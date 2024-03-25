"Spring training performance doesn't matter" makes for a good general guideline when scouting players for your Fantasy team. But general guidelines can be superseded by specifics, and there are specific instances when spring training performance makes all the difference.

It's not so much the numbers as what's behind the numbers, which may reveal the effectiveness of a new pitch or change in approach. Granted, it's not much to go on, but it's all we have right now. And given how the smallest changes can make the biggest difference for players with the requisite tool set to reach the major leagues, it pays to key in on those faintest signs of a breakthrough. Early detection could be what sets your team apart.

And of course, spring training performance can also be what wins a player a job, which represents as big of a boost to his Fantasy value as there is.

With that in mind, here are 20 big winners from spring training (not all are performance-related, for what it's worth).

A few other winners: Alec Burleson, Jackson Chourio, Colton Cowser, Chase DeLauter, Bowden Francis, Luis Gil, Mitch Haniger, Jared Jones, Jordan Leasure, Tylor Megill, Max Meyer, Casey Mize, Ryne Nelson, Nick Pratto, Michael Soroka, Spencer Steer, Trevor Story, Robert Suarez, Tyler Wells, James Wood

And just to keep things somewhat balanced, here are five losers from spring training (excluding those who got injured, which are obvious losers).

Losers Andrew Abbott SP CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 24 Spring stats INN 8 H 14 ER 7 BB 1 K 8 Andrew Abbott hasn't pitched well, but it may not have mattered once the Reds determined both that Nick Martinez deserves a rotation spot and that Nick Lodolo is on the fast track to return from last year's leg injury. Abbott may get one turn but is likely the odd man out after that. Erick Fedde SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #20 • Age: 31 ERA 3.86 WHIP 1.29 INN 14 BB 3 K 8 Erick Fedde's final spring start was his best, but the strikeouts haven't been there like we saw during his MVP season in Korea, which suggests that his new arsenal might not play the same on this side of the Pacific. He may succeed by virtue of his ground-ball rate alone, but that's harder to gauge over such a small sample. Jackson Holliday SS BAL Baltimore • #87 • Age: 20 AVG .311 HR 2 3B 2 2B 3 SB 2 AB 45 Jackson Holliday performed so well throughout spring training that it seemed like a foregone conclusion he'd be the Orioles' starting second baseman, as GM Mike Elias teased early on, but alas, he was sent down to refine his game for an undetermined length of time, with lowly Ramon Urias left to fill his void. Jarred Kelenic LF ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24 AVG .135 3B 1 SB 1 AB 52 BB 4 K 12 The story out of Braves camp is that Jarred Kelenic has spent the spring overhauling his mechanics and is only now beginning to get his timing down, which may well be true. But in the meantime, they've backed off their initial goal of having him play every day, instead signing Adam Duvall to platoon with him. Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #18 • Age: 25 INN 9.2 H 15 ER 9 BB 4 K 14 Relax, your Yoshinobu Yamamoto pick should still pay off in the long run, but between his shaky spring and ugly season debut against the Padres in South Korea, it's fair to say his transition to a new baseball hasn't been a seamless one. Patience may be required for what was surely a big investment.

A few other losers: Wilyer Abreu, Adbert Alzolay, Junior Caminero, Kyle Manzardo, Yuki Matsui, Carlos Rodon, Tanner Scott, Victor Scott, Paule Skenes, Mark Vientos, Masyn Winn