, COL
6
Mike Trout, LAA
34
|
Danny Jansen, C, TOR
3
Michael Harris, ATL
28
|
Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL
3
Kyle Schwarber, PHI
28
|
Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
3
Luis Robert, CHW
25
|
Thairo Estrada, SS, SF
2
Corbin Carroll, ARI
23
|
Triston Casas, 1B, BOS
2
Randy Arozarena, TB
23
|
Luis Garcia, SP, HOU
2
Cedric Mullins, BAL
22
|
Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM
1
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
18
|
Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
1
George Springer, TOR
18
|
Wil Myers, OF, CIN
1
Adolis Garcia, TEX
17
|
Jorge Lopez, RP, MIN
0
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
17
|
Luis Urias, 3B, MIL
0
Teoscar Hernandez, SEA
17
|
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
0
Starling Marte, NYM
15
|
Kyle Bradish, SP, BAL
0
Byron Buxton, MIN
14
|
Jean Segura, 2B, MIA
0
Tyler O'Neill, STL
14
|
Adam Duvall, OF, BOS
0
Taylor Ward, LAA
13
|
Justin Turner, 3B, BOS
0
Lars Nootbaar, STL
12
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
Jake McCarthy, ARI
12
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Steven Kwan, CLE
12
|
Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA
29
Kris Bryant, COL
11
|
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
27
Christian Yelich, MIL
11
|
Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX
26
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
10
|
Spencer Strider, SP, ATL
25
Riley Greene, DET
6
|
Daulton Varsho, C, TOR
23
Hunter Renfroe, LAA
6
|
Dylan Cease, SP, CHW
20
Masataka Yoshida, BOS
6
|
Kris Bryant, OF, COL
11
Anthony Santander, BAL
6
|
Hunter Greene, SP, CIN
11
Nick Castellanos, PHI
6
|
Carlos Correa, SS, MIN
11
Ian Happ, CHC
5
|
Matt Chapman, 3B, TOR
10
Cody Bellinger, CHC
5
|
Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
9
Andrew Vaughn, CHW
5
|
Willy Adames, SS, MIL
9
Jarred Kelenic, SEA
4
|
Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL
9
Oscar Colas, CHW
4
|
Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA
8
Mitch Haniger, SF
4
|
Masataka Yoshida, OF, BOS
6
Jesse Winker, MIL
3
|
Cody Bellinger, OF, CHC
5
Kerry Carpenter, DET
3
|
Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN
5
Jake Fraley, CIN
3
|
Jarred Kelenic, OF, SEA
4
Seiya Suzuki, CHC
3
|
Sonny Gray, SP, MIN
3
Garrett Mitchell, MIL
3
|
Kerry Carpenter, OF, DET
3
Andrew McCutchen, PIT
2
|
Ryan McMahon, 3B, COL
3
Michael Conforto, SF
2
|
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX
2
Alex Kirilloff, MIN
2
|
Luis Arraez, 2B, MIA
1
Chris Taylor, LAD
2
|
MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS
0
Trey Mancini, CHC
2
|
Jorge Soler, OF, MIA
0
Austin Meadows, DET
2
|
Patrick Wisdom, 3B, CHC
0
Brandon Nimmo, NYM
2
|
Marcus Stroman, SP, CHC
0
Oscar Gonzalez, CLE
2
|
Kolten Wong, 2B, SEA
0
Brandon Marsh, PHI
1
|
Tarik Skubal, SP, DET
0
Sal Frelick, MIL
1
|
James Paxton, SP, BOS
0
Charlie Blackmon, COL
1
|
DAN RICHARDS
|
Esteury Ruiz, OAK
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Lourdes Gurriel, ARI
1
|
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
37
Wil Myers, CIN
1
|
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
36
Joey Meneses, WAS
1
|
Will Smith, C, LAD
20
Joey Gallo, MIN
1
|
Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR
19
Oswaldo Cabrera, NYY
1
|
Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
17
Trent Grisham, SD
1
|
Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE
14
Harrison Bader, NYY
RES
|
Taylor Ward, OF, LAA
13
Ramon Laureano, OAK
RES
|
Devin Williams, RP, MIL
13
Alex Verdugo, BOS
RES
|
Willson Contreras, C, STL
11
Andrew Benintendi, CHW
RES
|
Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
10
Bryan De La Cruz, MIA
RES
|
George Kirby, SP, SEA
9
Jorge Soler, MIA
RES
|
Logan Webb, SP, SF
9
TJ Friedl, CIN
RES
|
Rowdy Tellez, 1B, MIL
8
Edward Olivares, KC
RES
|
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
7
Joc Pederson, SF
RES
|
David Bednar, RP, PIT
7
Alek Thomas, ARI
RES
|
Anthony Santander, OF, BAL
6
Christopher Morel, CHC
RES
|
Clay Holmes, RP, NYY
6
Randal Grichuk, COL
RES
|
Jhoan Duran, RP, MIN
5
Seth Brown, OAK
RES
|
Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI
4
Joshua Lowe, TB
RES
|
Jesse Winker, OF, MIL
3
Adam Duvall, BOS
RES
|
Michael Conforto, OF, SF
2
Kyle Stowers, BAL
RES
|
DJ LeMahieu, 3B, NYY
2
Nolan Jones, COL
RES
|
Jorge Mateo, SS, BAL
2
Matt Vierling, DET
RES
|
Alex Cobb, SP, SF
0
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
|
Noah Syndergaard, SP, LAD
0
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Spencer Turnbull, SP, DET
0
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
37
|
Christopher Morel, OF, CHC
0
Bryce Harper, PHI
11
|
Randal Grichuk, OF, COL
0
J.D. Martinez, LAD
2
|
Kyle Stowers, OF, BAL
0
Shea Langeliers, OAK
1
|
Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
0
Mitch Garver, TEX
RES
|
DOUG ROE
|
STARTING PITCHER
|
|
PLAYER
SALARY
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
40
Corbin Burnes, MIL
34
|
Mike Trout, OF, LAA
34
Gerrit Cole, NYY
33
|
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
30
Jacob deGrom, TEX
31
|
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
22
Max Scherzer, NYM
28
|
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
21
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
28
|
Josh Hader, RP, SD
17
Justin Verlander, NYM
27
|
Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD
14
Aaron Nola, PHI
27
|
Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE
11
Carlos Rodon, NYY
26
|
Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
11
Spencer Strider, ATL
25
|
Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU
8
Shane McClanahan, TB
25
|
Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN
7
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
23
|
MJ Melendez, C, KC
7
Julio Urias, LAD
22
|
Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA
6
Shane Bieber, CLE
22
|
Joe Ryan, SP, MIN
6
Alek Manoah, TOR
22
|
Andrew Vaughn, OF, CHW
5
Zack Wheeler, PHI
21
|
Luis Severino, SP, NYY
5
Dylan Cease, CHW
20
|
Edward Cabrera, SP, MIA
3
Cristian Javier, HOU
20
|
Jose Miranda, 3B, MIN
2
Kevin Gausman, TOR
19
|
Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD
2
Max Fried, ATL
19
|
Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
2
Luis Castillo, SEA
18
|
Brandon Marsh, OF, PHI
1
Yu Darvish, SD
17
|
Shea Langeliers, DH, OAK
1
Framber Valdez, HOU
16
|
Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM
1
Zac Gallen, ARI
16
|
C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS
0
Robbie Ray, SEA
13
|
Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS
0
Hunter Greene, CIN
11
|
Garrett Whitlock, SP, BOS
0
Triston McKenzie, CLE
11
|
Seranthony Dominguez, RP, PHI
0
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
10
|
Brandon Belt, 1B, TOR
0
Chris Sale, BOS
10
|
Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB
0
Tyler Glasnow, TB
9
|
Matt Mervis, 1B, CHC
0
Jack Flaherty, STL
9
|
FRANK STAMPFL
|
George Kirby, SEA
9
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Logan Webb, SF
9
|
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
38
Freddy Peralta, MIL
9
|
Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
38
Patrick Sandoval, LAA
8
|
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
33
Grayson Rodriguez, BAL
8
|
Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
18
Jeffrey Springs, TB
8
|
Yu Darvish, SP, SD
17
Blake Snell, SD
8
|
Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL
15
Lance Lynn, CHW
8
|
Jose Abreu, 1B, HOU
14
Nestor Cortes, NYY
8
|
Tommy Edman, 2B, STL
14
Jesus Luzardo, MIA
8
|
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
13
Nick Lodolo, CIN
7
|
William Contreras, C, MIL
10
Kyle Wright, ATL
7
|
Blake Snell, SP, SD
8
Joe Musgrove, SD
7
|
Anthony Rizzo, 1B, NYY
7
Dustin May, LAD
7
|
Hunter Renfroe, OF, LAA
6
Kodai Senga, NYM
6
|
Jonathan India, 2B, CIN
6
Logan Gilbert, SEA
6
|
Mitch Haniger, OF, SF
4
Joe Ryan, MIN
6
|
Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC
3
Sean Manaea, SF
5
|
Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB
3
Luis Severino, NYY
5
|
Reid Detmers, SP, LAA
3
Edward Cabrera, MIA
3
|
J.D. Martinez, DH, LAD
2
Sonny Gray, MIN
3
|
Alex Lange, RP, DET
2
Lucas Giolito, CHW
3
|
Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
2
Jose Berrios, TOR
3
|
Andres Munoz, RP, SEA
2
Drew Rasmussen, TB
3
|
Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN
2
Charlie Morton, ATL
3
|
Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
0
Reid Detmers, LAA
3
|
Trevor Story, 2B, BOS
0
Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
2
|
Trevor May, RP, OAK
0
Aaron Civale, CLE
2
|
Ross Stripling, SP, SF
0
Kenta Maeda, MIN
2
|
Joshua Lowe, OF, TB
0
Andrew Painter, PHI
2
|
Hayden Wesneski, SP, CHC
0
Jon Gray, TEX
2
|
Ken Waldichuk, SP, OAK
0
Jordan Montgomery, STL
2
|
CHRIS TOWERS
|
Tony Gonsolin, LAD
2
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Hunter Brown, HOU
2
|
Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
42
Chris Bassitt, TOR
2
|
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
32
Pablo Lopez, MIN
2
|
Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
32
Luis Garcia, HOU
2
|
Justin Verlander, SP, NYM
27
Justin Steele, CHC
1
|
Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
23
Mitch Keller, PIT
1
|
George Springer, OF, TOR
18
Tyler Mahle, MIN
1
|
Salvador Perez, C, KC
17
Josiah Gray, WAS
1
|
Robbie Ray, SP, SEA
13
Clarke Schmidt, NYY
1
|
Chris Sale, SP, BOS
10
Trevor Rogers, MIA
1
|
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
8
Brayan Bello, BOS
1
|
Jorge Polanco, 2B, MIN
7
Andrew Heaney, TEX
1
|
Camilo Doval, RP, SF
7
Brady Singer, KC
1
|
Riley Greene, OF, DET
6
Michael Kopech, CHW
1
|
Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI
6
Jameson Taillon, CHC
1
|
Carlos Estevez, RP, LAA
3
Alex Cobb, SF
RES
|
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, BOS
2
MacKenzie Gore, WAS
RES
|
Spencer Steer, 3B, CIN
1
Eduardo Rodriguez, DET
RES
|
Josiah Gray, SP, WAS
1
Miles Mikolas, STL
RES
|
Keibert Ruiz, C, WAS
1
Taijuan Walker, PHI
RES
|
Dylan Floro, RP, MIA
1
Noah Syndergaard, LAD
RES
|
Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
1
Spencer Turnbull, DET
RES
|
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
1
Merrill Kelly, ARI
RES
|
Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC
1
Carlos Carrasco, NYM
RES
|
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, DET
0
Lance McCullers, HOU
RES
|
Curtis Mead, 3B, TB
0
Garrett Whitlock, BOS
RES
|
Luis Garcia, SS, WAS
0
Kyle Bradish, BAL
RES
|
Alek Thomas, OF, ARI
0
Ross Stripling, SF
RES
|
Will Smith, RP, TEX
0
Jose Urquidy, HOU
RES
|
Roansy Contreras, SP, PIT
0
Ranger Suarez, PHI
RES
|
Nolan Jones, OF, COL
0
Tyler Anderson, LAA
RES
|
R.J. WHITE
|
Martin Perez, TEX
RES
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Marcus Stroman, CHC
RES
|
Trea Turner, SS, PHI
43
Zach Eflin, TB
RES
|
Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
36
Drey Jameson, ARI
RES
|
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
32
Brandon Pfaadt, ARI
RES
|
Luis Robert, OF, CHW
25
Hayden Wesneski, CHC
RES
|
Shane McClanahan, SP, TB
25
Shintaro Fujinami, OAK
RES
|
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
20
Steven Matz, STL
RES
|
Luis Castillo, SP, SEA
18
Ian Anderson, ATL
RES
|
Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
14
Nick Martinez, SD
RES
|
Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
10
Roansy Contreras, PIT
RES
|
Kyle Wright, SP, ATL
7
Tarik Skubal, DET
RES
|
Sean Manaea, SP, SF
5
Mike Soroka, ATL
RES
|
Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN
5
James Paxton, BOS
RES
|
Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA
4
Domingo German, NYY
RES
|
Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
2
Corey Kluber, BOS
RES
|
Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
2
Ken Waldichuk, OAK
RES
|
Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW
2
RELIEF PITCHER
|
|
Jon Gray, SP, TEX
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Austin Meadows, OF, DET
2
Emmanuel Clase, CLE
23
|
Ty France, 1B, SEA
2
Edwin Diaz, NYM
22
|
Lourdes Gurriel, OF, ARI
1
Josh Hader, SD
17
|
Jonah Heim, C, TEX
1
Ryan Pressly, HOU
16
|
Bryson Stott, SS, PHI
1
Felix Bautista, BAL
15
|
Josh Rojas, 3B, ARI
1
Raisel Iglesias, ATL
15
|
Kyle Finnegan, RP, WAS
0
Jordan Romano, TOR
15
|
Brandon Hughes, RP, CHC
0
Devin Williams, MIL
13
|
Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM
0
Kenley Jansen, BOS
11
|
Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
0
Peter Fairbanks, TB
9
|
Seth Brown, OF, OAK
0
Ryan Helsley, STL
8
|
Shintaro Fujinami, SP, OAK
0
David Bednar, PIT
7
|
Corey Kluber, SP, BOS
0
Camilo Doval, SF
7
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Clay Holmes, NYY
6
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Daniel Bard, COL
6
|
Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
48
Alexis Diaz, CIN
5
|
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
32
Jhoan Duran, MIN
5
|
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
30
Carlos Estevez, LAA
3
|
Corey Seager, SS, TEX
30
Scott Barlow, KC
3
|
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
28
Paul Sewald, SEA
3
|
Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
22
Liam Hendriks, CHW
2
|
Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC
17
Evan Phillips, LAD
2
|
Jake McCarthy, OF, ARI
12
Alex Lange, DET
2
|
Ryan Helsley, RP, STL
8
Andres Munoz, SEA
2
|
Nico Hoerner, SS, CHC
5
Craig Kimbrel, PHI
2
|
Jake Fraley, OF, CIN
3
Jimmy Herget, LAA
1
|
Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
3
Dylan Floro, MIA
1
|
Jose Berrios, SP, TOR
3
Kendall Graveman, CHW
1
|
Paul Sewald, RP, SEA
3
Giovanny Gallegos, STL
1
|
Josh Bell, 1B, CLE
3
Jose Leclerc, TEX
RES
|
Garrett Mitchell, OF, MIL
3
Daniel Hudson, LAD
RES
|
Trey Mancini, OF, CHC
2
Kyle Finnegan, WAS
RES
|
Jordan Montgomery, SP, STL
2
Jorge Lopez, MIN
RES
|
Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR
2
Brandon Hughes, CHC
RES
|
Justin Steele, SP, CHC
1
Trevor May, OAK
RES
|
Tyler Mahle, SP, MIN
1
Seranthony Dominguez, PHI
RES
|
Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
1
Will Smith, TEX
RES
|
Christian Bethancourt, C, TB
1
Aroldis Chapman, KC
RES
|
Miles Mikolas, SP, STL
0
|
|
|
Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIA
0
|
|
|
Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI
0
|
|
|
Tyler Anderson, SP, LAA
0
|
|
|
Elvis Andrus, SS, CHW
0
|
|
|
Mitch Garver, DH, TEX
0
|
|
|
Michael Massey, 2B, KC
0