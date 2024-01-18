Tiers are an alternate form of rankings that is less concerned with parsing individual players and more concerned with where the biggest drop-offs are. Players whose value is essentially the same are bundled together to help you prioritize which position to draft next. If the goal in a draft is to maximize the return of each pick, then a simple way to do so is to target a position that's nearing a drop-off and wait on a position that isn't. By crossing off names as you go, your path to victory should become clear.

Tiers 1.0: C | 1B | 2B

Below are the third base tiers for 2024, depicting a position that's improved by leaps and bounds from a year ago. It's strong enough at every phase of the draft to justify a strict adherence to the tiers, waiting until one is down to its very last player without fear of what happens if he doesn't make it to you.

The First-Rounders: Jose Ramirez

The Also-Elite: Austin Riley, Rafael Devers, Gunnar Henderson, Alex Bregman†

The Near-Elite: Manny Machado, Elly De La Cruz, Nolan Arenado, Royce Lewis, Ha-Seong Kim

The Next-Best Things: Spencer Steer, Junior Caminero, Noelvi Marte, Max Muncy, Jake Burger, Josh Jung

The Fallback Options: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Jeimer Candelario, Alec Bohm, Isaac Paredes, Michael Busch

The Last Resorts: Ryan McMahon, Brett Baty, Matt Chapman, Eugenio Suarez, Yoan Moncada, Curtis Mead, Jordan Westburg

The Leftovers: Oswald Peraza, Anthony Rendon, Maikel Garcia, DJ LeMahieu, Willi Castro, Luis Rengifo, Ezequiel Duran, Wilmer Flores, Jon Berti, Colt Keith, Coby Mayo

† one tier lower in categories leagues