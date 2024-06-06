mookie-betts-dodgers-usatsi.jpg
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Mookie Betts452B-OF-SS
2Juan Soto44OF
3Shohei Ohtani42DH-SP
4Aaron Judge38DH-OF
5Kyle Tucker38OF
6Freddie Freeman371B
7Fernando Tatis36OF
8Yordan Alvarez34DH-OF
9Jose Ramirez343B-DH
10Bobby Witt34SS
11Matt Olson331B
12Bryce Harper331B-DH
13Corey Seager33SS
14Julio Rodriguez33OF
15Marcus Semien302B
16Gunnar Henderson303B-SS
17Corbin Carroll29OF
18Jose Altuve292B
19Zack Wheeler28SP
20Tarik Skubal28SP
21Elly De La Cruz273B-SS
22Francisco Lindor26SS
23Corbin Burnes26SP
24Tyler Glasnow26SP
25Pablo Lopez25SP
26Luis Castillo24SP
27Austin Riley233B
28Pete Alonso231B
29Chris Sale23SP
30Rafael Devers233B-DH
31Christian Yelich23DH-OF
32C.J. Abrams23SS
33Yoshinobu Yamamoto23SP
34Logan Gilbert23SP
35Luis Robert23OF
36Dylan Cease22SP
37Max Fried21SP
38Logan Webb21SP
39Jared Jones21SP
40George Kirby21SP
41Aaron Nola21SP
42Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
43Cole Ragans21RP-SP
44Ozzie Albies212B
45Michael Harris20OF
46Paul Skenes20SP
47Adolis Garcia20DH-OF
48Trea Turner20SS
49Manny Machado203B-DH
50Kevin Gausman20SP
51Ketel Marte192B-DH
52Emmanuel Clase18RP
53Freddy Peralta18SP
54Garrett Crochet18RP-SP
55Josh Hader18RP
56Sonny Gray18SP
57Vladimir Guerrero151B-DH
58Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
59Alex Bregman153B
60Christian Walker151B
61Riley Greene15DH-OF
62Josh Naylor151B-DH
63Royce Lewis153B
64William Contreras15C-DH
65Justin Steele15SP
66Shota Imanaga15SP
67Jhoan Duran15RP
68Spencer Steer151B-3B-OF
69Joe Ryan15SP
70Adley Rutschman15C-DH
71Zac Gallen15SP
72Raisel Iglesias14RP
73Steven Kwan14OF
74Andres Munoz14RP
75Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
76Will Smith14C
77Ryan Helsley14RP
78Paul Sewald14RP
79Jarren Duran14OF
80Marcell Ozuna14DH
81Randy Arozarena14OF
82Framber Valdez14SP
83Ranger Suarez14SP
84Jack Flaherty13SP
85Edwin Diaz13RP
86Jordan Romano13RP
87Mason Miller13RP-SP
88Camilo Doval13RP
89Ha-seong Kim132B-3B-SS
90Teoscar Hernandez12DH-OF
91Grayson Rodriguez12SP
92David Bednar12RP
93Bo Bichette12SS
94Ian Happ12DH-OF
95Salvador Perez121B-C-DH
96J.T. Realmuto12C
97Jazz Chisholm12OF
98Tyler O'Neill12DH-OF
99Brandon Nimmo12OF
100Clay Holmes12RP
101Carlos Rodon12SP
102Willy Adames12SS
103Alec Bohm121B-3B
104Tanner Bibee12SP
105Kenley Jansen11RP
106Seiya Suzuki11DH-OF
107Yandy Diaz111B-DH
108George Springer11DH-OF
109Vinnie Pasquantino111B-DH
110Nick Lodolo11SP
111Anthony Volpe11SS
112Kyle Bradish11SP
113Luis Gil11SP
114Walker Buehler11SP
115Bobby Miller11SP
116Jesus Luzardo11SP
117Oneil Cruz10SS
118Jordan Westburg102B-3B
119Gerrit Cole10SP
120Bailey Ober10SP
121Cal Raleigh10C
122Bryson Stott102B-SS
123Gleyber Torres102B
124Bryce Miller10SP
125Luis Arraez101B-2B-DH
126Tanner Houck10SP
127Yainer Diaz10C-DH
128Andres Gimenez102B
129Mike Trout9DH-OF
130Paul Goldschmidt91B-DH
131Kirby Yates8RP
132Yusei Kikuchi8SP
133Joshua Lowe8DH-OF
134Ryan Pepiot8RP-SP
135Nick Pivetta8RP-SP
136Nolan Jones8OF
137Hunter Greene8SP
138Jose Berrios8SP
139Evan Phillips8RP
140Nolan Arenado73B
141Chris Bassitt7SP
142Nick Castellanos7OF
143Max Muncy73B
144MacKenzie Gore7SP
145Reynaldo Lopez7RP-SP
146Anthony Santander7DH-OF
147Wyatt Langford7DH-OF
148Jordan Hicks7RP-SP
149Logan O'Hoppe7C
150Isaac Paredes71B-3B
151Colton Cowser7OF
152Zack Littell7RP-SP
153Dansby Swanson7SS
154Christopher Morel73B-DH-OF
155Yu Darvish7SP
156Alexis Diaz7RP
157Blake Snell7SP
158Bryan Woo7SP
159Max Scherzer7SP
160Andy Pages7OF
161Cedric Mullins7OF
162Maikel Garcia73B
163Cristopher Sanchez7SP
164Starling Marte7DH-OF
165Ivan Herrera7C-DH
166Nathan Eovaldi7SP
167Nico Hoerner62B-SS
168Ronel Blanco6RP-SP
169Justin Turner61B-3B-DH
170Robert Suarez6RP
171Evan Carter6OF
172Mitch Keller6SP
173Sean Murphy6C
174Justin Verlander6SP
175Nestor Cortes6SP
176Jake Cronenworth61B-2B
177Craig Kimbrel6RP
178Pete Fairbanks5RP
179J.P. Crawford5SS
180Ezequiel Tovar5SS
181Ryan Jeffers5C-DH
182Zach Eflin5SP
183Michael King5RP-SP
184Michael Busch51B-3B
185Reese Olson5SP
186Jackson Chourio5OF
187Jonah Heim5C-DH
188Jason Foley5RP
189Erick Fedde4SP
190Lane Thomas4OF
191Joe Musgrove4SP
192Triston Casas41B
193Brandon Pfaadt4SP
194Rhys Hoskins41B-DH
195Zack Gelof42B
196Jonathan India42B-DH
197James McArthur4RP
198Matt Chapman33B
199Luis Rengifo42B-3B-OF-SS
200Nate Lowe31B
201Mitch Garver3C-DH
202Nolan Gorman32B-DH
203Christian Scott3SP
204Taylor Ward3DH-OF
205Jurickson Profar3DH-OF
206Kodai Senga3SP
207Carlos Correa3SS
208Bo Naylor3C
209Michael Kopech3RP-SP
210Eloy Jimenez3DH
211Adbert Alzolay3RP
212Charlie Morton3SP
213Kutter Crawford3SP
214Thairo Estrada32B-SS
215Gabriel Moreno3C
216Daulton Varsho3OF
217Byron Buxton3DH-OF
218Jackson Merrill3OF-SS
219Chris Paddack3RP-SP
220Jo Adell3OF
221Francisco Alvarez3C

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Bobby Witt47SS
2Mookie Betts452B-OF-SS
3Shohei Ohtani39DH-SP
4Kyle Tucker39OF
5Juan Soto34OF
6Aaron Judge34DH-OF
7Fernando Tatis37OF
8Julio Rodriguez37OF
9Freddie Freeman351B
10Yordan Alvarez34DH-OF
11Jose Ramirez333B-DH
12Elly De La Cruz333B-SS
13Bryce Harper331B-DH
14Gunnar Henderson333B-SS
15Marcus Semien332B
16Matt Olson301B
17Zack Wheeler30SP
18Rafael Devers293B-DH
19Tarik Skubal29SP
20Corbin Carroll28OF
21Corey Seager28SS
22Corbin Burnes27SP
23Jose Altuve262B
24C.J. Abrams26SS
25Francisco Lindor26SS
26Luis Castillo25SP
27Tyler Glasnow25SP
28Pete Alonso251B
29Austin Riley253B
30Pablo Lopez24SP
31Chris Sale24SP
32Yoshinobu Yamamoto23SP
33Ozzie Albies222B
34Christian Yelich22DH-OF
35Dylan Cease22SP
36Logan Gilbert22SP
37George Kirby22SP
38Logan Webb21SP
39Adolis Garcia21DH-OF
40Aaron Nola24SP
41Cole Ragans15RP-SP
42Max Fried24SP
43Luis Robert21OF
44Kyle Schwarber23DH-OF
45Jared Jones21SP
46Emmanuel Clase20RP
47Marcell Ozuna20DH
48Freddy Peralta20SP
49Josh Hader20RP
50Ketel Marte202B-DH
51Jhoan Duran18RP
52Michael Harris18OF
53Randy Arozarena18OF
54Paul Skenes18SP
55Jazz Chisholm18OF
56Vladimir Guerrero181B-DH
57Ha-seong Kim182B-3B-SS
58William Contreras17C-DH
59Zac Gallen17SP
60Riley Greene17DH-OF
61Kevin Gausman17SP
62Framber Valdez17SP
63Cody Bellinger171B-DH-OF
64Trea Turner16SS
65Raisel Iglesias16RP
66Christian Walker161B
67Adley Rutschman16C-DH
68Royce Lewis163B
69Andres Munoz16RP
70Manny Machado153B-DH
71Alex Bregman153B
72Josh Naylor151B-DH
73Will Smith15C
74Mason Miller15RP-SP
75Spencer Steer151B-3B-OF
76Teoscar Hernandez15DH-OF
77Jarren Duran14OF
78Ryan Helsley14RP
79Evan Phillips14RP
80Kenley Jansen14RP
81Camilo Doval14RP
82Joe Ryan14SP
83Salvador Perez141B-C-DH
84Shota Imanaga14SP
85Clay Holmes14RP
86Bryan Reynolds13DH-OF
87Oneil Cruz13SS
88Sonny Gray13SP
89Justin Steele13SP
90J.T. Realmuto13C
91Edwin Diaz13RP
92Garrett Crochet13RP-SP
93Bo Bichette13SS
94Ranger Suarez13SP
95David Bednar13RP
96Anthony Volpe13SS
97Cal Raleigh12C
98Yainer Diaz12C-DH
99Jack Flaherty12SP
100Tyler O'Neill12DH-OF
101Jordan Romano12RP
102Nolan Jones12OF
103Willy Adames12SS
104Cedric Mullins12OF
105Jordan Westburg122B-3B
106Alec Bohm121B-3B
107Paul Goldschmidt121B-DH
108Steven Kwan12OF
109Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
110Paul Sewald12RP
111Nick Castellanos12OF
112Mike Trout12DH-OF
113Christopher Morel123B-DH-OF
114Luis Arraez111B-2B-DH
115Starling Marte11DH-OF
116Carlos Rodon11SP
117Colton Cowser11OF
118George Springer11DH-OF
119Bryson Stott112B-SS
120Nolan Arenado113B
121Nick Lodolo10SP
122Kyle Bradish10SP
123Walker Buehler10SP
124Gleyber Torres102B
125Bobby Miller10SP
126Joshua Lowe9DH-OF
127Sean Murphy9C
128Andres Gimenez92B
129MacKenzie Gore9SP
130Vinnie Pasquantino91B-DH
131Grayson Rodriguez9SP
132Isaac Paredes91B-3B
133Dansby Swanson9SS
134Yandy Diaz91B-DH
135Gerrit Cole8SP
136Luis Gil8SP
137Bailey Ober8SP
138Eloy Jimenez8DH
139Ian Happ7DH-OF
140Jonah Heim7C-DH
141Brandon Nimmo7OF
142Nolan Gorman72B-DH
143Lane Thomas7OF
144Yusei Kikuchi7SP
145Hunter Greene7SP
146Nico Hoerner72B-SS
147Wyatt Langford7DH-OF
148Bryce Miller7SP
149Jake Cronenworth71B-2B
150Jesus Luzardo7SP
151Nate Lowe71B
152Tanner Bibee7SP
153Daulton Varsho7OF
154Nick Pivetta7RP-SP
155Anthony Santander7DH-OF
156Brice Turang72B-SS
157Chris Bassitt7SP
158Kirby Yates7RP
159Maikel Garcia73B
160Ryan Pepiot7RP-SP
161Gabriel Moreno7C
162Jose Berrios7SP
163Taylor Ward7DH-OF
164Max Muncy73B
165Craig Kimbrel7RP
166Zach Eflin6SP
167Alexis Diaz6RP
168Tanner Houck6SP
169Robert Suarez6RP
170Justin Verlander6SP
171Rhys Hoskins61B-DH
172Logan O'Hoppe6C
173Bryan Woo6SP
174Brent Rooker6DH-OF
175Cristopher Sanchez6SP
176Jackson Chourio6OF
177Andy Pages6OF
178James McArthur5RP
179Esteury Ruiz5OF
180Blake Snell5SP
181Jackson Merrill5OF-SS
182Yu Darvish5SP
183Jonathan India52B-DH
184Evan Carter5OF
185Michael Busch51B-3B
186Zack Gelof52B
187Pete Fairbanks5RP
188Carlos Correa5SS
189Francisco Alvarez4C
190Justin Turner41B-3B-DH
191Kutter Crawford4SP
192Reese Olson4SP
193Max Scherzer4SP
194Ryan Jeffers4C-DH
195Jose Caballero42B-SS
196Reynaldo Lopez4RP-SP
197Joe Musgrove4SP
198Willson Contreras3C-DH
199Jason Foley3RP
200Triston Casas31B
201Ivan Herrera3C-DH
202Ronel Blanco3RP-SP
203Luis Rengifo32B-3B-OF-SS
204Jordan Montgomery3SP
205Matt Chapman33B
206Mitch Keller3SP
207Nathan Eovaldi3SP
208Mitch Garver3C-DH
209J.D. Martinez3DH
210Seth Lugo3SP
211Michael Kopech3RP-SP
212Nestor Cortes3SP
213Christian Scott3SP
214Zack Littell3RP-SP
215Jurickson Profar3DH-OF
216Keibert Ruiz3C-DH
217Byron Buxton3DH-OF
218Masyn Winn3SS
219Erick Fedde3SP
220Bo Naylor3C
221Michael King3RP-SP
222Thairo Estrada22B-SS
223Ezequiel Tovar2SS
224Kodai Senga2SP
225Ryan Mountcastle21B-DH
226Luis Campusano2C
227J.P. Crawford2SS
228Jeimer Candelario21B-3B
229Ryan McMahon22B-3B
230Joseph Ortiz22B-3B
231Ke'Bryan Hayes23B
232Anthony Rizzo21B
233Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
234Tanner Scott2RP
235Trevor Megill2RP
236Jordan Hicks2RP-SP
237Carlos Estevez2RP
238Nick Gonzales22B
239Brandon Pfaadt2SP
240Taj Bradley2SP
241Braxton Garrett2SP
242Xander Bogaerts22B-SS
243Jose Alvarado2RP
244Shea Langeliers2C
245Luis Garcia22B
246Patrick Bailey2C
247Giancarlo Stanton2DH-OF
248Christian Encarnacion-Strand21B-DH
249Jake Burger21B-3B-DH
250Lars Nootbaar2OF
251Jo Adell2OF
252David Fry21B-C-DH-OF
253Davis Schneider22B-OF
254Jason Adam2RP
255Josh Jung23B
256Noelvi Marte23B