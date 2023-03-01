I'll admit I forgot how good it could be.
The past few years, to auction in a Head-to-Head points leagues meant to engage in hitter nihilism. There were so many redundancies within the hitter ranks that nothing really mattered except for the pitchers. And so, freed from the orderly flow of a conventional draft and instead turned loose with a wad of cash, we put it all on pitchers until the pitchers were all gone.
It was frustrating. It was uninteresting. It was, I'm willing to concede, bad.
But now, the juiced ball is gone. Differentiation has returned to the hitter ranks. Balance has been restored, and that means everyone taking part in a Head-to-Head points salary cap draft may actually want to do his own thing again.
As for me, I dusted off my old plan of attack from pre-2016 and, if I may be so bold, executed it flawlessly.
No, I didn't always get the best bang for the buck, but that's not the point. If there's a format where you don't have to allocate your dollars so carefully, it's this one. Lineups are small, featuring only nine hitters and seven pitchers. The league itself is small, with only 252 players rostered. The waiver wire is abundant and the amount of roster turnover considerable. In that context, the players worth paying for are the truest of studs, the ones you wouldn't dream of dropping at any point during the season and who you'd give up half your roster to acquire during the thick of it.
Why wait until then? Now is when you don't have to give up half your roster for them.
It may feel like you paid too much when you see some of the still-respectable options going for a fraction of the price later on, but in a league this shallow, respectable is easily attainable and not good enough. You need impact from every spot to distinguish yourself from the competition, and it's worth paying a premium for it.
So that's what I tried to do, identifying the positions where going all-in would be worth it (outfield, third base, second base and, surprisingly, first base) and the ones where I could hang back a little without losing much ground to the competition (shortstop, catcher and relief pitcher). One position I made a point to de-emphasize, in a complete about-face from the past few years, was starting pitcher, grabbing a no-questions-asked ace (Sandy Alcantara for $38) just to stabilize things and then taking the best of whatever was left for $2 or $3. Now that the juiced ball era is over and the middle class has returned to the position, this format, with its deep waiver wire and emphasis on volume, is primed for streaming.
Here's who all took part in draft:
- Raymond Atherton, TGFBI participant (@RaymondAtherton)
- B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
- Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
- Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)
- Greg Lathrop, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)
- Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
- Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant
- R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Just a few more observations before we get to the results:
- You'll notice, at least in the infield, there was a special premium for getting the No. 1 player at a position, with most going for $8-9 more than the No. 2 player. It may be worth it for players like Aaron Judge ($50) and Jose Ramirez ($49), and I've second-guessed my decision to back down from both. But it's something to keep in mind for those positions where No. 1 has a lot of competition at the top. I'm happy with my Paul Goldschmidt for $28 and my Adley Rutschman for $14, thank you.
- Recent injuries to Joe Musgrove (fractured toe) and Tyler Glasnow (strained oblique), each of whom could miss about a month of the season, didn't completely scare bidders away. Musgrove went for $12 and Glasnow for $10. That's a little high for my comfort. I'll be ranking them behind Nick Lodolo ($8), Jesus Luzardo ($7) and Chris Sale ($6). We broke down those pitcher injuries on the FBT podcast.
- Shortstop and catcher were two positions that offered extreme discounts for a peculiar reason. Both are replete with alike options, which means that in a format where everyone needs only one of each, it pays to wait. Those who already had one had little incentive to bid on another. It's how Dansby Swanson ended up going for $11, Willy Adames for $7, Willson Contreras for $6, Tim Anderson for $4, William Contreras for $2 and Sean Murphy for $2.
POSITION BY POSITION
|
|
TEAM BY TEAM
|
CATCHER
|
|
RAYMOND ATHERTON
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
27
|
Trea Turner, SS, PHI
43
Will Smith, LAD
18
|
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
31
Daulton Varsho, TOR
15
|
Alek Manoah, SP, TOR
30
Adley Rutschman, BAL
14
|
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
27
Salvador Perez, KC
14
|
Yu Darvish, SP, SD
26
Alejandro Kirk, TOR
9
|
Max Muncy, 3B, LAD
20
Willson Contreras, STL
6
|
Steven Kwan, OF, CLE
15
MJ Melendez, KC
4
|
Hunter Brown, RP, HOU
9
Sean Murphy, ATL
2
|
Jeffrey Springs, SP, TB
7
William Contreras, MIL
2
|
Lance Lynn, SP, CHW
7
Tyler Stephenson, CIN
1
|
Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
6
Jose Trevino, NYY
1
|
Joe Ryan, SP, MIN
6
Keibert Ruiz, WAS
1
|
Ryan Helsley, RP, STL
6
FIRST BASE
|
|
Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL
6
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Josh Bell, 1B, CLE
5
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
40
|
Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL
4
Freddie Freeman, LAD
36
|
Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB
3
Pete Alonso, NYM
35
|
Brandon Drury, 3B, LAA
2
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
28
|
Masataka Yoshida, OF, BOS
2
Matt Olson, ATL
23
|
Justin Turner, 3B, BOS
1
21
|
Nick Martinez, RP, SD
1
Jose Abreu, HOU
18
|
B_DON
|
Anthony Rizzo, NYY
11
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
11
|
Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
48
Christian Walker, ARI
10
|
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
40
Nate Lowe, TEX
8
|
Cristian Javier, SP, HOU
25
Miguel Vargas, LAD
7
|
Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA
23
Josh Bell, CLE
5
|
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
23
Triston Casas, BOS
2
|
Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BAL
21
C.J. Cron, COL
2
|
Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX
14
Rowdy Tellez, MIL
1
|
Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
14
Ty France, SEA
1
|
Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC
11
SECOND BASE
|
|
Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
10
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Kenley Jansen, RP, BOS
8
Jose Altuve, HOU
36
|
Willy Adames, SS, MIL
7
Marcus Semien, TEX
28
|
Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
7
Ozzie Albies, ATL
25
|
Sean Manaea, SP, SF
2
Jazz Chisholm, MIA
23
|
Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN
1
Tommy Edman, STL
15
|
Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN
1
Andres Gimenez, CLE
10
|
Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI
1
Gleyber Torres, NYY
5
|
Mitch Keller, SP, PIT
1
Jake Cronenworth, SD
4
|
Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS
1
Jorge Polanco, MIN
3
|
Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC
1
Ketel Marte, ARI
2
|
Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW
1
Vaughn Grissom, ATL
2
|
BRANT CHESSER
|
Jonathan India, CIN
2
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Thairo Estrada, SF
1
|
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
40
Brandon Lowe, TB
1
|
Spencer Strider, RP, ATL
37
Jean Segura, MIA
1
|
Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
36
THIRD BASE
|
|
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
33
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
27
Jose Ramirez, CLE
49
|
Max Fried, SP, ATL
26
Rafael Devers, BOS
41
|
George Kirby, SP, SEA
13
Manny Machado, SD
40
|
Jordan Montgomery, SP, STL
8
Nolan Arenado, STL
33
|
Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
7
Austin Riley, ATL
32
|
Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC
7
Alex Bregman, HOU
31
|
Jordan Walker, 3B, STL
5
Bobby Witt, KC
30
|
Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
4
Gunnar Henderson, BAL
21
|
MJ Melendez, C, KC
4
Max Muncy, LAD
20
|
Luis Garcia, SP, HOU
4
Jordan Walker, STL
5
|
Jonathan India, 2B, CIN
2
Eugenio Suarez, SEA
3
|
Andres Munoz, RP, SEA
2
Brandon Drury, LAA
2
|
Jesse Winker, OF, MIL
1
Anthony Rendon, LAA
2
|
Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
1
Matt Chapman, TOR
2
|
Scott Barlow, RP, KC
1
Justin Turner, BOS
1
|
Sonny Gray, SP, MIN
1
Jose Miranda, MIN
1
|
Roansy Contreras, SP, PIT
1
SHORTSTOP
|
|
NATHAN JUDAH
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Trea Turner, PHI
43
|
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
49
Fernando Tatis, SD
34
|
Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA
49
Corey Seager, TEX
34
|
Julio Urias, SP, LAD
29
Bo Bichette, TOR
27
|
Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR
27
Francisco Lindor, NYM
27
|
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
18
Xander Bogaerts, SD
21
|
Salvador Perez, C, KC
14
Wander Franco, TB
18
|
Anthony Rizzo, 1B, NYY
11
Oneil Cruz, PIT
15
|
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
11
Dansby Swanson, CHC
11
|
Dustin May, SP, LAD
11
Carlos Correa, MIN
10
|
Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN
8
Willy Adames, MIL
7
|
Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD
6
Tim Anderson, CHW
4
|
Andrew Vaughn, OF, CHW
5
Javier Baez, DET
1
|
Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI
4
Ezequiel Tovar, COL
1
|
Jose Berrios, SP, TOR
4
Jeremy Pena, HOU
1
|
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
4
Anthony Volpe, NYY
1
|
Jorge Polanco, 2B, MIN
3
OUTFIELD
|
|
William Contreras, C, MIL
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
2
Aaron Judge, NYY
50
|
Rowdy Tellez, 1B, MIL
1
Juan Soto, SD
50
|
Ross Stripling, SP, SF
1
Julio Rodriguez, SEA
49
|
Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX
1
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
48
|
GREG LATHROP
|
Mookie Betts, LAD
48
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Ronald Acuna, ATL
47
|
Mike Trout, OF, LAA
41
Kyle Tucker, HOU
42
|
Max Scherzer, SP, NYM
36
Mike Trout, LAA
41
|
Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
34
Kyle Schwarber, PHI
30
|
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
30
Michael Harris, ATL
24
|
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
27
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
22
|
George Springer, OF, TOR
22
George Springer, TOR
22
|
Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
19
Randy Arozarena, TB
22
|
Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
11
Luis Robert, CHW
21
|
Jordan Romano, RP, TOR
10
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
19
|
Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
8
Cedric Mullins, BAL
18
|
Nate Lowe, 1B, TEX
8
Corbin Carroll, ARI
18
|
Sean Murphy, C, ATL
2
Kris Bryant, COL
15
|
Andrew Heaney, SP, TEX
2
Steven Kwan, CLE
15
|
Matt Chapman, 3B, TOR
2
Starling Marte, NYM
14
|
Peter Fairbanks, RP, TB
2
Adolis Garcia, TEX
14
|
Thairo Estrada, 2B, SF
1
Teoscar Hernandez, SEA
13
|
Jean Segura, 2B, MIA
1
Byron Buxton, MIN
11
|
Wil Myers, OF, CIN
1
Taylor Ward, LAA
8
|
Marcus Stroman, SP, CHC
1
Christian Yelich, MIL
7
|
Ranger Suarez, SP, PHI
1
Seiya Suzuki, CHC
7
|
Jose Suarez, SP, LAA
1
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
7
|
NICK MIMIKOS
|
Brandon Nimmo, NYM
6
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Tyler O'Neill, STL
5
|
Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
48
Andrew Vaughn, CHW
5
|
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
40
Mitch Haniger, SF
4
|
Corey Seager, SS, TEX
34
Lars Nootbaar, STL
4
|
Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY
33
Riley Greene, DET
4
|
Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC
21
Nick Castellanos, PHI
4
|
Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE
15
Anthony Santander, BAL
4
|
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, SEA
13
Lourdes Gurriel, ARI
3
|
Hunter Greene, SP, CIN
12
Bryan De La Cruz, MIA
3
|
Devin Williams, RP, MIL
11
Masataka Yoshida, BOS
2
|
Taylor Ward, OF, LAA
8
Joey Meneses, WAS
2
|
Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY
5
Hunter Renfroe, LAA
2
|
Clay Holmes, RP, NYY
4
Jeff McNeil, NYM
2
|
Reid Detmers, SP, LAA
4
Oscar Colas, CHW
2
|
Andrew Painter, SP, PHI
3
Jake McCarthy, ARI
2
|
Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI
3
Alex Kirilloff, MIN
1
|
Javier Baez, SS, DET
1
Jesse Winker, MIL
1
|
Jose Trevino, C, NYY
1
Wil Myers, CIN
1
|
Edward Cabrera, SP, MIA
1
Alex Verdugo, BOS
1
|
Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI
1
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
|
Adam Wainwright, SP, STL
1
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY
1
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
31
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
Bryce Harper, PHI
13
|
PLAYER
SALARY
J.D. Martinez, LAD
1
|
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
32
STARTING PITCHER
|
|
Dylan Cease, SP, CHW
31
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI
30
Gerrit Cole, NYY
40
|
Bobby Witt, 3B, KC
30
Corbin Burnes, MIL
40
|
Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
22
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
38
|
Jose Abreu, 1B, HOU
18
Justin Verlander, NYM
38
|
Kris Bryant, OF, COL
15
Max Scherzer, NYM
36
|
Tommy Edman, 2B, STL
15
Aaron Nola, PHI
34
|
Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT
15
Carlos Rodon, NYY
33
|
Starling Marte, OF, NYM
14
Shane McClanahan, TB
33
|
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
12
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
32
|
Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
10
Shane Bieber, CLE
31
|
Willson Contreras, C, STL
6
Dylan Cease, CHW
31
|
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX
2
Jacob deGrom, TEX
30
|
MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS
2
Zack Wheeler, PHI
30
|
Craig Kimbrel, RP, PHI
1
Alek Manoah, TOR
30
|
Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM
1
Julio Urias, LAD
29
|
Daniel Hudson, RP, LAD
1
Luis Castillo, SEA
29
|
Noah Syndergaard, SP, LAD
1
Kevin Gausman, TOR
27
|
Michael Kopech, SP, CHW
1
Framber Valdez, HOU
27
|
Corey Kluber, SP, BOS
1
Yu Darvish, SD
26
|
PHIL PONEBSHEK
|
Max Fried, ATL
26
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Cristian Javier, HOU
25
|
Justin Verlander, SP, NYM
38
Zac Gallen, ARI
23
|
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
36
Robbie Ray, SEA
21
|
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
35
Logan Gilbert, SEA
15
|
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
31
Logan Webb, SF
15
|
Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX
30
Triston McKenzie, CLE
15
|
Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
18
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
14
|
Daulton Varsho, C, TOR
15
Nestor Cortes, NYY
13
|
Logan Webb, SP, SF
15
Luis Severino, NYY
13
|
Josh Hader, RP, SD
14
George Kirby, SEA
13
|
Chris Sale, SP, BOS
6
Joe Musgrove, SD
12
|
Tyler O'Neill, OF, STL
5
Hunter Greene, CIN
12
|
Lourdes Gurriel, OF, ARI
3
Kyle Wright, ATL
12
|
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
3
Dustin May, LAD
11
|
Joey Meneses, OF, WAS
2
Tyler Glasnow, TB
10
|
Cal Quantrill, SP, CLE
2
Chris Bassitt, TOR
8
|
Alex Cobb, SP, SF
2
Jordan Montgomery, STL
8
|
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
1
Charlie Morton, ATL
8
|
Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN
1
Kodai Senga, NYM
8
|
Eric Lauer, SP, MIL
1
Blake Snell, SD
8
|
Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU
1
Nick Lodolo, CIN
8
|
Tyler Mahle, SP, MIN
1
Jeffrey Springs, TB
7
|
CHRIS TOWERS
|
Jesus Luzardo, MIA
7
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Lucas Giolito, CHW
7
|
Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
50
Lance Lynn, CHW
7
|
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
47
Joe Ryan, MIN
6
|
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
34
Grayson Rodriguez, BAL
6
|
Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
22
Tony Gonsolin, LAD
6
|
Robbie Ray, SP, SEA
21
Freddy Peralta, MIL
6
|
Nestor Cortes, SP, NYY
13
Chris Sale, BOS
6
|
Bryce Harper, DH, PHI
13
Jack Flaherty, STL
5
|
Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
10
Luis Garcia, HOU
4
|
Carlos Correa, SS, MIN
10
Jose Berrios, TOR
4
|
Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR
8
Reid Detmers, LAA
4
|
Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA
7
Lance McCullers, HOU
3
|
Miguel Vargas, 1B, LAD
7
Patrick Sandoval, LAA
3
|
Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
5
Miles Mikolas, STL
3
|
Riley Greene, OF, DET
4
Andrew Painter, PHI
3
|
Vaughn Grissom, 2B, ATL
2
Drew Rasmussen, TB
3
|
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
2
Pablo Lopez, MIN
3
|
Paul Sewald, RP, SEA
1
Merrill Kelly, ARI
3
|
Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL
1
Jose Urquidy, HOU
2
|
Keibert Ruiz, C, WAS
1
Cal Quantrill, CLE
2
|
Jhoan Duran, RP, MIN
1
Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
2
|
Braxton Garrett, SP, MIA
1
MacKenzie Gore, WAS
2
|
KAYLA WALZ
|
Brady Singer, KC
2
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Alex Cobb, SF
2
|
Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
42
Trevor Rogers, MIA
2
|
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
32
Sean Manaea, SF
2
|
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
31
Andrew Heaney, TEX
2
|
Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX
28
Martin Perez, TEX
2
|
Luis Robert, OF, CHW
21
Carlos Carrasco, NYM
1
|
Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD
21
Bailey Ober, MIN
1
|
Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
16
James Paxton, BOS
1
|
Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA
15
Jon Gray, TEX
1
|
Luis Severino, SP, NYY
13
Edward Cabrera, MIA
1
|
Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR
9
Drey Jameson, ARI
1
|
Kodai Senga, SP, NYM
8
Eric Lauer, MIL
1
|
Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL
6
Brandon Pfaadt, ARI
1
|
Mitch Haniger, OF, SF
4
Tyler Anderson, LAA
1
|
Camilo Doval, RP, SF
3
Taijuan Walker, PHI
1
|
Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIA
3
Aaron Civale, CLE
1
|
Triston Casas, 1B, BOS
2
Noah Syndergaard, LAD
1
|
Jake McCarthy, OF, ARI
2
Mitch Keller, PIT
1
|
Bailey Ober, SP, MIN
1
Michael Kopech, CHW
1
|
Drey Jameson, SP, ARI
1
Tyler Mahle, MIN
1
|
Ty France, 1B, SEA
1
Adam Wainwright, STL
1
|
Aaron Ashby, SP, MIL
1
Ross Stripling, SF
1
|
R.J. WHITE
|
Sonny Gray, MIN
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Marcus Stroman, CHC
1
|
Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
40
Corey Kluber, BOS
1
|
Shane McClanahan, SP, TB
33
Aaron Ashby, MIL
1
|
Luis Castillo, SP, SEA
29
Jameson Taillon, CHC
1
|
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
27
Roansy Contreras, PIT
1
|
Michael Harris, OF, ATL
24
Ranger Suarez, PHI
1
|
Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
23
Braxton Garrett, MIA
1
|
Will Smith, C, LAD
18
Jose Suarez, LAA
1
|
Kyle Wright, SP, ATL
12
RELIEF PITCHER
|
|
Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE
10
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL
8
Spencer Strider, ATL
37
|
Blake Snell, SP, SD
8
Edwin Diaz, NYM
18
|
Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
7
Emmanuel Clase, CLE
16
|
Felix Bautista, RP, BAL
6
Josh Hader, SD
14
|
Anthony Santander, OF, BAL
4
Devin Williams, MIL
11
|
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, SEA
3
Ryan Pressly, HOU
10
|
Garrett Whitlock, RP, BOS
2
Jordan Romano, TOR
10
|
Oscar Colas, OF, CHW
2
Hunter Brown, HOU
9
|
James Paxton, SP, BOS
1
Kenley Jansen, BOS
8
|
Jon Gray, SP, TEX
1
Raisel Iglesias, ATL
8
|
J.D. Martinez, DH, LAD
1
Ryan Helsley, STL
6
|
Jose Miranda, 3B, MIN
1
Felix Bautista, BAL
6
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Clay Holmes, NYY
4
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Camilo Doval, SF
3
|
Juan Soto, OF, SD
50
David Bednar, PIT
2
|
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
41
Garrett Whitlock, BOS
2
|
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
38
Daniel Bard, COL
2
|
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
28
Peter Fairbanks, TB
2
|
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
25
Andres Munoz, SEA
2
|
Wander Franco, SS, TB
18
Craig Kimbrel, PHI
1
|
Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI
18
Paul Sewald, SEA
1
|
Adley Rutschman, C, BAL
14
Nick Martinez, SD
1
|
Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA
3
Daniel Hudson, LAD
1
|
Miles Mikolas, SP, STL
3
Alexis Diaz, CIN
1
|
Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN
3
Scott Barlow, KC
1
|
Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
2
Jhoan Duran, MIN
1
|
David Bednar, RP, PIT
2
Jose Leclerc, TEX
1
|
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
2
Liam Hendriks, CHW
1
|
C.J. Cron, 1B, COL
2
|
|
|
Hunter Renfroe, OF, LAA
2
|
|
|
Daniel Bard, RP, COL
2
|
|
|
Jeff McNeil, OF, NYM
2
|
|
|
Brady Singer, SP, KC
2
|
|
|
Martin Perez, SP, TEX
2
|
|
|
Tyler Anderson, SP, LAA
1