Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Mookie Betts452B-OF-SS
2Aaron Judge45DH-OF
3Juan Soto44OF
4Shohei Ohtani42DH-SP
5Kyle Tucker38OF
6Freddie Freeman371B
7Fernando Tatis36OF
8Yordan Alvarez34DH-OF
9Jose Ramirez343B-DH
10Bobby Witt34SS
11Bryce Harper331B-DH
12Julio Rodriguez33OF
13Marcus Semien332B
14Gunnar Henderson333B-SS
15Corey Seager30SS
16Zack Wheeler30SP
17Tarik Skubal29SP
18Elly De La Cruz293B-SS
19Corbin Carroll28OF
20Francisco Lindor28SS
21Matt Olson271B
22Jose Altuve262B
23Corbin Burnes26SP
24Tyler Glasnow26SP
25Pablo Lopez25SP
26Luis Castillo24SP
27Austin Riley233B
28Pete Alonso231B
29Chris Sale23SP
30Rafael Devers233B-DH
31Christian Yelich23DH-OF
32C.J. Abrams23SS
33Yoshinobu Yamamoto23SP
34Luis Robert23OF
35Dylan Cease23SP
36Max Fried22SP
37Logan Webb21SP
38George Kirby21SP
39Aaron Nola21SP
40Logan Gilbert21SP
41Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
42Cole Ragans21RP-SP
43Ozzie Albies212B
44Paul Skenes21SP
45Jared Jones20SP
46Adolis Garcia20DH-OF
47Trea Turner20SS
48Manny Machado203B-DH
49Kevin Gausman20SP
50Ketel Marte202B-DH
51Freddy Peralta19SP
52Garrett Crochet18RP-SP
53Michael Harris18OF
54Sonny Gray18SP
55Vladimir Guerrero181B-DH
56Christian Walker181B
57Josh Naylor151B-DH
58Royce Lewis153B
59William Contreras15C-DH
60Justin Steele15SP
61Emmanuel Clase15RP
62Shota Imanaga15SP
63Josh Hader15RP
64Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
65Joe Ryan15SP
66Adley Rutschman15C-DH
67Zac Gallen15SP
68Steven Kwan15OF
69Will Smith15C
70Spencer Steer151B-3B-OF
71Jhoan Duran15RP
72Alex Bregman143B
73Marcell Ozuna14DH
74Andres Munoz14RP
75Framber Valdez14SP
76Riley Greene14DH-OF
77Ranger Suarez14SP
78Jack Flaherty14SP
79Raisel Iglesias14RP
80Edwin Diaz14RP
81Randy Arozarena14OF
82Ryan Helsley14RP
83Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
84Paul Sewald13RP
85Mason Miller13RP-SP
86Ha-seong Kim132B-3B-SS
87Teoscar Hernandez13DH-OF
88Grayson Rodriguez13SP
89David Bednar13RP
90Jarren Duran12OF
91Bo Bichette12SS
92Ian Happ12DH-OF
93Jazz Chisholm12OF
94Tyler O'Neill12DH-OF
95Brandon Nimmo12OF
96Camilo Doval12RP
97Clay Holmes12RP
98Carlos Rodon12SP
99Willy Adames12SS
100Alec Bohm121B-3B
101Tanner Bibee12SP
102Jordan Romano12RP
103Salvador Perez121B-C-DH
104Vinnie Pasquantino121B-DH
105Nick Lodolo11SP
106Anthony Volpe11SS
107Kyle Bradish11SP
108Luis Gil11SP
109Seiya Suzuki11DH-OF
110Bobby Miller11SP
111Jesus Luzardo11SP
112Oneil Cruz11SS
113Jordan Westburg112B-3B
114Gerrit Cole11SP
115Bryson Stott112B-SS
116Bryce Miller11SP
117Luis Arraez101B-2B-DH
118Ryan Pepiot10RP-SP
119Nick Pivetta10RP-SP
120Tanner Houck10SP
121Mike Trout10DH-OF
122Paul Goldschmidt101B-DH
123Yusei Kikuchi10SP
124Kirby Yates10RP
125Hunter Greene10SP
126Kenley Jansen10RP
127Jose Berrios10SP
128Evan Phillips10RP
129Nolan Arenado93B
130Chris Bassitt9SP
131Nick Castellanos8OF
132Sean Murphy8C
133MacKenzie Gore8SP
134Joshua Lowe8DH-OF
135Reynaldo Lopez8RP-SP
136George Springer8DH-OF
137Cal Raleigh8C
138Yainer Diaz8C-DH
139Wyatt Langford8DH-OF
140Anthony Santander7DH-OF
141Jordan Hicks7RP-SP
142Isaac Paredes71B-3B-DH
143Bailey Ober7SP
144Zack Littell7RP-SP
145Dansby Swanson7SS
146Yu Darvish7SP
147Robert Suarez7RP
148Alexis Diaz7RP
149Blake Snell7SP
150Walker Buehler7SP
151Max Scherzer7SP
152Andy Pages7OF
153Nolan Jones7OF
154Cedric Mullins7OF
155Colton Cowser7OF
156Maikel Garcia73B
157Cristopher Sanchez7SP
158Andres Gimenez72B
159Mitch Keller7SP
160Gleyber Torres72B
161Nathan Eovaldi7SP
162Christopher Morel73B-DH-OF
163Ronel Blanco7RP-SP
164Justin Turner71B-3B-DH
165Francisco Alvarez7C
166Evan Carter7OF
167Justin Verlander6SP
168Starling Marte6DH-OF
169Ryan Jeffers6C-DH
170Nestor Cortes6SP
171Jake Cronenworth61B-2B
172Yandy Diaz61B-DH
173Craig Kimbrel6RP
174Pete Fairbanks6RP
175Jurickson Profar6DH-OF
176J.P. Crawford6SS
177Ezequiel Tovar6SS
178Zach Eflin5SP
179Michael King5RP-SP
180Jackson Chourio5OF
181Jonah Heim5C-DH
182Jason Foley5RP
183Erick Fedde5SP
184Joe Musgrove5SP
185Triston Casas51B
186Ivan Herrera5C-DH
187Brandon Pfaadt5SP
188Rhys Hoskins51B-DH
189Zack Gelof42B
190James McArthur4RP
191Reese Olson4SP
192Ryan Mountcastle41B-DH
193Max Muncy43B
194Matt Chapman43B
195Nico Hoerner42B-SS
196Luis Rengifo42B-3B-OF-SS
197Nate Lowe41B
198Drew Thorpe3SP
199Hurston Waldrep4SP
200Mitch Garver3C-DH
201Logan O'Hoppe3C
202TJ Friedl3OF
203Nolan Gorman32B-DH
204Lane Thomas3OF
205Gavin Stone3SP
206Bryan Woo3SP
207Michael Busch31B-3B
208Christian Scott3SP
209Taylor Ward3DH-OF
210Kodai Senga3SP
211Carlos Correa3SS
212Eloy Jimenez3DH
213Adbert Alzolay3RP
214Charlie Morton3SP
215Kutter Crawford3SP
216Thairo Estrada32B-SS
217Gabriel Moreno3C
218Daulton Varsho3OF
219Byron Buxton3DH-OF
220Chris Paddack3RP-SP
221Jonathan India32B-DH

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Bobby Witt45SS
2Mookie Betts432B-OF-SS
3Aaron Judge42DH-OF
4Shohei Ohtani42DH-SP
5Kyle Tucker39OF
6Fernando Tatis35OF
7Julio Rodriguez35OF
8Freddie Freeman351B
9Juan Soto35OF
10Yordan Alvarez35DH-OF
11Jose Ramirez333B-DH
12Gunnar Henderson333B-SS
13Bryce Harper331B-DH
14Elly De La Cruz333B-SS
15Marcus Semien332B
16Zack Wheeler30SP
17Rafael Devers303B-DH
18Tarik Skubal29SP
19Corey Seager29SS
20Corbin Burnes28SP
21Jose Altuve282B
22Matt Olson271B
23Luis Castillo26SP
24Tyler Glasnow26SP
25Pete Alonso261B
26C.J. Abrams25SS
27Francisco Lindor25SS
28Austin Riley253B
29Pablo Lopez25SP
30Chris Sale24SP
31Yoshinobu Yamamoto24SP
32Corbin Carroll23OF
33Christian Yelich22DH-OF
34Dylan Cease22SP
35Logan Webb22SP
36Adolis Garcia22DH-OF
37Aaron Nola22SP
38Cole Ragans21RP-SP
39Ozzie Albies212B
40Max Fried21SP
41Luis Robert21OF
42Kirby21SP
43Logan Gilbert21SP
44Paul Skenes21SP
45Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
46Jared Jones20SP
47Marcell Ozuna20DH
48Freddy Peralta20SP
49Emmanuel Clase20RP
50Ketel Marte202B-DH
51Vladimir Guerrero181B-DH
52William Contreras18C-DH
53Zac Gallen18SP
54Michael Harris18OF
55Josh Hader18RP
56Kevin Gausman18SP
57Framber Valdez18SP
58Trea Turner17SS
59Jhoan Duran17RP
60Christian Walker171B
61Adley Rutschman17C-DH
62Royce Lewis173B
63Randy Arozarena17OF
64Manny Machado163B-DH
65Cody Bellinger161B-DH-OF
66Josh Naylor161B-DH
67Raisel Iglesias16RP
68Will Smith16C
69Mason Miller16RP-SP
70Jazz Chisholm15OF
71Ha-seong Kim152B-3B-SS
72Teoscar Hernandez15DH-OF
73Spencer Steer151B-3B-OF
74Riley Greene15DH-OF
75Joe Ryan15SP
76Shota Imanaga15SP
77Garrett Crochet14RP-SP
78Alex Bregman143B
79Salvador Perez141B-C-DH
80Oneil Cruz14SS
81Jarren Duran14OF
82Sonny Gray14SP
83Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
84Justin Steele14SP
85Edwin Diaz14RP
86Bo Bichette13SS
87Camilo Doval13RP
88Ranger Suarez13SP
89Clay Holmes13RP
90Anthony Volpe13SS
91Jack Flaherty13SP
92Tyler O'Neill13DH-OF
93Ryan Helsley13RP
94David Bednar13RP
95Evan Phillips13RP
96Nolan Jones13OF
97Willy Adames12SS
98Cedric Mullins12OF
99Jordan Westburg122B-3B
100Alec Bohm121B-3B
101Andres Munoz12RP
102Paul Goldschmidt121B-DH
103Steven Kwan12OF
104Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
105Paul Sewald12RP
106Nick Castellanos12OF
107Mike Trout12DH-OF
108Luis Arraez121B-2B-DH
109Carlos Rodon12SP
110Luis Gil12SP
111George Springer12DH-OF
112Bryson Stott122B-SS
113Nolan Arenado123B
114Nick Lodolo11SP
115Kyle Bradish11SP
116Bobby Miller11SP
117Starling Marte11DH-OF
118MacKenzie Gore11SP
119Vinnie Pasquantino111B-DH
120Grayson Rodriguez11SP
121Colton Cowser10OF
122Kenley Jansen10RP
123Isaac Paredes101B-3B-DH
124Gerrit Cole10SP
125Joshua Lowe10DH-OF
126Eloy Jimenez9DH
127Ian Happ9DH-OF
128Brandon Nimmo9OF
129Nolan Gorman92B-DH
130Yusei Kikuchi9SP
131Hunter Greene9SP
132Christopher Morel93B-DH-OF
133Wyatt Langford9DH-OF
134Bryce Miller9SP
135Cal Raleigh8C
136Jake Cronenworth81B-2B
137Jesus Luzardo8SP
138Robert Suarez8RP
139Nate Lowe71B
140Gleyber Torres72B
141Yainer Diaz7C-DH
142Tanner Bibee7SP
143Sean Murphy7C
144Dansby Swanson7SS
145Nick Pivetta7RP-SP
146Jose Caballero72B-SS
147Andres Gimenez72B
148Francisco Alvarez7C
149Anthony Santander7DH-OF
150Brice Turang72B-SS
151Jordan Romano7RP
152Walker Buehler7SP
153Chris Bassitt7SP
154Kirby Yates7RP
155Maikel Garcia73B
156Ryan Pepiot7RP-SP
157Jose Berrios7SP
158Taylor Ward7DH-OF
159Jonah Heim7C-DH
160Zach Eflin7SP
161Alexis Diaz7RP
162Bailey Ober7SP
163Tanner Houck7SP
164Justin Verlander7SP
165Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
166Brent Rooker6DH-OF
167Cristopher Sanchez6SP
168Gabriel Moreno6C
169Yandy Diaz61B-DH
170Craig Kimbrel6RP
171Jackson Chourio6OF
172Andy Pages6OF
173Ryan Jeffers6C-DH
174James McArthur6RP
175Esteury Ruiz6OF
176Blake Snell6SP
177Jurickson Profar6DH-OF
178Logan O'Hoppe5C
179Yu Darvish5SP
180Evan Carter5OF
181Zack Gelof52B
182Nico Hoerner52B-SS
183Pete Fairbanks5RP
184TJ Friedl5OF
185Daulton Varsho5OF
186Carlos Correa5SS
187Mitch Keller5SP
188Justin Turner51B-3B-DH
189Kutter Crawford4SP
190Max Scherzer4SP
191Ezequiel Tovar4SS
192Reynaldo Lopez4RP-SP
193Joe Musgrove4SP
194Ryan Mountcastle41B-DH
195Willson Contreras4C-DH
196Jason Foley4RP
197J.T. Realmuto4C
198Bryan Woo3SP
199Triston Casas31B
200Ivan Herrera3C-DH
201Nick Gonzales32B
202Jackson Merrill3OF-SS
203Max Muncy33B
204Joseph Ortiz32B-3B
205Michael Busch31B-3B
206Ronel Blanco3RP-SP
207Luis Rengifo32B-3B-OF-SS
208Jordan Montgomery3SP
209Matt Chapman33B
210Nathan Eovaldi3SP
211Lane Thomas3OF
212Mitch Garver3C-DH
213J.D. Martinez3DH
214Seth Lugo3SP
215Jonathan India32B-DH
216Reese Olson3SP
217Nestor Cortes3SP
218Hurston Waldrep3SP
219Christian Scott3SP
220Drew Thorpe3SP
221Zack Littell3RP-SP
222Keibert Ruiz2C-DH
223Byron Buxton2DH-OF
224Masyn Winn2SS
225Erick Fedde2SP
226Bo Naylor2C
227Michael King2RP-SP
228Thairo Estrada22B-SS
229Kodai Senga2SP
230Luis Campusano2C
231J.P. Crawford2SS
232Jeimer Candelario21B-3B
233Ryan McMahon22B-3B
234Ke'Bryan Hayes23B
235Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
236Tanner Scott2RP
237Trevor Megill2RP
238Jeremy Pena2SS
239Jordan Hicks2RP-SP
240Gavin Stone2SP
241Carlos Estevez2RP
242Brandon Pfaadt2SP
243Taj Bradley2SP
244Braxton Garrett2SP
245Xander Bogaerts22B-SS
246Jose Alvarado2RP
247Shea Langeliers2C
248Luis Garcia22B
249Patrick Bailey2C
250Giancarlo Stanton2DH-OF
251Jake Burger21B-3B-DH
252Lars Nootbaar2OF
253Jo Adell2DH-OF
254David Fry21B-C-DH-OF
255Davis Schneider22B-OF