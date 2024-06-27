aaron-judge-yankees-usatsi-1.jpg
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge45DH-OF
2Juan Soto44OF
3Shohei Ohtani42DH-SP
4Jose Ramirez383B-DH
5Freddie Freeman371B
6Yordan Alvarez36DH-OF
7Bobby Witt34SS
8Kyle Tucker34OF
9Bryce Harper341B-DH
10Julio Rodriguez33OF
11Marcus Semien332B
12Gunnar Henderson333B-SS
13Corey Seager33DH-SS
14Zack Wheeler30SP
15Tarik Skubal30SP
16Francisco Lindor29SS
17Elly De La Cruz293B-SS
18Matt Olson281B
19Jose Altuve282B
20Corbin Carroll27OF
21Corbin Burnes26SP
22Tyler Glasnow26SP
23Trea Turner26SS
24Austin Riley253B
25Chris Sale24SP
26Rafael Devers233B-DH
27Christian Yelich23DH-OF
28C.J. Abrams23SS
29Pete Alonso231B
30Paul Skenes23SP
31Luis Castillo23SP
32Dylan Cease23SP
33Max Fried23SP
34Logan Webb23SP
35George Kirby22SP
36Marcell Ozuna21DH
37Aaron Nola21SP
38Logan Gilbert21SP
39Luis Robert21OF
40Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
41Cole Ragans21RP-SP
42Adolis Garcia21DH-OF
43Fernando Tatis21OF
44Steven Kwan20OF
45Manny Machado203B-DH
46Ketel Marte202B-DH
47Freddy Peralta20SP
48Ozzie Albies202B
49Garrett Crochet20RP-SP
50Sonny Gray19SP
51Vladimir Guerrero181B-DH
52Christian Walker181B
53Josh Naylor181B-DH
54Royce Lewis183B-DH
55William Contreras18C-DH
56Justin Steele15SP
57Emmanuel Clase15RP
58Josh Hader15RP
59Pablo Lopez15SP
60Ranger Suarez15SP
61Joe Ryan15SP
62Adley Rutschman15C-DH
63Shota Imanaga15SP
64Will Smith15C
65Mookie Betts152B-OF-SS
66Edwin Diaz15RP
67Andres Munoz15RP
68Framber Valdez15SP
69Riley Greene15DH-OF
70Zac Gallen15SP
71Jack Flaherty14SP
72Raisel Iglesias14RP
73Alec Bohm141B-3B
74Spencer Steer141B-3B-OF
75Ryan Helsley14RP
76Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
77Alex Bregman143B
78Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
79Paul Sewald14RP
80Mason Miller14RP-SP
81Ha-seong Kim142B-3B-SS
82Teoscar Hernandez14DH-OF
83Grayson Rodriguez13SP
84Gerrit Cole13SP
85Luis Gil13SP
86Jarren Duran13OF
87Jared Jones13SP
88Tanner Houck13SP
89Ian Happ12DH-OF
90Tanner Bibee12SP
91Jazz Chisholm12OF
92Jhoan Duran12RP
93Tyler O'Neill12DH-OF
94Brandon Nimmo12OF
95Camilo Doval12RP
96Clay Holmes12RP
97Carlos Rodon12SP
98Willy Adames12SS
99Kevin Gausman12SP
100Randy Arozarena12OF
101Salvador Perez121B-C-DH
102Nick Lodolo12SP
103Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
104Bobby Miller11SP
105Oneil Cruz11SS
106Jordan Westburg112B-3B
107Carlos Correa11SS
108Bryson Stott112B-SS
109Nick Castellanos11OF
110Luis Arraez111B-2B-DH
111Anthony Volpe11SS
112Chris Bassitt11SP
113Jesus Luzardo11SP
114Mike Trout11DH-OF
115Paul Goldschmidt111B-DH
116Kirby Yates10RP
117Hunter Greene10SP
118Nick Pivetta10RP-SP
119Anthony Santander10DH-OF
120Kenley Jansen10RP
121Jose Berrios10SP
122Bo Bichette10SS
123Michael Harris10OF
124Evan Phillips10RP
125Nolan Arenado103B
126Wyatt Langford10DH-OF
127Sean Murphy10C
128MacKenzie Gore9SP
129Yusei Kikuchi9SP
130Joshua Lowe8DH-OF
131Heliot Ramos8OF
132Reynaldo Lopez8RP-SP
133Cal Raleigh8C-DH
134Yainer Diaz8C-DH
135Max Scherzer8SP
136George Springer8DH-OF
137Isaac Paredes81B-3B-DH
138Bailey Ober8SP
139Jackson Merrill7OF-SS
140Cristopher Sanchez7SP
141Dansby Swanson7SS
142Yu Darvish7SP
143Robert Suarez7RP
144Alexis Diaz7RP
145Blake Snell7SP
146Andy Pages7OF
147Nolan Jones7OF
148Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
149Cedric Mullins7OF
150J.D. Martinez7DH
151Andres Gimenez72B
152Mitch Keller7SP
153Jordan Romano7RP
154Gleyber Torres72B
155Nathan Eovaldi7SP
156Ronel Blanco7RP-SP
157Gavin Stone7SP
158Francisco Alvarez7C
159Evan Carter7OF
160Justin Verlander7SP
161Ryan Jeffers7C-DH
162Michael King7RP-SP
163Nolan Gorman72B-DH
164Nestor Cortes7SP
165Bryce Miller7SP
166Jake Cronenworth61B-2B
167Yoshinobu Yamamoto6SP
168Triston Casas61B
169Yandy Diaz61B-DH
170Hunter Brown6SP
171Craig Kimbrel6RP
172Pete Fairbanks6RP
173Jurickson Profar6DH-OF
174J.P. Crawford6SS
175Colton Cowser6OF
176Ryan Pepiot6RP-SP
177Ezequiel Tovar5SS
178Ryan Mountcastle51B-DH
179Zach Eflin5SP
180Matt Waldron5SP
181David Bednar5RP
182Jordan Hicks5RP-SP
183Jackson Chourio5OF
184Jason Foley5RP
185Erick Fedde5SP
186Joseph Ortiz52B-3B
187Nick Gonzales52B
188Joe Musgrove4SP
189Ivan Herrera4C-DH
190Seth Lugo4SP
191Brandon Pfaadt4SP
192Rhys Hoskins41B-DH
193Zack Gelof42B
194Taj Bradley4SP
195Reese Olson4SP
196James McArthur4RP
197Christopher Morel43B-DH-OF
198Jonah Heim3C-DH
199Max Muncy33B
200Starling Marte3DH-OF
201Matt Chapman33B
202Walker Buehler3SP
203Brice Turang32B-SS
204Mark Vientos33B-DH
205Nico Hoerner32B-SS
206Luis Rengifo32B-3B-OF-SS
207Drew Thorpe3SP
208Mitch Garver3C-DH
209Logan O'Hoppe3C
210TJ Friedl3OF
211Trevor Megill3RP
212Lane Thomas3OF
213Bryan Woo3SP
214Michael Busch31B-3B
215Nate Lowe31B
216Jake Irvin3SP
217Justin Turner31B-3B-DH
218Christian Scott3SP
219Jose Caballero32B-3B-SS
220Taylor Ward3DH-OF
221Gavin Williams3SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge45DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani44DH-SP
3Bobby Witt43SS
4Juan Soto39OF
5Jose Ramirez353B-DH
6Julio Rodriguez35OF
7Freddie Freeman351B
8Yordan Alvarez35DH-OF
9Gunnar Henderson353B-SS
10Elly De La Cruz333B-SS
11Bryce Harper331B-DH
12Marcus Semien332B
13Kyle Tucker33OF
14Zack Wheeler33SP
15Rafael Devers303B-DH
16Tarik Skubal30SP
17Corey Seager29DH-SS
18Corbin Burnes29SP
19Jose Altuve282B
20Matt Olson281B
21Tyler Glasnow27SP
22Pete Alonso261B
23Francisco Lindor26SS
24Austin Riley263B
25Corbin Carroll25OF
26C.J. Abrams25SS
27Chris Sale25SP
28Christian Yelich25DH-OF
29Paul Skenes24SP
30Dylan Cease24SP
31Luis Castillo23SP
32Logan Webb22SP
33Aaron Nola22SP
34Marcell Ozuna22DH
35Luis Robert22OF
36Adolis Garcia22DH-OF
37Cole Ragans21RP-SP
38Max Fried21SP
39George Kirby21SP
40Fernando Tatis21OF
41Logan Gilbert21SP
42Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
43Emmanuel Clase21RP
44Ketel Marte212B-DH
45Ozzie Albies202B
46Vladimir Guerrero201B-DH
47William Contreras20C-DH
48Josh Hader20RP
49Trea Turner20SS
50Adley Rutschman18C-DH
51Randy Arozarena18OF
52Royce Lewis183B-DH
53Josh Naylor181B-DH
54Will Smith18C
55Mason Miller18RP-SP
56Jazz Chisholm18OF
57Ha-seong Kim172B-3B-SS
58Christian Walker171B
59Teoscar Hernandez17DH-OF
60Raisel Iglesias17RP
61Edwin Diaz17RP
62Manny Machado173B-DH
63Steven Kwan16OF
64Freddy Peralta16SP
65Jarren Duran16OF
66Riley Greene16DH-OF
67Mookie Betts162B-OF-SS
68Sonny Gray16SP
69Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
70Pablo Lopez15SP
71Ranger Suarez15SP
72Framber Valdez15SP
73Joe Ryan15SP
74Shota Imanaga15SP
75Justin Steele15SP
76Garrett Crochet14RP-SP
77Luis Gil14SP
78Gerrit Cole14SP
79Oneil Cruz14SS
80Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
81Alec Bohm141B-3B
82Jhoan Duran14RP
83Zac Gallen14SP
84Camilo Doval14RP
85Spencer Steer131B-3B-OF
86Clay Holmes13RP
87Jack Flaherty13SP
88Salvador Perez131B-C-DH
89Alex Bregman133B
90Tyler O'Neill13DH-OF
91Ryan Helsley13RP
92Nick Castellanos13OF
93Evan Phillips13RP
94Jordan Westburg132B-3B
95Willy Adames13SS
96Andres Munoz12RP
97Paul Sewald12RP
98Nolan Jones12OF
99Jared Jones12SP
100Tanner Houck12SP
101Mike Trout12DH-OF
102Luis Arraez121B-2B-DH
103Carlos Rodon12SP
104Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
105Nick Lodolo12SP
106Bobby Miller12SP
107MacKenzie Gore12SP
108Grayson Rodriguez12SP
109Kenley Jansen12RP
110Isaac Paredes121B-3B-DH
111Anthony Santander12DH-OF
112Joshua Lowe12DH-OF
113Ian Happ11DH-OF
114Paul Goldschmidt111B-DH
115Brandon Nimmo11OF
116Carlos Correa11SS
117Bo Bichette11SS
118Anthony Volpe11SS
119Kevin Gausman11SP
120Bryson Stott102B-SS
121Hunter Greene10SP
122Eloy Jimenez10DH
123Nolan Arenado103B
124Jake Cronenworth101B-2B
125Robert Suarez9RP
126Francisco Alvarez9C
127Gleyber Torres92B
128Cal Raleigh9C-DH
129Tanner Bibee9SP
130Cedric Mullins9OF
131Nolan Gorman92B-DH
132Brice Turang92B-SS
133Chris Bassitt9SP
134Jose Caballero82B-3B-SS
135Andres Gimenez82B
136Nick Pivetta8RP-SP
137Wyatt Langford8DH-OF
138Jackson Merrill7OF-SS
139Cristopher Sanchez7SP
140Yainer Diaz7C-DH
141Yusei Kikuchi7SP
142Michael Harris7OF
143Jurickson Profar7DH-OF
144Dansby Swanson7SS
145Jesus Luzardo7SP
146Kirby Yates7RP
147Jose Berrios7SP
148Taylor Ward7DH-OF
149Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
150George Springer7DH-OF
151Heliot Ramos7OF
152Alexis Diaz7RP
153Bailey Ober7SP
154J.D. Martinez7DH
155Justin Verlander7SP
156Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
157Brent Rooker7DH-OF
158Jordan Romano7RP
159Sean Murphy7C
160Logan O'Hoppe7C
161Yandy Diaz71B-DH
162Craig Kimbrel7RP
163Andy Pages7OF
164Colton Cowser7OF
165Christopher Morel63B-DH-OF
166Jackson Chourio6OF
167Hunter Brown6SP
168Max Scherzer6SP
169Blake Snell6SP
170Zach Eflin6SP
171Yu Darvish6SP
172Matt Waldron6SP
173Evan Carter6OF
174Yoshinobu Yamamoto6SP
175Nick Gonzales62B
176Zack Gelof62B
177Starling Marte5DH-OF
178Pete Fairbanks5RP
179Willson Contreras5C-DH
180Joseph Ortiz52B-3B
181Daulton Varsho5OF
182David Bednar5RP
183Mitch Keller5SP
184Triston Casas51B
185Kutter Crawford5SP
186Ezequiel Tovar5SS
187Nico Hoerner52B-SS
188Reynaldo Lopez4RP-SP
189Ronel Blanco4RP-SP
190Gavin Stone4SP
191Bryce Miller4SP
192Joe Musgrove4SP
193Ryan Pepiot4RP-SP
194Ryan Jeffers4C-DH
195Ryan Mountcastle41B-DH
196Jonah Heim4C-DH
197J.T. Realmuto3C
198Bryan Woo3SP
199Max Muncy33B
200Seth Lugo3SP
201TJ Friedl3OF
202Patrick Bailey3C
203Jason Foley3RP
204Gabriel Moreno3C
205Nate Lowe31B
206Mark Vientos33B-DH
207Taj Bradley3SP
208Michael King3RP-SP
209Reese Olson3SP
210James McArthur3RP
211Luis Rengifo32B-3B-OF-SS
212Trevor Megill3RP
213Jordan Montgomery3SP
214Matt Chapman33B
215Nathan Eovaldi3SP
216Lane Thomas3OF
217Mitch Garver3C-DH
218Esteury Ruiz3OF
219Alec Burleson31B-DH-OF
220Michael Busch31B-3B
221Jonathan India22B-DH
222Justin Turner21B-3B-DH
223Nestor Cortes2SP
224Christian Scott2SP
225Drew Thorpe2SP
226Shea Langeliers2C
227Keibert Ruiz2C-DH
228Ivan Herrera2C-DH
229Byron Buxton2DH-OF
230Masyn Winn2SS
231Erick Fedde2SP
232Bo Naylor2C
233Thairo Estrada22B-SS
234Kodai Senga2SP
235Luis Campusano2C
236Walker Buehler2SP
237J.P. Crawford2SS
238Zack Littell2RP-SP
239Jeimer Candelario21B-3B
240Ryan McMahon22B-3B
241Noelvi Marte23B
242Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
243Gavin Williams2SP
244Tanner Scott2RP
245Aroldis Chapman2RP
246Jeremy Pena2SS
247Jordan Hicks2RP-SP
248Carlos Estevez2RP
249Jarred Kelenic2OF
250Brandon Pfaadt2SP
251Jake Irvin2SP
252Braxton Garrett2SP
253Maikel Garcia23B
254Xander Bogaerts22B-SS