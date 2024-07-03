Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Juan Soto 46 OF 3 Shohei Ohtani 44 DH-SP 4 Jose Ramirez 40 3B-DH 5 Freddie Freeman 37 1B 6 Yordan Alvarez 36 DH-OF 7 Bobby Witt 34 SS 8 Kyle Tucker 34 OF 9 Bryce Harper 34 1B-DH 10 Marcus Semien 33 2B 11 Gunnar Henderson 33 3B-SS 12 Corey Seager 33 DH-SS 13 Zack Wheeler 33 SP 14 Tarik Skubal 30 SP 15 Francisco Lindor 30 SS 16 Elly De La Cruz 29 3B-SS 17 Matt Olson 29 1B 18 Jose Altuve 28 2B 19 Corbin Burnes 28 SP 20 Tyler Glasnow 27 SP 21 Trea Turner 26 SS 22 Austin Riley 26 3B 23 Chris Sale 26 SP 24 Rafael Devers 25 3B-DH 25 Julio Rodriguez 24 OF 26 Christian Yelich 23 DH-OF 27 Corbin Carroll 23 OF 28 C.J. Abrams 23 SS 29 Pete Alonso 23 1B 30 Paul Skenes 23 SP 31 Luis Castillo 23 SP 32 Dylan Cease 23 SP 33 Max Fried 23 SP 34 Logan Webb 23 SP 35 George Kirby 22 SP 36 Marcell Ozuna 21 DH 37 Vladimir Guerrero 21 1B-DH 38 Ketel Marte 21 2B-DH 39 Zac Gallen 21 SP 40 Aaron Nola 21 SP 41 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 42 Steven Kwan 21 OF 43 Luis Robert 21 OF 44 Kyle Schwarber 20 DH-OF 45 Cole Ragans 20 RP-SP 46 Adolis Garcia 20 DH-OF 47 Fernando Tatis 20 OF 48 Manny Machado 20 3B-DH 49 Freddy Peralta 20 SP 50 Ozzie Albies 19 2B 51 Garrett Crochet 18 RP-SP 52 Sonny Gray 18 SP 53 Christian Walker 18 1B 54 Josh Naylor 18 1B-DH 55 Royce Lewis 18 3B-DH 56 William Contreras 15 C-DH 57 Justin Steele 15 SP 58 Emmanuel Clase 15 RP 59 Josh Hader 15 RP 60 Pablo Lopez 15 SP 61 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 62 Joe Ryan 15 SP 63 Jarren Duran 15 OF 64 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 65 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 66 Will Smith 15 C 67 Mookie Betts 15 2B-OF-SS 68 Edwin Diaz 15 RP 69 Andres Munoz 15 RP 70 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 71 Framber Valdez 14 SP 72 Raisel Iglesias 14 RP 73 Alec Bohm 14 1B-3B 74 Spencer Steer 14 1B-3B-OF 75 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 76 Brandon Nimmo 14 OF 77 Cody Bellinger 14 1B-DH-OF 78 Alex Bregman 14 3B 79 Bryan Reynolds 14 DH-OF 80 Paul Sewald 14 RP 81 Mason Miller 14 RP-SP 82 Ha-seong Kim 14 2B-3B-SS 83 Teoscar Hernandez 13 DH-OF 84 Grayson Rodriguez 13 SP 85 Tanner Houck 13 SP 86 Ian Happ 13 DH-OF 87 Tanner Bibee 13 SP 88 Jazz Chisholm 13 OF 89 Jack Flaherty 12 SP 90 Jhoan Duran 12 RP 91 Jared Jones 12 SP 92 Tyler O'Neill 12 DH-OF 93 Camilo Doval 12 RP 94 Gerrit Cole 12 SP 95 Clay Holmes 12 RP 96 Willy Adames 12 SS 97 Kevin Gausman 12 SP 98 Randy Arozarena 12 OF 99 Anthony Santander 12 DH-OF 100 Salvador Perez 12 1B-C-DH 101 Nick Lodolo 12 SP 102 Seiya Suzuki 12 DH-OF 103 Carlos Rodon 11 SP 104 Oneil Cruz 11 SS 105 Wyatt Langford 11 DH-OF 106 Jordan Westburg 11 2B-3B 107 Carlos Correa 11 SS 108 Bryson Stott 11 2B-SS 109 Nick Castellanos 11 OF 110 Luis Arraez 11 1B-2B-DH 111 Anthony Volpe 11 SS 112 Chris Bassitt 11 SP 113 Jackson Merrill 10 OF-SS 114 Paul Goldschmidt 10 1B-DH 115 Kirby Yates 10 RP 116 Hunter Greene 10 SP 117 Cristopher Sanchez 10 SP 118 Nick Pivetta 10 RP-SP 119 Cedric Mullins 10 OF 120 Kenley Jansen 10 RP 121 Jose Berrios 10 SP 122 Bo Bichette 10 SS 123 Michael Harris 10 OF 124 Evan Phillips 10 RP 125 Nolan Arenado 10 3B 126 Luis Gil 9 SP 127 Bailey Ober 9 SP 128 Sean Murphy 8 C 129 MacKenzie Gore 8 SP 130 Mike Trout 8 DH-OF 131 Bobby Miller 8 SP 132 Yusei Kikuchi 8 SP 133 Joshua Lowe 8 DH-OF 134 Heliot Ramos 8 OF 135 Reynaldo Lopez 8 RP-SP 136 Cal Raleigh 8 C-DH 137 Yainer Diaz 8 C-DH 138 Max Scherzer 7 SP 139 George Springer 7 DH-OF 140 Isaac Paredes 7 1B-3B-DH 141 Dansby Swanson 7 SS 142 Yu Darvish 7 SP 143 Robert Suarez 7 RP 144 Alexis Diaz 7 RP 145 Blake Snell 7 SP 146 Andy Pages 7 OF 147 Nolan Jones 7 OF 148 Vinnie Pasquantino 7 1B-DH 149 J.D. Martinez 7 DH 150 Mitch Keller 7 SP 151 Jordan Romano 7 RP 152 Gleyber Torres 7 2B 153 Nathan Eovaldi 7 SP 154 Ronel Blanco 7 RP-SP 155 Francisco Alvarez 7 C 156 Evan Carter 7 OF 157 Justin Verlander 7 SP 158 Ryan Jeffers 7 C-DH 159 Michael King 7 RP-SP 160 Andres Gimenez 7 2B 161 Taj Bradley 7 SP 162 Seth Lugo 7 SP 163 Nolan Gorman 7 2B-DH 164 Nestor Cortes 7 SP 165 Bryce Miller 6 SP 166 Jake Cronenworth 6 1B-2B 167 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 6 SP 168 Triston Casas 6 1B 169 Mark Vientos 6 3B-DH 170 Yandy Diaz 6 1B-DH 171 Hunter Brown 6 SP 172 Gavin Stone 6 SP 173 Craig Kimbrel 6 RP 174 Pete Fairbanks 6 RP 175 Jurickson Profar 6 DH-OF 176 J.P. Crawford 5 SS 177 Colton Cowser 5 OF 178 Ryan Pepiot 5 RP-SP 179 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 180 Ryan Mountcastle 5 1B-DH 181 Zach Eflin 5 SP 182 Matt Waldron 5 SP 183 David Bednar 5 RP 184 Jordan Hicks 5 RP-SP 185 Jackson Chourio 5 OF 186 Jason Foley 5 RP 187 Erick Fedde 4 SP 188 Joseph Ortiz 4 2B-3B 189 Nick Gonzales 4 2B 190 Joe Musgrove 4 SP 191 Ivan Herrera 4 C-DH 192 Brandon Pfaadt 4 SP 193 Luis Rengifo 4 2B-3B-OF-SS 194 Rhys Hoskins 4 1B-DH 195 Zack Gelof 4 2B 196 Reese Olson 4 SP 197 James McArthur 4 RP 198 Xander Bogaerts 3 2B-SS 199 Willi Castro 3 2B-3B-OF-SS 200 Christopher Morel 3 3B-DH-OF 201 Jonah Heim 3 C-DH 202 Max Muncy 3 3B 203 Starling Marte 3 DH-OF 204 Matt Chapman 3 3B 205 Walker Buehler 3 SP 206 Brice Turang 3 2B-SS 207 Nico Hoerner 3 2B-SS 208 Drew Thorpe 3 SP 209 Mitch Garver 3 C-DH 210 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 211 TJ Friedl 3 OF 212 Trevor Megill 3 RP 213 Lane Thomas 3 OF 214 Bryan Woo 3 SP 215 Michael Busch 3 1B-3B 216 Nate Lowe 3 1B 217 Jarred Kelenic 3 OF 218 Jake Irvin 3 SP 219 Jeimer Candelario 3 1B-3B-DH 220 Christian Scott 3 SP

Roto Trade Values Chart