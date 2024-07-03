usatsi-20659829-aaron-judge-hr-nyy-5th-2023-1400.jpg

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Juan Soto46OF
3Shohei Ohtani44DH-SP
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Freddie Freeman371B
6Yordan Alvarez36DH-OF
7Bobby Witt34SS
8Kyle Tucker34OF
9Bryce Harper341B-DH
10Marcus Semien332B
11Gunnar Henderson333B-SS
12Corey Seager33DH-SS
13Zack Wheeler33SP
14Tarik Skubal30SP
15Francisco Lindor30SS
16Elly De La Cruz293B-SS
17Matt Olson291B
18Jose Altuve282B
19Corbin Burnes28SP
20Tyler Glasnow27SP
21Trea Turner26SS
22Austin Riley263B
23Chris Sale26SP
24Rafael Devers253B-DH
25Julio Rodriguez24OF
26Christian Yelich23DH-OF
27Corbin Carroll23OF
28C.J. Abrams23SS
29Pete Alonso231B
30Paul Skenes23SP
31Luis Castillo23SP
32Dylan Cease23SP
33Max Fried23SP
34Logan Webb23SP
35George Kirby22SP
36Marcell Ozuna21DH
37Vladimir Guerrero211B-DH
38Ketel Marte212B-DH
39Zac Gallen21SP
40Aaron Nola21SP
41Logan Gilbert21SP
42Steven Kwan21OF
43Luis Robert21OF
44Kyle Schwarber20DH-OF
45Cole Ragans20RP-SP
46Adolis Garcia20DH-OF
47Fernando Tatis20OF
48Manny Machado203B-DH
49Freddy Peralta20SP
50Ozzie Albies192B
51Garrett Crochet18RP-SP
52Sonny Gray18SP
53Christian Walker181B
54Josh Naylor181B-DH
55Royce Lewis183B-DH
56William Contreras15C-DH
57Justin Steele15SP
58Emmanuel Clase15RP
59Josh Hader15RP
60Pablo Lopez15SP
61Ranger Suarez15SP
62Joe Ryan15SP
63Jarren Duran15OF
64Adley Rutschman15C-DH
65Shota Imanaga15SP
66Will Smith15C
67Mookie Betts152B-OF-SS
68Edwin Diaz15RP
69Andres Munoz15RP
70Riley Greene15DH-OF
71Framber Valdez14SP
72Raisel Iglesias14RP
73Alec Bohm141B-3B
74Spencer Steer141B-3B-OF
75Ryan Helsley14RP
76Brandon Nimmo14OF
77Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
78Alex Bregman143B
79Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
80Paul Sewald14RP
81Mason Miller14RP-SP
82Ha-seong Kim142B-3B-SS
83Teoscar Hernandez13DH-OF
84Grayson Rodriguez13SP
85Tanner Houck13SP
86Ian Happ13DH-OF
87Tanner Bibee13SP
88Jazz Chisholm13OF
89Jack Flaherty12SP
90Jhoan Duran12RP
91Jared Jones12SP
92Tyler O'Neill12DH-OF
93Camilo Doval12RP
94Gerrit Cole12SP
95Clay Holmes12RP
96Willy Adames12SS
97Kevin Gausman12SP
98Randy Arozarena12OF
99Anthony Santander12DH-OF
100Salvador Perez121B-C-DH
101Nick Lodolo12SP
102Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
103Carlos Rodon11SP
104Oneil Cruz11SS
105Wyatt Langford11DH-OF
106Jordan Westburg112B-3B
107Carlos Correa11SS
108Bryson Stott112B-SS
109Nick Castellanos11OF
110Luis Arraez111B-2B-DH
111Anthony Volpe11SS
112Chris Bassitt11SP
113Jackson Merrill10OF-SS
114Paul Goldschmidt101B-DH
115Kirby Yates10RP
116Hunter Greene10SP
117Cristopher Sanchez10SP
118Nick Pivetta10RP-SP
119Cedric Mullins10OF
120Kenley Jansen10RP
121Jose Berrios10SP
122Bo Bichette10SS
123Michael Harris10OF
124Evan Phillips10RP
125Nolan Arenado103B
126Luis Gil9SP
127Bailey Ober9SP
128Sean Murphy8C
129MacKenzie Gore8SP
130Mike Trout8DH-OF
131Bobby Miller8SP
132Yusei Kikuchi8SP
133Joshua Lowe8DH-OF
134Heliot Ramos8OF
135Reynaldo Lopez8RP-SP
136Cal Raleigh8C-DH
137Yainer Diaz8C-DH
138Max Scherzer7SP
139George Springer7DH-OF
140Isaac Paredes71B-3B-DH
141Dansby Swanson7SS
142Yu Darvish7SP
143Robert Suarez7RP
144Alexis Diaz7RP
145Blake Snell7SP
146Andy Pages7OF
147Nolan Jones7OF
148Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
149J.D. Martinez7DH
150Mitch Keller7SP
151Jordan Romano7RP
152Gleyber Torres72B
153Nathan Eovaldi7SP
154Ronel Blanco7RP-SP
155Francisco Alvarez7C
156Evan Carter7OF
157Justin Verlander7SP
158Ryan Jeffers7C-DH
159Michael King7RP-SP
160Andres Gimenez72B
161Taj Bradley7SP
162Seth Lugo7SP
163Nolan Gorman72B-DH
164Nestor Cortes7SP
165Bryce Miller6SP
166Jake Cronenworth61B-2B
167Yoshinobu Yamamoto6SP
168Triston Casas61B
169Mark Vientos63B-DH
170Yandy Diaz61B-DH
171Hunter Brown6SP
172Gavin Stone6SP
173Craig Kimbrel6RP
174Pete Fairbanks6RP
175Jurickson Profar6DH-OF
176J.P. Crawford5SS
177Colton Cowser5OF
178Ryan Pepiot5RP-SP
179Ezequiel Tovar5SS
180Ryan Mountcastle51B-DH
181Zach Eflin5SP
182Matt Waldron5SP
183David Bednar5RP
184Jordan Hicks5RP-SP
185Jackson Chourio5OF
186Jason Foley5RP
187Erick Fedde4SP
188Joseph Ortiz42B-3B
189Nick Gonzales42B
190Joe Musgrove4SP
191Ivan Herrera4C-DH
192Brandon Pfaadt4SP
193Luis Rengifo42B-3B-OF-SS
194Rhys Hoskins41B-DH
195Zack Gelof42B
196Reese Olson4SP
197James McArthur4RP
198Xander Bogaerts32B-SS
199Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
200Christopher Morel33B-DH-OF
201Jonah Heim3C-DH
202Max Muncy33B
203Starling Marte3DH-OF
204Matt Chapman33B
205Walker Buehler3SP
206Brice Turang32B-SS
207Nico Hoerner32B-SS
208Drew Thorpe3SP
209Mitch Garver3C-DH
210Logan O'Hoppe3C
211TJ Friedl3OF
212Trevor Megill3RP
213Lane Thomas3OF
214Bryan Woo3SP
215Michael Busch31B-3B
216Nate Lowe31B
217Jarred Kelenic3OF
218Jake Irvin3SP
219Jeimer Candelario31B-3B-DH
220Christian Scott3SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge45DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani44DH-SP
3Bobby Witt43SS
4Juan Soto39OF
5Jose Ramirez383B-DH
6Gunnar Henderson373B-SS
7Elly De La Cruz373B-SS
8Freddie Freeman331B
9Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
10Kyle Tucker33OF
11Bryce Harper331B-DH
12Julio Rodriguez32OF
13Zack Wheeler31SP
14Rafael Devers313B-DH
15Tarik Skubal30SP
27Trea Turner29SS
16Corbin Burnes29SP
17Jose Altuve292B
18Tyler Glasnow29SP
19Francisco Lindor28SS
20C.J. Abrams27SS
21Christian Yelich26DH-OF
22Corey Seager26DH-SS
23Marcus Semien252B
24Austin Riley253B
25Matt Olson251B
26Pete Alonso251B
28Corbin Carroll25OF
29Chris Sale24SP
30Paul Skenes24SP
31Dylan Cease23SP
32Luis Castillo22SP
33Logan Webb22SP
34Aaron Nola22SP
35Marcell Ozuna22DH
36Luis Robert22OF
37Ketel Marte212B-DH
38Adolis Garcia21DH-OF
39Max Fried21SP
40Vladimir Guerrero211B-DH
41Cole Ragans21RP-SP
42George Kirby21SP
43Logan Gilbert21SP
44Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
45Emmanuel Clase20RP
46Fernando Tatis20OF
47Josh Hader20RP
48Royce Lewis203B-DH
49Adley Rutschman20C-DH
50William Contreras18C-DH
51Randy Arozarena18OF
52Ozzie Albies182B
53Josh Naylor181B-DH
54Steven Kwan18OF
55Jarren Duran18OF
56Will Smith18C
57Mookie Betts172B-OF-SS
58Jazz Chisholm17OF
59Ha-seong Kim172B-3B-SS
60Christian Walker171B
61Mason Miller17RP-SP
62Teoscar Hernandez17DH-OF
63Manny Machado163B-DH
64Zac Gallen16SP
65Raisel Iglesias16RP
66Edwin Diaz16RP
67Freddy Peralta16SP
68Riley Greene16DH-OF
69Sonny Gray15SP
70Pablo Lopez15SP
71Ranger Suarez15SP
72Joe Ryan15SP
73Shota Imanaga15SP
74Justin Steele15SP
75Framber Valdez15SP
76Gerrit Cole14SP
77Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
78Oneil Cruz14SS
79Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
80Alec Bohm141B-3B
81Jhoan Duran14RP
82Camilo Doval14RP
83Spencer Steer141B-3B-OF
84Clay Holmes14RP
85Salvador Perez131B-C-DH
86Alex Bregman133B
87Garrett Crochet13RP-SP
88Anthony Santander13DH-OF
89Tyler O'Neill13DH-OF
90Ryan Helsley13RP
91Nick Castellanos13OF
92Evan Phillips13RP
93Jordan Westburg132B-3B
94Andres Munoz13RP
95Paul Sewald13RP
96Nolan Jones12OF
97Jared Jones12SP
98Tanner Houck12SP
99Jackson Merrill12OF-SS
100Brandon Nimmo12OF
101Wyatt Langford12DH-OF
102Mike Trout12DH-OF
103Luis Arraez121B-2B-DH
104Cedric Mullins12OF
105Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
106Nick Lodolo12SP
107Jack Flaherty12SP
108MacKenzie Gore12SP
109Grayson Rodriguez12SP
110Kenley Jansen12RP
111Willy Adames12SS
112Isaac Paredes111B-3B-DH
113Joshua Lowe11DH-OF
114Ian Happ11DH-OF
115Carlos Correa11SS
116Bo Bichette11SS
117Anthony Volpe11SS
118Bryson Stott112B-SS
119Hunter Greene10SP
120Eloy Jimenez10DH
121Nolan Arenado103B
122Robert Suarez10RP
123Cristopher Sanchez10SP
124Francisco Alvarez9C
125Gleyber Torres92B
126Cal Raleigh9C-DH
127Tanner Bibee9SP
128Nolan Gorman92B-DH
129Carlos Rodon9SP
130Luis Gil9SP
131Brice Turang92B-SS
132Chris Bassitt9SP
133Paul Goldschmidt91B-DH
134Jose Caballero82B-3B-SS
135Nick Pivetta8RP-SP
136Kevin Gausman8SP
137Lane Thomas8OF
138Yainer Diaz7C-DH
139Yusei Kikuchi7SP
140Michael Harris7OF
141Jurickson Profar7DH-OF
142Bailey Ober7SP
143Dansby Swanson7SS
144Kirby Yates7RP
145Jose Berrios7SP
146Taylor Ward7DH-OF
147Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
148George Springer7DH-OF
149Heliot Ramos7OF
150Andres Gimenez72B
151Alexis Diaz7RP
152Jake Cronenworth71B-2B
153J.D. Martinez7DH
154Bobby Miller7SP
155Justin Verlander7SP
156Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
157Brent Rooker7DH-OF
158Jordan Romano7RP
159Sean Murphy7C
160Logan O'Hoppe7C
161Yandy Diaz71B-DH
162Craig Kimbrel7RP
163Andy Pages7OF
164Colton Cowser7OF
165Luis Rengifo62B-3B-OF-SS
166Christopher Morel63B-DH-OF
167Jackson Chourio6OF
168Hunter Brown6SP
169Taj Bradley6SP
170Max Scherzer6SP
171Blake Snell6SP
172Zach Eflin6SP
173Yu Darvish6SP
174Matt Waldron6SP
175Evan Carter6OF
176Seth Lugo6SP
177Yoshinobu Yamamoto5SP
178Nick Gonzales52B
179Zack Gelof52B
180Starling Marte5DH-OF
181Mark Vientos53B-DH
182Pete Fairbanks5RP
183Willson Contreras5C-DH
184Joseph Ortiz52B-3B
185Daulton Varsho5OF
186David Bednar5RP
187Mitch Keller5SP
188Triston Casas41B
189Kutter Crawford4SP
190Ezequiel Tovar4SS
191Nico Hoerner42B-SS
192Reynaldo Lopez4RP-SP
193Gavin Stone4SP
194Ronel Blanco4RP-SP
195Bryce Miller4SP
196Joe Musgrove4SP
197Ryan Pepiot3RP-SP
198Ryan Jeffers3C-DH
199Ryan Mountcastle31B-DH
200Jonah Heim3C-DH
201Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
202Jarred Kelenic3OF
203J.T. Realmuto3C
204Bryan Woo3SP
205Xander Bogaerts32B-SS
206Max Muncy33B
207TJ Friedl3OF
208Patrick Bailey3C
209Jason Foley3RP
210Gabriel Moreno3C
211Nate Lowe31B
212Michael King3RP-SP
213Reese Olson3SP
214James McArthur3RP
215Trevor Megill3RP
216Matt Chapman33B
217Nathan Eovaldi3SP
218Mitch Garver3C-DH
219Jeimer Candelario31B-3B-DH
220Esteury Ruiz2OF
221Alec Burleson21B-DH-OF
222Michael Busch21B-3B
223Jonathan India22B-DH
224Nestor Cortes2SP
225Christian Scott2SP
226Drew Thorpe2SP
227Shea Langeliers2C
228Keibert Ruiz2C-DH
229Ivan Herrera2C-DH
230Byron Buxton2DH-OF
231Masyn Winn2SS
232Erick Fedde2SP
233Bo Naylor2C
234Thairo Estrada22B-SS
235Kodai Senga2SP
236Luis Campusano2C
237Walker Buehler2SP
238Justin Turner21B-3B-DH
239J.P. Crawford2SS
240Zack Littell2RP-SP
241Ryan McMahon22B-3B
242Noelvi Marte23B
243Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
244Gavin Williams2SP
245Tanner Scott2RP
246Aroldis Chapman2RP
247Jeremy Pena2SS
248Pete Crow-Armstrong2OF
249Jordan Hicks2RP-SP
250Carlos Estevez2RP
251Brandon Pfaadt2SP
252Jake Irvin2SP