Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Mookie Betts
|45
|2B-OF-SS
|2
|Juan Soto
|44
|OF
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|42
|DH-SP
|4
|Aaron Judge
|38
|DH-OF
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|38
|OF
|6
|Freddie Freeman
|37
|1B
|7
|Fernando Tatis
|36
|OF
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|34
|DH-OF
|9
|Jose Ramirez
|34
|3B-DH
|10
|Bobby Witt
|34
|SS
|11
|Matt Olson
|33
|1B
|12
|Bryce Harper
|33
|1B-DH
|13
|Corey Seager
|33
|SS
|14
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|15
|Marcus Semien
|30
|2B
|16
|Gunnar Henderson
|30
|3B-SS
|17
|Corbin Carroll
|29
|OF
|18
|Jose Altuve
|29
|2B
|19
|Zack Wheeler
|28
|SP
|20
|Tarik Skubal
|28
|SP
|21
|Elly De La Cruz
|27
|3B-SS
|22
|Francisco Lindor
|26
|SS
|23
|Corbin Burnes
|26
|SP
|24
|Tyler Glasnow
|26
|SP
|25
|Pablo Lopez
|25
|SP
|26
|Luis Castillo
|24
|SP
|27
|Austin Riley
|23
|3B
|28
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|29
|Chris Sale
|23
|SP
|30
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|31
|Christian Yelich
|23
|DH-OF
|32
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|33
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|23
|SP
|34
|Logan Gilbert
|23
|SP
|35
|Luis Robert
|23
|OF
|36
|Dylan Cease
|22
|SP
|37
|Max Fried
|21
|SP
|38
|Logan Webb
|21
|SP
|39
|Jared Jones
|21
|SP
|40
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|41
|Aaron Nola
|21
|SP
|42
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH-OF
|43
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|44
|Ozzie Albies
|21
|2B
|45
|Michael Harris
|20
|OF
|46
|Paul Skenes
|20
|SP
|47
|Adolis Garcia
|20
|DH-OF
|48
|Trea Turner
|20
|SS
|49
|Manny Machado
|20
|3B-DH
|50
|Kevin Gausman
|20
|SP
|51
|Ketel Marte
|19
|2B-DH
|52
|Emmanuel Clase
|18
|RP
|53
|Freddy Peralta
|18
|SP
|54
|Garrett Crochet
|18
|RP-SP
|55
|Josh Hader
|18
|RP
|56
|Sonny Gray
|18
|SP
|57
|Vladimir Guerrero
|15
|1B-DH
|58
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|59
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|60
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|61
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|62
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|63
|Royce Lewis
|15
|3B
|64
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|65
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|66
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|67
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|68
|Spencer Steer
|15
|1B-3B-OF
|69
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|70
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|71
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|72
|Raisel Iglesias
|14
|RP
|73
|Steven Kwan
|14
|OF
|74
|Andres Munoz
|14
|RP
|75
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|76
|Will Smith
|14
|C
|77
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|78
|Paul Sewald
|14
|RP
|79
|Jarren Duran
|14
|OF
|80
|Marcell Ozuna
|14
|DH
|81
|Randy Arozarena
|14
|OF
|82
|Framber Valdez
|14
|SP
|83
|Ranger Suarez
|14
|SP
|84
|Jack Flaherty
|13
|SP
|85
|Edwin Diaz
|13
|RP
|86
|Jordan Romano
|13
|RP
|87
|Mason Miller
|13
|RP-SP
|88
|Camilo Doval
|13
|RP
|89
|Ha-seong Kim
|13
|2B-3B-SS
|90
|Teoscar Hernandez
|12
|DH-OF
|91
|Grayson Rodriguez
|12
|SP
|92
|David Bednar
|12
|RP
|93
|Bo Bichette
|12
|SS
|94
|Ian Happ
|12
|DH-OF
|95
|Salvador Perez
|12
|1B-C-DH
|96
|J.T. Realmuto
|12
|C
|97
|Jazz Chisholm
|12
|OF
|98
|Tyler O'Neill
|12
|DH-OF
|99
|Brandon Nimmo
|12
|OF
|100
|Clay Holmes
|12
|RP
|101
|Carlos Rodon
|12
|SP
|102
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|103
|Alec Bohm
|12
|1B-3B
|104
|Tanner Bibee
|12
|SP
|105
|Kenley Jansen
|11
|RP
|106
|Seiya Suzuki
|11
|DH-OF
|107
|Yandy Diaz
|11
|1B-DH
|108
|George Springer
|11
|DH-OF
|109
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|11
|1B-DH
|110
|Nick Lodolo
|11
|SP
|111
|Anthony Volpe
|11
|SS
|112
|Kyle Bradish
|11
|SP
|113
|Luis Gil
|11
|SP
|114
|Walker Buehler
|11
|SP
|115
|Bobby Miller
|11
|SP
|116
|Jesus Luzardo
|11
|SP
|117
|Oneil Cruz
|10
|SS
|118
|Jordan Westburg
|10
|2B-3B
|119
|Gerrit Cole
|10
|SP
|120
|Bailey Ober
|10
|SP
|121
|Cal Raleigh
|10
|C
|122
|Bryson Stott
|10
|2B-SS
|123
|Gleyber Torres
|10
|2B
|124
|Bryce Miller
|10
|SP
|125
|Luis Arraez
|10
|1B-2B-DH
|126
|Tanner Houck
|10
|SP
|127
|Yainer Diaz
|10
|C-DH
|128
|Andres Gimenez
|10
|2B
|129
|Mike Trout
|9
|DH-OF
|130
|Paul Goldschmidt
|9
|1B-DH
|131
|Kirby Yates
|8
|RP
|132
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8
|SP
|133
|Joshua Lowe
|8
|DH-OF
|134
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|RP-SP
|135
|Nick Pivetta
|8
|RP-SP
|136
|Nolan Jones
|8
|OF
|137
|Hunter Greene
|8
|SP
|138
|Jose Berrios
|8
|SP
|139
|Evan Phillips
|8
|RP
|140
|Nolan Arenado
|7
|3B
|141
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|SP
|142
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|143
|Max Muncy
|7
|3B
|144
|MacKenzie Gore
|7
|SP
|145
|Reynaldo Lopez
|7
|RP-SP
|146
|Anthony Santander
|7
|DH-OF
|147
|Wyatt Langford
|7
|DH-OF
|148
|Jordan Hicks
|7
|RP-SP
|149
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|150
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B
|151
|Colton Cowser
|7
|OF
|152
|Zack Littell
|7
|RP-SP
|153
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|154
|Christopher Morel
|7
|3B-DH-OF
|155
|Yu Darvish
|7
|SP
|156
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|157
|Blake Snell
|7
|SP
|158
|Bryan Woo
|7
|SP
|159
|Max Scherzer
|7
|SP
|160
|Andy Pages
|7
|OF
|161
|Cedric Mullins
|7
|OF
|162
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|3B
|163
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7
|SP
|164
|Starling Marte
|7
|DH-OF
|165
|Ivan Herrera
|7
|C-DH
|166
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7
|SP
|167
|Nico Hoerner
|6
|2B-SS
|168
|Ronel Blanco
|6
|RP-SP
|169
|Justin Turner
|6
|1B-3B-DH
|170
|Robert Suarez
|6
|RP
|171
|Evan Carter
|6
|OF
|172
|Mitch Keller
|6
|SP
|173
|Sean Murphy
|6
|C
|174
|Justin Verlander
|6
|SP
|175
|Nestor Cortes
|6
|SP
|176
|Jake Cronenworth
|6
|1B-2B
|177
|Craig Kimbrel
|6
|RP
|178
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|179
|J.P. Crawford
|5
|SS
|180
|Ezequiel Tovar
|5
|SS
|181
|Ryan Jeffers
|5
|C-DH
|182
|Zach Eflin
|5
|SP
|183
|Michael King
|5
|RP-SP
|184
|Michael Busch
|5
|1B-3B
|185
|Reese Olson
|5
|SP
|186
|Jackson Chourio
|5
|OF
|187
|Jonah Heim
|5
|C-DH
|188
|Jason Foley
|5
|RP
|189
|Erick Fedde
|4
|SP
|190
|Lane Thomas
|4
|OF
|191
|Joe Musgrove
|4
|SP
|192
|Triston Casas
|4
|1B
|193
|Brandon Pfaadt
|4
|SP
|194
|Rhys Hoskins
|4
|1B-DH
|195
|Zack Gelof
|4
|2B
|196
|Jonathan India
|4
|2B-DH
|197
|James McArthur
|4
|RP
|198
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|199
|Luis Rengifo
|4
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|200
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|201
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|202
|Nolan Gorman
|3
|2B-DH
|203
|Christian Scott
|3
|SP
|204
|Taylor Ward
|3
|DH-OF
|205
|Jurickson Profar
|3
|DH-OF
|206
|Kodai Senga
|3
|SP
|207
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|208
|Bo Naylor
|3
|C
|209
|Michael Kopech
|3
|RP-SP
|210
|Eloy Jimenez
|3
|DH
|211
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|RP
|212
|Charlie Morton
|3
|SP
|213
|Kutter Crawford
|3
|SP
|214
|Thairo Estrada
|3
|2B-SS
|215
|Gabriel Moreno
|3
|C
|216
|Daulton Varsho
|3
|OF
|217
|Byron Buxton
|3
|DH-OF
|218
|Jackson Merrill
|3
|OF-SS
|219
|Chris Paddack
|3
|RP-SP
|220
|Jo Adell
|3
|OF
|221
|Francisco Alvarez
|3
|C
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Bobby Witt
|47
|SS
|2
|Mookie Betts
|45
|2B-OF-SS
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|39
|DH-SP
|4
|Kyle Tucker
|39
|OF
|5
|Juan Soto
|34
|OF
|6
|Aaron Judge
|34
|DH-OF
|7
|Fernando Tatis
|37
|OF
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|37
|OF
|9
|Freddie Freeman
|35
|1B
|10
|Yordan Alvarez
|34
|DH-OF
|11
|Jose Ramirez
|33
|3B-DH
|12
|Elly De La Cruz
|33
|3B-SS
|13
|Bryce Harper
|33
|1B-DH
|14
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|3B-SS
|15
|Marcus Semien
|33
|2B
|16
|Matt Olson
|30
|1B
|17
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|18
|Rafael Devers
|29
|3B-DH
|19
|Tarik Skubal
|29
|SP
|20
|Corbin Carroll
|28
|OF
|21
|Corey Seager
|28
|SS
|22
|Corbin Burnes
|27
|SP
|23
|Jose Altuve
|26
|2B
|24
|C.J. Abrams
|26
|SS
|25
|Francisco Lindor
|26
|SS
|26
|Luis Castillo
|25
|SP
|27
|Tyler Glasnow
|25
|SP
|28
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B
|29
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|30
|Pablo Lopez
|24
|SP
|31
|Chris Sale
|24
|SP
|32
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|23
|SP
|33
|Ozzie Albies
|22
|2B
|34
|Christian Yelich
|22
|DH-OF
|35
|Dylan Cease
|22
|SP
|36
|Logan Gilbert
|22
|SP
|37
|George Kirby
|22
|SP
|38
|Logan Webb
|21
|SP
|39
|Adolis Garcia
|21
|DH-OF
|40
|Aaron Nola
|24
|SP
|41
|Cole Ragans
|15
|RP-SP
|42
|Max Fried
|24
|SP
|43
|Luis Robert
|21
|OF
|44
|Kyle Schwarber
|23
|DH-OF
|45
|Jared Jones
|21
|SP
|46
|Emmanuel Clase
|20
|RP
|47
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|48
|Freddy Peralta
|20
|SP
|49
|Josh Hader
|20
|RP
|50
|Ketel Marte
|20
|2B-DH
|51
|Jhoan Duran
|18
|RP
|52
|Michael Harris
|18
|OF
|53
|Randy Arozarena
|18
|OF
|54
|Paul Skenes
|18
|SP
|55
|Jazz Chisholm
|18
|OF
|56
|Vladimir Guerrero
|18
|1B-DH
|57
|Ha-seong Kim
|18
|2B-3B-SS
|58
|William Contreras
|17
|C-DH
|59
|Zac Gallen
|17
|SP
|60
|Riley Greene
|17
|DH-OF
|61
|Kevin Gausman
|17
|SP
|62
|Framber Valdez
|17
|SP
|63
|Cody Bellinger
|17
|1B-DH-OF
|64
|Trea Turner
|16
|SS
|65
|Raisel Iglesias
|16
|RP
|66
|Christian Walker
|16
|1B
|67
|Adley Rutschman
|16
|C-DH
|68
|Royce Lewis
|16
|3B
|69
|Andres Munoz
|16
|RP
|70
|Manny Machado
|15
|3B-DH
|71
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|72
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|73
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|74
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP-SP
|75
|Spencer Steer
|15
|1B-3B-OF
|76
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|DH-OF
|77
|Jarren Duran
|14
|OF
|78
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|79
|Evan Phillips
|14
|RP
|80
|Kenley Jansen
|14
|RP
|81
|Camilo Doval
|14
|RP
|82
|Joe Ryan
|14
|SP
|83
|Salvador Perez
|14
|1B-C-DH
|84
|Shota Imanaga
|14
|SP
|85
|Clay Holmes
|14
|RP
|86
|Bryan Reynolds
|13
|DH-OF
|87
|Oneil Cruz
|13
|SS
|88
|Sonny Gray
|13
|SP
|89
|Justin Steele
|13
|SP
|90
|J.T. Realmuto
|13
|C
|91
|Edwin Diaz
|13
|RP
|92
|Garrett Crochet
|13
|RP-SP
|93
|Bo Bichette
|13
|SS
|94
|Ranger Suarez
|13
|SP
|95
|David Bednar
|13
|RP
|96
|Anthony Volpe
|13
|SS
|97
|Cal Raleigh
|12
|C
|98
|Yainer Diaz
|12
|C-DH
|99
|Jack Flaherty
|12
|SP
|100
|Tyler O'Neill
|12
|DH-OF
|101
|Jordan Romano
|12
|RP
|102
|Nolan Jones
|12
|OF
|103
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|104
|Cedric Mullins
|12
|OF
|105
|Jordan Westburg
|12
|2B-3B
|106
|Alec Bohm
|12
|1B-3B
|107
|Paul Goldschmidt
|12
|1B-DH
|108
|Steven Kwan
|12
|OF
|109
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|DH-OF
|110
|Paul Sewald
|12
|RP
|111
|Nick Castellanos
|12
|OF
|112
|Mike Trout
|12
|DH-OF
|113
|Christopher Morel
|12
|3B-DH-OF
|114
|Luis Arraez
|11
|1B-2B-DH
|115
|Starling Marte
|11
|DH-OF
|116
|Carlos Rodon
|11
|SP
|117
|Colton Cowser
|11
|OF
|118
|George Springer
|11
|DH-OF
|119
|Bryson Stott
|11
|2B-SS
|120
|Nolan Arenado
|11
|3B
|121
|Nick Lodolo
|10
|SP
|122
|Kyle Bradish
|10
|SP
|123
|Walker Buehler
|10
|SP
|124
|Gleyber Torres
|10
|2B
|125
|Bobby Miller
|10
|SP
|126
|Joshua Lowe
|9
|DH-OF
|127
|Sean Murphy
|9
|C
|128
|Andres Gimenez
|9
|2B
|129
|MacKenzie Gore
|9
|SP
|130
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|9
|1B-DH
|131
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9
|SP
|132
|Isaac Paredes
|9
|1B-3B
|133
|Dansby Swanson
|9
|SS
|134
|Yandy Diaz
|9
|1B-DH
|135
|Gerrit Cole
|8
|SP
|136
|Luis Gil
|8
|SP
|137
|Bailey Ober
|8
|SP
|138
|Eloy Jimenez
|8
|DH
|139
|Ian Happ
|7
|DH-OF
|140
|Jonah Heim
|7
|C-DH
|141
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|142
|Nolan Gorman
|7
|2B-DH
|143
|Lane Thomas
|7
|OF
|144
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7
|SP
|145
|Hunter Greene
|7
|SP
|146
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B-SS
|147
|Wyatt Langford
|7
|DH-OF
|148
|Bryce Miller
|7
|SP
|149
|Jake Cronenworth
|7
|1B-2B
|150
|Jesus Luzardo
|7
|SP
|151
|Nate Lowe
|7
|1B
|152
|Tanner Bibee
|7
|SP
|153
|Daulton Varsho
|7
|OF
|154
|Nick Pivetta
|7
|RP-SP
|155
|Anthony Santander
|7
|DH-OF
|156
|Brice Turang
|7
|2B-SS
|157
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|SP
|158
|Kirby Yates
|7
|RP
|159
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|3B
|160
|Ryan Pepiot
|7
|RP-SP
|161
|Gabriel Moreno
|7
|C
|162
|Jose Berrios
|7
|SP
|163
|Taylor Ward
|7
|DH-OF
|164
|Max Muncy
|7
|3B
|165
|Craig Kimbrel
|7
|RP
|166
|Zach Eflin
|6
|SP
|167
|Alexis Diaz
|6
|RP
|168
|Tanner Houck
|6
|SP
|169
|Robert Suarez
|6
|RP
|170
|Justin Verlander
|6
|SP
|171
|Rhys Hoskins
|6
|1B-DH
|172
|Logan O'Hoppe
|6
|C
|173
|Bryan Woo
|6
|SP
|174
|Brent Rooker
|6
|DH-OF
|175
|Cristopher Sanchez
|6
|SP
|176
|Jackson Chourio
|6
|OF
|177
|Andy Pages
|6
|OF
|178
|James McArthur
|5
|RP
|179
|Esteury Ruiz
|5
|OF
|180
|Blake Snell
|5
|SP
|181
|Jackson Merrill
|5
|OF-SS
|182
|Yu Darvish
|5
|SP
|183
|Jonathan India
|5
|2B-DH
|184
|Evan Carter
|5
|OF
|185
|Michael Busch
|5
|1B-3B
|186
|Zack Gelof
|5
|2B
|187
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|188
|Carlos Correa
|5
|SS
|189
|Francisco Alvarez
|4
|C
|190
|Justin Turner
|4
|1B-3B-DH
|191
|Kutter Crawford
|4
|SP
|192
|Reese Olson
|4
|SP
|193
|Max Scherzer
|4
|SP
|194
|Ryan Jeffers
|4
|C-DH
|195
|Jose Caballero
|4
|2B-SS
|196
|Reynaldo Lopez
|4
|RP-SP
|197
|Joe Musgrove
|4
|SP
|198
|Willson Contreras
|3
|C-DH
|199
|Jason Foley
|3
|RP
|200
|Triston Casas
|3
|1B
|201
|Ivan Herrera
|3
|C-DH
|202
|Ronel Blanco
|3
|RP-SP
|203
|Luis Rengifo
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|204
|Jordan Montgomery
|3
|SP
|205
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|206
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|207
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|SP
|208
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|209
|J.D. Martinez
|3
|DH
|210
|Seth Lugo
|3
|SP
|211
|Michael Kopech
|3
|RP-SP
|212
|Nestor Cortes
|3
|SP
|213
|Christian Scott
|3
|SP
|214
|Zack Littell
|3
|RP-SP
|215
|Jurickson Profar
|3
|DH-OF
|216
|Keibert Ruiz
|3
|C-DH
|217
|Byron Buxton
|3
|DH-OF
|218
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|219
|Erick Fedde
|3
|SP
|220
|Bo Naylor
|3
|C
|221
|Michael King
|3
|RP-SP
|222
|Thairo Estrada
|2
|2B-SS
|223
|Ezequiel Tovar
|2
|SS
|224
|Kodai Senga
|2
|SP
|225
|Ryan Mountcastle
|2
|1B-DH
|226
|Luis Campusano
|2
|C
|227
|J.P. Crawford
|2
|SS
|228
|Jeimer Candelario
|2
|1B-3B
|229
|Ryan McMahon
|2
|2B-3B
|230
|Joseph Ortiz
|2
|2B-3B
|231
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|2
|3B
|232
|Anthony Rizzo
|2
|1B
|233
|Lourdes Gurriel
|2
|DH-OF
|234
|Tanner Scott
|2
|RP
|235
|Trevor Megill
|2
|RP
|236
|Jordan Hicks
|2
|RP-SP
|237
|Carlos Estevez
|2
|RP
|238
|Nick Gonzales
|2
|2B
|239
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|240
|Taj Bradley
|2
|SP
|241
|Braxton Garrett
|2
|SP
|242
|Xander Bogaerts
|2
|2B-SS
|243
|Jose Alvarado
|2
|RP
|244
|Shea Langeliers
|2
|C
|245
|Luis Garcia
|2
|2B
|246
|Patrick Bailey
|2
|C
|247
|Giancarlo Stanton
|2
|DH-OF
|248
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|2
|1B-DH
|249
|Jake Burger
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|250
|Lars Nootbaar
|2
|OF
|251
|Jo Adell
|2
|OF
|252
|David Fry
|2
|1B-C-DH-OF
|253
|Davis Schneider
|2
|2B-OF
|254
|Jason Adam
|2
|RP
|255
|Josh Jung
|2
|3B
|256
|Noelvi Marte
|2
|3B