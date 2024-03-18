Top Fantasy baseball breakouts often come from smaller market teams. Teams like the Rays, Royals and Pirates may be among the first franchises many Fantasy baseball players think of lineups that would rely on a boost from the minor leagues. But this year, the team with the second-highest payroll in baseball will be asking a lot out of its young, inexperienced players and that's something Fantasy baseball players should watch for when preparing for 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts.

The New York Mets' Opening Day lineup could feature three of their top prospects who have yet to play a full season in the major leagues. Catcher Francisco Alvarez, third baseman Brett Baty and corner infielder/designated hitter Mark Vientos are all expected to play significant roles in the 2024 MLB season in New York. Could these highly-touted prospects emerge as 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. The 26-year-old had nine home runs, 26 RBI and 24 runs scored over 61 games last season. He made the 2023 Opening Day roster after hitting 10 home runs over 72 games as a rookie in 2022 but required season-ending surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder in June.

Pasquantino was an 11th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and quickly had great results in the minor leagues. He had 24 home runs and 37 doubles while batting .300 with a .957 OPS between Class A and Double-A in 2021. Pasquantino had 18 home runs with a .931 OPS over 73 games in Triple-A in 2022 before his MLB debut. That's a big reason why the model is high on his potential to become one of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts this season.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte. The 22-year-old hit .316 with an .822 OPS in 114 at-bats over 35 MLB games last season. He was acquired from the Mariners in a package for Luis Castillo at the 2022 trade deadline and made his MLB debut on August 19 last season.

Marte had three home runs, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and six stolen bases last season. He hit .279 in back-to-back minor league seasons with 30 home runs over various levels of minor league ball over those two years. He's the No. 1 prospect in the Reds organization and the 21st best in baseball, according to MLB pipeline, and is expected to start the league in the majors surrounded by other young talent in the Cincinnati lineup. Although it's a limited sample size, Marte had an xBA of .295 with a 46.1 hard-hit rate and 91.3 average exit velocity, all significantly above the MLB average last season. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

