Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that is less concerned with parsing individual players and more concerned with where the biggest drop-offs are. Players whose value is essentially the same are bundled together to help you prioritize which position to draft next. If the goal in a draft is to maximize the return of each pick, then a simple way to do so is to target a position that's nearing a drop-off and wait on a position that isn't. By crossing off names as you go, your path to victory should become clear.

Below are the starting pitcher tiers for 2024, some of which have been renamed to depict our new reality better. Not only are there fewer true standouts at the position, but it turns out some of the rule changes introduced last year only served to increase the volatility at an ever-volatile position. It's made for a mass of pitchers (familiarly known as "the glob") with such a wide range of possible outcomes that to define them by tiers is almost a fool's errand. Yet I've attempted to do so anyway, for better or worse.

The First-Rounders: Spencer Strider, Gerrit Cole

The Also-Elite: Kevin Gausman, Zack Wheeler, Corbin Burnes, Luis Castillo, Zac Gallen

The Near-Elite: Tyler Glasnow, Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell, Pablo Lopez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Kodai Senga^, Freddy Peralta^, Logan Webb, Aaron Nola†, Framber Valdez†, Cole Ragans*

The Next-Best Things: Max Fried, George Kirby, Justin Steele, Kyle Bradish, Joe Musgrove, Walker Buehler, Jesus Luzardo, Zach Eflin, Logan Gilbert

The Fallback Options: Eury Perez, Bobby Miller, Grayson Rodriguez, Tanner Bibee, Merrill Kelly, Mitch Keller, Justin Verlander

The Start of Glob: Dylan Cease, Gavin Williams, Chris Sale, Michael King*, Joe Ryan, Cristian Javier, Hunter Greene, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber, Carlos Rodon, Yu Darvish, Nathan Eovaldi, Shane Baz, Nick Pivetta*, Ryan Pepiot*

The End of Glob: Hunter Brown, Nick Lodolo, Emmet Sheehan, Andrew Abbott, Kyle Harrison, Lucas Giolito, Eduardo Rodriguez, Bailey Ober, Cristopher Sanchez, Shota Imanaga, Bryan Woo, Triston McKenzie, Charlie Morton, Erick Fedde, Yusei Kikuchi, Aaron Civale, Reese Olson, Bryce Miller, Reid Detmers, Jon Gray, Nestor Cortes, Brandon Pfaadt, Luis Severino, Kenta Maeda, Max Scherzer, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, Mason Miller, Taj Bradley, Edward Cabrera, John Means, Chris Paddack, Brayan Bello, Marcus Stroman, Lance Lynn, Braxton Garrett

The Leftovers: Frankie Montas, Bryce Elder, Dane Dunning, Kutter Crawford, Chase Silseth, Logan Taylor Allen, Alek Manoah, James Paxton, Tyler Wells, Trevor Rogers, MacKenzie Gore, Griffin Canning, Jose Quintana, Taijuan Walker, Jameson Taillon, Nick Martinez*, Clayton Kershaw, Ricky Tiedemann, Lance McCullers, Dean Kremer, Sawyer Gipson-Long, A.J. Smith-Shawver, J.P. France, Kyle Hendricks, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Patrick Sandoval, Ranger Suarez, Josiah Gray, Graham Ashcraft, Jordan Wicks, Steven Matz, Sean Manaea*, Zack Littell*, Jack Flaherty, Kyle Gibson, Wade Miley, Miles Mikolas, Brandon Williamson

^ one tier lower in points league

† one tier lower in categories leagues

* RP-eligible