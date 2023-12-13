I've referred before to the "globbing" at pitcher in 2023, wherein a confluence of factors ranging from a shift ban to an increase in base activity essentially did away with the upper class and replaced it with a tangled mass of unpredictability. That's a mild exaggeration, of course, but what distinctions did exist were less stark and more wobbly.
If you wondered how that league-wide development might change drafting behaviors for 2024, our first Head-to-Head points mock offers some clues. It's the format that generally favors starting pitching, as you're probably aware, but starting pitchers weren't exactly a hot commodity early on. True, Gerrit Cole and Spencer Strider went off the board in Round 1, and they do stand out over the rest of the crop. But Round 2 would have been completely devoid of starting pitchers if not for Zac Gallen at Pick 15, who seemed out of place there and was probably picked in anticipation of a run that didn't happen. I'd venture to say he won't be one of the first five pitchers selected in most Fantasy leagues.
The drafting of pitchers picked up in Round 3, but it wasn't until Round 5 that more pitchers than hitters went off the board, which is a bit late in the game given how few hitter spots there are to fill in this format. It seemed to me like most of the participants in this draft implemented some variation of the same strategy I intend to use this year. Let's go ahead and make those introductions now:
1) Doug Roe, former Podcast League champ
2) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
3) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
4) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
5) Chris Welsh, In This League podcast (@IsItTheWelsh)
6) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
7) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)
8) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
9) Sonny Villani, Major League Dynasty (@_sonnyvillani)
10) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
12) Jake Holland, formerly The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17)
So what strategy am I referring to? Basically, I'm loading up on hitters until all the MVP-caliber bats are gone since they stand a better chance than the early-round pitchers of distinguishing themselves from what comes later. Those MVP-caliber bats generally last for about four rounds before giving way to something more interchangeable, at which point I pivot hard to pitching, looking to score as many hopeful difference-makers as I can until the position truly descends into that glob of mediocrity. It's a quantity-over-quality approach built on the recognition that "quality" in this environment is hard to pin down.
To contrast my team with one that didn't make the pivot, Chris Towers kept drafting hitters all the way through Round 7. For me, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker don't provide a clear enough advantage at second and first base, respectively, to settle for Jesus Luzardo and Mitch Keller at the top of my rotation. They're fine pitchers, but they're toward the back end of the fine pitchers. And you need an abundance of fine pitchers to make up for a lack of aces.
Here are a few other scattered observations from the draft:
- If you happened to catch our first mock draft, which was geared for Rotisserie leagues, you may be surprised by how far Bobby Witt, Corbin Carroll and Julio Rodriguez slid in this one, with the latter two lasting until Round 2. They're consensus top-five picks in Rotisserie mostly because of their abundant stolen bases, which are valuable in points scoring, too, but not essential like they are in Rotisserie. More than anything, the disparity is a testament to how many first round-caliber hitters there are. Carroll (3.80 points per game in 2023) and Rodriguez (3.59) would still make for fine choices, but so do Corey Seager (4.14) and Juan Soto (3.64).
- Speaking of Soto, this was our first mock since he was traded to the Yankees, a move which you can see has completely renewed enthusiasm for him. Granted, Head-to-Head points has always been his better format given that he walks so much and strikes out so little, but given how much he struggled at Petco Park, the move to Yankee Stadium figures to be transformative. He lasted to Round 2 in our first Rotisserie mock but is now almost certainly a first-rounder in that format as well.
- Other players who likely went earlier in this draft because of recent transactions in the real world include Jeimer Candelario (121 overall), Eduardo Rodriguez (125), Jung Ho Lee (179), Craig Kimbrel (212), Luis Severino (218) and Jarred Kelenic (226).
- "Strap in, boys" is what Chris Welsh said before taking the plunge on Wyatt Langford with the fifth pick in Round 9, clearly in anticipation of the top prospect making the Rangers' opening day roster. It's a realistic possibility after the fourth pick in the 2023 draft surged through the team's entire minor-league system last season, and if we're to believe that his plate discipline will translate, he could be a natural in this scoring format. For what it's worth, Jackson Chourio, another top outfield prospect with perhaps an even better chance of making the opening day roster after signing an eight-year deal this offseason, went off the board seven picks later.
- Round 20 stood out as one of the most interesting in the draft because of how unconventional it was. It seemed like most participants used it to pick up a pet player, not wanting him to go undrafted. My choice was Erick Fedde, who just signed on with the White Sox after a year spent dominating the Korean league with a revamped arsenal that's been compared to Logan Webb's. He won their equivalent of both the Cy Young and MVP, and if his price remains this low, I'll be drafting him everywhere.
Now, for the full results ...
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Doug Roe
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|2
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Betts RF LAD
|3
|Nick Fox
|J. Soto LF NYY
|4
|Chris Mitchell
|G. Cole SP NYY
|5
|Chris Welsh
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|6
|Chris Towers
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|7
|Tim Kanak
|A. Judge RF NYY
|8
|R.J. White
|S. Strider SP ATL
|9
|Sonny Villani
|B. Witt SS KC
|10
|B_Don
|K. Tucker RF HOU
|11
|Scott White
|C. Seager SS TEX
|12
|Jake Holland
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jake Holland
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|14
|Scott White
|C. Carroll LF ARI
|15
|B_Don
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|16
|Sonny Villani
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|17
|R.J. White
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|18
|Tim Kanak
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|19
|Chris Towers
|F. Tatis RF SD
|20
|Chris Welsh
|T. Turner SS PHI
|21
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|22
|Nick Fox
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|23
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Harper DH PHI
|24
|Doug Roe
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Doug Roe
|C. Burnes SP MIL
|26
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|27
|Nick Fox
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|28
|Chris Mitchell
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|29
|Chris Welsh
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|30
|Chris Towers
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|31
|Tim Kanak
|G. Henderson 3B BAL
|32
|R.J. White
|A. Nola SP PHI
|33
|Sonny Villani
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|34
|B_Don
|B. Snell SP SD
|35
|Scott White
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|36
|Jake Holland
|L. Robert CF CHW
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jake Holland
|L. Webb SP SF
|38
|Scott White
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|39
|B_Don
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|40
|Sonny Villani
|N. Jones LF COL
|41
|R.J. White
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|42
|Tim Kanak
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|43
|Chris Towers
|K. Schwarber LF PHI
|44
|Chris Welsh
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|45
|Chris Mitchell
|R. Arozarena LF TB
|46
|Nick Fox
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|47
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|48
|Doug Roe
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP Unaffiliated
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Doug Roe
|M. Machado 3B SD
|50
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Glasnow SP TB
|51
|Nick Fox
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|52
|Chris Mitchell
|D. Cease SP CHW
|53
|Chris Welsh
|M. Trout CF LAA
|54
|Chris Towers
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|55
|Tim Kanak
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|56
|R.J. White
|C. Bellinger CF CHC
|57
|Sonny Villani
|T. Skubal SP DET
|58
|B_Don
|K. Senga SP NYM
|59
|Scott White
|C. Ragans RP KC
|60
|Jake Holland
|M. Fried SP ATL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jake Holland
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|62
|Scott White
|J. Steele SP CHC
|63
|B_Don
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|64
|Sonny Villani
|M. Harris CF ATL
|65
|R.J. White
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|66
|Tim Kanak
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|67
|Chris Towers
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|68
|Chris Welsh
|G. Torres 2B NYY
|69
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|70
|Nick Fox
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|71
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|72
|Doug Roe
|J. Chisholm CF MIA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Doug Roe
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|74
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Springer RF TOR
|75
|Nick Fox
|J. Montgomery SP TEX
|76
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|77
|Chris Welsh
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|78
|Chris Towers
|C. Walker 1B ARI
|79
|Tim Kanak
|M. McLain SS CIN
|80
|R.J. White
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|81
|Sonny Villani
|W. Smith C LAD
|82
|B_Don
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|83
|Scott White
|Z. Eflin SP TB
|84
|Jake Holland
|W. Buehler SP LAD
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jake Holland
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|86
|Scott White
|J. Musgrove SP SD
|87
|B_Don
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|88
|Sonny Villani
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|89
|R.J. White
|E. Perez SP MIA
|90
|Tim Kanak
|E. Carter LF TEX
|91
|Chris Towers
|J. Luzardo SP MIA
|92
|Chris Welsh
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|93
|Chris Mitchell
|X. Bogaerts SS SD
|94
|Nick Fox
|B. Miller SP LAD
|95
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Scherzer SP TEX
|96
|Doug Roe
|S. Gray SP MIN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Doug Roe
|D. Williams RP MIL
|98
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|99
|Nick Fox
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|100
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Hader RP SD
|101
|Chris Welsh
|W. Langford LF TEX
|102
|Chris Towers
|M. Keller SP PIT
|103
|Tim Kanak
|M. King RP NYY
|104
|R.J. White
|E. Clase RP CLE
|105
|Sonny Villani
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|106
|B_Don
|S. Steer 1B CIN
|107
|Scott White
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|108
|Jake Holland
|J. Chourio CF MIL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jake Holland
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|110
|Scott White
|J. Lowe RF TB
|111
|B_Don
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|112
|Sonny Villani
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|113
|R.J. White
|W. Contreras C MIL
|114
|Tim Kanak
|J. Holliday SS BAL
|115
|Chris Towers
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|116
|Chris Welsh
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|117
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Morton SP ATL
|118
|Nick Fox
|T. Edman 2B STL
|119
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Williams SP CLE
|120
|Doug Roe
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Doug Roe
|J. Candelario 3B CHC
|122
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|123
|Nick Fox
|A. Gimenez 2B CLE
|124
|Chris Mitchell
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|125
|Chris Welsh
|E. Rodriguez SP DET
|126
|Chris Towers
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|127
|Tim Kanak
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|128
|R.J. White
|H. Kim 2B SD
|129
|Sonny Villani
|H. Brown SP HOU
|130
|B_Don
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|131
|Scott White
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|132
|Jake Holland
|J. Romano RP TOR
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jake Holland
|L. Arraez 2B MIA
|134
|Scott White
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|135
|B_Don
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|136
|Sonny Villani
|Z. Gelof 2B OAK
|137
|R.J. White
|B. Garrett SP MIA
|138
|Tim Kanak
|S. Baz SP TB
|139
|Chris Towers
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|140
|Chris Welsh
|C. Doval RP SF
|141
|Chris Mitchell
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|142
|Nick Fox
|C. Javier SP HOU
|143
|Frank Stampfl
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|144
|Doug Roe
|J. Walker RF STL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Doug Roe
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|146
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Torkelson 1B DET
|147
|Nick Fox
|I. Happ LF CHC
|148
|Chris Mitchell
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|149
|Chris Welsh
|C. Sale SP BOS
|150
|Chris Towers
|B. Miller SP SEA
|151
|Tim Kanak
|L. Nootbaar CF STL
|152
|R.J. White
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|153
|Sonny Villani
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|154
|B_Don
|J. Duran RP MIN
|155
|Scott White
|H. Greene SP CIN
|156
|Jake Holland
|B. Bello SP BOS
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jake Holland
|M. Yoshida LF BOS
|158
|Scott White
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|159
|B_Don
|J. Soler DH MIA
|160
|Sonny Villani
|B. Nimmo CF NYM
|161
|R.J. White
|B. Ober SP MIN
|162
|Tim Kanak
|B. Woo SP SEA
|163
|Chris Towers
|S. Murphy C ATL
|164
|Chris Welsh
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|165
|Chris Mitchell
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|166
|Nick Fox
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|167
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|168
|Doug Roe
|K. Gibson SP BAL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Doug Roe
|R. Pressly RP HOU
|170
|Frank Stampfl
|P. Sewald RP ARI
|171
|Nick Fox
|C. Holmes RP NYY
|172
|Chris Mitchell
|S. Perez C KC
|173
|Chris Welsh
|L. Thomas RF WAS
|174
|Chris Towers
|A. Abbott SP CIN
|175
|Tim Kanak
|A. Civale SP TB
|176
|R.J. White
|I. Paredes 3B TB
|177
|Sonny Villani
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|178
|B_Don
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|179
|Scott White
|Jung Hoo Lee OF SF
|180
|Jake Holland
|N. Lowe 1B TEX
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jake Holland
|N. Pivetta RP BOS
|182
|Scott White
|Shota Imanaga SP Unaffiliated
|183
|B_Don
|C. Cowser RF BAL
|184
|Sonny Villani
|R. Detmers SP LAA
|185
|R.J. White
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|186
|Tim Kanak
|L. Giolito SP CLE
|187
|Chris Towers
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|188
|Chris Welsh
|R. Greene CF DET
|189
|Chris Mitchell
|T. Hernandez RF SEA
|190
|Nick Fox
|D. Varsho LF TOR
|191
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Pepiot RP LAD
|192
|Doug Roe
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Doug Roe
|K. Ruiz C WAS
|194
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|195
|Nick Fox
|J. Pena SS HOU
|196
|Chris Mitchell
|A. Manoah SP TOR
|197
|Chris Welsh
|T. Bradley SP TB
|198
|Chris Towers
|T. Wells SP BAL
|199
|Tim Kanak
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|200
|R.J. White
|R. Helsley RP STL
|201
|Sonny Villani
|T. Friedl CF CIN
|202
|B_Don
|L. Allen SP CLE
|203
|Scott White
|J. Naylor 1B CLE
|204
|Jake Holland
|J. Heim C TEX
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Jake Holland
|J. Means SP BAL
|206
|Scott White
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|207
|B_Don
|M. Stroman SP CHC
|208
|Sonny Villani
|Y. Kikuchi SP TOR
|209
|R.J. White
|E. Jimenez DH CHW
|210
|Tim Kanak
|B. Donovan 2B STL
|211
|Chris Towers
|M. Gore SP WAS
|212
|Chris Welsh
|C. Kimbrel RP PHI
|213
|Chris Mitchell
|L. Lynn SP LAD
|214
|Nick Fox
|N. Cortes SP NYY
|215
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Lugo SP SD
|216
|Doug Roe
|W. Adames SS MIL
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Doug Roe
|J. Gray SP WAS
|218
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Severino SP NYM
|219
|Nick Fox
|E. Phillips RP LAD
|220
|Chris Mitchell
|R. Hoskins 1B PHI
|221
|Chris Welsh
|J. Lawlar SS ARI
|222
|Chris Towers
|W. Contreras C STL
|223
|Tim Kanak
|B. Naylor C CLE
|224
|R.J. White
|K. Crawford SP BOS
|225
|Sonny Villani
|A. Santander RF BAL
|226
|B_Don
|J. Kelenic LF SEA
|227
|Scott White
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|228
|Jake Holland
|E. Tovar SS COL
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Jake Holland
|C. McCormick LF HOU
|230
|Scott White
|E. Fedde SP WAS
|231
|B_Don
|V. Grissom SS ATL
|232
|Sonny Villani
|J. Boyle SP OAK
|233
|R.J. White
|C. Paddack RP MIN
|234
|Tim Kanak
|E. Julien 2B MIN
|235
|Chris Towers
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|236
|Chris Welsh
|J. Burger 3B MIA
|237
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|238
|Nick Fox
|G. Ashcraft SP CIN
|239
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Olson SP DET
|240
|Doug Roe
|J. Outman CF LAD
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Doug Roe
|J. Duran CF BOS
|242
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Maeda SP DET
|243
|Nick Fox
|J. McNeil 2B NYM
|244
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Springs SP TB
|245
|Chris Welsh
|C. Estevez RP LAA
|246
|Chris Towers
|A. Puk RP MIA
|247
|Tim Kanak
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|248
|R.J. White
|F. Montas RP NYY
|249
|Sonny Villani
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|250
|B_Don
|B. Buxton DH MIN
|251
|Scott White
|M. Garver DH TEX
|252
|Jake Holland
|M. Miller SP OAK
