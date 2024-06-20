Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|45
|DH-OF
|2
|Juan Soto
|44
|OF
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|42
|DH-SP
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|5
|Freddie Freeman
|37
|1B
|6
|Fernando Tatis
|36
|OF
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|34
|DH-OF
|8
|Bobby Witt
|34
|SS
|9
|Kyle Tucker
|34
|OF
|10
|Bryce Harper
|33
|1B-DH
|11
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|12
|Marcus Semien
|33
|2B
|13
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|3B-SS
|14
|Corey Seager
|30
|DH-SS
|15
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|16
|Tarik Skubal
|29
|SP
|17
|Francisco Lindor
|29
|SS
|18
|Elly De La Cruz
|28
|3B-SS
|19
|Matt Olson
|28
|1B
|20
|Jose Altuve
|27
|2B
|21
|Corbin Carroll
|26
|OF
|22
|Corbin Burnes
|26
|SP
|23
|Tyler Glasnow
|26
|SP
|24
|Luis Castillo
|25
|SP
|25
|Austin Riley
|24
|3B
|26
|Chris Sale
|23
|SP
|27
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|28
|Christian Yelich
|23
|DH-OF
|29
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|30
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|31
|Paul Skenes
|23
|SP
|32
|Trea Turner
|23
|SS
|33
|Dylan Cease
|23
|SP
|34
|Max Fried
|23
|SP
|35
|Logan Webb
|22
|SP
|36
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|37
|Aaron Nola
|21
|SP
|38
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|39
|Luis Robert
|21
|OF
|40
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH-OF
|41
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|42
|Adolis Garcia
|21
|DH-OF
|43
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|44
|Steven Kwan
|20
|OF
|45
|Manny Machado
|20
|3B-DH
|46
|Ketel Marte
|20
|2B-DH
|47
|Freddy Peralta
|20
|SP
|48
|Ozzie Albies
|20
|2B
|49
|Garrett Crochet
|20
|RP-SP
|50
|Sonny Gray
|19
|SP
|51
|Vladimir Guerrero
|18
|1B-DH
|52
|Christian Walker
|18
|1B
|53
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|54
|Royce Lewis
|18
|3B
|55
|William Contreras
|18
|C-DH
|56
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|57
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|58
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|59
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|60
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|61
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|62
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|63
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|64
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|65
|Spencer Steer
|15
|1B-3B-OF
|66
|Mookie Betts
|15
|2B-OF-SS
|67
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|68
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|69
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|70
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|71
|Riley Greene
|14
|DH-OF
|72
|Zac Gallen
|14
|SP
|73
|Ranger Suarez
|14
|SP
|74
|Jack Flaherty
|14
|SP
|75
|Raisel Iglesias
|14
|RP
|76
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|77
|Alex Bregman
|14
|3B
|78
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|79
|Paul Sewald
|14
|RP
|80
|Mason Miller
|14
|RP-SP
|81
|Ha-seong Kim
|14
|2B-3B-SS
|82
|Teoscar Hernandez
|14
|DH-OF
|83
|Grayson Rodriguez
|13
|SP
|84
|Gerrit Cole
|13
|SP
|85
|Luis Gil
|13
|SP
|86
|David Bednar
|13
|RP
|87
|Jarren Duran
|13
|OF
|88
|Jared Jones
|13
|SP
|89
|Ian Happ
|12
|DH-OF
|90
|Jazz Chisholm
|12
|OF
|91
|Tyler O'Neill
|12
|DH-OF
|92
|Brandon Nimmo
|12
|OF
|93
|Camilo Doval
|12
|RP
|94
|Clay Holmes
|12
|RP
|95
|Carlos Rodon
|12
|SP
|96
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|97
|Alec Bohm
|12
|1B-3B
|98
|Tanner Bibee
|12
|SP
|99
|Tanner Houck
|12
|SP
|100
|Kevin Gausman
|12
|SP
|101
|Randy Arozarena
|12
|OF
|102
|Salvador Perez
|12
|1B-C-DH
|103
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|12
|1B-DH
|104
|Nick Lodolo
|11
|SP
|105
|Seiya Suzuki
|11
|DH-OF
|106
|Bobby Miller
|11
|SP
|107
|Oneil Cruz
|11
|SS
|108
|Jordan Westburg
|11
|2B-3B
|109
|Bryson Stott
|11
|2B-SS
|110
|Nick Castellanos
|11
|OF
|111
|Luis Arraez
|11
|1B-2B-DH
|112
|Ryan Pepiot
|11
|RP-SP
|113
|Nick Pivetta
|11
|RP-SP
|114
|Anthony Volpe
|11
|SS
|115
|Chris Bassitt
|11
|SP
|116
|Jesus Luzardo
|10
|SP
|117
|Mike Trout
|10
|DH-OF
|118
|Paul Goldschmidt
|10
|1B-DH
|119
|Yusei Kikuchi
|10
|SP
|120
|Kirby Yates
|10
|RP
|121
|Hunter Greene
|10
|SP
|122
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|RP
|123
|Jose Berrios
|10
|SP
|124
|Bo Bichette
|10
|SS
|125
|Michael Harris
|10
|OF
|126
|Evan Phillips
|10
|RP
|127
|Nolan Arenado
|10
|3B
|128
|Sean Murphy
|9
|C
|129
|Jordan Romano
|9
|RP
|130
|MacKenzie Gore
|8
|SP
|131
|Joshua Lowe
|8
|DH-OF
|132
|Reynaldo Lopez
|8
|RP-SP
|133
|Cal Raleigh
|8
|C-DH
|134
|Yainer Diaz
|8
|C-DH
|135
|Wyatt Langford
|8
|DH-OF
|136
|Anthony Santander
|8
|DH-OF
|137
|Max Scherzer
|8
|SP
|138
|Bryce Miller
|8
|SP
|139
|George Springer
|7
|DH-OF
|140
|Carlos Correa
|7
|SS
|141
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|142
|Bailey Ober
|7
|SP
|143
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7
|SP
|144
|Zack Littell
|7
|RP-SP
|145
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|146
|Yu Darvish
|7
|SP
|147
|Robert Suarez
|7
|RP
|148
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|149
|Blake Snell
|7
|SP
|150
|Andy Pages
|7
|OF
|151
|Nolan Jones
|7
|OF
|152
|Cedric Mullins
|7
|OF
|153
|J.D. Martinez
|7
|DH
|154
|Colton Cowser
|7
|OF
|155
|Andres Gimenez
|7
|2B
|156
|Mitch Keller
|7
|SP
|157
|Gleyber Torres
|7
|2B
|158
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|7
|SP
|159
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7
|SP
|160
|Ronel Blanco
|7
|RP-SP
|161
|Justin Turner
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|162
|Francisco Alvarez
|7
|C
|163
|Evan Carter
|7
|OF
|164
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|165
|Starling Marte
|7
|DH-OF
|166
|Ryan Jeffers
|6
|C-DH
|167
|Michael King
|6
|RP-SP
|168
|Nestor Cortes
|6
|SP
|169
|Jake Cronenworth
|6
|1B-2B
|170
|Christopher Morel
|6
|3B-DH-OF
|171
|Yandy Diaz
|6
|1B-DH
|172
|Craig Kimbrel
|6
|RP
|173
|Pete Fairbanks
|6
|RP
|174
|Jurickson Profar
|6
|DH-OF
|175
|J.P. Crawford
|6
|SS
|176
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|SS
|177
|Ryan Mountcastle
|5
|1B-DH
|178
|Zach Eflin
|5
|SP
|179
|Jordan Hicks
|5
|RP-SP
|180
|Jackson Chourio
|5
|OF
|181
|Jackson Merrill
|5
|OF-SS
|182
|Jason Foley
|5
|RP
|183
|Erick Fedde
|5
|SP
|184
|Joseph Ortiz
|5
|2B-3B
|185
|Nick Gonzales
|5
|2B
|186
|Joe Musgrove
|5
|SP
|187
|Triston Casas
|5
|1B
|188
|Ivan Herrera
|4
|C-DH
|189
|Brandon Pfaadt
|4
|SP
|190
|Rhys Hoskins
|4
|1B-DH
|191
|Zack Gelof
|4
|2B
|192
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|193
|Reese Olson
|4
|SP
|194
|James McArthur
|4
|RP
|195
|Jonah Heim
|4
|C-DH
|196
|Hunter Brown
|4
|SP
|198
|Matt Chapman
|4
|3B
|197
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|199
|Walker Buehler
|3
|SP
|200
|Nico Hoerner
|3
|2B-SS
|201
|Luis Rengifo
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|202
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|203
|Drew Thorpe
|3
|SP
|204
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|205
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C
|206
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|207
|Nolan Gorman
|3
|2B-DH
|208
|Trevor Megill
|3
|RP
|209
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|210
|Gavin Stone
|3
|SP
|211
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|212
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B-3B
|213
|Jake Irvin
|3
|SP
|214
|Christian Scott
|3
|SP
|215
|Taylor Ward
|3
|DH-OF
|216
|Kodai Senga
|3
|SP
|217
|Eloy Jimenez
|3
|DH
|218
|Charlie Morton
|3
|SP
|219
|Maikel Garcia
|3
|3B
|220
|Kutter Crawford
|3
|SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|2
|Aaron Judge
|42
|DH-OF
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|42
|DH-SP
|4
|Juan Soto
|39
|OF
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|35
|3B-DH
|6
|Fernando Tatis
|35
|OF
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|35
|OF
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|35
|1B
|9
|Yordan Alvarez
|35
|DH-OF
|10
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|3B-SS
|11
|Elly De La Cruz
|33
|3B-SS
|12
|Bryce Harper
|33
|1B-DH
|13
|Marcus Semien
|33
|2B
|14
|Kyle Tucker
|33
|OF
|15
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|16
|Rafael Devers
|30
|3B-DH
|17
|Tarik Skubal
|29
|SP
|18
|Corey Seager
|29
|DH-SS
|19
|Corbin Burnes
|28
|SP
|20
|Jose Altuve
|28
|2B
|21
|Matt Olson
|27
|1B
|22
|Luis Castillo
|26
|SP
|23
|Tyler Glasnow
|26
|SP
|24
|Pete Alonso
|26
|1B
|25
|Francisco Lindor
|25
|SS
|26
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|27
|Corbin Carroll
|25
|OF
|28
|C.J. Abrams
|25
|SS
|29
|Chris Sale
|24
|SP
|30
|Christian Yelich
|24
|DH-OF
|31
|Paul Skenes
|23
|SP
|32
|Dylan Cease
|22
|SP
|33
|Logan Webb
|22
|SP
|34
|Adolis Garcia
|22
|DH-OF
|35
|Aaron Nola
|22
|SP
|36
|Marcell Ozuna
|22
|DH
|37
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|38
|Max Fried
|21
|SP
|39
|Luis Robert
|21
|OF
|40
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|41
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|42
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH-OF
|43
|Emmanuel Clase
|21
|RP
|44
|Ketel Marte
|21
|2B-DH
|45
|Ozzie Albies
|20
|2B
|46
|Vladimir Guerrero
|20
|1B-DH
|47
|William Contreras
|20
|C-DH
|48
|Josh Hader
|20
|RP
|49
|Trea Turner
|20
|SS
|50
|Jhoan Duran
|18
|RP
|51
|Adley Rutschman
|18
|C-DH
|52
|Randy Arozarena
|18
|OF
|53
|Royce Lewis
|18
|3B
|54
|Cody Bellinger
|18
|1B-DH-OF
|55
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|56
|Raisel Iglesias
|18
|RP
|57
|Will Smith
|17
|C
|58
|Mason Miller
|17
|RP-SP
|59
|Jazz Chisholm
|17
|OF
|60
|Ha-seong Kim
|17
|2B-3B-SS
|61
|Christian Walker
|17
|1B
|62
|Teoscar Hernandez
|17
|DH-OF
|63
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|64
|Manny Machado
|16
|3B-DH
|65
|Steven Kwan
|16
|OF
|66
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|67
|Jarren Duran
|16
|OF
|68
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|69
|Mookie Betts
|15
|2B-OF-SS
|70
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|71
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|72
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|73
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|74
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|75
|Spencer Steer
|15
|1B-3B-OF
|76
|Ranger Suarez
|14
|SP
|77
|Garrett Crochet
|14
|RP-SP
|78
|Luis Gil
|14
|SP
|79
|Gerrit Cole
|14
|SP
|80
|Justin Steele
|14
|SP
|81
|Salvador Perez
|14
|1B-C-DH
|82
|Oneil Cruz
|14
|SS
|83
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|84
|Zac Gallen
|14
|SP
|85
|Camilo Doval
|13
|RP
|86
|Clay Holmes
|13
|RP
|87
|Jack Flaherty
|13
|SP
|88
|Alex Bregman
|13
|3B
|89
|Tyler O'Neill
|13
|DH-OF
|90
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|91
|David Bednar
|13
|RP
|92
|Nick Castellanos
|13
|OF
|93
|Evan Phillips
|13
|RP
|94
|Jordan Westburg
|13
|2B-3B
|95
|Willy Adames
|13
|SS
|96
|Alec Bohm
|12
|1B-3B
|97
|Andres Munoz
|12
|RP
|98
|Paul Sewald
|12
|RP
|99
|Nolan Jones
|12
|OF
|100
|Jared Jones
|12
|SP
|101
|Mike Trout
|12
|DH-OF
|102
|Luis Arraez
|12
|1B-2B-DH
|103
|Carlos Rodon
|12
|SP
|104
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|DH-OF
|105
|Bryson Stott
|12
|2B-SS
|106
|Anthony Volpe
|12
|SS
|107
|Nick Lodolo
|12
|SP
|108
|Bobby Miller
|12
|SP
|109
|Starling Marte
|12
|DH-OF
|110
|MacKenzie Gore
|12
|SP
|111
|Grayson Rodriguez
|12
|SP
|112
|Kenley Jansen
|12
|RP
|113
|Isaac Paredes
|11
|1B-3B-DH
|114
|Joshua Lowe
|11
|DH-OF
|115
|Ian Happ
|11
|DH-OF
|116
|Paul Goldschmidt
|11
|1B-DH
|117
|Brandon Nimmo
|11
|OF
|118
|Tanner Houck
|11
|SP
|119
|Kevin Gausman
|11
|SP
|120
|Francisco Alvarez
|10
|C
|121
|Nolan Gorman
|10
|2B-DH
|122
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|10
|1B-DH
|123
|Hunter Greene
|10
|SP
|124
|Yusei Kikuchi
|10
|SP
|125
|Eloy Jimenez
|9
|DH
|126
|Cal Raleigh
|9
|C-DH
|127
|Colton Cowser
|9
|OF
|128
|Nolan Arenado
|9
|3B
|129
|Carlos Correa
|9
|SS
|130
|Jake Cronenworth
|9
|1B-2B
|131
|Robert Suarez
|9
|RP
|132
|Gleyber Torres
|9
|2B
|133
|Yainer Diaz
|9
|C-DH
|134
|Tanner Bibee
|8
|SP
|135
|Bo Bichette
|8
|SS
|136
|Nick Pivetta
|8
|RP-SP
|137
|Cedric Mullins
|8
|OF
|138
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|SP
|139
|Jose Caballero
|7
|2B-SS
|140
|Andres Gimenez
|7
|2B
|141
|Anthony Santander
|7
|DH-OF
|142
|Brice Turang
|7
|2B-SS
|143
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7
|SP
|144
|Michael Harris
|7
|OF
|145
|Sean Murphy
|7
|C
|146
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|147
|Christopher Morel
|7
|3B-DH-OF
|148
|Jesus Luzardo
|7
|SP
|149
|Kirby Yates
|7
|RP
|150
|Wyatt Langford
|7
|DH-OF
|151
|Jose Berrios
|7
|SP
|152
|Taylor Ward
|7
|DH-OF
|153
|George Springer
|7
|DH-OF
|154
|Bryce Miller
|7
|SP
|155
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|156
|Bailey Ober
|7
|SP
|157
|J.D. Martinez
|7
|DH
|158
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|159
|Ryan Pepiot
|7
|RP-SP
|160
|Rhys Hoskins
|7
|1B-DH
|161
|Brent Rooker
|7
|DH-OF
|162
|Jordan Romano
|7
|RP
|163
|Gabriel Moreno
|7
|C
|164
|Yandy Diaz
|7
|1B-DH
|165
|Craig Kimbrel
|6
|RP
|166
|Andy Pages
|6
|OF
|167
|Ryan Jeffers
|6
|C-DH
|168
|Jackson Chourio
|6
|OF
|169
|Max Scherzer
|6
|SP
|170
|Blake Snell
|6
|SP
|171
|Jurickson Profar
|6
|DH-OF
|172
|Zach Eflin
|6
|SP
|173
|Jackson Merrill
|6
|OF-SS
|174
|Logan O'Hoppe
|6
|C
|175
|Yu Darvish
|6
|SP
|176
|Evan Carter
|6
|OF
|177
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|5
|SP
|178
|Nate Lowe
|5
|1B
|179
|Nick Gonzales
|5
|2B
|180
|Zack Gelof
|5
|2B
|181
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|182
|Joseph Ortiz
|5
|2B-3B
|183
|TJ Friedl
|5
|OF
|184
|Daulton Varsho
|5
|OF
|185
|Mitch Keller
|5
|SP
|186
|Justin Turner
|5
|1B-3B-DH
|187
|Kutter Crawford
|5
|SP
|188
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|189
|Nico Hoerner
|4
|2B-SS
|190
|Reynaldo Lopez
|4
|RP-SP
|191
|Ronel Blanco
|4
|RP-SP
|192
|Joe Musgrove
|4
|SP
|193
|Ryan Mountcastle
|4
|1B-DH
|194
|Willson Contreras
|4
|C-DH
|195
|Jonah Heim
|4
|C-DH
|196
|J.T. Realmuto
|4
|C
|197
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|198
|Triston Casas
|3
|1B
|199
|Ivan Herrera
|3
|C-DH
|200
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|201
|Hunter Brown
|3
|SP
|202
|Jason Foley
|3
|RP
|203
|Taj Bradley
|3
|SP
|204
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B-3B
|205
|Michael King
|3
|RP-SP
|206
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|207
|James McArthur
|3
|RP
|208
|Luis Rengifo
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|209
|Trevor Megill
|3
|RP
|210
|Jordan Montgomery
|3
|SP
|211
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|212
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|SP
|213
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|214
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|215
|Seth Lugo
|3
|SP
|216
|Esteury Ruiz
|3
|OF
|217
|Jonathan India
|3
|2B-DH
|218
|Nestor Cortes
|3
|SP
|219
|Christian Scott
|3
|SP
|220
|Drew Thorpe
|3
|SP
|221
|Shea Langeliers
|2
|C
|222
|Zack Littell
|2
|RP-SP
|223
|Keibert Ruiz
|2
|C-DH
|224
|Byron Buxton
|2
|DH-OF
|225
|Masyn Winn
|2
|SS
|226
|Erick Fedde
|2
|SP
|227
|Bo Naylor
|2
|C
|228
|Thairo Estrada
|2
|2B-SS
|229
|Maikel Garcia
|2
|3B
|230
|Kodai Senga
|2
|SP
|231
|Luis Campusano
|2
|C
|232
|Walker Buehler
|2
|SP
|233
|J.P. Crawford
|2
|SS
|234
|Jeimer Candelario
|2
|1B-3B
|235
|Ryan McMahon
|2
|2B-3B
|236
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|2
|3B
|237
|Lourdes Gurriel
|2
|DH-OF
|238
|Tanner Scott
|2
|RP
|239
|Jeremy Pena
|2
|SS
|240
|Jordan Hicks
|2
|RP-SP
|241
|Gavin Stone
|2
|SP
|242
|Carlos Estevez
|2
|RP
|243
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|244
|Jake Irvin
|2
|SP
|245
|Braxton Garrett
|2
|SP
|246
|Xander Bogaerts
|2
|2B-SS
|247
|Jose Alvarado
|2
|RP
|248
|Luis Garcia
|2
|2B
|249
|Patrick Bailey
|2
|C
|250
|Giancarlo Stanton
|2
|DH-OF
|251
|Jake Burger
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|252
|Lars Nootbaar
|2
|OF
|253
|Jo Adell
|2
|DH-OF
|254
|David Fry
|2
|1B-C-DH-OF