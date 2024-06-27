Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|45
|DH-OF
|2
|Juan Soto
|44
|OF
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|42
|DH-SP
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|5
|Freddie Freeman
|37
|1B
|6
|Yordan Alvarez
|36
|DH-OF
|7
|Bobby Witt
|34
|SS
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|34
|OF
|9
|Bryce Harper
|34
|1B-DH
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|11
|Marcus Semien
|33
|2B
|12
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|3B-SS
|13
|Corey Seager
|33
|DH-SS
|14
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|15
|Tarik Skubal
|30
|SP
|16
|Francisco Lindor
|29
|SS
|17
|Elly De La Cruz
|29
|3B-SS
|18
|Matt Olson
|28
|1B
|19
|Jose Altuve
|28
|2B
|20
|Corbin Carroll
|27
|OF
|21
|Corbin Burnes
|26
|SP
|22
|Tyler Glasnow
|26
|SP
|23
|Trea Turner
|26
|SS
|24
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|25
|Chris Sale
|24
|SP
|26
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|27
|Christian Yelich
|23
|DH-OF
|28
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|29
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|30
|Paul Skenes
|23
|SP
|31
|Luis Castillo
|23
|SP
|32
|Dylan Cease
|23
|SP
|33
|Max Fried
|23
|SP
|34
|Logan Webb
|23
|SP
|35
|George Kirby
|22
|SP
|36
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|37
|Aaron Nola
|21
|SP
|38
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|39
|Luis Robert
|21
|OF
|40
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH-OF
|41
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|42
|Adolis Garcia
|21
|DH-OF
|43
|Fernando Tatis
|21
|OF
|44
|Steven Kwan
|20
|OF
|45
|Manny Machado
|20
|3B-DH
|46
|Ketel Marte
|20
|2B-DH
|47
|Freddy Peralta
|20
|SP
|48
|Ozzie Albies
|20
|2B
|49
|Garrett Crochet
|20
|RP-SP
|50
|Sonny Gray
|19
|SP
|51
|Vladimir Guerrero
|18
|1B-DH
|52
|Christian Walker
|18
|1B
|53
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|54
|Royce Lewis
|18
|3B-DH
|55
|William Contreras
|18
|C-DH
|56
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|57
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|58
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|59
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|60
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|61
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|62
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|63
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|64
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|65
|Mookie Betts
|15
|2B-OF-SS
|66
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|67
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|68
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|69
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|70
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|71
|Jack Flaherty
|14
|SP
|72
|Raisel Iglesias
|14
|RP
|73
|Alec Bohm
|14
|1B-3B
|74
|Spencer Steer
|14
|1B-3B-OF
|75
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|76
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|77
|Alex Bregman
|14
|3B
|78
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|79
|Paul Sewald
|14
|RP
|80
|Mason Miller
|14
|RP-SP
|81
|Ha-seong Kim
|14
|2B-3B-SS
|82
|Teoscar Hernandez
|14
|DH-OF
|83
|Grayson Rodriguez
|13
|SP
|84
|Gerrit Cole
|13
|SP
|85
|Luis Gil
|13
|SP
|86
|Jarren Duran
|13
|OF
|87
|Jared Jones
|13
|SP
|88
|Tanner Houck
|13
|SP
|89
|Ian Happ
|12
|DH-OF
|90
|Tanner Bibee
|12
|SP
|91
|Jazz Chisholm
|12
|OF
|92
|Jhoan Duran
|12
|RP
|93
|Tyler O'Neill
|12
|DH-OF
|94
|Brandon Nimmo
|12
|OF
|95
|Camilo Doval
|12
|RP
|96
|Clay Holmes
|12
|RP
|97
|Carlos Rodon
|12
|SP
|98
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|99
|Kevin Gausman
|12
|SP
|100
|Randy Arozarena
|12
|OF
|101
|Salvador Perez
|12
|1B-C-DH
|102
|Nick Lodolo
|12
|SP
|103
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|DH-OF
|104
|Bobby Miller
|11
|SP
|105
|Oneil Cruz
|11
|SS
|106
|Jordan Westburg
|11
|2B-3B
|107
|Carlos Correa
|11
|SS
|108
|Bryson Stott
|11
|2B-SS
|109
|Nick Castellanos
|11
|OF
|110
|Luis Arraez
|11
|1B-2B-DH
|111
|Anthony Volpe
|11
|SS
|112
|Chris Bassitt
|11
|SP
|113
|Jesus Luzardo
|11
|SP
|114
|Mike Trout
|11
|DH-OF
|115
|Paul Goldschmidt
|11
|1B-DH
|116
|Kirby Yates
|10
|RP
|117
|Hunter Greene
|10
|SP
|118
|Nick Pivetta
|10
|RP-SP
|119
|Anthony Santander
|10
|DH-OF
|120
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|RP
|121
|Jose Berrios
|10
|SP
|122
|Bo Bichette
|10
|SS
|123
|Michael Harris
|10
|OF
|124
|Evan Phillips
|10
|RP
|125
|Nolan Arenado
|10
|3B
|126
|Wyatt Langford
|10
|DH-OF
|127
|Sean Murphy
|10
|C
|128
|MacKenzie Gore
|9
|SP
|129
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9
|SP
|130
|Joshua Lowe
|8
|DH-OF
|131
|Heliot Ramos
|8
|OF
|132
|Reynaldo Lopez
|8
|RP-SP
|133
|Cal Raleigh
|8
|C-DH
|134
|Yainer Diaz
|8
|C-DH
|135
|Max Scherzer
|8
|SP
|136
|George Springer
|8
|DH-OF
|137
|Isaac Paredes
|8
|1B-3B-DH
|138
|Bailey Ober
|8
|SP
|139
|Jackson Merrill
|7
|OF-SS
|140
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7
|SP
|141
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|142
|Yu Darvish
|7
|SP
|143
|Robert Suarez
|7
|RP
|144
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|145
|Blake Snell
|7
|SP
|146
|Andy Pages
|7
|OF
|147
|Nolan Jones
|7
|OF
|148
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|7
|1B-DH
|149
|Cedric Mullins
|7
|OF
|150
|J.D. Martinez
|7
|DH
|151
|Andres Gimenez
|7
|2B
|152
|Mitch Keller
|7
|SP
|153
|Jordan Romano
|7
|RP
|154
|Gleyber Torres
|7
|2B
|155
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7
|SP
|156
|Ronel Blanco
|7
|RP-SP
|157
|Gavin Stone
|7
|SP
|158
|Francisco Alvarez
|7
|C
|159
|Evan Carter
|7
|OF
|160
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|161
|Ryan Jeffers
|7
|C-DH
|162
|Michael King
|7
|RP-SP
|163
|Nolan Gorman
|7
|2B-DH
|164
|Nestor Cortes
|7
|SP
|165
|Bryce Miller
|7
|SP
|166
|Jake Cronenworth
|6
|1B-2B
|167
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|6
|SP
|168
|Triston Casas
|6
|1B
|169
|Yandy Diaz
|6
|1B-DH
|170
|Hunter Brown
|6
|SP
|171
|Craig Kimbrel
|6
|RP
|172
|Pete Fairbanks
|6
|RP
|173
|Jurickson Profar
|6
|DH-OF
|174
|J.P. Crawford
|6
|SS
|175
|Colton Cowser
|6
|OF
|176
|Ryan Pepiot
|6
|RP-SP
|177
|Ezequiel Tovar
|5
|SS
|178
|Ryan Mountcastle
|5
|1B-DH
|179
|Zach Eflin
|5
|SP
|180
|Matt Waldron
|5
|SP
|181
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|182
|Jordan Hicks
|5
|RP-SP
|183
|Jackson Chourio
|5
|OF
|184
|Jason Foley
|5
|RP
|185
|Erick Fedde
|5
|SP
|186
|Joseph Ortiz
|5
|2B-3B
|187
|Nick Gonzales
|5
|2B
|188
|Joe Musgrove
|4
|SP
|189
|Ivan Herrera
|4
|C-DH
|190
|Seth Lugo
|4
|SP
|191
|Brandon Pfaadt
|4
|SP
|192
|Rhys Hoskins
|4
|1B-DH
|193
|Zack Gelof
|4
|2B
|194
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|195
|Reese Olson
|4
|SP
|196
|James McArthur
|4
|RP
|197
|Christopher Morel
|4
|3B-DH-OF
|198
|Jonah Heim
|3
|C-DH
|199
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|200
|Starling Marte
|3
|DH-OF
|201
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|202
|Walker Buehler
|3
|SP
|203
|Brice Turang
|3
|2B-SS
|204
|Mark Vientos
|3
|3B-DH
|205
|Nico Hoerner
|3
|2B-SS
|206
|Luis Rengifo
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|207
|Drew Thorpe
|3
|SP
|208
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|209
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C
|210
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|211
|Trevor Megill
|3
|RP
|212
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|213
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|214
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B-3B
|215
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|216
|Jake Irvin
|3
|SP
|217
|Justin Turner
|3
|1B-3B-DH
|218
|Christian Scott
|3
|SP
|219
|Jose Caballero
|3
|2B-3B-SS
|220
|Taylor Ward
|3
|DH-OF
|221
|Gavin Williams
|3
|SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|45
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|44
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|43
|SS
|4
|Juan Soto
|39
|OF
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|35
|3B-DH
|6
|Julio Rodriguez
|35
|OF
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|35
|1B
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|35
|DH-OF
|9
|Gunnar Henderson
|35
|3B-SS
|10
|Elly De La Cruz
|33
|3B-SS
|11
|Bryce Harper
|33
|1B-DH
|12
|Marcus Semien
|33
|2B
|13
|Kyle Tucker
|33
|OF
|14
|Zack Wheeler
|33
|SP
|15
|Rafael Devers
|30
|3B-DH
|16
|Tarik Skubal
|30
|SP
|17
|Corey Seager
|29
|DH-SS
|18
|Corbin Burnes
|29
|SP
|19
|Jose Altuve
|28
|2B
|20
|Matt Olson
|28
|1B
|21
|Tyler Glasnow
|27
|SP
|22
|Pete Alonso
|26
|1B
|23
|Francisco Lindor
|26
|SS
|24
|Austin Riley
|26
|3B
|25
|Corbin Carroll
|25
|OF
|26
|C.J. Abrams
|25
|SS
|27
|Chris Sale
|25
|SP
|28
|Christian Yelich
|25
|DH-OF
|29
|Paul Skenes
|24
|SP
|30
|Dylan Cease
|24
|SP
|31
|Luis Castillo
|23
|SP
|32
|Logan Webb
|22
|SP
|33
|Aaron Nola
|22
|SP
|34
|Marcell Ozuna
|22
|DH
|35
|Luis Robert
|22
|OF
|36
|Adolis Garcia
|22
|DH-OF
|37
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|38
|Max Fried
|21
|SP
|39
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|40
|Fernando Tatis
|21
|OF
|41
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|42
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH-OF
|43
|Emmanuel Clase
|21
|RP
|44
|Ketel Marte
|21
|2B-DH
|45
|Ozzie Albies
|20
|2B
|46
|Vladimir Guerrero
|20
|1B-DH
|47
|William Contreras
|20
|C-DH
|48
|Josh Hader
|20
|RP
|49
|Trea Turner
|20
|SS
|50
|Adley Rutschman
|18
|C-DH
|51
|Randy Arozarena
|18
|OF
|52
|Royce Lewis
|18
|3B-DH
|53
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|54
|Will Smith
|18
|C
|55
|Mason Miller
|18
|RP-SP
|56
|Jazz Chisholm
|18
|OF
|57
|Ha-seong Kim
|17
|2B-3B-SS
|58
|Christian Walker
|17
|1B
|59
|Teoscar Hernandez
|17
|DH-OF
|60
|Raisel Iglesias
|17
|RP
|61
|Edwin Diaz
|17
|RP
|62
|Manny Machado
|17
|3B-DH
|63
|Steven Kwan
|16
|OF
|64
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|65
|Jarren Duran
|16
|OF
|66
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|67
|Mookie Betts
|16
|2B-OF-SS
|68
|Sonny Gray
|16
|SP
|69
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|70
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|71
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|72
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|73
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|74
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|75
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|76
|Garrett Crochet
|14
|RP-SP
|77
|Luis Gil
|14
|SP
|78
|Gerrit Cole
|14
|SP
|79
|Oneil Cruz
|14
|SS
|80
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|81
|Alec Bohm
|14
|1B-3B
|82
|Jhoan Duran
|14
|RP
|83
|Zac Gallen
|14
|SP
|84
|Camilo Doval
|14
|RP
|85
|Spencer Steer
|13
|1B-3B-OF
|86
|Clay Holmes
|13
|RP
|87
|Jack Flaherty
|13
|SP
|88
|Salvador Perez
|13
|1B-C-DH
|89
|Alex Bregman
|13
|3B
|90
|Tyler O'Neill
|13
|DH-OF
|91
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|92
|Nick Castellanos
|13
|OF
|93
|Evan Phillips
|13
|RP
|94
|Jordan Westburg
|13
|2B-3B
|95
|Willy Adames
|13
|SS
|96
|Andres Munoz
|12
|RP
|97
|Paul Sewald
|12
|RP
|98
|Nolan Jones
|12
|OF
|99
|Jared Jones
|12
|SP
|100
|Tanner Houck
|12
|SP
|101
|Mike Trout
|12
|DH-OF
|102
|Luis Arraez
|12
|1B-2B-DH
|103
|Carlos Rodon
|12
|SP
|104
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|DH-OF
|105
|Nick Lodolo
|12
|SP
|106
|Bobby Miller
|12
|SP
|107
|MacKenzie Gore
|12
|SP
|108
|Grayson Rodriguez
|12
|SP
|109
|Kenley Jansen
|12
|RP
|110
|Isaac Paredes
|12
|1B-3B-DH
|111
|Anthony Santander
|12
|DH-OF
|112
|Joshua Lowe
|12
|DH-OF
|113
|Ian Happ
|11
|DH-OF
|114
|Paul Goldschmidt
|11
|1B-DH
|115
|Brandon Nimmo
|11
|OF
|116
|Carlos Correa
|11
|SS
|117
|Bo Bichette
|11
|SS
|118
|Anthony Volpe
|11
|SS
|119
|Kevin Gausman
|11
|SP
|120
|Bryson Stott
|10
|2B-SS
|121
|Hunter Greene
|10
|SP
|122
|Eloy Jimenez
|10
|DH
|123
|Nolan Arenado
|10
|3B
|124
|Jake Cronenworth
|10
|1B-2B
|125
|Robert Suarez
|9
|RP
|126
|Francisco Alvarez
|9
|C
|127
|Gleyber Torres
|9
|2B
|128
|Cal Raleigh
|9
|C-DH
|129
|Tanner Bibee
|9
|SP
|130
|Cedric Mullins
|9
|OF
|131
|Nolan Gorman
|9
|2B-DH
|132
|Brice Turang
|9
|2B-SS
|133
|Chris Bassitt
|9
|SP
|134
|Jose Caballero
|8
|2B-3B-SS
|135
|Andres Gimenez
|8
|2B
|136
|Nick Pivetta
|8
|RP-SP
|137
|Wyatt Langford
|8
|DH-OF
|138
|Jackson Merrill
|7
|OF-SS
|139
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7
|SP
|140
|Yainer Diaz
|7
|C-DH
|141
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7
|SP
|142
|Michael Harris
|7
|OF
|143
|Jurickson Profar
|7
|DH-OF
|144
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|145
|Jesus Luzardo
|7
|SP
|146
|Kirby Yates
|7
|RP
|147
|Jose Berrios
|7
|SP
|148
|Taylor Ward
|7
|DH-OF
|149
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|7
|1B-DH
|150
|George Springer
|7
|DH-OF
|151
|Heliot Ramos
|7
|OF
|152
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|153
|Bailey Ober
|7
|SP
|154
|J.D. Martinez
|7
|DH
|155
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|156
|Rhys Hoskins
|7
|1B-DH
|157
|Brent Rooker
|7
|DH-OF
|158
|Jordan Romano
|7
|RP
|159
|Sean Murphy
|7
|C
|160
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|161
|Yandy Diaz
|7
|1B-DH
|162
|Craig Kimbrel
|7
|RP
|163
|Andy Pages
|7
|OF
|164
|Colton Cowser
|7
|OF
|165
|Christopher Morel
|6
|3B-DH-OF
|166
|Jackson Chourio
|6
|OF
|167
|Hunter Brown
|6
|SP
|168
|Max Scherzer
|6
|SP
|169
|Blake Snell
|6
|SP
|170
|Zach Eflin
|6
|SP
|171
|Yu Darvish
|6
|SP
|172
|Matt Waldron
|6
|SP
|173
|Evan Carter
|6
|OF
|174
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|6
|SP
|175
|Nick Gonzales
|6
|2B
|176
|Zack Gelof
|6
|2B
|177
|Starling Marte
|5
|DH-OF
|178
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|179
|Willson Contreras
|5
|C-DH
|180
|Joseph Ortiz
|5
|2B-3B
|181
|Daulton Varsho
|5
|OF
|182
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|183
|Mitch Keller
|5
|SP
|184
|Triston Casas
|5
|1B
|185
|Kutter Crawford
|5
|SP
|186
|Ezequiel Tovar
|5
|SS
|187
|Nico Hoerner
|5
|2B-SS
|188
|Reynaldo Lopez
|4
|RP-SP
|189
|Ronel Blanco
|4
|RP-SP
|190
|Gavin Stone
|4
|SP
|191
|Bryce Miller
|4
|SP
|192
|Joe Musgrove
|4
|SP
|193
|Ryan Pepiot
|4
|RP-SP
|194
|Ryan Jeffers
|4
|C-DH
|195
|Ryan Mountcastle
|4
|1B-DH
|196
|Jonah Heim
|4
|C-DH
|197
|J.T. Realmuto
|3
|C
|198
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|199
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|200
|Seth Lugo
|3
|SP
|201
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|202
|Patrick Bailey
|3
|C
|203
|Jason Foley
|3
|RP
|204
|Gabriel Moreno
|3
|C
|205
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|206
|Mark Vientos
|3
|3B-DH
|207
|Taj Bradley
|3
|SP
|208
|Michael King
|3
|RP-SP
|209
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|210
|James McArthur
|3
|RP
|211
|Luis Rengifo
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|212
|Trevor Megill
|3
|RP
|213
|Jordan Montgomery
|3
|SP
|214
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|215
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|SP
|216
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|217
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|218
|Esteury Ruiz
|3
|OF
|219
|Alec Burleson
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|220
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B-3B
|221
|Jonathan India
|2
|2B-DH
|222
|Justin Turner
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|223
|Nestor Cortes
|2
|SP
|224
|Christian Scott
|2
|SP
|225
|Drew Thorpe
|2
|SP
|226
|Shea Langeliers
|2
|C
|227
|Keibert Ruiz
|2
|C-DH
|228
|Ivan Herrera
|2
|C-DH
|229
|Byron Buxton
|2
|DH-OF
|230
|Masyn Winn
|2
|SS
|231
|Erick Fedde
|2
|SP
|232
|Bo Naylor
|2
|C
|233
|Thairo Estrada
|2
|2B-SS
|234
|Kodai Senga
|2
|SP
|235
|Luis Campusano
|2
|C
|236
|Walker Buehler
|2
|SP
|237
|J.P. Crawford
|2
|SS
|238
|Zack Littell
|2
|RP-SP
|239
|Jeimer Candelario
|2
|1B-3B
|240
|Ryan McMahon
|2
|2B-3B
|241
|Noelvi Marte
|2
|3B
|242
|Lourdes Gurriel
|2
|DH-OF
|243
|Gavin Williams
|2
|SP
|244
|Tanner Scott
|2
|RP
|245
|Aroldis Chapman
|2
|RP
|246
|Jeremy Pena
|2
|SS
|247
|Jordan Hicks
|2
|RP-SP
|248
|Carlos Estevez
|2
|RP
|249
|Jarred Kelenic
|2
|OF
|250
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|251
|Jake Irvin
|2
|SP
|252
|Braxton Garrett
|2
|SP
|253
|Maikel Garcia
|2
|3B
|254
|Xander Bogaerts
|2
|2B-SS