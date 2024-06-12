Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Mookie Betts
|45
|2B-OF-SS
|2
|Aaron Judge
|45
|DH-OF
|3
|Juan Soto
|44
|OF
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|42
|DH-SP
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|38
|OF
|6
|Freddie Freeman
|37
|1B
|7
|Fernando Tatis
|36
|OF
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|34
|DH-OF
|9
|Jose Ramirez
|34
|3B-DH
|10
|Bobby Witt
|34
|SS
|11
|Bryce Harper
|33
|1B-DH
|12
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|13
|Marcus Semien
|33
|2B
|14
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|3B-SS
|15
|Corey Seager
|30
|SS
|16
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|17
|Tarik Skubal
|29
|SP
|18
|Elly De La Cruz
|29
|3B-SS
|19
|Corbin Carroll
|28
|OF
|20
|Francisco Lindor
|28
|SS
|21
|Matt Olson
|27
|1B
|22
|Jose Altuve
|26
|2B
|23
|Corbin Burnes
|26
|SP
|24
|Tyler Glasnow
|26
|SP
|25
|Pablo Lopez
|25
|SP
|26
|Luis Castillo
|24
|SP
|27
|Austin Riley
|23
|3B
|28
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|29
|Chris Sale
|23
|SP
|30
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|31
|Christian Yelich
|23
|DH-OF
|32
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|33
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|23
|SP
|34
|Luis Robert
|23
|OF
|35
|Dylan Cease
|23
|SP
|36
|Max Fried
|22
|SP
|37
|Logan Webb
|21
|SP
|38
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|39
|Aaron Nola
|21
|SP
|40
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|41
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH-OF
|42
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|43
|Ozzie Albies
|21
|2B
|44
|Paul Skenes
|21
|SP
|45
|Jared Jones
|20
|SP
|46
|Adolis Garcia
|20
|DH-OF
|47
|Trea Turner
|20
|SS
|48
|Manny Machado
|20
|3B-DH
|49
|Kevin Gausman
|20
|SP
|50
|Ketel Marte
|20
|2B-DH
|51
|Freddy Peralta
|19
|SP
|52
|Garrett Crochet
|18
|RP-SP
|53
|Michael Harris
|18
|OF
|54
|Sonny Gray
|18
|SP
|55
|Vladimir Guerrero
|18
|1B-DH
|56
|Christian Walker
|18
|1B
|57
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|58
|Royce Lewis
|15
|3B
|59
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|60
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|61
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|62
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|63
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|64
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|65
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|66
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|67
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|68
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|69
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|70
|Spencer Steer
|15
|1B-3B-OF
|71
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|72
|Alex Bregman
|14
|3B
|73
|Marcell Ozuna
|14
|DH
|74
|Andres Munoz
|14
|RP
|75
|Framber Valdez
|14
|SP
|76
|Riley Greene
|14
|DH-OF
|77
|Ranger Suarez
|14
|SP
|78
|Jack Flaherty
|14
|SP
|79
|Raisel Iglesias
|14
|RP
|80
|Edwin Diaz
|14
|RP
|81
|Randy Arozarena
|14
|OF
|82
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|83
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|84
|Paul Sewald
|13
|RP
|85
|Mason Miller
|13
|RP-SP
|86
|Ha-seong Kim
|13
|2B-3B-SS
|87
|Teoscar Hernandez
|13
|DH-OF
|88
|Grayson Rodriguez
|13
|SP
|89
|David Bednar
|13
|RP
|90
|Jarren Duran
|12
|OF
|91
|Bo Bichette
|12
|SS
|92
|Ian Happ
|12
|DH-OF
|93
|Jazz Chisholm
|12
|OF
|94
|Tyler O'Neill
|12
|DH-OF
|95
|Brandon Nimmo
|12
|OF
|96
|Camilo Doval
|12
|RP
|97
|Clay Holmes
|12
|RP
|98
|Carlos Rodon
|12
|SP
|99
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|100
|Alec Bohm
|12
|1B-3B
|101
|Tanner Bibee
|12
|SP
|102
|Jordan Romano
|12
|RP
|103
|Salvador Perez
|12
|1B-C-DH
|104
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|12
|1B-DH
|105
|Nick Lodolo
|11
|SP
|106
|Anthony Volpe
|11
|SS
|107
|Kyle Bradish
|11
|SP
|108
|Luis Gil
|11
|SP
|109
|Seiya Suzuki
|11
|DH-OF
|110
|Bobby Miller
|11
|SP
|111
|Jesus Luzardo
|11
|SP
|112
|Oneil Cruz
|11
|SS
|113
|Jordan Westburg
|11
|2B-3B
|114
|Gerrit Cole
|11
|SP
|115
|Bryson Stott
|11
|2B-SS
|116
|Bryce Miller
|11
|SP
|117
|Luis Arraez
|10
|1B-2B-DH
|118
|Ryan Pepiot
|10
|RP-SP
|119
|Nick Pivetta
|10
|RP-SP
|120
|Tanner Houck
|10
|SP
|121
|Mike Trout
|10
|DH-OF
|122
|Paul Goldschmidt
|10
|1B-DH
|123
|Yusei Kikuchi
|10
|SP
|124
|Kirby Yates
|10
|RP
|125
|Hunter Greene
|10
|SP
|126
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|RP
|127
|Jose Berrios
|10
|SP
|128
|Evan Phillips
|10
|RP
|129
|Nolan Arenado
|9
|3B
|130
|Chris Bassitt
|9
|SP
|131
|Nick Castellanos
|8
|OF
|132
|Sean Murphy
|8
|C
|133
|MacKenzie Gore
|8
|SP
|134
|Joshua Lowe
|8
|DH-OF
|135
|Reynaldo Lopez
|8
|RP-SP
|136
|George Springer
|8
|DH-OF
|137
|Cal Raleigh
|8
|C
|138
|Yainer Diaz
|8
|C-DH
|139
|Wyatt Langford
|8
|DH-OF
|140
|Anthony Santander
|7
|DH-OF
|141
|Jordan Hicks
|7
|RP-SP
|142
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|143
|Bailey Ober
|7
|SP
|144
|Zack Littell
|7
|RP-SP
|145
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|146
|Yu Darvish
|7
|SP
|147
|Robert Suarez
|7
|RP
|148
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|149
|Blake Snell
|7
|SP
|150
|Walker Buehler
|7
|SP
|151
|Max Scherzer
|7
|SP
|152
|Andy Pages
|7
|OF
|153
|Nolan Jones
|7
|OF
|154
|Cedric Mullins
|7
|OF
|155
|Colton Cowser
|7
|OF
|156
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|3B
|157
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7
|SP
|158
|Andres Gimenez
|7
|2B
|159
|Mitch Keller
|7
|SP
|160
|Gleyber Torres
|7
|2B
|161
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7
|SP
|162
|Christopher Morel
|7
|3B-DH-OF
|163
|Ronel Blanco
|7
|RP-SP
|164
|Justin Turner
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|165
|Francisco Alvarez
|7
|C
|166
|Evan Carter
|7
|OF
|167
|Justin Verlander
|6
|SP
|168
|Starling Marte
|6
|DH-OF
|169
|Ryan Jeffers
|6
|C-DH
|170
|Nestor Cortes
|6
|SP
|171
|Jake Cronenworth
|6
|1B-2B
|172
|Yandy Diaz
|6
|1B-DH
|173
|Craig Kimbrel
|6
|RP
|174
|Pete Fairbanks
|6
|RP
|175
|Jurickson Profar
|6
|DH-OF
|176
|J.P. Crawford
|6
|SS
|177
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|SS
|178
|Zach Eflin
|5
|SP
|179
|Michael King
|5
|RP-SP
|180
|Jackson Chourio
|5
|OF
|181
|Jonah Heim
|5
|C-DH
|182
|Jason Foley
|5
|RP
|183
|Erick Fedde
|5
|SP
|184
|Joe Musgrove
|5
|SP
|185
|Triston Casas
|5
|1B
|186
|Ivan Herrera
|5
|C-DH
|187
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5
|SP
|188
|Rhys Hoskins
|5
|1B-DH
|189
|Zack Gelof
|4
|2B
|190
|James McArthur
|4
|RP
|191
|Reese Olson
|4
|SP
|192
|Ryan Mountcastle
|4
|1B-DH
|193
|Max Muncy
|4
|3B
|194
|Matt Chapman
|4
|3B
|195
|Nico Hoerner
|4
|2B-SS
|196
|Luis Rengifo
|4
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|197
|Nate Lowe
|4
|1B
|198
|Drew Thorpe
|3
|SP
|199
|Hurston Waldrep
|4
|SP
|200
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|201
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C
|202
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|203
|Nolan Gorman
|3
|2B-DH
|204
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|205
|Gavin Stone
|3
|SP
|206
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|207
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B-3B
|208
|Christian Scott
|3
|SP
|209
|Taylor Ward
|3
|DH-OF
|210
|Kodai Senga
|3
|SP
|211
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|212
|Eloy Jimenez
|3
|DH
|213
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|RP
|214
|Charlie Morton
|3
|SP
|215
|Kutter Crawford
|3
|SP
|216
|Thairo Estrada
|3
|2B-SS
|217
|Gabriel Moreno
|3
|C
|218
|Daulton Varsho
|3
|OF
|219
|Byron Buxton
|3
|DH-OF
|220
|Chris Paddack
|3
|RP-SP
|221
|Jonathan India
|3
|2B-DH
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|2
|Mookie Betts
|43
|2B-OF-SS
|3
|Aaron Judge
|42
|DH-OF
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|42
|DH-SP
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|39
|OF
|6
|Fernando Tatis
|35
|OF
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|35
|OF
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|35
|1B
|9
|Juan Soto
|35
|OF
|10
|Yordan Alvarez
|35
|DH-OF
|11
|Jose Ramirez
|33
|3B-DH
|12
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|3B-SS
|13
|Bryce Harper
|33
|1B-DH
|14
|Elly De La Cruz
|33
|3B-SS
|15
|Marcus Semien
|33
|2B
|16
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|17
|Rafael Devers
|30
|3B-DH
|18
|Tarik Skubal
|29
|SP
|19
|Corey Seager
|29
|SS
|20
|Corbin Burnes
|28
|SP
|21
|Jose Altuve
|28
|2B
|22
|Matt Olson
|27
|1B
|23
|Luis Castillo
|26
|SP
|24
|Tyler Glasnow
|26
|SP
|25
|Pete Alonso
|26
|1B
|26
|C.J. Abrams
|25
|SS
|27
|Francisco Lindor
|25
|SS
|28
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|29
|Pablo Lopez
|25
|SP
|30
|Chris Sale
|24
|SP
|31
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|24
|SP
|32
|Corbin Carroll
|23
|OF
|33
|Christian Yelich
|22
|DH-OF
|34
|Dylan Cease
|22
|SP
|35
|Logan Webb
|22
|SP
|36
|Adolis Garcia
|22
|DH-OF
|37
|Aaron Nola
|22
|SP
|38
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|39
|Ozzie Albies
|21
|2B
|40
|Max Fried
|21
|SP
|41
|Luis Robert
|21
|OF
|42
|Kirby
|21
|SP
|43
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|44
|Paul Skenes
|21
|SP
|45
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH-OF
|46
|Jared Jones
|20
|SP
|47
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|48
|Freddy Peralta
|20
|SP
|49
|Emmanuel Clase
|20
|RP
|50
|Ketel Marte
|20
|2B-DH
|51
|Vladimir Guerrero
|18
|1B-DH
|52
|William Contreras
|18
|C-DH
|53
|Zac Gallen
|18
|SP
|54
|Michael Harris
|18
|OF
|55
|Josh Hader
|18
|RP
|56
|Kevin Gausman
|18
|SP
|57
|Framber Valdez
|18
|SP
|58
|Trea Turner
|17
|SS
|59
|Jhoan Duran
|17
|RP
|60
|Christian Walker
|17
|1B
|61
|Adley Rutschman
|17
|C-DH
|62
|Royce Lewis
|17
|3B
|63
|Randy Arozarena
|17
|OF
|64
|Manny Machado
|16
|3B-DH
|65
|Cody Bellinger
|16
|1B-DH-OF
|66
|Josh Naylor
|16
|1B-DH
|67
|Raisel Iglesias
|16
|RP
|68
|Will Smith
|16
|C
|69
|Mason Miller
|16
|RP-SP
|70
|Jazz Chisholm
|15
|OF
|71
|Ha-seong Kim
|15
|2B-3B-SS
|72
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|DH-OF
|73
|Spencer Steer
|15
|1B-3B-OF
|74
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|75
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|76
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|77
|Garrett Crochet
|14
|RP-SP
|78
|Alex Bregman
|14
|3B
|79
|Salvador Perez
|14
|1B-C-DH
|80
|Oneil Cruz
|14
|SS
|81
|Jarren Duran
|14
|OF
|82
|Sonny Gray
|14
|SP
|83
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|84
|Justin Steele
|14
|SP
|85
|Edwin Diaz
|14
|RP
|86
|Bo Bichette
|13
|SS
|87
|Camilo Doval
|13
|RP
|88
|Ranger Suarez
|13
|SP
|89
|Clay Holmes
|13
|RP
|90
|Anthony Volpe
|13
|SS
|91
|Jack Flaherty
|13
|SP
|92
|Tyler O'Neill
|13
|DH-OF
|93
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|94
|David Bednar
|13
|RP
|95
|Evan Phillips
|13
|RP
|96
|Nolan Jones
|13
|OF
|97
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|98
|Cedric Mullins
|12
|OF
|99
|Jordan Westburg
|12
|2B-3B
|100
|Alec Bohm
|12
|1B-3B
|101
|Andres Munoz
|12
|RP
|102
|Paul Goldschmidt
|12
|1B-DH
|103
|Steven Kwan
|12
|OF
|104
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|DH-OF
|105
|Paul Sewald
|12
|RP
|106
|Nick Castellanos
|12
|OF
|107
|Mike Trout
|12
|DH-OF
|108
|Luis Arraez
|12
|1B-2B-DH
|109
|Carlos Rodon
|12
|SP
|110
|Luis Gil
|12
|SP
|111
|George Springer
|12
|DH-OF
|112
|Bryson Stott
|12
|2B-SS
|113
|Nolan Arenado
|12
|3B
|114
|Nick Lodolo
|11
|SP
|115
|Kyle Bradish
|11
|SP
|116
|Bobby Miller
|11
|SP
|117
|Starling Marte
|11
|DH-OF
|118
|MacKenzie Gore
|11
|SP
|119
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|11
|1B-DH
|120
|Grayson Rodriguez
|11
|SP
|121
|Colton Cowser
|10
|OF
|122
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|RP
|123
|Isaac Paredes
|10
|1B-3B-DH
|124
|Gerrit Cole
|10
|SP
|125
|Joshua Lowe
|10
|DH-OF
|126
|Eloy Jimenez
|9
|DH
|127
|Ian Happ
|9
|DH-OF
|128
|Brandon Nimmo
|9
|OF
|129
|Nolan Gorman
|9
|2B-DH
|130
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9
|SP
|131
|Hunter Greene
|9
|SP
|132
|Christopher Morel
|9
|3B-DH-OF
|133
|Wyatt Langford
|9
|DH-OF
|134
|Bryce Miller
|9
|SP
|135
|Cal Raleigh
|8
|C
|136
|Jake Cronenworth
|8
|1B-2B
|137
|Jesus Luzardo
|8
|SP
|138
|Robert Suarez
|8
|RP
|139
|Nate Lowe
|7
|1B
|140
|Gleyber Torres
|7
|2B
|141
|Yainer Diaz
|7
|C-DH
|142
|Tanner Bibee
|7
|SP
|143
|Sean Murphy
|7
|C
|144
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|145
|Nick Pivetta
|7
|RP-SP
|146
|Jose Caballero
|7
|2B-SS
|147
|Andres Gimenez
|7
|2B
|148
|Francisco Alvarez
|7
|C
|149
|Anthony Santander
|7
|DH-OF
|150
|Brice Turang
|7
|2B-SS
|151
|Jordan Romano
|7
|RP
|152
|Walker Buehler
|7
|SP
|153
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|SP
|154
|Kirby Yates
|7
|RP
|155
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|3B
|156
|Ryan Pepiot
|7
|RP-SP
|157
|Jose Berrios
|7
|SP
|158
|Taylor Ward
|7
|DH-OF
|159
|Jonah Heim
|7
|C-DH
|160
|Zach Eflin
|7
|SP
|161
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|162
|Bailey Ober
|7
|SP
|163
|Tanner Houck
|7
|SP
|164
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|165
|Rhys Hoskins
|7
|1B-DH
|166
|Brent Rooker
|6
|DH-OF
|167
|Cristopher Sanchez
|6
|SP
|168
|Gabriel Moreno
|6
|C
|169
|Yandy Diaz
|6
|1B-DH
|170
|Craig Kimbrel
|6
|RP
|171
|Jackson Chourio
|6
|OF
|172
|Andy Pages
|6
|OF
|173
|Ryan Jeffers
|6
|C-DH
|174
|James McArthur
|6
|RP
|175
|Esteury Ruiz
|6
|OF
|176
|Blake Snell
|6
|SP
|177
|Jurickson Profar
|6
|DH-OF
|178
|Logan O'Hoppe
|5
|C
|179
|Yu Darvish
|5
|SP
|180
|Evan Carter
|5
|OF
|181
|Zack Gelof
|5
|2B
|182
|Nico Hoerner
|5
|2B-SS
|183
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|184
|TJ Friedl
|5
|OF
|185
|Daulton Varsho
|5
|OF
|186
|Carlos Correa
|5
|SS
|187
|Mitch Keller
|5
|SP
|188
|Justin Turner
|5
|1B-3B-DH
|189
|Kutter Crawford
|4
|SP
|190
|Max Scherzer
|4
|SP
|191
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|192
|Reynaldo Lopez
|4
|RP-SP
|193
|Joe Musgrove
|4
|SP
|194
|Ryan Mountcastle
|4
|1B-DH
|195
|Willson Contreras
|4
|C-DH
|196
|Jason Foley
|4
|RP
|197
|J.T. Realmuto
|4
|C
|198
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|199
|Triston Casas
|3
|1B
|200
|Ivan Herrera
|3
|C-DH
|201
|Nick Gonzales
|3
|2B
|202
|Jackson Merrill
|3
|OF-SS
|203
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|204
|Joseph Ortiz
|3
|2B-3B
|205
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B-3B
|206
|Ronel Blanco
|3
|RP-SP
|207
|Luis Rengifo
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|208
|Jordan Montgomery
|3
|SP
|209
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|210
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|SP
|211
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|212
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|213
|J.D. Martinez
|3
|DH
|214
|Seth Lugo
|3
|SP
|215
|Jonathan India
|3
|2B-DH
|216
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|217
|Nestor Cortes
|3
|SP
|218
|Hurston Waldrep
|3
|SP
|219
|Christian Scott
|3
|SP
|220
|Drew Thorpe
|3
|SP
|221
|Zack Littell
|3
|RP-SP
|222
|Keibert Ruiz
|2
|C-DH
|223
|Byron Buxton
|2
|DH-OF
|224
|Masyn Winn
|2
|SS
|225
|Erick Fedde
|2
|SP
|226
|Bo Naylor
|2
|C
|227
|Michael King
|2
|RP-SP
|228
|Thairo Estrada
|2
|2B-SS
|229
|Kodai Senga
|2
|SP
|230
|Luis Campusano
|2
|C
|231
|J.P. Crawford
|2
|SS
|232
|Jeimer Candelario
|2
|1B-3B
|233
|Ryan McMahon
|2
|2B-3B
|234
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|2
|3B
|235
|Lourdes Gurriel
|2
|DH-OF
|236
|Tanner Scott
|2
|RP
|237
|Trevor Megill
|2
|RP
|238
|Jeremy Pena
|2
|SS
|239
|Jordan Hicks
|2
|RP-SP
|240
|Gavin Stone
|2
|SP
|241
|Carlos Estevez
|2
|RP
|242
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|243
|Taj Bradley
|2
|SP
|244
|Braxton Garrett
|2
|SP
|245
|Xander Bogaerts
|2
|2B-SS
|246
|Jose Alvarado
|2
|RP
|247
|Shea Langeliers
|2
|C
|248
|Luis Garcia
|2
|2B
|249
|Patrick Bailey
|2
|C
|250
|Giancarlo Stanton
|2
|DH-OF
|251
|Jake Burger
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|252
|Lars Nootbaar
|2
|OF
|253
|Jo Adell
|2
|DH-OF
|254
|David Fry
|2
|1B-C-DH-OF
|255
|Davis Schneider
|2
|2B-OF