What do you know? Baseball games are happening now.

They're only of the exhibition variety, but they feature pitching and hitting and all the corresponding data. Judgments are being made. Minds are being changed. The draft pool is no longer so stagnant.

Some examples from our latest mock draft, it being of the Head-to-Head points variety, include:

Chris Sale, who has lit up radar guns so far and is claiming to be the healthiest he's been since 2018, climbed all the way to 86th. He went 114th in our previous Head-to-Head points mock

Wyatt Langford, who has made a splash already with a two-homer game as he attempts to force his way into the Rangers outfield, climbed to 99th in this draft. That's about 70 picks earlier than his FantasyPros ADP.

Henry Davis, who has put on a power display as he reacclimates to the catcher position, climbed to ... well, 202nd. But the fact he was drafted at all in a one-catcher league (while Logan O'Hoppe and Jonah Heim were not) gives you some idea of the growing enthusiasm for him. He's not even eligible at the position yet.

Those weren't the only notable picks, of course. Kevin Gausman slid to 36th, basically a full round later than in our previous Head-to-Head points mock, given the recent concerns about his shoulder. I might have let him slide a little more, to be honest, but only a little more -- behind Logan Webb and Tarik Skubal, let's say -- since it doesn't sound like a significant injury. It likely will delay his start to the season, however.

Here's who all took part in this draft:

1) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

2) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)

3) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

4) Jeremy Heist, Fantistics Fantasy (@heistjm)

5) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

6) Sean Millerick, Marlins After Dark (@miasportsminute)

7) JR Fenton, TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215)

8) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

9) Eli Silverstone, SportsEthos (@elisilverstone2)

10) Darren "Doc" Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)

11) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

12) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

If you're new to the Head-to-Head points format, you should note that Bobby Witt and Julio Rodriguez aren't as valuable in it, which is why they slid to the end of Round 1 when they usually go second and third overall in 5x5 categories leagues. Their stolen bases, while still valuable, aren't essential in this format, and their suspect plate discipline lowers their overall points threshold. Meanwhile, closers aren't in as high demand in this format with only two relief pitcher spots to fill, which is why the first (Jhoan Duran, strangely enough) didn't go off the board until Round 7.

And with that, here are the results of the draft.