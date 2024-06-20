aaron-judge-yankees-usatsi-1.jpg
usatsi

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge45DH-OF
2Juan Soto44OF
3Shohei Ohtani42DH-SP
4Jose Ramirez383B-DH
5Freddie Freeman371B
6Fernando Tatis36OF
7Yordan Alvarez34DH-OF
8Bobby Witt34SS
9Kyle Tucker34OF
10Bryce Harper331B-DH
11Julio Rodriguez33OF
12Marcus Semien332B
13Gunnar Henderson333B-SS
14Corey Seager30DH-SS
15Zack Wheeler30SP
16Tarik Skubal29SP
17Francisco Lindor29SS
18Elly De La Cruz283B-SS
19Matt Olson281B
20Jose Altuve272B
21Corbin Carroll26OF
22Corbin Burnes26SP
23Tyler Glasnow26SP
24Luis Castillo25SP
25Austin Riley243B
26Chris Sale23SP
27Rafael Devers233B-DH
28Christian Yelich23DH-OF
29C.J. Abrams23SS
30Pete Alonso231B
31Paul Skenes23SP
32Trea Turner23SS
33Dylan Cease23SP
34Max Fried23SP
35Logan Webb22SP
36George Kirby21SP
37Aaron Nola21SP
38Logan Gilbert21SP
39Luis Robert21OF
40Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
41Cole Ragans21RP-SP
42Adolis Garcia21DH-OF
43Marcell Ozuna21DH
44Steven Kwan20OF
45Manny Machado203B-DH
46Ketel Marte202B-DH
47Freddy Peralta20SP
48Ozzie Albies202B
49Garrett Crochet20RP-SP
50Sonny Gray19SP
51Vladimir Guerrero181B-DH
52Christian Walker181B
53Josh Naylor181B-DH
54Royce Lewis183B
55William Contreras18C-DH
56Justin Steele15SP
57Emmanuel Clase15RP
58Shota Imanaga15SP
59Josh Hader15RP
60Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
61Pablo Lopez15SP
62Joe Ryan15SP
63Adley Rutschman15C-DH
64Will Smith15C
65Spencer Steer151B-3B-OF
66Mookie Betts152B-OF-SS
67Jhoan Duran15RP
68Edwin Diaz15RP
69Andres Munoz15RP
70Framber Valdez15SP
71Riley Greene14DH-OF
72Zac Gallen14SP
73Ranger Suarez14SP
74Jack Flaherty14SP
75Raisel Iglesias14RP
76Ryan Helsley14RP
77Alex Bregman143B
78Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
79Paul Sewald14RP
80Mason Miller14RP-SP
81Ha-seong Kim142B-3B-SS
82Teoscar Hernandez14DH-OF
83Grayson Rodriguez13SP
84Gerrit Cole13SP
85Luis Gil13SP
86David Bednar13RP
87Jarren Duran13OF
88Jared Jones13SP
89Ian Happ12DH-OF
90Jazz Chisholm12OF
91Tyler O'Neill12DH-OF
92Brandon Nimmo12OF
93Camilo Doval12RP
94Clay Holmes12RP
95Carlos Rodon12SP
96Willy Adames12SS
97Alec Bohm121B-3B
98Tanner Bibee12SP
99Tanner Houck12SP
100Kevin Gausman12SP
101Randy Arozarena12OF
102Salvador Perez121B-C-DH
103Vinnie Pasquantino121B-DH
104Nick Lodolo11SP
105Seiya Suzuki11DH-OF
106Bobby Miller11SP
107Oneil Cruz11SS
108Jordan Westburg112B-3B
109Bryson Stott112B-SS
110Nick Castellanos11OF
111Luis Arraez111B-2B-DH
112Ryan Pepiot11RP-SP
113Nick Pivetta11RP-SP
114Anthony Volpe11SS
115Chris Bassitt11SP
116Jesus Luzardo10SP
117Mike Trout10DH-OF
118Paul Goldschmidt101B-DH
119Yusei Kikuchi10SP
120Kirby Yates10RP
121Hunter Greene10SP
122Kenley Jansen10RP
123Jose Berrios10SP
124Bo Bichette10SS
125Michael Harris10OF
126Evan Phillips10RP
127Nolan Arenado103B
128Sean Murphy9C
129Jordan Romano9RP
130MacKenzie Gore8SP
131Joshua Lowe8DH-OF
132Reynaldo Lopez8RP-SP
133Cal Raleigh8C-DH
134Yainer Diaz8C-DH
135Wyatt Langford8DH-OF
136Anthony Santander8DH-OF
137Max Scherzer8SP
138Bryce Miller8SP
139George Springer7DH-OF
140Carlos Correa7SS
141Isaac Paredes71B-3B-DH
142Bailey Ober7SP
143Cristopher Sanchez7SP
144Zack Littell7RP-SP
145Dansby Swanson7SS
146Yu Darvish7SP
147Robert Suarez7RP
148Alexis Diaz7RP
149Blake Snell7SP
150Andy Pages7OF
151Nolan Jones7OF
152Cedric Mullins7OF
153J.D. Martinez7DH
154Colton Cowser7OF
155Andres Gimenez72B
156Mitch Keller7SP
157Gleyber Torres72B
158Yoshinobu Yamamoto7SP
159Nathan Eovaldi7SP
160Ronel Blanco7RP-SP
161Justin Turner71B-3B-DH
162Francisco Alvarez7C
163Evan Carter7OF
164Justin Verlander7SP
165Starling Marte7DH-OF
166Ryan Jeffers6C-DH
167Michael King6RP-SP
168Nestor Cortes6SP
169Jake Cronenworth61B-2B
170Christopher Morel63B-DH-OF
171Yandy Diaz61B-DH
172Craig Kimbrel6RP
173Pete Fairbanks6RP
174Jurickson Profar6DH-OF
175J.P. Crawford6SS
176Ezequiel Tovar6SS
177Ryan Mountcastle51B-DH
178Zach Eflin5SP
179Jordan Hicks5RP-SP
180Jackson Chourio5OF
181Jackson Merrill5OF-SS
182Jason Foley5RP
183Erick Fedde5SP
184Joseph Ortiz52B-3B
185Nick Gonzales52B
186Joe Musgrove5SP
187Triston Casas51B
188Ivan Herrera4C-DH
189Brandon Pfaadt4SP
190Rhys Hoskins41B-DH
191Zack Gelof42B
192Taj Bradley4SP
193Reese Olson4SP
194James McArthur4RP
195Jonah Heim4C-DH
196Hunter Brown4SP
198Matt Chapman43B
197Max Muncy33B
199Walker Buehler3SP
200Nico Hoerner32B-SS
201Luis Rengifo32B-3B-OF-SS
202Nate Lowe31B
203Drew Thorpe3SP
204Mitch Garver3C-DH
205Logan O'Hoppe3C
206TJ Friedl3OF
207Nolan Gorman32B-DH
208Trevor Megill3RP
209Lane Thomas3OF
210Gavin Stone3SP
211Bryan Woo3SP
212Michael Busch31B-3B
213Jake Irvin3SP
214Christian Scott3SP
215Taylor Ward3DH-OF
216Kodai Senga3SP
217Eloy Jimenez3DH
218Charlie Morton3SP
219Maikel Garcia33B
220Kutter Crawford3SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Bobby Witt45SS
2Aaron Judge42DH-OF
3Shohei Ohtani42DH-SP
4Juan Soto39OF
5Jose Ramirez353B-DH
6Fernando Tatis35OF
7Julio Rodriguez35OF
8Freddie Freeman351B
9Yordan Alvarez35DH-OF
10Gunnar Henderson333B-SS
11Elly De La Cruz333B-SS
12Bryce Harper331B-DH
13Marcus Semien332B
14Kyle Tucker33OF
15Zack Wheeler30SP
16Rafael Devers303B-DH
17Tarik Skubal29SP
18Corey Seager29DH-SS
19Corbin Burnes28SP
20Jose Altuve282B
21Matt Olson271B
22Luis Castillo26SP
23Tyler Glasnow26SP
24Pete Alonso261B
25Francisco Lindor25SS
26Austin Riley253B
27Corbin Carroll25OF
28C.J. Abrams25SS
29Chris Sale24SP
30Christian Yelich24DH-OF
31Paul Skenes23SP
32Dylan Cease22SP
33Logan Webb22SP
34Adolis Garcia22DH-OF
35Aaron Nola22SP
36Marcell Ozuna22DH
37Cole Ragans21RP-SP
38Max Fried21SP
39Luis Robert21OF
40George Kirby21SP
41Logan Gilbert21SP
42Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
43Emmanuel Clase21RP
44Ketel Marte212B-DH
45Ozzie Albies202B
46Vladimir Guerrero201B-DH
47William Contreras20C-DH
48Josh Hader20RP
49Trea Turner20SS
50Jhoan Duran18RP
51Adley Rutschman18C-DH
52Randy Arozarena18OF
53Royce Lewis183B
54Cody Bellinger181B-DH-OF
55Josh Naylor181B-DH
56Raisel Iglesias18RP
57Will Smith17C
58Mason Miller17RP-SP
59Jazz Chisholm17OF
60Ha-seong Kim172B-3B-SS
61Christian Walker171B
62Teoscar Hernandez17DH-OF
63Edwin Diaz16RP
64Manny Machado163B-DH
65Steven Kwan16OF
66Freddy Peralta16SP
67Jarren Duran16OF
68Riley Greene16DH-OF
69Mookie Betts152B-OF-SS
70Sonny Gray15SP
71Pablo Lopez15SP
72Framber Valdez15SP
73Joe Ryan15SP
74Shota Imanaga15SP
75Spencer Steer151B-3B-OF
76Ranger Suarez14SP
77Garrett Crochet14RP-SP
78Luis Gil14SP
79Gerrit Cole14SP
80Justin Steele14SP
81Salvador Perez141B-C-DH
82Oneil Cruz14SS
83Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
84Zac Gallen14SP
85Camilo Doval13RP
86Clay Holmes13RP
87Jack Flaherty13SP
88Alex Bregman133B
89Tyler O'Neill13DH-OF
90Ryan Helsley13RP
91David Bednar13RP
92Nick Castellanos13OF
93Evan Phillips13RP
94Jordan Westburg132B-3B
95Willy Adames13SS
96Alec Bohm121B-3B
97Andres Munoz12RP
98Paul Sewald12RP
99Nolan Jones12OF
100Jared Jones12SP
101Mike Trout12DH-OF
102Luis Arraez121B-2B-DH
103Carlos Rodon12SP
104Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
105Bryson Stott122B-SS
106Anthony Volpe12SS
107Nick Lodolo12SP
108Bobby Miller12SP
109Starling Marte12DH-OF
110MacKenzie Gore12SP
111Grayson Rodriguez12SP
112Kenley Jansen12RP
113Isaac Paredes111B-3B-DH
114Joshua Lowe11DH-OF
115Ian Happ11DH-OF
116Paul Goldschmidt111B-DH
117Brandon Nimmo11OF
118Tanner Houck11SP
119Kevin Gausman11SP
120Francisco Alvarez10C
121Nolan Gorman102B-DH
122Vinnie Pasquantino101B-DH
123Hunter Greene10SP
124Yusei Kikuchi10SP
125Eloy Jimenez9DH
126Cal Raleigh9C-DH
127Colton Cowser9OF
128Nolan Arenado93B
129Carlos Correa9SS
130Jake Cronenworth91B-2B
131Robert Suarez9RP
132Gleyber Torres92B
133Yainer Diaz9C-DH
134Tanner Bibee8SP
135Bo Bichette8SS
136Nick Pivetta8RP-SP
137Cedric Mullins8OF
138Chris Bassitt7SP
139Jose Caballero72B-SS
140Andres Gimenez72B
141Anthony Santander7DH-OF
142Brice Turang72B-SS
143Cristopher Sanchez7SP
144Michael Harris7OF
145Sean Murphy7C
146Dansby Swanson7SS
147Christopher Morel73B-DH-OF
148Jesus Luzardo7SP
149Kirby Yates7RP
150Wyatt Langford7DH-OF
151Jose Berrios7SP
152Taylor Ward7DH-OF
153George Springer7DH-OF
154Bryce Miller7SP
155Alexis Diaz7RP
156Bailey Ober7SP
157J.D. Martinez7DH
158Justin Verlander7SP
159Ryan Pepiot7RP-SP
160Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
161Brent Rooker7DH-OF
162Jordan Romano7RP
163Gabriel Moreno7C
164Yandy Diaz71B-DH
165Craig Kimbrel6RP
166Andy Pages6OF
167Ryan Jeffers6C-DH
168Jackson Chourio6OF
169Max Scherzer6SP
170Blake Snell6SP
171Jurickson Profar6DH-OF
172Zach Eflin6SP
173Jackson Merrill6OF-SS
174Logan O'Hoppe6C
175Yu Darvish6SP
176Evan Carter6OF
177Yoshinobu Yamamoto5SP
178Nate Lowe51B
179Nick Gonzales52B
180Zack Gelof52B
181Pete Fairbanks5RP
182Joseph Ortiz52B-3B
183TJ Friedl5OF
184Daulton Varsho5OF
185Mitch Keller5SP
186Justin Turner51B-3B-DH
187Kutter Crawford5SP
188Ezequiel Tovar4SS
189Nico Hoerner42B-SS
190Reynaldo Lopez4RP-SP
191Ronel Blanco4RP-SP
192Joe Musgrove4SP
193Ryan Mountcastle41B-DH
194Willson Contreras4C-DH
195Jonah Heim4C-DH
196J.T. Realmuto4C
197Bryan Woo3SP
198Triston Casas31B
199Ivan Herrera3C-DH
200Max Muncy33B
201Hunter Brown3SP
202Jason Foley3RP
203Taj Bradley3SP
204Michael Busch31B-3B
205Michael King3RP-SP
206Reese Olson3SP
207James McArthur3RP
208Luis Rengifo32B-3B-OF-SS
209Trevor Megill3RP
210Jordan Montgomery3SP
211Matt Chapman33B
212Nathan Eovaldi3SP
213Lane Thomas3OF
214Mitch Garver3C-DH
215Seth Lugo3SP
216Esteury Ruiz3OF
217Jonathan India32B-DH
218Nestor Cortes3SP
219Christian Scott3SP
220Drew Thorpe3SP
221Shea Langeliers2C
222Zack Littell2RP-SP
223Keibert Ruiz2C-DH
224Byron Buxton2DH-OF
225Masyn Winn2SS
226Erick Fedde2SP
227Bo Naylor2C
228Thairo Estrada22B-SS
229Maikel Garcia23B
230Kodai Senga2SP
231Luis Campusano2C
232Walker Buehler2SP
233J.P. Crawford2SS
234Jeimer Candelario21B-3B
235Ryan McMahon22B-3B
236Ke'Bryan Hayes23B
237Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
238Tanner Scott2RP
239Jeremy Pena2SS
240Jordan Hicks2RP-SP
241Gavin Stone2SP
242Carlos Estevez2RP
243Brandon Pfaadt2SP
244Jake Irvin2SP
245Braxton Garrett2SP
246Xander Bogaerts22B-SS
247Jose Alvarado2RP
248Luis Garcia22B
249Patrick Bailey2C
250Giancarlo Stanton2DH-OF
251Jake Burger21B-3B-DH
252Lars Nootbaar2OF
253Jo Adell2DH-OF
254David Fry21B-C-DH-OF