I'll admit I forgot how good it could be.

The past few years, to auction in a Head-to-Head points leagues meant to engage in hitter nihilism. There were so many redundancies within the hitter ranks that nothing really mattered except for the pitchers. And so, freed from the orderly flow of a conventional draft and instead turned loose with a wad of cash, we put it all on pitchers until the pitchers were all gone.

It was frustrating. It was uninteresting. It was, I'm willing to concede, bad.

But now, the juiced ball is gone. Differentiation has returned to the hitter ranks. Balance has been restored, and that means everyone taking part in a Head-to-Head points salary cap draft may actually want to do his own thing again.

As for me, I dusted off my old plan of attack from pre-2016 and, if I may be so bold, executed it flawlessly.

No, I didn't always get the best bang for the buck, but that's not the point. If there's a format where you don't have to allocate your dollars so carefully, it's this one. Lineups are small, featuring only nine hitters and seven pitchers. The league itself is small, with only 252 players rostered. The waiver wire is abundant and the amount of roster turnover considerable. In that context, the players worth paying for are the truest of studs, the ones you wouldn't dream of dropping at any point during the season and who you'd give up half your roster to acquire during the thick of it.

Why wait until then? Now is when you don't have to give up half your roster for them.

It may feel like you paid too much when you see some of the still-respectable options going for a fraction of the price later on, but in a league this shallow, respectable is easily attainable and not good enough. You need impact from every spot to distinguish yourself from the competition, and it's worth paying a premium for it.

So that's what I tried to do, identifying the positions where going all-in would be worth it (outfield, third base, second base and, surprisingly, first base) and the ones where I could hang back a little without losing much ground to the competition (shortstop, catcher and relief pitcher). One position I made a point to de-emphasize, in a complete about-face from the past few years, was starting pitcher, grabbing a no-questions-asked ace (Sandy Alcantara for $38) just to stabilize things and then taking the best of whatever was left for $2 or $3. Now that the juiced ball era is over and the middle class has returned to the position, this format, with its deep waiver wire and emphasis on volume, is primed for streaming.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's who all took part in draft:

Raymond Atherton , TGFBI participant (@RaymondAtherton)

, TGFBI participant (@RaymondAtherton) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Brant Chesser , Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)

, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser) Nathan Judah , Express & Star (@NathanJudah)

, Express & Star (@NathanJudah) Greg Lathrop , Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)

, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg) Nick Mimikos , Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Phil Ponebshek , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Chris Towers , CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS) Kayla Walz , former Podcast League participant

, former Podcast League participant R.J. White , CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Just a few more observations before we get to the results: