jose-ramirez.jpg

I'll admit I forgot how good it could be.

The past few years, to auction in a Head-to-Head points leagues meant to engage in hitter nihilism. There were so many redundancies within the hitter ranks that nothing really mattered except for the pitchers. And so, freed from the orderly flow of a conventional draft and instead turned loose with a wad of cash, we put it all on pitchers until the pitchers were all gone.

It was frustrating. It was uninteresting. It was, I'm willing to concede, bad.

But now, the juiced ball is gone. Differentiation has returned to the hitter ranks. Balance has been restored, and that means everyone taking part in a Head-to-Head points salary cap draft may actually want to do his own thing again. 

As for me, I dusted off my old plan of attack from pre-2016 and, if I may be so bold, executed it flawlessly.

No, I didn't always get the best bang for the buck, but that's not the point. If there's a format where you don't have to allocate your dollars so carefully, it's this one. Lineups are small, featuring only nine hitters and seven pitchers. The league itself is small, with only 252 players rostered. The waiver wire is abundant and the amount of roster turnover considerable. In that context, the players worth paying for are the truest of studs, the ones you wouldn't dream of dropping at any point during the season and who you'd give up half your roster to acquire during the thick of it.

Why wait until then? Now is when you don't have to give up half your roster for them.

It may feel like you paid too much when you see some of the still-respectable options going for a fraction of the price later on, but in a league this shallow, respectable is easily attainable and not good enough. You need impact from every spot to distinguish yourself from the competition, and it's worth paying a premium for it.

So that's what I tried to do, identifying the positions where going all-in would be worth it (outfield, third base, second base and, surprisingly, first base) and the ones where I could hang back a little without losing much ground to the competition (shortstop, catcher and relief pitcher). One position I made a point to de-emphasize, in a complete about-face from the past few years, was starting pitcher, grabbing a no-questions-asked ace (Sandy Alcantara for $38) just to stabilize things and then taking the best of whatever was left for $2 or $3. Now that the juiced ball era is over and the middle class has returned to the position, this format, with its deep waiver wire and emphasis on volume, is primed for streaming.

Here's who all took part in draft:

Just a few more observations before we get to the results:

  • You'll notice, at least in the infield, there was a special premium for getting the No. 1 player at a position, with most going for $8-9 more than the No. 2 player. It may be worth it for players like Aaron Judge ($50) and Jose Ramirez ($49), and I've second-guessed my decision to back down from both. But it's something to keep in mind for those positions where No. 1 has a lot of competition at the top. I'm happy with my Paul Goldschmidt for $28 and my Adley Rutschman for $14, thank you.
  • Recent injuries to Joe Musgrove (fractured toe) and Tyler Glasnow (strained oblique), each of whom could miss about a month of the season, didn't completely scare bidders away. Musgrove went for $12 and Glasnow for $10. That's a little high for my comfort. I'll be ranking them behind Nick Lodolo ($8), Jesus Luzardo ($7) and Chris Sale ($6). We broke down those pitcher injuries on the FBT podcast.
  • Shortstop and catcher were two positions that offered extreme discounts for a peculiar reason. Both are replete with alike options, which means that in a format where everyone needs only one of each, it pays to wait. Those who already had one had little incentive to bid on another. It's how Dansby Swanson ended up going for $11, Willy Adames for $7, Willson Contreras for $6, Tim Anderson for $4, William Contreras for $2 and Sean Murphy for $2.

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 

TEAM BY TEAM

 

CATCHER

 
 

RAYMOND ATHERTON

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

27

 

Trea Turner, SS, PHI

43

Will Smith, LAD

18

 

Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA

31

Daulton Varsho, TOR

15

 

Alek Manoah, SP, TOR

30

Adley Rutschman, BAL

14

 

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

27

Salvador Perez, KC

14

 

Yu Darvish, SP, SD

26

Alejandro Kirk, TOR

9

 

Max Muncy, 3B, LAD

20

Willson Contreras, STL

6

 

Steven Kwan, OF, CLE

15

MJ Melendez, KC

4

 

Hunter Brown, RP, HOU

9

Sean Murphy, ATL

2

 

Jeffrey Springs, SP, TB

7

William Contreras, MIL

2

 

Lance Lynn, SP, CHW

7

Tyler Stephenson, CIN

1

 

Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM

6

Jose Trevino, NYY

1

 

Joe Ryan, SP, MIN

6

Keibert Ruiz, WAS

1

 

Ryan Helsley, RP, STL

6

FIRST BASE

 
 

Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL

6

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Josh Bell, 1B, CLE

5

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

40

 

Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL

4

Freddie Freeman, LAD

36

 

Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB

3

Pete Alonso, NYM

35

 

Brandon Drury, 3B, LAA

2

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

28

 

Masataka Yoshida, OF, BOS

2

Matt Olson, ATL

23

 

Justin Turner, 3B, BOS

1

Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

21

 

Nick Martinez, RP, SD

1

Jose Abreu, HOU

18

 

B_DON

 

Anthony Rizzo, NYY

11

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

11

 

Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU

48

Christian Walker, ARI

10

 

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR

40

Nate Lowe, TEX

8

 

Cristian Javier, SP, HOU

25

Miguel Vargas, LAD

7

 

Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA

23

Josh Bell, CLE

5

 

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI

23

Triston Casas, BOS

2

 

Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BAL

21

C.J. Cron, COL

2

 

Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX

14

Rowdy Tellez, MIL

1

 

Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD

14

Ty France, SEA

1

 

Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC

11

SECOND BASE

 
 

Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU

10

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Kenley Jansen, RP, BOS

8

Jose Altuve, HOU

36

 

Willy Adames, SS, MIL

7

Marcus Semien, TEX

28

 

Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW

7

Ozzie Albies, ATL

25

 

Sean Manaea, SP, SF

2

Jazz Chisholm, MIA

23

 

Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN

1

Tommy Edman, STL

15

 

Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN

1

Andres Gimenez, CLE

10

 

Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI

1

Gleyber Torres, NYY

5

 

Mitch Keller, SP, PIT

1

Jake Cronenworth, SD

4

 

Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS

1

Jorge Polanco, MIN

3

 

Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC

1

Ketel Marte, ARI

2

 

Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW

1

Vaughn Grissom, ATL

2

 

BRANT CHESSER

 

Jonathan India, CIN

2

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Thairo Estrada, SF

1

 

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY

40

Brandon Lowe, TB

1

 

Spencer Strider, RP, ATL

37

Jean Segura, MIA

1

 

Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD

36

THIRD BASE

 
 

Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL

33

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR

27

Jose Ramirez, CLE

49

 

Max Fried, SP, ATL

26

Rafael Devers, BOS

41

 

George Kirby, SP, SEA

13

Manny Machado, SD

40

 

Jordan Montgomery, SP, STL

8

Nolan Arenado, STL

33

 

Christian Yelich, OF, MIL

7

Austin Riley, ATL

32

 

Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC

7

Alex Bregman, HOU

31

 

Jordan Walker, 3B, STL

5

Bobby Witt, KC

30

 

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD

4

Gunnar Henderson, BAL

21

 

MJ Melendez, C, KC

4

Max Muncy, LAD

20

 

Luis Garcia, SP, HOU

4

Jordan Walker, STL

5

 

Jonathan India, 2B, CIN

2

Eugenio Suarez, SEA

3

 

Andres Munoz, RP, SEA

2

Brandon Drury, LAA

2

 

Jesse Winker, OF, MIL

1

Anthony Rendon, LAA

2

 

Aaron Civale, SP, CLE

1

Matt Chapman, TOR

2

 

Scott Barlow, RP, KC

1

Justin Turner, BOS

1

 

Sonny Gray, SP, MIN

1

Jose Miranda, MIN

1

 

Roansy Contreras, SP, PIT

1

SHORTSTOP

 
 

NATHAN JUDAH

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Trea Turner, PHI

43

 

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE

49

Fernando Tatis, SD

34

 

Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA

49

Corey Seager, TEX

34

 

Julio Urias, SP, LAD

29

Bo Bichette, TOR

27

 

Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR

27

Francisco Lindor, NYM

27

 

Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM

18

Xander Bogaerts, SD

21

 

Salvador Perez, C, KC

14

Wander Franco, TB

18

 

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, NYY

11

Oneil Cruz, PIT

15

 

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI

11

Dansby Swanson, CHC

11

 

Dustin May, SP, LAD

11

Carlos Correa, MIN

10

 

Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN

8

Willy Adames, MIL

7

 

Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD

6

Tim Anderson, CHW

4

 

Andrew Vaughn, OF, CHW

5

Javier Baez, DET

1

 

Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI

4

Ezequiel Tovar, COL

1

 

Jose Berrios, SP, TOR

4

Jeremy Pena, HOU

1

 

Tim Anderson, SS, CHW

4

Anthony Volpe, NYY

1

 

Jorge Polanco, 2B, MIN

3

OUTFIELD

 
 

William Contreras, C, MIL

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA

2

Aaron Judge, NYY

50

 

Rowdy Tellez, 1B, MIL

1

Juan Soto, SD

50

 

Ross Stripling, SP, SF

1

Julio Rodriguez, SEA

49

 

Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX

1

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

48

 

GREG LATHROP

 

Mookie Betts, LAD

48

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Ronald Acuna, ATL

47

 

Mike Trout, OF, LAA

41

Kyle Tucker, HOU

42

 

Max Scherzer, SP, NYM

36

Mike Trout, LAA

41

 

Fernando Tatis, SS, SD

34

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

30

 

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

30

Michael Harris, ATL

24

 

Framber Valdez, SP, HOU

27

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

22

 

George Springer, OF, TOR

22

George Springer, TOR

22

 

Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT

19

Randy Arozarena, TB

22

 

Byron Buxton, OF, MIN

11

Luis Robert, CHW

21

 

Jordan Romano, RP, TOR

10

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

19

 

Charlie Morton, SP, ATL

8

Cedric Mullins, BAL

18

 

Nate Lowe, 1B, TEX

8

Corbin Carroll, ARI

18

 

Sean Murphy, C, ATL

2

Kris Bryant, COL

15

 

Andrew Heaney, SP, TEX

2

Steven Kwan, CLE

15

 

Matt Chapman, 3B, TOR

2

Starling Marte, NYM

14

 

Peter Fairbanks, RP, TB

2

Adolis Garcia, TEX

14

 

Thairo Estrada, 2B, SF

1

Teoscar Hernandez, SEA

13

 

Jean Segura, 2B, MIA

1

Byron Buxton, MIN

11

 

Wil Myers, OF, CIN

1

Taylor Ward, LAA

8

 

Marcus Stroman, SP, CHC

1

Christian Yelich, MIL

7

 

Ranger Suarez, SP, PHI

1

Seiya Suzuki, CHC

7

 

Jose Suarez, SP, LAA

1

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

7

 

NICK MIMIKOS

 

Brandon Nimmo, NYM

6

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Tyler O'Neill, STL

5

 

Mookie Betts, OF, LAD

48

Andrew Vaughn, CHW

5

 

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

40

Mitch Haniger, SF

4

 

Corey Seager, SS, TEX

34

Lars Nootbaar, STL

4

 

Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY

33

Riley Greene, DET

4

 

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC

21

Nick Castellanos, PHI

4

 

Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE

15

Anthony Santander, BAL

4

 

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, SEA

13

Lourdes Gurriel, ARI

3

 

Hunter Greene, SP, CIN

12

Bryan De La Cruz, MIA

3

 

Devin Williams, RP, MIL

11

Masataka Yoshida, BOS

2

 

Taylor Ward, OF, LAA

8

Joey Meneses, WAS

2

 

Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY

5

Hunter Renfroe, LAA

2

 

Clay Holmes, RP, NYY

4

Jeff McNeil, NYM

2

 

Reid Detmers, SP, LAA

4

Oscar Colas, CHW

2

 

Andrew Painter, SP, PHI

3

Jake McCarthy, ARI

2

 

Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI

3

Alex Kirilloff, MIN

1

 

Javier Baez, SS, DET

1

Jesse Winker, MIL

1

 

Jose Trevino, C, NYY

1

Wil Myers, CIN

1

 

Edward Cabrera, SP, MIA

1

Alex Verdugo, BOS

1

 

Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI

1

DESIGNATED HITTER

 
 

Adam Wainwright, SP, STL

1

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY

1

Shohei Ohtani, LAA

31

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

Bryce Harper, PHI

13

 

PLAYER

SALARY

J.D. Martinez, LAD

1

 

Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL

32

STARTING PITCHER

 
 

Dylan Cease, SP, CHW

31

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI

30

Gerrit Cole, NYY

40

 

Bobby Witt, 3B, KC

30

Corbin Burnes, MIL

40

 

Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW

22

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

38

 

Jose Abreu, 1B, HOU

18

Justin Verlander, NYM

38

 

Kris Bryant, OF, COL

15

Max Scherzer, NYM

36

 

Tommy Edman, 2B, STL

15

Aaron Nola, PHI

34

 

Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT

15

Carlos Rodon, NYY

33

 

Starling Marte, OF, NYM

14

Shane McClanahan, TB

33

 

Joe Musgrove, SP, SD

12

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

32

 

Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB

10

Shane Bieber, CLE

31

 

Willson Contreras, C, STL

6

Dylan Cease, CHW

31

 

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX

2

Jacob deGrom, TEX

30

 

MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS

2

Zack Wheeler, PHI

30

 

Craig Kimbrel, RP, PHI

1

Alek Manoah, TOR

30

 

Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM

1

Julio Urias, LAD

29

 

Daniel Hudson, RP, LAD

1

Luis Castillo, SEA

29

 

Noah Syndergaard, SP, LAD

1

Kevin Gausman, TOR

27

 

Michael Kopech, SP, CHW

1

Framber Valdez, HOU

27

 

Corey Kluber, SP, BOS

1

Yu Darvish, SD

26

 

PHIL PONEBSHEK

 

Max Fried, ATL

26

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Cristian Javier, HOU

25

 

Justin Verlander, SP, NYM

38

Zac Gallen, ARI

23

 

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU

36

Robbie Ray, SEA

21

 

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM

35

Logan Gilbert, SEA

15

 

Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU

31

Logan Webb, SF

15

 

Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX

30

Triston McKenzie, CLE

15

 

Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL

18

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

14

 

Daulton Varsho, C, TOR

15

Nestor Cortes, NYY

13

 

Logan Webb, SP, SF

15

Luis Severino, NYY

13

 

Josh Hader, RP, SD

14

George Kirby, SEA

13

 

Chris Sale, SP, BOS

6

Joe Musgrove, SD

12

 

Tyler O'Neill, OF, STL

5

Hunter Greene, CIN

12

 

Lourdes Gurriel, OF, ARI

3

Kyle Wright, ATL

12

 

Lance McCullers, SP, HOU

3

Dustin May, LAD

11

 

Joey Meneses, OF, WAS

2

Tyler Glasnow, TB

10

 

Cal Quantrill, SP, CLE

2

Chris Bassitt, TOR

8

 

Alex Cobb, SP, SF

2

Jordan Montgomery, STL

8

 

Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB

1

Charlie Morton, ATL

8

 

Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN

1

Kodai Senga, NYM

8

 

Eric Lauer, SP, MIL

1

Blake Snell, SD

8

 

Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU

1

Nick Lodolo, CIN

8

 

Tyler Mahle, SP, MIN

1

Jeffrey Springs, TB

7

 

CHRIS TOWERS

 

Jesus Luzardo, MIA

7

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Lucas Giolito, CHW

7

 

Aaron Judge, OF, NYY

50

Lance Lynn, CHW

7

 

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

47

Joe Ryan, MIN

6

 

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI

34

Grayson Rodriguez, BAL

6

 

Randy Arozarena, OF, TB

22

Tony Gonsolin, LAD

6

 

Robbie Ray, SP, SEA

21

Freddy Peralta, MIL

6

 

Nestor Cortes, SP, NYY

13

Chris Sale, BOS

6

 

Bryce Harper, DH, PHI

13

Jack Flaherty, STL

5

 

Christian Walker, 1B, ARI

10

Luis Garcia, HOU

4

 

Carlos Correa, SS, MIN

10

Jose Berrios, TOR

4

 

Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR

8

Reid Detmers, LAA

4

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA

7

Lance McCullers, HOU

3

 

Miguel Vargas, 1B, LAD

7

Patrick Sandoval, LAA

3

 

Jack Flaherty, SP, STL

5

Miles Mikolas, STL

3

 

Riley Greene, OF, DET

4

Andrew Painter, PHI

3

 

Vaughn Grissom, 2B, ATL

2

Drew Rasmussen, TB

3

 

Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA

2

Pablo Lopez, MIN

3

 

Paul Sewald, RP, SEA

1

Merrill Kelly, ARI

3

 

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL

1

Jose Urquidy, HOU

2

 

Keibert Ruiz, C, WAS

1

Cal Quantrill, CLE

2

 

Jhoan Duran, RP, MIN

1

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

2

 

Braxton Garrett, SP, MIA

1

MacKenzie Gore, WAS

2

 

KAYLA WALZ

 

Brady Singer, KC

2

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Alex Cobb, SF

2

 

Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU

42

Trevor Rogers, MIA

2

 

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL

32

Sean Manaea, SF

2

 

Shane Bieber, SP, CLE

31

Andrew Heaney, TEX

2

 

Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX

28

Martin Perez, TEX

2

 

Luis Robert, OF, CHW

21

Carlos Carrasco, NYM

1

 

Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD

21

Bailey Ober, MIN

1

 

Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE

16

James Paxton, BOS

1

 

Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA

15

Jon Gray, TEX

1

 

Luis Severino, SP, NYY

13

Edward Cabrera, MIA

1

 

Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR

9

Drey Jameson, ARI

1

 

Kodai Senga, SP, NYM

8

Eric Lauer, MIL

1

 

Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL

6

Brandon Pfaadt, ARI

1

 

Mitch Haniger, OF, SF

4

Tyler Anderson, LAA

1

 

Camilo Doval, RP, SF

3

Taijuan Walker, PHI

1

 

Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIA

3

Aaron Civale, CLE

1

 

Triston Casas, 1B, BOS

2

Noah Syndergaard, LAD

1

 

Jake McCarthy, OF, ARI

2

Mitch Keller, PIT

1

 

Bailey Ober, SP, MIN

1

Michael Kopech, CHW

1

 

Drey Jameson, SP, ARI

1

Tyler Mahle, MIN

1

 

Ty France, 1B, SEA

1

Adam Wainwright, STL

1

 

Aaron Ashby, SP, MIL

1

Ross Stripling, SF

1

 

R.J. WHITE

 

Sonny Gray, MIN

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Marcus Stroman, CHC

1

 

Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL

40

Corey Kluber, BOS

1

 

Shane McClanahan, SP, TB

33

Aaron Ashby, MIL

1

 

Luis Castillo, SP, SEA

29

Jameson Taillon, CHC

1

 

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM

27

Roansy Contreras, PIT

1

 

Michael Harris, OF, ATL

24

Ranger Suarez, PHI

1

 

Matt Olson, 1B, ATL

23

Braxton Garrett, MIA

1

 

Will Smith, C, LAD

18

Jose Suarez, LAA

1

 

Kyle Wright, SP, ATL

12

RELIEF PITCHER

 
 

Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE

10

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL

8

Spencer Strider, ATL

37

 

Blake Snell, SP, SD

8

Edwin Diaz, NYM

18

 

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY

7

Emmanuel Clase, CLE

16

 

Felix Bautista, RP, BAL

6

Josh Hader, SD

14

 

Anthony Santander, OF, BAL

4

Devin Williams, MIL

11

 

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, SEA

3

Ryan Pressly, HOU

10

 

Garrett Whitlock, RP, BOS

2

Jordan Romano, TOR

10

 

Oscar Colas, OF, CHW

2

Hunter Brown, HOU

9

 

James Paxton, SP, BOS

1

Kenley Jansen, BOS

8

 

Jon Gray, SP, TEX

1

Raisel Iglesias, ATL

8

 

J.D. Martinez, DH, LAD

1

Ryan Helsley, STL

6

 

Jose Miranda, 3B, MIN

1

Felix Bautista, BAL

6

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Clay Holmes, NYY

4

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Camilo Doval, SF

3

 

Juan Soto, OF, SD

50

David Bednar, PIT

2

 

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS

41

Garrett Whitlock, BOS

2

 

Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA

38

Daniel Bard, COL

2

 

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL

28

Peter Fairbanks, TB

2

 

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

25

Andres Munoz, SEA

2

 

Wander Franco, SS, TB

18

Craig Kimbrel, PHI

1

 

Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI

18

Paul Sewald, SEA

1

 

Adley Rutschman, C, BAL

14

Nick Martinez, SD

1

 

Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA

3

Daniel Hudson, LAD

1

 

Miles Mikolas, SP, STL

3

Alexis Diaz, CIN

1

 

Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN

3

Scott Barlow, KC

1

 

Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU

2

Jhoan Duran, MIN

1

 

David Bednar, RP, PIT

2

Jose Leclerc, TEX

1

 

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

2

Liam Hendriks, CHW

1

 

C.J. Cron, 1B, COL

2

 
 
 

Hunter Renfroe, OF, LAA

2

 
 
 

Daniel Bard, RP, COL

2

 
 
 

Jeff McNeil, OF, NYM

2

 
 
 

Brady Singer, SP, KC

2

 
 
 

Martin Perez, SP, TEX

2

 
 
 

Tyler Anderson, SP, LAA

1