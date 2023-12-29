gunnar-henderson.jpg

Dynasty leagues are all about the long haul, right? Well ...

Certainly, that's part of the equation, but the goal, ultimately, is to win a championship. Older, more established players can help with that, particularly if they're sliding down draft boards in favor of younger, less proven players.

So how do you weigh these two competing factors? That's what these rankings are intended to demonstrate. And actually, there's a third factor to consider. Whether you're talking about a player's short-term or long-term value, you're talking about something that hasn't happened yet, so just as important as how good he should be or could be is how certain you are of it. To develop these rankings, then, I've assigned each player a score (with one being the lowest and five the highest) across all three factors:

  1. Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2024
  2. Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
  3. Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value

Add the three numbers, adjust for age and preference, and lo and behold, rankings.

Of course, the value of a player to you in Dynasty largely depends on where you are in the contention/rebuild cycle, to the extent you believe in such things, so even if you can't see yourself drafting in strict adherence to this list, it might have value to you as a trade guide. In fact, I'd say that's its primary use in longstanding Dynasty leagues.

Note that Yoshinobu Yamamoto is absent from these rankings. He won't be added to the CBS player database until his free agent deal is final -- as in not just announced, but final final. You can anticipate him being in the 30-35 range once that happens.

Top 150 for dynasty leagues
RankPlayerAge (on 7/1)PresentFutureConfidence
1
player headshot
Ronald Acuna ATL RF
265 5 5
2
player headshot
Bobby Witt KC SS
24 5 5 5
3
player headshot
Julio Rodriguez SEA CF
23 5 5 5
4
player headshot
Corbin Carroll ARI LF
235 5 5
5
player headshot
Fernando Tatis SD RF
255
54
6
player headshot
Juan Soto NYY LF
255
54
7
player headshot
Kyle Tucker HOU RF
275
54
8
player headshot
Shohei Ohtani LAD DH
295
4
4
9
player headshot
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
27
 5 5
3
10
player headshot
Mookie Betts LAD RF
31535
11
player headshot
Corey Seager TEX SS
30
5
4
4
12
player headshot
Matt Olson ATL 1B
30
 5 4 4
13
player headshot
Spencer Strider ATL SP
255 5 3
14
player headshot
Austin Riley ATL 3B
27
4
4
5
15
player headshot
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
27
4
4
5
16
player headshot
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 1B
2545
4
17
player headshot
Gunnar Henderson BAL 3B
23454
18
player headshot
Trea Turner PHI SS
31
5
3
4
19
player headshot
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
315
34
20
player headshot
Bryce Harper PHI DH
31
5
34
21
player headshot
Freddie Freeman LAD 1B
34
5
2
5
22
player headshot
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
274
44
23
player headshot
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
294
3
5
24
player headshot
Francisco Lindor NYM SS
3043
5
25
player headshot
Bo Bichette TOR SS
26
4
4
4
26
player headshot
Michael Harris ATL CF
2345
3
27
player headshot
Aaron Judge NYY RF
3253
3
28
player headshot
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
33
5
2
4
29
player headshot
Jackson Holliday BAL SS
202
 5 4
30
player headshot
Jackson Chourio MIL CF
203
5
3
31
player headshot
Wyatt Langford TEX LF
223
5
3
32
player headshot
Elly De La Cruz CIN SS
223
5
3
33
player headshot
Luis Robert CHW CF
26 4 4
3
34
player headshot
Manny Machado SD 3B
31
43
4
35
player headshot
Zac Gallen ARI SP
28443
36
player headshot
Tarik Skubal DET SP
2745
2
37
player headshot
Adley Rutschman BAL C
263
4
4
38
player headshot
Corbin Burnes MIL SP
29 4 33
39
player headshot
C.J. Abrams WAS SS
233
43
40
player headshot
Junior Caminero TB 3B
202
5
3
41
player headshot
Oneil Cruz PIT SS
2535
2
42
player headshot
Matt McLain CIN SS
2434
3
43
player headshot
Triston Casas BOS 1B
24343
44
player headshot
Eury Perez MIA SP
21352
45
player headshot
Evan Carter TEX LF
21
343
46
player headshot
Cody Bellinger CHC CF
28
44
2
47
player headshot
Luis Castillo SEA SP
3143
3
48
player headshot
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
3442
4
49
player headshot
Randy Arozarena TB LF
29433
50
player headshot
Pablo Lopez MIN SP
283
4
3
51
player headshot
Nico Hoerner CHC 2B
27334
52
player headshot
Cole Ragans KC RP
26
3
5
2
53
player headshot
Logan Webb SF SP
2733
4
54
player headshot
George Kirby SEA SP
263
43
55
player headshot
Max Fried ATL SP
30
3
34
56
player headshot
Mike Trout LAA CF
324
3
3
57
player headshot
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
30
3
3
4
58
player headshot
Marcus Semien TEX 2B
334
2
3
59
player headshot
Kevin Gausman TOR SP
33423
60
player headshot
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
34
42
3
61
player headshot
Royce Lewis MIN 3B
2534
2
62
player headshot
Nolan Jones COL LF
26
3
4
2
63
player headshot
Joshua Lowe TB RF
26
3
4
2
64
player headshot
Jazz Chisholm MIA CF
263
4
2
65
player headshot
Dylan Crews WAS CF
2215
3
66
player headshot
Paul Skenes PIT SP
221
5
3
67
player headshot
Adolis Garcia TEX RF
31
4
2
3
68
player headshot
Kyle Schwarber PHI LF
3142
3
69
player headshot
Tyler Glasnow LAD SP
3043
2
70
player headshot
Blake Snell SD SP
31
4
3
2
71
player headshot
Freddy Peralta MIL SP
283
4
2
72
player headshot
Devin Williams MIL RP
29
3
3
3
73
player headshot
Josh Hader SD RP
303
33
74
player headshot
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
293
33
75
player headshot
Aaron Nola PHI SP
31
33
3
76
player headshot
Justin Steele CHC SP
2833
3
77
player headshot
Kyle Bradish BAL SP
2733
3
78
player headshot
William Contreras MIL C
2633
3
79
player headshot
Noelvi Marte CIN 3B
22
2
5
2
80
player headshot
Bobby Miller LAD SP
25
34
2
81
player headshot
Grayson Rodriguez BAL SP
2434
2
82
player headshot
Spencer Torkelson DET 1B
2434
2
83
player headshot
Jordan Walker STL RF
2234
2
84
player headshot
Tanner Bibee CLE SP
2534
2
85
player headshot
Framber Valdez HOU SP
30
33
3
86
player headshot
Nolan Arenado STL 3B
33
4
2
3
87
player headshot
Will Smith LAD C
2932
4
88
player headshot
Walker Buehler LAD SP
2934 2
89
player headshot
Vinnie Pasquantino KC 1B
26 3 42
90
player headshot
Jesus Luzardo MIA SP
2634
2
91
player headshot
Logan Gilbert SEA SP
273
3
3
92
player headshot
Kodai Senga NYM SP
31
4
2
3
93
player headshot
James Wood WAS OF
21152
94
player headshot
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
263
3
2
95
player headshot
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
211
 4 3
96
player headshot
Jordan Lawlar ARI SS
212
42
97
player headshot
Colson Montgomery CHW SS
22
14
3
98
player headshot
Jackson Merrill SD SS
21
152
99
player headshot
Marcelo Mayer BOS SS
211
4
3
100
player headshot
Bryson Stott PHI 2B
26332
101
player headshot
Spencer Steer CIN 1B
263
3
2
102
player headshot
Josh Jung TEX 3B
263
3
2
103
player headshot
Gavin Williams CLE SP
243
41
104
player headshot
Mitch Keller PIT SP
28
34
1
105
player headshot
Dylan Cease CHW SP
28
 3 4
1
106
player headshot
Shane Baz TB SP
25
2
4
2
107
player headshot
Ha-seong Kim SD 2B
2833
2
108
player headshot
David Bednar PIT RP
293
3
2
109
player headshot
Bryan Reynolds PIT LF
29
32
3
110
player headshot
Zack Gelof OAK 3B
24
34
1
111
player headshot
Gleyber Torres NYY 2B
273
3
2
112
player headshot
Andres Gimenez CLE 2B
253
3
2
113
player headshot
Yainer Diaz HOU C
25
34
1
114
player headshot
Andrew Painter PHI P
21
1
5
2
115
player headshot
Ethan Salas SD C
18
1
5
2
116
player headshot
Coby Mayo BAL 3B
221
43
117
player headshot
Adael Amador COL SS
211
43
118
player headshot
Colt Keith DET 3B
22
1
4
3
119
player headshot
Eloy Jimenez CHW LG
27341
120
player headshot
Francisco Alvarez NYM C
222
4
2
121
player headshot
Hunter Greene CIN SP
242
42
122
player headshot
Ricky Tiedemann TOR P
2115 2
123
player headshot
Jackson Jobe DET SP
211
5
 2
124
player headshot
Christian Encarnacion-Strand CIN 1B
24242
125
player headshot
Jett Williams NYM SS
201
5
2
126
player headshot
Walker Jenkins MIN RF
19
15
2
127
player headshot
Paul Goldschmidt STL 1B
36
4
1
3
128
player headshot
Christian Yelich MIL LF
32
32
3
129
player headshot
Seiya Suzuki CHC RF
29
33
2
130
player headshot
Zach Eflin TB SP
30
3
3
2
131
player headshot
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
30
3
3
2
132
player headshot
Joe Musgrove SD SP
313
2
3
133
player headshot
Josh Naylor CLE 1B
273
3
2
134
player headshot
Xander Bogaerts SD SS
313
2
3
135
player headshot
Kyle Manzardo CLE 1B
23
1
5
2
136
player headshot
Anthony Volpe NYY SS
232
4
2
137
player headshot
Sal Frelick MIL RF
242
3
3
138
player headshot
Kyle Harrison SF SP
222
4
2
139
player headshot
Jake Burger MIA 3B
283
3
2
140
player headshot
Ke'Bryan Hayes PIT 3B
273
41
141
player headshot
Luis Arraez MIA 2B
27
3
3
2
142
player headshot
Nolan Gorman STL 2B
24341
143
player headshot
Kerry Carpenter DET RF
262
33
144
player headshot
Bo Naylor CLE C
242
4
2
145
player headshot
Riley Greene DET CF
232
4
2
146
player headshot
Brett Baty NYM 3B
242
42
147
player headshot
Jonathan Aranda TB 1B
262
42
148
player headshot
Michael Busch LAD 3B
26242
149
player headshot
Heston Kjerstad BAL DH
2524
2
150
player headshot
Logan O'Hoppe LAA C
2423
3