Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Juan Soto
|46
|OF
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|44
|DH-SP
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|5
|Freddie Freeman
|37
|1B
|6
|Yordan Alvarez
|36
|DH-OF
|7
|Bobby Witt
|34
|SS
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|34
|OF
|9
|Bryce Harper
|34
|1B-DH
|10
|Marcus Semien
|33
|2B
|11
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|3B-SS
|12
|Corey Seager
|33
|DH-SS
|13
|Zack Wheeler
|33
|SP
|14
|Tarik Skubal
|30
|SP
|15
|Francisco Lindor
|30
|SS
|16
|Elly De La Cruz
|29
|3B-SS
|17
|Matt Olson
|29
|1B
|18
|Jose Altuve
|28
|2B
|19
|Corbin Burnes
|28
|SP
|20
|Tyler Glasnow
|27
|SP
|21
|Trea Turner
|26
|SS
|22
|Austin Riley
|26
|3B
|23
|Chris Sale
|26
|SP
|24
|Rafael Devers
|25
|3B-DH
|25
|Julio Rodriguez
|24
|OF
|26
|Christian Yelich
|23
|DH-OF
|27
|Corbin Carroll
|23
|OF
|28
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|29
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|30
|Paul Skenes
|23
|SP
|31
|Luis Castillo
|23
|SP
|32
|Dylan Cease
|23
|SP
|33
|Max Fried
|23
|SP
|34
|Logan Webb
|23
|SP
|35
|George Kirby
|22
|SP
|36
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|37
|Vladimir Guerrero
|21
|1B-DH
|38
|Ketel Marte
|21
|2B-DH
|39
|Zac Gallen
|21
|SP
|40
|Aaron Nola
|21
|SP
|41
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|42
|Steven Kwan
|21
|OF
|43
|Luis Robert
|21
|OF
|44
|Kyle Schwarber
|20
|DH-OF
|45
|Cole Ragans
|20
|RP-SP
|46
|Adolis Garcia
|20
|DH-OF
|47
|Fernando Tatis
|20
|OF
|48
|Manny Machado
|20
|3B-DH
|49
|Freddy Peralta
|20
|SP
|50
|Ozzie Albies
|19
|2B
|51
|Garrett Crochet
|18
|RP-SP
|52
|Sonny Gray
|18
|SP
|53
|Christian Walker
|18
|1B
|54
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|55
|Royce Lewis
|18
|3B-DH
|56
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|57
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|58
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|59
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|60
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|61
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|62
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|63
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF
|64
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|65
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|66
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|67
|Mookie Betts
|15
|2B-OF-SS
|68
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|69
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|70
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|71
|Framber Valdez
|14
|SP
|72
|Raisel Iglesias
|14
|RP
|73
|Alec Bohm
|14
|1B-3B
|74
|Spencer Steer
|14
|1B-3B-OF
|75
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|76
|Brandon Nimmo
|14
|OF
|77
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|78
|Alex Bregman
|14
|3B
|79
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|80
|Paul Sewald
|14
|RP
|81
|Mason Miller
|14
|RP-SP
|82
|Ha-seong Kim
|14
|2B-3B-SS
|83
|Teoscar Hernandez
|13
|DH-OF
|84
|Grayson Rodriguez
|13
|SP
|85
|Tanner Houck
|13
|SP
|86
|Ian Happ
|13
|DH-OF
|87
|Tanner Bibee
|13
|SP
|88
|Jazz Chisholm
|13
|OF
|89
|Jack Flaherty
|12
|SP
|90
|Jhoan Duran
|12
|RP
|91
|Jared Jones
|12
|SP
|92
|Tyler O'Neill
|12
|DH-OF
|93
|Camilo Doval
|12
|RP
|94
|Gerrit Cole
|12
|SP
|95
|Clay Holmes
|12
|RP
|96
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|97
|Kevin Gausman
|12
|SP
|98
|Randy Arozarena
|12
|OF
|99
|Anthony Santander
|12
|DH-OF
|100
|Salvador Perez
|12
|1B-C-DH
|101
|Nick Lodolo
|12
|SP
|102
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|DH-OF
|103
|Carlos Rodon
|11
|SP
|104
|Oneil Cruz
|11
|SS
|105
|Wyatt Langford
|11
|DH-OF
|106
|Jordan Westburg
|11
|2B-3B
|107
|Carlos Correa
|11
|SS
|108
|Bryson Stott
|11
|2B-SS
|109
|Nick Castellanos
|11
|OF
|110
|Luis Arraez
|11
|1B-2B-DH
|111
|Anthony Volpe
|11
|SS
|112
|Chris Bassitt
|11
|SP
|113
|Jackson Merrill
|10
|OF-SS
|114
|Paul Goldschmidt
|10
|1B-DH
|115
|Kirby Yates
|10
|RP
|116
|Hunter Greene
|10
|SP
|117
|Cristopher Sanchez
|10
|SP
|118
|Nick Pivetta
|10
|RP-SP
|119
|Cedric Mullins
|10
|OF
|120
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|RP
|121
|Jose Berrios
|10
|SP
|122
|Bo Bichette
|10
|SS
|123
|Michael Harris
|10
|OF
|124
|Evan Phillips
|10
|RP
|125
|Nolan Arenado
|10
|3B
|126
|Luis Gil
|9
|SP
|127
|Bailey Ober
|9
|SP
|128
|Sean Murphy
|8
|C
|129
|MacKenzie Gore
|8
|SP
|130
|Mike Trout
|8
|DH-OF
|131
|Bobby Miller
|8
|SP
|132
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8
|SP
|133
|Joshua Lowe
|8
|DH-OF
|134
|Heliot Ramos
|8
|OF
|135
|Reynaldo Lopez
|8
|RP-SP
|136
|Cal Raleigh
|8
|C-DH
|137
|Yainer Diaz
|8
|C-DH
|138
|Max Scherzer
|7
|SP
|139
|George Springer
|7
|DH-OF
|140
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|141
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|142
|Yu Darvish
|7
|SP
|143
|Robert Suarez
|7
|RP
|144
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|145
|Blake Snell
|7
|SP
|146
|Andy Pages
|7
|OF
|147
|Nolan Jones
|7
|OF
|148
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|7
|1B-DH
|149
|J.D. Martinez
|7
|DH
|150
|Mitch Keller
|7
|SP
|151
|Jordan Romano
|7
|RP
|152
|Gleyber Torres
|7
|2B
|153
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7
|SP
|154
|Ronel Blanco
|7
|RP-SP
|155
|Francisco Alvarez
|7
|C
|156
|Evan Carter
|7
|OF
|157
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|158
|Ryan Jeffers
|7
|C-DH
|159
|Michael King
|7
|RP-SP
|160
|Andres Gimenez
|7
|2B
|161
|Taj Bradley
|7
|SP
|162
|Seth Lugo
|7
|SP
|163
|Nolan Gorman
|7
|2B-DH
|164
|Nestor Cortes
|7
|SP
|165
|Bryce Miller
|6
|SP
|166
|Jake Cronenworth
|6
|1B-2B
|167
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|6
|SP
|168
|Triston Casas
|6
|1B
|169
|Mark Vientos
|6
|3B-DH
|170
|Yandy Diaz
|6
|1B-DH
|171
|Hunter Brown
|6
|SP
|172
|Gavin Stone
|6
|SP
|173
|Craig Kimbrel
|6
|RP
|174
|Pete Fairbanks
|6
|RP
|175
|Jurickson Profar
|6
|DH-OF
|176
|J.P. Crawford
|5
|SS
|177
|Colton Cowser
|5
|OF
|178
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|RP-SP
|179
|Ezequiel Tovar
|5
|SS
|180
|Ryan Mountcastle
|5
|1B-DH
|181
|Zach Eflin
|5
|SP
|182
|Matt Waldron
|5
|SP
|183
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|184
|Jordan Hicks
|5
|RP-SP
|185
|Jackson Chourio
|5
|OF
|186
|Jason Foley
|5
|RP
|187
|Erick Fedde
|4
|SP
|188
|Joseph Ortiz
|4
|2B-3B
|189
|Nick Gonzales
|4
|2B
|190
|Joe Musgrove
|4
|SP
|191
|Ivan Herrera
|4
|C-DH
|192
|Brandon Pfaadt
|4
|SP
|193
|Luis Rengifo
|4
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|194
|Rhys Hoskins
|4
|1B-DH
|195
|Zack Gelof
|4
|2B
|196
|Reese Olson
|4
|SP
|197
|James McArthur
|4
|RP
|198
|Xander Bogaerts
|3
|2B-SS
|199
|Willi Castro
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|200
|Christopher Morel
|3
|3B-DH-OF
|201
|Jonah Heim
|3
|C-DH
|202
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|203
|Starling Marte
|3
|DH-OF
|204
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|205
|Walker Buehler
|3
|SP
|206
|Brice Turang
|3
|2B-SS
|207
|Nico Hoerner
|3
|2B-SS
|208
|Drew Thorpe
|3
|SP
|209
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|210
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C
|211
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|212
|Trevor Megill
|3
|RP
|213
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|214
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|215
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B-3B
|216
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|217
|Jarred Kelenic
|3
|OF
|218
|Jake Irvin
|3
|SP
|219
|Jeimer Candelario
|3
|1B-3B-DH
|220
|Christian Scott
|3
|SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|45
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|44
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|43
|SS
|4
|Juan Soto
|39
|OF
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|6
|Gunnar Henderson
|37
|3B-SS
|7
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|3B-SS
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|33
|1B
|9
|Yordan Alvarez
|33
|DH-OF
|10
|Kyle Tucker
|33
|OF
|11
|Bryce Harper
|33
|1B-DH
|12
|Julio Rodriguez
|32
|OF
|13
|Zack Wheeler
|31
|SP
|14
|Rafael Devers
|31
|3B-DH
|15
|Tarik Skubal
|30
|SP
|27
|Trea Turner
|29
|SS
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|29
|SP
|17
|Jose Altuve
|29
|2B
|18
|Tyler Glasnow
|29
|SP
|19
|Francisco Lindor
|28
|SS
|20
|C.J. Abrams
|27
|SS
|21
|Christian Yelich
|26
|DH-OF
|22
|Corey Seager
|26
|DH-SS
|23
|Marcus Semien
|25
|2B
|24
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|25
|Matt Olson
|25
|1B
|26
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B
|28
|Corbin Carroll
|25
|OF
|29
|Chris Sale
|24
|SP
|30
|Paul Skenes
|24
|SP
|31
|Dylan Cease
|23
|SP
|32
|Luis Castillo
|22
|SP
|33
|Logan Webb
|22
|SP
|34
|Aaron Nola
|22
|SP
|35
|Marcell Ozuna
|22
|DH
|36
|Luis Robert
|22
|OF
|37
|Ketel Marte
|21
|2B-DH
|38
|Adolis Garcia
|21
|DH-OF
|39
|Max Fried
|21
|SP
|40
|Vladimir Guerrero
|21
|1B-DH
|41
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|42
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|43
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|44
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH-OF
|45
|Emmanuel Clase
|20
|RP
|46
|Fernando Tatis
|20
|OF
|47
|Josh Hader
|20
|RP
|48
|Royce Lewis
|20
|3B-DH
|49
|Adley Rutschman
|20
|C-DH
|50
|William Contreras
|18
|C-DH
|51
|Randy Arozarena
|18
|OF
|52
|Ozzie Albies
|18
|2B
|53
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|54
|Steven Kwan
|18
|OF
|55
|Jarren Duran
|18
|OF
|56
|Will Smith
|18
|C
|57
|Mookie Betts
|17
|2B-OF-SS
|58
|Jazz Chisholm
|17
|OF
|59
|Ha-seong Kim
|17
|2B-3B-SS
|60
|Christian Walker
|17
|1B
|61
|Mason Miller
|17
|RP-SP
|62
|Teoscar Hernandez
|17
|DH-OF
|63
|Manny Machado
|16
|3B-DH
|64
|Zac Gallen
|16
|SP
|65
|Raisel Iglesias
|16
|RP
|66
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|67
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|68
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|69
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|70
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|71
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|72
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|73
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|74
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|75
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|76
|Gerrit Cole
|14
|SP
|77
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|78
|Oneil Cruz
|14
|SS
|79
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|80
|Alec Bohm
|14
|1B-3B
|81
|Jhoan Duran
|14
|RP
|82
|Camilo Doval
|14
|RP
|83
|Spencer Steer
|14
|1B-3B-OF
|84
|Clay Holmes
|14
|RP
|85
|Salvador Perez
|13
|1B-C-DH
|86
|Alex Bregman
|13
|3B
|87
|Garrett Crochet
|13
|RP-SP
|88
|Anthony Santander
|13
|DH-OF
|89
|Tyler O'Neill
|13
|DH-OF
|90
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|91
|Nick Castellanos
|13
|OF
|92
|Evan Phillips
|13
|RP
|93
|Jordan Westburg
|13
|2B-3B
|94
|Andres Munoz
|13
|RP
|95
|Paul Sewald
|13
|RP
|96
|Nolan Jones
|12
|OF
|97
|Jared Jones
|12
|SP
|98
|Tanner Houck
|12
|SP
|99
|Jackson Merrill
|12
|OF-SS
|100
|Brandon Nimmo
|12
|OF
|101
|Wyatt Langford
|12
|DH-OF
|102
|Mike Trout
|12
|DH-OF
|103
|Luis Arraez
|12
|1B-2B-DH
|104
|Cedric Mullins
|12
|OF
|105
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|DH-OF
|106
|Nick Lodolo
|12
|SP
|107
|Jack Flaherty
|12
|SP
|108
|MacKenzie Gore
|12
|SP
|109
|Grayson Rodriguez
|12
|SP
|110
|Kenley Jansen
|12
|RP
|111
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|112
|Isaac Paredes
|11
|1B-3B-DH
|113
|Joshua Lowe
|11
|DH-OF
|114
|Ian Happ
|11
|DH-OF
|115
|Carlos Correa
|11
|SS
|116
|Bo Bichette
|11
|SS
|117
|Anthony Volpe
|11
|SS
|118
|Bryson Stott
|11
|2B-SS
|119
|Hunter Greene
|10
|SP
|120
|Eloy Jimenez
|10
|DH
|121
|Nolan Arenado
|10
|3B
|122
|Robert Suarez
|10
|RP
|123
|Cristopher Sanchez
|10
|SP
|124
|Francisco Alvarez
|9
|C
|125
|Gleyber Torres
|9
|2B
|126
|Cal Raleigh
|9
|C-DH
|127
|Tanner Bibee
|9
|SP
|128
|Nolan Gorman
|9
|2B-DH
|129
|Carlos Rodon
|9
|SP
|130
|Luis Gil
|9
|SP
|131
|Brice Turang
|9
|2B-SS
|132
|Chris Bassitt
|9
|SP
|133
|Paul Goldschmidt
|9
|1B-DH
|134
|Jose Caballero
|8
|2B-3B-SS
|135
|Nick Pivetta
|8
|RP-SP
|136
|Kevin Gausman
|8
|SP
|137
|Lane Thomas
|8
|OF
|138
|Yainer Diaz
|7
|C-DH
|139
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7
|SP
|140
|Michael Harris
|7
|OF
|141
|Jurickson Profar
|7
|DH-OF
|142
|Bailey Ober
|7
|SP
|143
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|144
|Kirby Yates
|7
|RP
|145
|Jose Berrios
|7
|SP
|146
|Taylor Ward
|7
|DH-OF
|147
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|7
|1B-DH
|148
|George Springer
|7
|DH-OF
|149
|Heliot Ramos
|7
|OF
|150
|Andres Gimenez
|7
|2B
|151
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|152
|Jake Cronenworth
|7
|1B-2B
|153
|J.D. Martinez
|7
|DH
|154
|Bobby Miller
|7
|SP
|155
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|156
|Rhys Hoskins
|7
|1B-DH
|157
|Brent Rooker
|7
|DH-OF
|158
|Jordan Romano
|7
|RP
|159
|Sean Murphy
|7
|C
|160
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|161
|Yandy Diaz
|7
|1B-DH
|162
|Craig Kimbrel
|7
|RP
|163
|Andy Pages
|7
|OF
|164
|Colton Cowser
|7
|OF
|165
|Luis Rengifo
|6
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|166
|Christopher Morel
|6
|3B-DH-OF
|167
|Jackson Chourio
|6
|OF
|168
|Hunter Brown
|6
|SP
|169
|Taj Bradley
|6
|SP
|170
|Max Scherzer
|6
|SP
|171
|Blake Snell
|6
|SP
|172
|Zach Eflin
|6
|SP
|173
|Yu Darvish
|6
|SP
|174
|Matt Waldron
|6
|SP
|175
|Evan Carter
|6
|OF
|176
|Seth Lugo
|6
|SP
|177
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|5
|SP
|178
|Nick Gonzales
|5
|2B
|179
|Zack Gelof
|5
|2B
|180
|Starling Marte
|5
|DH-OF
|181
|Mark Vientos
|5
|3B-DH
|182
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|183
|Willson Contreras
|5
|C-DH
|184
|Joseph Ortiz
|5
|2B-3B
|185
|Daulton Varsho
|5
|OF
|186
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|187
|Mitch Keller
|5
|SP
|188
|Triston Casas
|4
|1B
|189
|Kutter Crawford
|4
|SP
|190
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|191
|Nico Hoerner
|4
|2B-SS
|192
|Reynaldo Lopez
|4
|RP-SP
|193
|Gavin Stone
|4
|SP
|194
|Ronel Blanco
|4
|RP-SP
|195
|Bryce Miller
|4
|SP
|196
|Joe Musgrove
|4
|SP
|197
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|RP-SP
|198
|Ryan Jeffers
|3
|C-DH
|199
|Ryan Mountcastle
|3
|1B-DH
|200
|Jonah Heim
|3
|C-DH
|201
|Willi Castro
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|202
|Jarred Kelenic
|3
|OF
|203
|J.T. Realmuto
|3
|C
|204
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|205
|Xander Bogaerts
|3
|2B-SS
|206
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|207
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|208
|Patrick Bailey
|3
|C
|209
|Jason Foley
|3
|RP
|210
|Gabriel Moreno
|3
|C
|211
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|212
|Michael King
|3
|RP-SP
|213
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|214
|James McArthur
|3
|RP
|215
|Trevor Megill
|3
|RP
|216
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|217
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|SP
|218
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|219
|Jeimer Candelario
|3
|1B-3B-DH
|220
|Esteury Ruiz
|2
|OF
|221
|Alec Burleson
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|222
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B-3B
|223
|Jonathan India
|2
|2B-DH
|224
|Nestor Cortes
|2
|SP
|225
|Christian Scott
|2
|SP
|226
|Drew Thorpe
|2
|SP
|227
|Shea Langeliers
|2
|C
|228
|Keibert Ruiz
|2
|C-DH
|229
|Ivan Herrera
|2
|C-DH
|230
|Byron Buxton
|2
|DH-OF
|231
|Masyn Winn
|2
|SS
|232
|Erick Fedde
|2
|SP
|233
|Bo Naylor
|2
|C
|234
|Thairo Estrada
|2
|2B-SS
|235
|Kodai Senga
|2
|SP
|236
|Luis Campusano
|2
|C
|237
|Walker Buehler
|2
|SP
|238
|Justin Turner
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|239
|J.P. Crawford
|2
|SS
|240
|Zack Littell
|2
|RP-SP
|241
|Ryan McMahon
|2
|2B-3B
|242
|Noelvi Marte
|2
|3B
|243
|Lourdes Gurriel
|2
|DH-OF
|244
|Gavin Williams
|2
|SP
|245
|Tanner Scott
|2
|RP
|246
|Aroldis Chapman
|2
|RP
|247
|Jeremy Pena
|2
|SS
|248
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|2
|OF
|249
|Jordan Hicks
|2
|RP-SP
|250
|Carlos Estevez
|2
|RP
|251
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|252
|Jake Irvin
|2
|SP