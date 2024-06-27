Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 45 DH-OF 2 Juan Soto 44 OF 3 Shohei Ohtani 42 DH-SP 4 Jose Ramirez 38 3B-DH 5 Freddie Freeman 37 1B 6 Yordan Alvarez 36 DH-OF 7 Bobby Witt 34 SS 8 Kyle Tucker 34 OF 9 Bryce Harper 34 1B-DH 10 Julio Rodriguez 33 OF 11 Marcus Semien 33 2B 12 Gunnar Henderson 33 3B-SS 13 Corey Seager 33 DH-SS 14 Zack Wheeler 30 SP 15 Tarik Skubal 30 SP 16 Francisco Lindor 29 SS 17 Elly De La Cruz 29 3B-SS 18 Matt Olson 28 1B 19 Jose Altuve 28 2B 20 Corbin Carroll 27 OF 21 Corbin Burnes 26 SP 22 Tyler Glasnow 26 SP 23 Trea Turner 26 SS 24 Austin Riley 25 3B 25 Chris Sale 24 SP 26 Rafael Devers 23 3B-DH 27 Christian Yelich 23 DH-OF 28 C.J. Abrams 23 SS 29 Pete Alonso 23 1B 30 Paul Skenes 23 SP 31 Luis Castillo 23 SP 32 Dylan Cease 23 SP 33 Max Fried 23 SP 34 Logan Webb 23 SP 35 George Kirby 22 SP 36 Marcell Ozuna 21 DH 37 Aaron Nola 21 SP 38 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 39 Luis Robert 21 OF 40 Kyle Schwarber 21 DH-OF 41 Cole Ragans 21 RP-SP 42 Adolis Garcia 21 DH-OF 43 Fernando Tatis 21 OF 44 Steven Kwan 20 OF 45 Manny Machado 20 3B-DH 46 Ketel Marte 20 2B-DH 47 Freddy Peralta 20 SP 48 Ozzie Albies 20 2B 49 Garrett Crochet 20 RP-SP 50 Sonny Gray 19 SP 51 Vladimir Guerrero 18 1B-DH 52 Christian Walker 18 1B 53 Josh Naylor 18 1B-DH 54 Royce Lewis 18 3B-DH 55 William Contreras 18 C-DH 56 Justin Steele 15 SP 57 Emmanuel Clase 15 RP 58 Josh Hader 15 RP 59 Pablo Lopez 15 SP 60 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 61 Joe Ryan 15 SP 62 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 63 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 64 Will Smith 15 C 65 Mookie Betts 15 2B-OF-SS 66 Edwin Diaz 15 RP 67 Andres Munoz 15 RP 68 Framber Valdez 15 SP 69 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 70 Zac Gallen 15 SP 71 Jack Flaherty 14 SP 72 Raisel Iglesias 14 RP 73 Alec Bohm 14 1B-3B 74 Spencer Steer 14 1B-3B-OF 75 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 76 Cody Bellinger 14 1B-DH-OF 77 Alex Bregman 14 3B 78 Bryan Reynolds 14 DH-OF 79 Paul Sewald 14 RP 80 Mason Miller 14 RP-SP 81 Ha-seong Kim 14 2B-3B-SS 82 Teoscar Hernandez 14 DH-OF 83 Grayson Rodriguez 13 SP 84 Gerrit Cole 13 SP 85 Luis Gil 13 SP 86 Jarren Duran 13 OF 87 Jared Jones 13 SP 88 Tanner Houck 13 SP 89 Ian Happ 12 DH-OF 90 Tanner Bibee 12 SP 91 Jazz Chisholm 12 OF 92 Jhoan Duran 12 RP 93 Tyler O'Neill 12 DH-OF 94 Brandon Nimmo 12 OF 95 Camilo Doval 12 RP 96 Clay Holmes 12 RP 97 Carlos Rodon 12 SP 98 Willy Adames 12 SS 99 Kevin Gausman 12 SP 100 Randy Arozarena 12 OF 101 Salvador Perez 12 1B-C-DH 102 Nick Lodolo 12 SP 103 Seiya Suzuki 12 DH-OF 104 Bobby Miller 11 SP 105 Oneil Cruz 11 SS 106 Jordan Westburg 11 2B-3B 107 Carlos Correa 11 SS 108 Bryson Stott 11 2B-SS 109 Nick Castellanos 11 OF 110 Luis Arraez 11 1B-2B-DH 111 Anthony Volpe 11 SS 112 Chris Bassitt 11 SP 113 Jesus Luzardo 11 SP 114 Mike Trout 11 DH-OF 115 Paul Goldschmidt 11 1B-DH 116 Kirby Yates 10 RP 117 Hunter Greene 10 SP 118 Nick Pivetta 10 RP-SP 119 Anthony Santander 10 DH-OF 120 Kenley Jansen 10 RP 121 Jose Berrios 10 SP 122 Bo Bichette 10 SS 123 Michael Harris 10 OF 124 Evan Phillips 10 RP 125 Nolan Arenado 10 3B 126 Wyatt Langford 10 DH-OF 127 Sean Murphy 10 C 128 MacKenzie Gore 9 SP 129 Yusei Kikuchi 9 SP 130 Joshua Lowe 8 DH-OF 131 Heliot Ramos 8 OF 132 Reynaldo Lopez 8 RP-SP 133 Cal Raleigh 8 C-DH 134 Yainer Diaz 8 C-DH 135 Max Scherzer 8 SP 136 George Springer 8 DH-OF 137 Isaac Paredes 8 1B-3B-DH 138 Bailey Ober 8 SP 139 Jackson Merrill 7 OF-SS 140 Cristopher Sanchez 7 SP 141 Dansby Swanson 7 SS 142 Yu Darvish 7 SP 143 Robert Suarez 7 RP 144 Alexis Diaz 7 RP 145 Blake Snell 7 SP 146 Andy Pages 7 OF 147 Nolan Jones 7 OF 148 Vinnie Pasquantino 7 1B-DH 149 Cedric Mullins 7 OF 150 J.D. Martinez 7 DH 151 Andres Gimenez 7 2B 152 Mitch Keller 7 SP 153 Jordan Romano 7 RP 154 Gleyber Torres 7 2B 155 Nathan Eovaldi 7 SP 156 Ronel Blanco 7 RP-SP 157 Gavin Stone 7 SP 158 Francisco Alvarez 7 C 159 Evan Carter 7 OF 160 Justin Verlander 7 SP 161 Ryan Jeffers 7 C-DH 162 Michael King 7 RP-SP 163 Nolan Gorman 7 2B-DH 164 Nestor Cortes 7 SP 165 Bryce Miller 7 SP 166 Jake Cronenworth 6 1B-2B 167 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 6 SP 168 Triston Casas 6 1B 169 Yandy Diaz 6 1B-DH 170 Hunter Brown 6 SP 171 Craig Kimbrel 6 RP 172 Pete Fairbanks 6 RP 173 Jurickson Profar 6 DH-OF 174 J.P. Crawford 6 SS 175 Colton Cowser 6 OF 176 Ryan Pepiot 6 RP-SP 177 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 178 Ryan Mountcastle 5 1B-DH 179 Zach Eflin 5 SP 180 Matt Waldron 5 SP 181 David Bednar 5 RP 182 Jordan Hicks 5 RP-SP 183 Jackson Chourio 5 OF 184 Jason Foley 5 RP 185 Erick Fedde 5 SP 186 Joseph Ortiz 5 2B-3B 187 Nick Gonzales 5 2B 188 Joe Musgrove 4 SP 189 Ivan Herrera 4 C-DH 190 Seth Lugo 4 SP 191 Brandon Pfaadt 4 SP 192 Rhys Hoskins 4 1B-DH 193 Zack Gelof 4 2B 194 Taj Bradley 4 SP 195 Reese Olson 4 SP 196 James McArthur 4 RP 197 Christopher Morel 4 3B-DH-OF 198 Jonah Heim 3 C-DH 199 Max Muncy 3 3B 200 Starling Marte 3 DH-OF 201 Matt Chapman 3 3B 202 Walker Buehler 3 SP 203 Brice Turang 3 2B-SS 204 Mark Vientos 3 3B-DH 205 Nico Hoerner 3 2B-SS 206 Luis Rengifo 3 2B-3B-OF-SS 207 Drew Thorpe 3 SP 208 Mitch Garver 3 C-DH 209 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 210 TJ Friedl 3 OF 211 Trevor Megill 3 RP 212 Lane Thomas 3 OF 213 Bryan Woo 3 SP 214 Michael Busch 3 1B-3B 215 Nate Lowe 3 1B 216 Jake Irvin 3 SP 217 Justin Turner 3 1B-3B-DH 218 Christian Scott 3 SP 219 Jose Caballero 3 2B-3B-SS 220 Taylor Ward 3 DH-OF 221 Gavin Williams 3 SP

Roto Trade Values Chart