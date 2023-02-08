When we learned last preseason about the changes to the baseball and to the humidor situation around the league, one of my first thoughts was, "This might be bad news for the second base position." And, well, that turned out to be pretty prescient.

The total number of players with 20-plus homers dropped from 102 to 71 league-wide, more than one-third of which came from that group that played at least 20 games at second base (11 out of 31). That's a start drop no matter how you slice it. It doesn't necessarily mean we're back to the pre-juiced ball era days, when second base was completely bereft of big bats. But it does mean that the flattening of the positional spectrum that we saw during the juiced ball era is no longer the norm.

I've been skeptical of the idea that positional scarcity should play much of a role in how you draft over the past few years, but I do think it should be more of a concern now than it has been since the early-2000s. You shouldn't build your entire draft strategy around making sure you've got a good second baseman, but the difference between the third-best option at the position and the 12th-best is probably a lot wider now than it would have been five years ago, and you should definitely keep that in mind as you're drafting.

Consensus Rankings Projections powered by Sportsline Jose Altuve 2B HOU Houston • #27 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 25 Roto 24 Roto (2B) 1 H2H 27 H2H (2B) 1 2022 Stats AVG 0.3 HR 28 R 103 RBI 57 SB 18 SO 87 Altuve turned the clock back in 2022, putting together what was probably his best season since 2018. The biggest improvement came with Altuve swiping 18 bases, more than he had in the previous three seasons combined. With steals likely to be more plentiful in 2023, it's not out of the question he could return to being a 20-plus steal guy, but even if he doesn't reach those heights again, he looks back to being a strong four-category contributor at the top of a great lineup. Marcus Semien 2B TEX Texas • #2 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 50 Roto 25 Roto (2B) 2 H2H 31 H2H (2B) 2 2022 Stats AVG 0.248 HR 26 R 101 RBI 83 SB 25 SO 120 I don't know if you remember, but offense was way down last April. League-wide OPS was down to .676, the lowest mark for any month by more than 25 points, a result of the new deader baseballs plus the utilization of the humidor in every park, leading to batted balls in the air flying much a much shorter distance than they would otherwise. That didn't impact every player, but Semien's middling raw power left him especially harmed by the changes – he hit just .157/.226/.217 in April. That he still ended up with 26 homers, 28 steals, 184 runs and RBI, and a .248 average speaks to how well he did the rest of the season. So, just keep in mind that Semien might get off to another slow start, but he'll still be worth drafting once he gets past it. Ozzie Albies 2B ATL Atlanta • #1 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 62 Roto 37 Roto (2B) 3 H2H 44 H2H (2B) 3 2022 Stats AVG 0.247 HR 8 R 36 RBI 35 SB 3 SO 47 In an era where the ball doesn't fly as far, Albies' limited physical tools as a hitter give him a much thinner margin for error than he used to have. That doesn't mean he can't be a very good Fantasy option, but it definitely increases the risk involved in drafting him high, especially if he's going to bat sixth more often than he hits second. Jazz Chisholm 2B MIA Miami • #2 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 63 Roto 47 Roto (2B) 4 H2H 53 H2H (2B) 4 2022 Stats AVG 0.254 HR 14 R 39 RBI 45 SB 12 SO 66 Staying healthy has been a real issue for Chisholm, but he probably has first-round upside as a Fantasy pick if the steps forward he took last season stick. He maintained his strong quality-of-contact skills while hitting the ball in the air more, and he did that without sacrificing contact – in fact, he cut his strikeout by a small amount. Chisholm's is still a combustible profile, both for skill and injury reasons, but there's legitimate 30-30 potential here if he stays healthy, and adding outfield eligibility adds a little flexibility to his profile, too. Tommy Edman 2B STL St. Louis • #19 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 102 Roto 70 Roto (2B) 5 H2H 79 H2H (2B) 5 2022 Stats AVG 0.265 HR 13 R 95 RBI 57 SB 32 SO 111 When Edman hit three homers in his first six games, there was some hope that he might have taken a bit of a step forward. That didn't come to pass, but it didn't really matter, because his final numbers ended up pretty much where they were the prior season. There probably isn't a ton of room for him to improve from here, but Edman is an efficient and enthusiastic base stealer who isn't a zero with the bat. He's kind of a two-and-a-half category contributor, but that's enough. Andres Gimenez 2B CLE Cleveland • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 116 Roto 87 Roto (2B) 6 H2H 91 H2H (2B) 6 2022 Stats AVG 0.297 HR 17 R 66 RBI 69 SB 20 SO 112 Gimenez took a big step forward last season, and now there are two questions to ask: Can he sustain the gains from last season, and can he build on them? I'm more confident in the first question, though his combination of middling quality of contact skills and a very aggressive approach at the plate makes it an open question whether pitchers will be able to discover new holes in his swing now that they've seen this new version of him – not to mention he probably overachieved a bit last season. I don't really see a clear path to another step forward for Gimenez unless he just gets a lot stronger in his mid-20s, but his current skill set makes him a fine starter, if not necessarily a standout. Max Muncy 3B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #13 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 71 Roto 112 Roto (3B) 9 H2H 104 H2H (3B) 9 2022 Stats AVG 0.196 HR 21 R 69 RBI 69 SB 2 SO 141 For two thirds of the 2022 season, Muncy was completely lost. Through the end of July, he was hitting just .161/.310/.303, and it sure looked like the elbow injury that raised so many questions last offseason was holding him back. Something clicked in August, however, as he homered in the first game and looked more or less like the best version of himself, hitting .247/.358/.500 from that point on. It's worth noting that the pre-2022 version of Max Muncy's hot streaks were quite a bit more impressive than that – he had a .972 OPS prior to the All-Star break in 2021, for example – so I'm still a bit skeptical that he's just back to being himself. But, he showed enough those final two months to be worth buying into. Brandon Lowe 2B TB Tampa Bay • #8 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 227 Roto 126 Roto (2B) 10 H2H 132 H2H (2B) 9 2022 Stats AVG 0.221 HR 8 R 31 RBI 25 SB 1 SO 61 The risk with Lowe is that the back injury that derailed his 2022 season will linger and continue to limit him, either by forcing him to miss time or, perhaps more concerningly, by limiting his production. That's a risk, for sure, but Lowe has been one of the position's premiere power threats over the past few years, with the kind of quality-of-contact metrics that should help him overcome the dead ball. If his back is okay, Lowe is almost certainly going to be one of the better values at the position. Gleyber Torres 2B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #25 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 158 Roto 128 Roto (2B) 9 H2H 145 H2H (2B) 11 2022 Stats AVG 0.257 HR 24 R 73 RBI 76 SB 10 SO 129 Torres has never managed to come close to replicating his massive 2019 season, but he has established himself as a solid Fantasy option, especially since moving to second base. You probably aren't ever going to get an elite season from him again, but Torres did post his best quality-of-contact metrics in 2022, including a career-high 90.4 mph average exit velocity, and if he continues to swipe double-digit bases, there's still room for a very good outcome here. Jorge Polanco 2B MIN Minnesota • #11 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 160 Roto 132 Roto (2B) 8 H2H 130 H2H (2B) 8 2022 Stats AVG 0.235 HR 16 R 54 RBI 56 SB 3 SO 95 Polanco looked, more or less, like himself in the first half of last season, but a right knee injury clearly limited him, and he stumbled to just a .658 OPS after the All-Star game. He looks primed for a bounceback season if he's healthy, and by all indications, he is. Ketel Marte 2B ARI Arizona • #4 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 169 Roto 145 Roto (2B) 11 H2H 139 H2H (2B) 10 2022 Stats AVG 0.24 HR 12 R 68 RBI 52 SB 5 SO 101 Injuries continue to be an issue for Marte, but for the first time, his production wasn't really effective in 2022. There was still a decent amount of pop, just not of the over-the-fence variety, and that's the concern moving forward. Marte hits the ball plenty hard and makes a ton of contact, but he plays in a very tough home park and might not have quite enough pop to be a true home run threat with the dead ball. I'm expecting improvement on his batting average, but he might just be a 15-20 homer guy who doesn't steal bases. Is that worth getting excited about anymore? Jonathan India 2B CIN Cincinnati • #6 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 225 Roto 166 Roto (2B) 13 H2H 168 H2H (2B) 13 2022 Stats AVG 0.249 HR 10 R 48 RBI 41 SB 3 SO 94 I was worried about India's chances of following up his Rookie of the Year season, but it's hard to know how much of his struggles were due to regression and how much was due to the injuries he dealt with off and on. India definitely took a step backwards, with his average exit velocity falling from 87.6 mph to 85.1, and even in a good ballpark, with a pull-heavy approach, he's going to struggle to be productive if he doesn't improve on that. I expect him to be better than he was a year ago, but I'm not particularly excited about drafting India, either.

Don't Forget About ... Projections powered by Sportsline Vaughn Grissom 2B ATL Atlanta • #18 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 150 Roto 169 Roto (2B) 14 H2H 182 H2H (2B) 14 2022 Stats AVG 0.291 HR 5 R 24 RBI 18 SB 5 SO 34 Grissom made the leap to the majors after just 22 games at Double-A, and he more than acquitted himself, hitting .291/.353/.440 as a 21-year-old at the major-league level. Grissom is likely to be the Braves Opening Day shortstop, and though his likely batting spot will hold him back some, it's not hard to see him moving up the lineup quickly if he hits well. The quality-of-contact metrics suggest Grissom isn't quite there yet, but his youth and relative inexperience give him a high-variance profile that could lead him to eventual stardom. Jean Segura 2B MIA Miami • #9 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto 193 Roto (2B) 17 H2H 219 H2H (2B) 20 2022 Stats AVG 0.277 HR 10 R 45 RBI 33 SB 13 SO 58 Segura is no longer as fleet of foot as he once was, but he seems like the kind of player who could benefit from the new rules expected to lead to more stolen bases around the league. As a hitter, he's a solid, consistent source of batting average and should hit near the top of the Marlins lineup, and that's a lineup that is going to have to generate runs through baserunning and putting the ball in play. Segura isn't a star, but he has 15-homer, 20-steal potential and could be a solid source of runs at the top of the lineup. Thairo Estrada 2B SF San Francisco • #39 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto 196 Roto (2B) 19 H2H 233 H2H (2B) 22 2022 Stats AVG 0.26 HR 14 R 71 RBI 62 SB 21 SO 89 Estrada is another contact-oriented player who should be a solid source of steals, though I have more questions about his bat than I do with Segura. His quality-of-contact metrics are pretty bad – eighth percentile average exit velocity, 15th percentile barrel rate – so repeating last season's 14 homers might be a lot to ask. If he keeps hitting at the top of the Giants lineup, it might not matter much, especially since he might be a threat for 30-ish steals, but there's risk in his profile. Brendan Rodgers 2B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto 201 Roto (2B) 20 H2H 208 H2H (2B) 18 2022 Stats AVG 0.266 HR 13 R 72 RBI 63 SB 0 SO 101 Rodgers mostly stayed healthy last season finally, but still wasn't much of a factor for Fantasy. It's been a frustrating start to Rodgers' career, but there are reasons to be optimistic that he still has a chance to take a step forward. Mostly because it doesn't seem like he's really taken advantage of Coors Field yet – he actually underperformed his expected stats last season, a rarity for Rockies hitters. Part of that might be due to an all-fields approach that might limit his power potential, though it should make Rodgers a better source of all-around hitting production, given his contact skills. Rodgers might lack the over-the-fence power or speed to be a Fantasy superstar, but there's still room for a Xander Bogaerts-esque profile here. Trevor Story 2B BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 178 Roto 212 Roto (2B) 22 H2H 210 H2H (2B) 17 2022 Stats AVG 0.238 HR 16 R 53 RBI 66 SB 13 SO 122 This is one of those, "Literally, don't forget about this guy" reminders. Story underwent UCL repair surgery in early January, and he is likely to miss four to six months as a result. That might put him out until mid-season, and we have no idea whether he's going to be able to play at a high level even when he does come back – he obviously didn't last season. But, on the optimistic side of things, he could be back in May or June, and Story is just one year removed from being one of the most valuable up-the-middle options in Fantasy. If the surgery helped fix an issue that was holding him back, it's not unreasonable to think there's bounceback potential, and Story often goes outside of the top-150 picks in drafts right now.

Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline DJ LeMahieu 3B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 34 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 216 Roto 289 Roto (3B) 24 H2H 235 H2H (3B) 20 2022 Stats AVG 0.261 HR 12 R 74 RBI 46 SB 4 SO 71 We're a long way from 2020, and LeMahieu is never going to play at that level again for a lot of reasons. But he was better than his surface-level numbers might make you think last season – he had an .827 OPS as late as Aug. 9, but a toe injury led to a slide that saw him hit just .149 over his final 25 games as he tried to play through it. LeMahieu didn't have surgery on the toe, so hopefully he can avoid any setbacks as he prepares for the season, but LeMahieu's price is cheap enough that I'm willing to buy him just to see if he can replicate his 19-homer, 195-runs-plus-RBI pre-injury pace.

Breakout Projections powered by Sportsline Jazz Chisholm 2B MIA Miami • #2 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 63 Roto 47 Roto (2B) 4 H2H 53 H2H (2B) 4 2022 Stats AVG 0.254 HR 14 R 39 RBI 45 SB 12 SO 66 The breakout arguably already happened last season, as Chisholm took a massive step forward in both his surface-level play and his underlying skill set, and there's clearly still room for improvement if he can continue to improve his plate discipline. He made steps in that direction last season, cutting his chase rate and nudging his in-zone swing rate up, and given his strong quality-of-contact skills and his speed, those kinds of improvements could lead to disproportionate growth in his Fantasy upside. Chisholm has 30-30 upside, with concerns about his ability to stay healthy primarily driving his price down. Chisholm has a volatile skill set, and injuries are just part of it, but he's also a supremely talented player who we could be talking about as a top-20 pick this time next year.

Bust Projections powered by Sportsline Ozzie Albies 2B ATL Atlanta • #1 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 62 Roto 37 Roto (2B) 3 H2H 44 H2H (2B) 3 2022 Stats AVG 0.247 HR 8 R 36 RBI 35 SB 3 SO 47 Albies had just rotten luck last season, as he missed three months with a broken foot only to suffer a fractured finger just two games after coming back from that injury. His price has taken a hit since last season, with his ADP falling from 17.74 to 51.73 in NFC leagues … and that might not be enough of a fall given how he played when he was healthy. Albies' quality-of-contact metrics, which have never been incredible collapsed in 2022 – he posted a career-worst .331 expected wOBA on contact, most notably. Albies has always been the kind of hitter who got the most out of his skill set by hitting a lot of his fly balls to the pull side and by crushing lefties, but with the deadened ball in play last season, his middling exit velocities seem to have caught up to him. Albies is a skilled enough player to possibly adjust, but I'm not sure he's a high-level Fantasy option if he's more of a 10-15 homer guy, given how much he has to sacrifice to generate the power he does. If he doesn't bounce back, you're probably looking at a below-average hitter across the board, especially if he hits sixth in the Braves lineup. There's more risk here than you might think.

2023 Draft Prep Second Base Top Prospects

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .222 BA (63 AB), 1 HR, 6 SB, .731 OPS, 16 BB, 21 K

Johnson's hit tool was considered the best of the 2022 draft class, and it must truly be special if his small stature (5-feet-7) and cloudy defensive outlook are mere footnotes. Such concerns would normally pull down a prospect's ranking, regardless of his offensive outlook, but Johnson shows such command of the strike zone and control of the bat head that his best-case outcome seems like a foregone conclusion, even at age 18.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (552 AB), 32 HR, .881 OPS, 74 BB, 167 K

Though the numbers keep improving for Busch, he's needed some time to adjust at every level, which is why he has yet to appear in the majors at age 25. The Dodgers clearly have a youth movement in mind for this year, though, and the hope is Busch functions like another Max Muncy, overcoming suspect defense with big power and on-base skills.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A

Minor-league stats: .232 BA (108 AB), 1 HR, 1 SB, .706 OPS, 25 BB, 28 K

The younger brother of Josh Jung, though smaller and a left-handed hitter, has a lot of the same traits offensively, namely a mature approach that should give him a high floor. Unfortunately, he's stretched defensively at second base, giving him little margin for error in terms of power development, and Comerica Park won't do him any favors in that regard.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .300 BA (400 AB), 17 HR, 19 SB, .931 OPS, 98 BB, 125 K

If Kevin Youkilis was the Greek God of Walks, then Julien is like the French emperor of them, having reached base at a .441 clip last year and a .437 clip for his minor-league career. He was a monster in the Arizona Fall League, and scouting reports basically back up everything he does as a hitter. He's buried on traditional rank lists because of ghastly defensive profile, but this bat will find a home.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .279 BA (477 AB), 29 HR, 16 SB, .886 OPS, 55 BB, 114 K

A new setup and timing mechanism propelled Norby to a .338 batting average, 16 homers and 1.062 OPS in his final 49 games, and it's hard to know whether to evaluate him on that or what preceded it (which itself wasn't bad). Ultimately, he and Jordan Westburg may be jockeying for the same position, with both having the misfortune of being right-handed boppers destined for cavernous Camden Yards.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful