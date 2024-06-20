Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 45 DH-OF 2 Juan Soto 44 OF 3 Shohei Ohtani 42 DH-SP 4 Jose Ramirez 38 3B-DH 5 Freddie Freeman 37 1B 6 Fernando Tatis 36 OF 7 Yordan Alvarez 34 DH-OF 8 Bobby Witt 34 SS 9 Kyle Tucker 34 OF 10 Bryce Harper 33 1B-DH 11 Julio Rodriguez 33 OF 12 Marcus Semien 33 2B 13 Gunnar Henderson 33 3B-SS 14 Corey Seager 30 DH-SS 15 Zack Wheeler 30 SP 16 Tarik Skubal 29 SP 17 Francisco Lindor 29 SS 18 Elly De La Cruz 28 3B-SS 19 Matt Olson 28 1B 20 Jose Altuve 27 2B 21 Corbin Carroll 26 OF 22 Corbin Burnes 26 SP 23 Tyler Glasnow 26 SP 24 Luis Castillo 25 SP 25 Austin Riley 24 3B 26 Chris Sale 23 SP 27 Rafael Devers 23 3B-DH 28 Christian Yelich 23 DH-OF 29 C.J. Abrams 23 SS 30 Pete Alonso 23 1B 31 Paul Skenes 23 SP 32 Trea Turner 23 SS 33 Dylan Cease 23 SP 34 Max Fried 23 SP 35 Logan Webb 22 SP 36 George Kirby 21 SP 37 Aaron Nola 21 SP 38 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 39 Luis Robert 21 OF 40 Kyle Schwarber 21 DH-OF 41 Cole Ragans 21 RP-SP 42 Adolis Garcia 21 DH-OF 43 Marcell Ozuna 21 DH 44 Steven Kwan 20 OF 45 Manny Machado 20 3B-DH 46 Ketel Marte 20 2B-DH 47 Freddy Peralta 20 SP 48 Ozzie Albies 20 2B 49 Garrett Crochet 20 RP-SP 50 Sonny Gray 19 SP 51 Vladimir Guerrero 18 1B-DH 52 Christian Walker 18 1B 53 Josh Naylor 18 1B-DH 54 Royce Lewis 18 3B 55 William Contreras 18 C-DH 56 Justin Steele 15 SP 57 Emmanuel Clase 15 RP 58 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 59 Josh Hader 15 RP 60 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 61 Pablo Lopez 15 SP 62 Joe Ryan 15 SP 63 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 64 Will Smith 15 C 65 Spencer Steer 15 1B-3B-OF 66 Mookie Betts 15 2B-OF-SS 67 Jhoan Duran 15 RP 68 Edwin Diaz 15 RP 69 Andres Munoz 15 RP 70 Framber Valdez 15 SP 71 Riley Greene 14 DH-OF 72 Zac Gallen 14 SP 73 Ranger Suarez 14 SP 74 Jack Flaherty 14 SP 75 Raisel Iglesias 14 RP 76 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 77 Alex Bregman 14 3B 78 Bryan Reynolds 14 DH-OF 79 Paul Sewald 14 RP 80 Mason Miller 14 RP-SP 81 Ha-seong Kim 14 2B-3B-SS 82 Teoscar Hernandez 14 DH-OF 83 Grayson Rodriguez 13 SP 84 Gerrit Cole 13 SP 85 Luis Gil 13 SP 86 David Bednar 13 RP 87 Jarren Duran 13 OF 88 Jared Jones 13 SP 89 Ian Happ 12 DH-OF 90 Jazz Chisholm 12 OF 91 Tyler O'Neill 12 DH-OF 92 Brandon Nimmo 12 OF 93 Camilo Doval 12 RP 94 Clay Holmes 12 RP 95 Carlos Rodon 12 SP 96 Willy Adames 12 SS 97 Alec Bohm 12 1B-3B 98 Tanner Bibee 12 SP 99 Tanner Houck 12 SP 100 Kevin Gausman 12 SP 101 Randy Arozarena 12 OF 102 Salvador Perez 12 1B-C-DH 103 Vinnie Pasquantino 12 1B-DH 104 Nick Lodolo 11 SP 105 Seiya Suzuki 11 DH-OF 106 Bobby Miller 11 SP 107 Oneil Cruz 11 SS 108 Jordan Westburg 11 2B-3B 109 Bryson Stott 11 2B-SS 110 Nick Castellanos 11 OF 111 Luis Arraez 11 1B-2B-DH 112 Ryan Pepiot 11 RP-SP 113 Nick Pivetta 11 RP-SP 114 Anthony Volpe 11 SS 115 Chris Bassitt 11 SP 116 Jesus Luzardo 10 SP 117 Mike Trout 10 DH-OF 118 Paul Goldschmidt 10 1B-DH 119 Yusei Kikuchi 10 SP 120 Kirby Yates 10 RP 121 Hunter Greene 10 SP 122 Kenley Jansen 10 RP 123 Jose Berrios 10 SP 124 Bo Bichette 10 SS 125 Michael Harris 10 OF 126 Evan Phillips 10 RP 127 Nolan Arenado 10 3B 128 Sean Murphy 9 C 129 Jordan Romano 9 RP 130 MacKenzie Gore 8 SP 131 Joshua Lowe 8 DH-OF 132 Reynaldo Lopez 8 RP-SP 133 Cal Raleigh 8 C-DH 134 Yainer Diaz 8 C-DH 135 Wyatt Langford 8 DH-OF 136 Anthony Santander 8 DH-OF 137 Max Scherzer 8 SP 138 Bryce Miller 8 SP 139 George Springer 7 DH-OF 140 Carlos Correa 7 SS 141 Isaac Paredes 7 1B-3B-DH 142 Bailey Ober 7 SP 143 Cristopher Sanchez 7 SP 144 Zack Littell 7 RP-SP 145 Dansby Swanson 7 SS 146 Yu Darvish 7 SP 147 Robert Suarez 7 RP 148 Alexis Diaz 7 RP 149 Blake Snell 7 SP 150 Andy Pages 7 OF 151 Nolan Jones 7 OF 152 Cedric Mullins 7 OF 153 J.D. Martinez 7 DH 154 Colton Cowser 7 OF 155 Andres Gimenez 7 2B 156 Mitch Keller 7 SP 157 Gleyber Torres 7 2B 158 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 7 SP 159 Nathan Eovaldi 7 SP 160 Ronel Blanco 7 RP-SP 161 Justin Turner 7 1B-3B-DH 162 Francisco Alvarez 7 C 163 Evan Carter 7 OF 164 Justin Verlander 7 SP 165 Starling Marte 7 DH-OF 166 Ryan Jeffers 6 C-DH 167 Michael King 6 RP-SP 168 Nestor Cortes 6 SP 169 Jake Cronenworth 6 1B-2B 170 Christopher Morel 6 3B-DH-OF 171 Yandy Diaz 6 1B-DH 172 Craig Kimbrel 6 RP 173 Pete Fairbanks 6 RP 174 Jurickson Profar 6 DH-OF 175 J.P. Crawford 6 SS 176 Ezequiel Tovar 6 SS 177 Ryan Mountcastle 5 1B-DH 178 Zach Eflin 5 SP 179 Jordan Hicks 5 RP-SP 180 Jackson Chourio 5 OF 181 Jackson Merrill 5 OF-SS 182 Jason Foley 5 RP 183 Erick Fedde 5 SP 184 Joseph Ortiz 5 2B-3B 185 Nick Gonzales 5 2B 186 Joe Musgrove 5 SP 187 Triston Casas 5 1B 188 Ivan Herrera 4 C-DH 189 Brandon Pfaadt 4 SP 190 Rhys Hoskins 4 1B-DH 191 Zack Gelof 4 2B 192 Taj Bradley 4 SP 193 Reese Olson 4 SP 194 James McArthur 4 RP 195 Jonah Heim 4 C-DH 196 Hunter Brown 4 SP 198 Matt Chapman 4 3B 197 Max Muncy 3 3B 199 Walker Buehler 3 SP 200 Nico Hoerner 3 2B-SS 201 Luis Rengifo 3 2B-3B-OF-SS 202 Nate Lowe 3 1B 203 Drew Thorpe 3 SP 204 Mitch Garver 3 C-DH 205 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 206 TJ Friedl 3 OF 207 Nolan Gorman 3 2B-DH 208 Trevor Megill 3 RP 209 Lane Thomas 3 OF 210 Gavin Stone 3 SP 211 Bryan Woo 3 SP 212 Michael Busch 3 1B-3B 213 Jake Irvin 3 SP 214 Christian Scott 3 SP 215 Taylor Ward 3 DH-OF 216 Kodai Senga 3 SP 217 Eloy Jimenez 3 DH 218 Charlie Morton 3 SP 219 Maikel Garcia 3 3B 220 Kutter Crawford 3 SP

Roto Trade Values Chart