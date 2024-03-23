With a growing emphasis on power and speed, baseball has become a young man's game and rookies are regularly making an unbelievable impact. However, that hasn't been lost on Fantasy baseball managers and you're often forced to pay a premium for Fantasy baseball rookies with significant upside. The majors are still a serious adjustment for most players and overdrafting top Fantasy baseball prospects can leave your Fantasy baseball roster lacking the necessary depth to compete for a championship.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof. The 24-year-old played college baseball for Virginia, going 81 of 81 in stolen base attempts while showcasing consistency and power at the plate. He became the fastest player in A's history to hit six home runs when he joined the big-league club in the middle of last summer.

Gelof racked up 14 home runs, 32 RBI and 14 stolen bases in just 270 total at-bats last year, catching the attention of Fantasy baseball owners. He will provide power, speed and consistency in Fantasy lineups, and he has the potential to become a Fantasy star. SportsLine's model ranks Gelof ahead of second basemen like Nico Hoerner and Bryson Stott, who are both going off the board before him in average drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford. A star at the University of Florida, Langford was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and Texas fast-tracked this capable slugger through its minor league system.

He sped from rookie ball to triple-A in his first professional season and posted a 1.157 OPS with 10 home runs, 30 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 44 games after signing. Langford is now well-positioned to feature in the middle of a loaded Rangers lineup sooner rather than later and the model foresees him making an immediate impact.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

