Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Mookie Betts 45 2B-OF-SS 2 Aaron Judge 45 DH-OF 3 Juan Soto 44 OF 4 Shohei Ohtani 42 DH-SP 5 Kyle Tucker 38 OF 6 Freddie Freeman 37 1B 7 Fernando Tatis 36 OF 8 Yordan Alvarez 34 DH-OF 9 Jose Ramirez 34 3B-DH 10 Bobby Witt 34 SS 11 Bryce Harper 33 1B-DH 12 Julio Rodriguez 33 OF 13 Marcus Semien 33 2B 14 Gunnar Henderson 33 3B-SS 15 Corey Seager 30 SS 16 Zack Wheeler 30 SP 17 Tarik Skubal 29 SP 18 Elly De La Cruz 29 3B-SS 19 Corbin Carroll 28 OF 20 Francisco Lindor 28 SS 21 Matt Olson 27 1B 22 Jose Altuve 26 2B 23 Corbin Burnes 26 SP 24 Tyler Glasnow 26 SP 25 Pablo Lopez 25 SP 26 Luis Castillo 24 SP 27 Austin Riley 23 3B 28 Pete Alonso 23 1B 29 Chris Sale 23 SP 30 Rafael Devers 23 3B-DH 31 Christian Yelich 23 DH-OF 32 C.J. Abrams 23 SS 33 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 23 SP 34 Luis Robert 23 OF 35 Dylan Cease 23 SP 36 Max Fried 22 SP 37 Logan Webb 21 SP 38 George Kirby 21 SP 39 Aaron Nola 21 SP 40 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 41 Kyle Schwarber 21 DH-OF 42 Cole Ragans 21 RP-SP 43 Ozzie Albies 21 2B 44 Paul Skenes 21 SP 45 Jared Jones 20 SP 46 Adolis Garcia 20 DH-OF 47 Trea Turner 20 SS 48 Manny Machado 20 3B-DH 49 Kevin Gausman 20 SP 50 Ketel Marte 20 2B-DH 51 Freddy Peralta 19 SP 52 Garrett Crochet 18 RP-SP 53 Michael Harris 18 OF 54 Sonny Gray 18 SP 55 Vladimir Guerrero 18 1B-DH 56 Christian Walker 18 1B 57 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 58 Royce Lewis 15 3B 59 William Contreras 15 C-DH 60 Justin Steele 15 SP 61 Emmanuel Clase 15 RP 62 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 63 Josh Hader 15 RP 64 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 65 Joe Ryan 15 SP 66 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 67 Zac Gallen 15 SP 68 Steven Kwan 15 OF 69 Will Smith 15 C 70 Spencer Steer 15 1B-3B-OF 71 Jhoan Duran 15 RP 72 Alex Bregman 14 3B 73 Marcell Ozuna 14 DH 74 Andres Munoz 14 RP 75 Framber Valdez 14 SP 76 Riley Greene 14 DH-OF 77 Ranger Suarez 14 SP 78 Jack Flaherty 14 SP 79 Raisel Iglesias 14 RP 80 Edwin Diaz 14 RP 81 Randy Arozarena 14 OF 82 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 83 Bryan Reynolds 14 DH-OF 84 Paul Sewald 13 RP 85 Mason Miller 13 RP-SP 86 Ha-seong Kim 13 2B-3B-SS 87 Teoscar Hernandez 13 DH-OF 88 Grayson Rodriguez 13 SP 89 David Bednar 13 RP 90 Jarren Duran 12 OF 91 Bo Bichette 12 SS 92 Ian Happ 12 DH-OF 93 Jazz Chisholm 12 OF 94 Tyler O'Neill 12 DH-OF 95 Brandon Nimmo 12 OF 96 Camilo Doval 12 RP 97 Clay Holmes 12 RP 98 Carlos Rodon 12 SP 99 Willy Adames 12 SS 100 Alec Bohm 12 1B-3B 101 Tanner Bibee 12 SP 102 Jordan Romano 12 RP 103 Salvador Perez 12 1B-C-DH 104 Vinnie Pasquantino 12 1B-DH 105 Nick Lodolo 11 SP 106 Anthony Volpe 11 SS 107 Kyle Bradish 11 SP 108 Luis Gil 11 SP 109 Seiya Suzuki 11 DH-OF 110 Bobby Miller 11 SP 111 Jesus Luzardo 11 SP 112 Oneil Cruz 11 SS 113 Jordan Westburg 11 2B-3B 114 Gerrit Cole 11 SP 115 Bryson Stott 11 2B-SS 116 Bryce Miller 11 SP 117 Luis Arraez 10 1B-2B-DH 118 Ryan Pepiot 10 RP-SP 119 Nick Pivetta 10 RP-SP 120 Tanner Houck 10 SP 121 Mike Trout 10 DH-OF 122 Paul Goldschmidt 10 1B-DH 123 Yusei Kikuchi 10 SP 124 Kirby Yates 10 RP 125 Hunter Greene 10 SP 126 Kenley Jansen 10 RP 127 Jose Berrios 10 SP 128 Evan Phillips 10 RP 129 Nolan Arenado 9 3B 130 Chris Bassitt 9 SP 131 Nick Castellanos 8 OF 132 Sean Murphy 8 C 133 MacKenzie Gore 8 SP 134 Joshua Lowe 8 DH-OF 135 Reynaldo Lopez 8 RP-SP 136 George Springer 8 DH-OF 137 Cal Raleigh 8 C 138 Yainer Diaz 8 C-DH 139 Wyatt Langford 8 DH-OF 140 Anthony Santander 7 DH-OF 141 Jordan Hicks 7 RP-SP 142 Isaac Paredes 7 1B-3B-DH 143 Bailey Ober 7 SP 144 Zack Littell 7 RP-SP 145 Dansby Swanson 7 SS 146 Yu Darvish 7 SP 147 Robert Suarez 7 RP 148 Alexis Diaz 7 RP 149 Blake Snell 7 SP 150 Walker Buehler 7 SP 151 Max Scherzer 7 SP 152 Andy Pages 7 OF 153 Nolan Jones 7 OF 154 Cedric Mullins 7 OF 155 Colton Cowser 7 OF 156 Maikel Garcia 7 3B 157 Cristopher Sanchez 7 SP 158 Andres Gimenez 7 2B 159 Mitch Keller 7 SP 160 Gleyber Torres 7 2B 161 Nathan Eovaldi 7 SP 162 Christopher Morel 7 3B-DH-OF 163 Ronel Blanco 7 RP-SP 164 Justin Turner 7 1B-3B-DH 165 Francisco Alvarez 7 C 166 Evan Carter 7 OF 167 Justin Verlander 6 SP 168 Starling Marte 6 DH-OF 169 Ryan Jeffers 6 C-DH 170 Nestor Cortes 6 SP 171 Jake Cronenworth 6 1B-2B 172 Yandy Diaz 6 1B-DH 173 Craig Kimbrel 6 RP 174 Pete Fairbanks 6 RP 175 Jurickson Profar 6 DH-OF 176 J.P. Crawford 6 SS 177 Ezequiel Tovar 6 SS 178 Zach Eflin 5 SP 179 Michael King 5 RP-SP 180 Jackson Chourio 5 OF 181 Jonah Heim 5 C-DH 182 Jason Foley 5 RP 183 Erick Fedde 5 SP 184 Joe Musgrove 5 SP 185 Triston Casas 5 1B 186 Ivan Herrera 5 C-DH 187 Brandon Pfaadt 5 SP 188 Rhys Hoskins 5 1B-DH 189 Zack Gelof 4 2B 190 James McArthur 4 RP 191 Reese Olson 4 SP 192 Ryan Mountcastle 4 1B-DH 193 Max Muncy 4 3B 194 Matt Chapman 4 3B 195 Nico Hoerner 4 2B-SS 196 Luis Rengifo 4 2B-3B-OF-SS 197 Nate Lowe 4 1B 198 Drew Thorpe 3 SP 199 Hurston Waldrep 4 SP 200 Mitch Garver 3 C-DH 201 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 202 TJ Friedl 3 OF 203 Nolan Gorman 3 2B-DH 204 Lane Thomas 3 OF 205 Gavin Stone 3 SP 206 Bryan Woo 3 SP 207 Michael Busch 3 1B-3B 208 Christian Scott 3 SP 209 Taylor Ward 3 DH-OF 210 Kodai Senga 3 SP 211 Carlos Correa 3 SS 212 Eloy Jimenez 3 DH 213 Adbert Alzolay 3 RP 214 Charlie Morton 3 SP 215 Kutter Crawford 3 SP 216 Thairo Estrada 3 2B-SS 217 Gabriel Moreno 3 C 218 Daulton Varsho 3 OF 219 Byron Buxton 3 DH-OF 220 Chris Paddack 3 RP-SP 221 Jonathan India 3 2B-DH

Roto Trade Values Chart