The tens of thousands of words I've written this Draft Prep Season were a gargantuan waste of time and effort. All you really want is a list of names, sorted by position and grouped by likely outcome.

My tiers, in other words.

Tiers, for those who don't know, are a form of rankings that's less concerned with parsing individual players than denoting the biggest drop-offs. They offer a quick reference for the distribution of talent at each position so that you can identify the best one to target in the heat of a draft. If the goal in a draft is to maximize the return of each pick, then a simple way to do so is to target a position that's nearing a drop-off and wait on a position that isn't. By crossing off names as you go, your path to victory should become clear.

So here they are. What's that? You think they should be printable, too? And on just one page!?

Well, that's what this link is for. Click on it and have your wildest dreams come true.

As for the rest of us ...

Catcher

The Elite: Adley Rutchman

The Near-Elite: J.T. Realmuto, William Contreras, Will Smith, Yainer Diaz^

The Next-Best Things: Sean Murphy, Cal Raleigh, Willson Contreras, Salvador Perez, Mitch Garver, Francisco Alvarez, Bo Naylor, Logan O'Hoppe, Jonah Heim

The Fallback Options: Keibert Ruiz, Gabriel Moreno, Luis Campusano, Alejandro Kirk

The Last Resorts: Shea Langeliers, Tyler Stephenson, Ryan Jeffers

The Leftovers: Danny Jansen, Austin Wells, Tyler Soderstrom, Gary Sanchez, Elias Diaz, Travis d'Arnaud, Freddy Fermin, Jake Rogers, Patrick Bailey

First base

The First-Rounders: Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson, Bryce Harper

The Also-Elite: Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero

The Near-Elite: Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt

The Next-Best Things: Triston Casas, Christian Walker, Spencer Steer, Spencer Torkelson, Yandy Diaz, Vinnie Pasquantino, Josh Naylor, Christian Encarnacion-Strand^

The Fallback Options: Rhys Hoskins, Jeimer Candelario, Alec Bohm, Salvador Perez, Isaac Paredes, Nate Lowe, Anthony Rizzo, Ryan Mountcastle^

The Last Resorts: Justin Turner, Andrew Vaughn, Ty France, Jose Abreu, Brandon Drury, Josh Bell

The Leftovers: Alex Kirilloff, DJ LeMahieu, Jonathan Aranda, Kyle Manzardo, Luke Raley, Ryan O'Hearn, Nolan Schanuel, Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade, Jake Cronenworth, Joey Gallo, Carlos Santana, Rowdy Tellez, Ryan Noda

Second base

The First-Rounders: Mookie Betts

The Also-Elite: Jose Altuve, Ozzie Albies, Marcus Semien

The Near-Elite -- none

The Next-Best Things: Nico Hoerner, Ha-Seong Kim, Ketel Marte, Gleyber Torres, Bryson Stott, Zack Gelof, Andres Gimenez^

The Fallback Options: Matt McLain, Luis Arraez, Nolan Gorman, Brandon Lowe, Thairo Estrada, Jonathan India, Tommy Edman, Jorge Polanco

The Last Resorts: Ryan McMahon, Edouard Julien, Brandon Drury, Davis Schneider, Gavin Lux, Jeff McNeil, Brendan Donovan, Whit Merrifield, Jordan Westburg

The Leftovers: Luis Rengifo, Joseph Ortiz, Jose Caballero, Brendan Rodgers, Jake Cronenworth, Michael Massey, Geraldo Perdomo, Justin Foscue, Amed Rosario, Luis Garcia

Third base

The First-Rounders: Jose Ramirez

The Also-Elite: Austin Riley, Rafael Devers, Elly De La Cruz^, Alex Bregman†

The Near-Elite: Gunnar Henderson, Manny Machado, Royce Lewis, Nolan Arenado, Max Muncy†

The Next-Best Things: Ha-Seong Kim, Spencer Steer, Jake Burger, Josh Jung, Ke'Bryan Hayes^

The Fallback Options: Jeimer Candelario, Alec Bohm, Isaac Paredes

The Last Resorts: Junior Caminero, Michael Busch, Colt Keith, Ryan McMahon, Maikel Garcia, Matt Chapman, DJ LeMahieu, Eugenio Suarez, Brett Baty, Yoan Moncada, Jordan Westburg

The Leftovers: Willi Castro, Luis Rengifo, Graham Pauley, Anthony Rendon, Ezequiel Duran, Curtis Mead, Wilmer Flores, Nick Senzel, Noelvi Marte, Jon Berti

Shortstop

The First-Rounders: Bobby Witt, Trea Turner

The Also-Elite: Francisco Lindor, Elly De La Cruz^, Corey Seager

The Near-Elite: Gunnar Henderson, Oneil Cruz, Bo Bichette, C.J. Abrams^

The Next-Best Things: Nico Hoerner, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Holliday, Dansby Swanson

The Fallback Options: Matt McLain, J.P. Crawford†, Trevor Story, Anthony Volpe, Carlos Correa, Willy Adames, Thairo Estrada, Jackson Merrill

The Last Resorts: Tommy Edman, Vaughn Grissom, Ezequiel Tovar, Tim Anderson, Jeremy Pena

The Leftovers: Zachary Neto, Javier Baez, Jordan Lawlar, Masyn Winn, Luis Rengifo, Ezequiel Duran, Orlando Arcia, Geraldo Perdomo, Jon Berti, Amed Rosario, Brice Turang

Outfield

The Unmatched: Ronald Acuna

The First-Rounders: Julio Rodriguez, Corbin Carroll, Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker, Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto, (Shohei Ohtani), Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez

The Also-Elite -- none

The Near-Elite: Luis Robert, Michael Harris, Randy Arozarena, Mike Trout, Nolan Jones^, Cody Bellinger, Adolis Garcia, Kyle Schwarber, Jazz Chisholm^, Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Wyatt Langford

The Next-Best Things: Bryan Reynolds, Evan Carter, Spencer Steer, Seiya Suzuki, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez

The Fallback Options: Joshua Lowe, Lane Thomas, (Marcell Ozuna), Jordan Walker, Nick Castellanos, Cedric Mullins, (Eloy Jimenez), Anthony Santander, Riley Greene, Christopher Morel, Esteury Ruiz^, Chas McCormick, (J.D. Martinez), (Byron Buxton), Jorge Soler, Ian Happ, Brandon Nimmo, James Outman^, Kerry Carpenter, Jarren Duran, Starling Marte, Steven Kwan, Jung-Hoo Lee, Masataka Yoshida

The Last Resorts: Tyler O'Neill, Sal Frelick, Henry Davis, Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Giancarlo Stanton, Will Benson, Jarred Kelenic, TJ Friedl, Alex Verdugo, Daulton Varsho, Jack Suwinski, Lourdes Gurriel, Taylor Ward, Kris Bryant, MJ Melendez, Ceddanne Rafaela, Parker Meadows, Max Kepler, Jose Siri, Brent Rooker, Matt Wallner, Jake Fraley, Leody Taveras, Jeff McNeil, Garrett Mitchell, Hunter Renfroe, Austin Hays, Victor Scott, Brendan Donovan, Whit Merrifield

The Leftovers: Charlie Blackmon, Alex Kirilloff, Nelson Velazquez, Wilyer Abreu, Bryan De La Cruz, (Heston Kjerstad), Luke Raley, Mitch Haniger, Willi Castro, Johan Rojas, Luis Rengifo, Ezequiel Duran, Ryan O'Hearn, Tommy Pham, Jasson Dominguez, Colton Cowser, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Andrew Benintendi, (Joey Meneses), Brandon Marsh, (Andrew McCutchen), Joc Pederson, Jake McCarthy, LaMonte Wade, Edward Olivares, Harrison Bader, Jason Heyward, Joey Gallo, Brenton Doyle, Michael Conforto, Mike Yastrzemski, Mark Canha, Eddie Rosario, Alec Burleson, Sean Bouchard, Nick Senzel, Alek Thomas, Jesus Sanchez, Kyle Stowers

Starting pitcher

The First-Rounders: Spencer Strider

The Also-Elite: Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler, Luis Castillo, Zac Gallen, Pablo Lopez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Logan Webb†

The Near-Elite: Tarik Skubal, Kevin Gausman, Tyler Glasnow, Freddy Peralta^, Aaron Nola†, Framber Valdez†, Cole Ragans*

The Next-Best Things: George Kirby, Max Fried, Justin Steele, Zach Eflin, Jesus Luzardo, Logan Gilbert

The Fallback Options: Bobby Miller, Grayson Rodriguez, Dylan Cease, Blake Snell, Chris Sale, Joe Musgrove, Tanner Bibee, Chris Bassitt, Mitch Keller, Carlos Rodon

The Start of Glob: Shane Bieber, Merrill Kelly, Bailey Ober, Michael King*, Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier, Hunter Greene, Jose Berrios, Yu Darvish, Gerrit Cole, Gavin Williams, Walker Buehler, Kodai Senga, Jordan Montgomery, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta*, Shota Imanaga, Ryan Pepiot*, Cristopher Sanchez, A.J. Puk*

The End of Glob: Hunter Brown, Kyle Harrison, Bryan Woo, Nestor Cortes, Charlie Morton, Nick Lodolo, Erick Fedde, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, Luis Severino, Triston McKenzie, Kutter Crawford, Bryce Miller, Reid Detmers, Gavin Stone, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson, Brandon Pfaadt, Jon Gray, Kenta Maeda, James Paxton, Max Scherzer, Yusei Kikuchi, Aaron Civale, Eury Perez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Paddack*, Tyler Wells, Frankie Montas*, Garrett Crochet*, Andrew Abbott, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, Joe Boyle, DL Hall*, Reynaldo Lopez*, Brayan Bello, Marcus Stroman, Jared Jones, Kyle Hendricks, Garrett Whitlock*, Jordan Hicks*, Braxton Garrett

The Leftovers: MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray, Graham Ashcraft, Ryan Weathers, Emmet Sheehan, Edward Cabrera, Lance Lynn, Dane Dunning, Chase Silseth, Logan Taylor Allen, Taj Bradley, Tylor Megill, Trevor Rogers, Griffin Canning, JP Sears, John Means, Ricky Tiedemann, Paul Skenes, Bowden Francis*, Louie Varland, Tanner Houck, A.J. Smith-Shawver, Cole Irvin, Alek Manoah, Matt Manning, Jose Urquidy, Patrick Sandoval, Jose Quintana, Taijuan Walker, Jameson Taillon, Ranger Suarez, Bryce Elder, Jordan Wicks, Nick Martinez*, Clayton Kershaw, Lance McCullers, Dean Kremer, Sawyer Gipson-Long, J.P. France, Steven Matz, Sean Manaea*, Zack Littell*, Kyle Gibson, Wade Miley, Miles Mikolas, Aaron Ashby

Relief pitcher

The Elite: Edwin Diaz, Josh Hader

The Near-Elite: Emmanuel Clase, Camilo Doval, Raisel Iglesias, Alexis Diaz, Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz

The Next-Best Things: Jordan Romano, David Bednar, Evan Phillips, Pete Fairbanks, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Helsley, Clay Holmes

The Fallback Options: Tanner Scott, Kenley Jansen, Adbert Alzolay, Jose Alvarado, Robert Suarez, Jose Leclerc, Jhoan Duran

The Last Resorts: Mason Miller, Alex Lange, Carlos Estevez, Devin Williams, Joel Payamps, Kyle Finnegan, Will Smith, Michael Kopech, Tyler Kinley

The Next-in-Line: Robert Stephenson, Abner Uribe, Brock Stewart, Griffin Jax, Aroldis Chapman, Yuki Matsui, Hunter Harvey, Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu, Jason Adam, Matt Brash, Yennier Cano, Ryan Pressly, Brusdar Graterol, Jordan Leasure, David Robertson, Justin Lawrence

^:one tier lower in points leagues | †: one tier lower in categories leagues | *:RP-eligible | ( ): DH-only

