Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Mookie Betts 45 2B-OF-SS 2 Juan Soto 44 OF 3 Shohei Ohtani 42 DH-SP 4 Aaron Judge 38 DH-OF 5 Kyle Tucker 38 OF 6 Freddie Freeman 37 1B 7 Fernando Tatis 36 OF 8 Yordan Alvarez 34 DH-OF 9 Jose Ramirez 34 3B-DH 10 Bobby Witt 34 SS 11 Matt Olson 33 1B 12 Bryce Harper 33 1B-DH 13 Corey Seager 33 SS 14 Julio Rodriguez 33 OF 15 Marcus Semien 30 2B 16 Gunnar Henderson 30 3B-SS 17 Corbin Carroll 29 OF 18 Jose Altuve 29 2B 19 Zack Wheeler 28 SP 20 Tarik Skubal 28 SP 21 Elly De La Cruz 27 3B-SS 22 Francisco Lindor 26 SS 23 Corbin Burnes 26 SP 24 Tyler Glasnow 26 SP 25 Pablo Lopez 25 SP 26 Luis Castillo 24 SP 27 Austin Riley 23 3B 28 Pete Alonso 23 1B 29 Chris Sale 23 SP 30 Rafael Devers 23 3B-DH 31 Christian Yelich 23 DH-OF 32 C.J. Abrams 23 SS 33 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 23 SP 34 Logan Gilbert 23 SP 35 Luis Robert 23 OF 36 Dylan Cease 22 SP 37 Max Fried 21 SP 38 Logan Webb 21 SP 39 Jared Jones 21 SP 40 George Kirby 21 SP 41 Aaron Nola 21 SP 42 Kyle Schwarber 21 DH-OF 43 Cole Ragans 21 RP-SP 44 Ozzie Albies 21 2B 45 Michael Harris 20 OF 46 Paul Skenes 20 SP 47 Adolis Garcia 20 DH-OF 48 Trea Turner 20 SS 49 Manny Machado 20 3B-DH 50 Kevin Gausman 20 SP 51 Ketel Marte 19 2B-DH 52 Emmanuel Clase 18 RP 53 Freddy Peralta 18 SP 54 Garrett Crochet 18 RP-SP 55 Josh Hader 18 RP 56 Sonny Gray 18 SP 57 Vladimir Guerrero 15 1B-DH 58 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 59 Alex Bregman 15 3B 60 Christian Walker 15 1B 61 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 62 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 63 Royce Lewis 15 3B 64 William Contreras 15 C-DH 65 Justin Steele 15 SP 66 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 67 Jhoan Duran 15 RP 68 Spencer Steer 15 1B-3B-OF 69 Joe Ryan 15 SP 70 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 71 Zac Gallen 15 SP 72 Raisel Iglesias 14 RP 73 Steven Kwan 14 OF 74 Andres Munoz 14 RP 75 Bryan Reynolds 14 DH-OF 76 Will Smith 14 C 77 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 78 Paul Sewald 14 RP 79 Jarren Duran 14 OF 80 Marcell Ozuna 14 DH 81 Randy Arozarena 14 OF 82 Framber Valdez 14 SP 83 Ranger Suarez 14 SP 84 Jack Flaherty 13 SP 85 Edwin Diaz 13 RP 86 Jordan Romano 13 RP 87 Mason Miller 13 RP-SP 88 Camilo Doval 13 RP 89 Ha-seong Kim 13 2B-3B-SS 90 Teoscar Hernandez 12 DH-OF 91 Grayson Rodriguez 12 SP 92 David Bednar 12 RP 93 Bo Bichette 12 SS 94 Ian Happ 12 DH-OF 95 Salvador Perez 12 1B-C-DH 96 J.T. Realmuto 12 C 97 Jazz Chisholm 12 OF 98 Tyler O'Neill 12 DH-OF 99 Brandon Nimmo 12 OF 100 Clay Holmes 12 RP 101 Carlos Rodon 12 SP 102 Willy Adames 12 SS 103 Alec Bohm 12 1B-3B 104 Tanner Bibee 12 SP 105 Kenley Jansen 11 RP 106 Seiya Suzuki 11 DH-OF 107 Yandy Diaz 11 1B-DH 108 George Springer 11 DH-OF 109 Vinnie Pasquantino 11 1B-DH 110 Nick Lodolo 11 SP 111 Anthony Volpe 11 SS 112 Kyle Bradish 11 SP 113 Luis Gil 11 SP 114 Walker Buehler 11 SP 115 Bobby Miller 11 SP 116 Jesus Luzardo 11 SP 117 Oneil Cruz 10 SS 118 Jordan Westburg 10 2B-3B 119 Gerrit Cole 10 SP 120 Bailey Ober 10 SP 121 Cal Raleigh 10 C 122 Bryson Stott 10 2B-SS 123 Gleyber Torres 10 2B 124 Bryce Miller 10 SP 125 Luis Arraez 10 1B-2B-DH 126 Tanner Houck 10 SP 127 Yainer Diaz 10 C-DH 128 Andres Gimenez 10 2B 129 Mike Trout 9 DH-OF 130 Paul Goldschmidt 9 1B-DH 131 Kirby Yates 8 RP 132 Yusei Kikuchi 8 SP 133 Joshua Lowe 8 DH-OF 134 Ryan Pepiot 8 RP-SP 135 Nick Pivetta 8 RP-SP 136 Nolan Jones 8 OF 137 Hunter Greene 8 SP 138 Jose Berrios 8 SP 139 Evan Phillips 8 RP 140 Nolan Arenado 7 3B 141 Chris Bassitt 7 SP 142 Nick Castellanos 7 OF 143 Max Muncy 7 3B 144 MacKenzie Gore 7 SP 145 Reynaldo Lopez 7 RP-SP 146 Anthony Santander 7 DH-OF 147 Wyatt Langford 7 DH-OF 148 Jordan Hicks 7 RP-SP 149 Logan O'Hoppe 7 C 150 Isaac Paredes 7 1B-3B 151 Colton Cowser 7 OF 152 Zack Littell 7 RP-SP 153 Dansby Swanson 7 SS 154 Christopher Morel 7 3B-DH-OF 155 Yu Darvish 7 SP 156 Alexis Diaz 7 RP 157 Blake Snell 7 SP 158 Bryan Woo 7 SP 159 Max Scherzer 7 SP 160 Andy Pages 7 OF 161 Cedric Mullins 7 OF 162 Maikel Garcia 7 3B 163 Cristopher Sanchez 7 SP 164 Starling Marte 7 DH-OF 165 Ivan Herrera 7 C-DH 166 Nathan Eovaldi 7 SP 167 Nico Hoerner 6 2B-SS 168 Ronel Blanco 6 RP-SP 169 Justin Turner 6 1B-3B-DH 170 Robert Suarez 6 RP 171 Evan Carter 6 OF 172 Mitch Keller 6 SP 173 Sean Murphy 6 C 174 Justin Verlander 6 SP 175 Nestor Cortes 6 SP 176 Jake Cronenworth 6 1B-2B 177 Craig Kimbrel 6 RP 178 Pete Fairbanks 5 RP 179 J.P. Crawford 5 SS 180 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 181 Ryan Jeffers 5 C-DH 182 Zach Eflin 5 SP 183 Michael King 5 RP-SP 184 Michael Busch 5 1B-3B 185 Reese Olson 5 SP 186 Jackson Chourio 5 OF 187 Jonah Heim 5 C-DH 188 Jason Foley 5 RP 189 Erick Fedde 4 SP 190 Lane Thomas 4 OF 191 Joe Musgrove 4 SP 192 Triston Casas 4 1B 193 Brandon Pfaadt 4 SP 194 Rhys Hoskins 4 1B-DH 195 Zack Gelof 4 2B 196 Jonathan India 4 2B-DH 197 James McArthur 4 RP 198 Matt Chapman 3 3B 199 Luis Rengifo 4 2B-3B-OF-SS 200 Nate Lowe 3 1B 201 Mitch Garver 3 C-DH 202 Nolan Gorman 3 2B-DH 203 Christian Scott 3 SP 204 Taylor Ward 3 DH-OF 205 Jurickson Profar 3 DH-OF 206 Kodai Senga 3 SP 207 Carlos Correa 3 SS 208 Bo Naylor 3 C 209 Michael Kopech 3 RP-SP 210 Eloy Jimenez 3 DH 211 Adbert Alzolay 3 RP 212 Charlie Morton 3 SP 213 Kutter Crawford 3 SP 214 Thairo Estrada 3 2B-SS 215 Gabriel Moreno 3 C 216 Daulton Varsho 3 OF 217 Byron Buxton 3 DH-OF 218 Jackson Merrill 3 OF-SS 219 Chris Paddack 3 RP-SP 220 Jo Adell 3 OF 221 Francisco Alvarez 3 C

Roto Trade Values Chart