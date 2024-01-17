Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that are less concerned with parsing individual players and more concerned with where the biggest drop-offs are. Players whose value is essentially the same are bundled together to help you prioritize which position to draft next. If the goal in a draft is to maximize the return of each pick, then a simple way to do so is to target a position that's nearing a drop-off and wait on a position that isn't. By crossing off names as you go, your path to victory should become clear.
Below are the catcher tiers for 2024, which depict an unusual amount of depth in the middle of the rankings. Given that it's the only position without a first-round (or, really, early-round) player, the distinction between the first three tiers might be overstated, even. Particularly if you play in a one-catcher league, you have every incentive to wait.
The Elite: Adley Rutschman
The Near-Elite: J.T. Realmuto, William Contreras, Will Smith, Yainer Diaz
The Next-Best Things: Sean Murphy, Cal Raleigh, Willson Contreras, Salvador Perez, Mitch Garver, Francisco Alvarez, Bo Naylor, Logan O'Hoppe
The Fallback Options: Jonah Heim, Keibert Ruiz, Gabriel Moreno, Luis Campusano
The Last Resorts: Shea Langeliers, Tyler Stephenson, Austin Wells
The Leftovers: Tyler Soderstrom, Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, Ryan Jeffers, Gary Sanchez, Elias Diaz, Travis d'Arnaud, Freddy Fermin, Jake Rogers, Patrick Bailey