Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Juan Soto 46 OF 3 Shohei Ohtani 44 DH-SP 4 Jose Ramirez 40 3B-DH 5 Freddie Freeman 37 1B 6 Yordan Alvarez 36 DH-OF 7 Bobby Witt 34 SS 8 Kyle Tucker 34 OF 9 Bryce Harper 34 1B-DH 10 Gunnar Henderson 33 3B-SS 11 Corey Seager 33 DH-SS 12 Marcus Semien 33 2B 13 Zack Wheeler 33 SP 14 Tarik Skubal 30 SP 15 Francisco Lindor 30 SS 16 Elly De La Cruz 29 3B-SS 17 Jose Altuve 29 2B 18 Corbin Burnes 28 SP 19 Trea Turner 27 SS 20 Austin Riley 26 3B 21 Chris Sale 26 SP 22 Rafael Devers 26 3B-DH 23 Julio Rodriguez 25 OF 24 Christian Yelich 24 DH-OF 25 Matt Olson 23 1B 26 Corbin Carroll 23 OF 27 C.J. Abrams 23 SS 28 Tyler Glasnow 23 SP 29 Paul Skenes 23 SP 30 Vladimir Guerrero 23 1B-DH 31 Luis Castillo 23 SP 32 Dylan Cease 23 SP 33 Max Fried 23 SP 34 Logan Webb 23 SP 35 George Kirby 22 SP 36 Marcell Ozuna 21 DH 37 Steven Kwan 21 OF 38 Ketel Marte 21 2B-DH 39 Zac Gallen 21 SP 40 Aaron Nola 21 SP 41 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 42 Luis Robert 21 OF 43 Kyle Schwarber 21 DH-OF 44 Cole Ragans 20 RP-SP 45 Manny Machado 20 3B-DH 46 Freddy Peralta 20 SP 47 Ozzie Albies 20 2B 48 Pete Alonso 20 1B 49 Jarren Duran 20 OF 50 Garrett Crochet 20 RP-SP 51 Sonny Gray 18 SP 52 Christian Walker 18 1B 53 Josh Naylor 18 1B-DH 54 Justin Steele 18 SP 55 Adolis Garcia 18 DH-OF 56 Fernando Tatis 15 OF 57 Emmanuel Clase 15 RP 58 Josh Hader 15 RP 59 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 60 Pablo Lopez 15 SP 61 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 62 Joe Ryan 15 SP 63 William Contreras 15 C-DH 64 Will Smith 15 C 65 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 66 Mookie Betts 15 2B-OF-SS 67 Edwin Diaz 15 RP 68 Andres Munoz 15 RP 69 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 70 Framber Valdez 15 SP 71 Raisel Iglesias 14 RP 72 Alec Bohm 14 1B-3B 73 Spencer Steer 14 1B-3B-OF 74 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 75 Brandon Nimmo 14 OF 76 Cody Bellinger 14 1B-DH-OF 77 Alex Bregman 14 3B 78 Bryan Reynolds 14 DH-OF 79 Paul Sewald 14 RP 80 Mason Miller 14 RP-SP 81 Ha-seong Kim 14 2B-3B-SS 82 Teoscar Hernandez 14 DH-OF 83 Grayson Rodriguez 13 SP 84 Tanner Houck 13 SP 85 Ian Happ 13 DH-OF 86 Tanner Bibee 13 SP 87 Jazz Chisholm 13 OF 88 Jack Flaherty 13 SP 89 Jhoan Duran 12 RP 90 Tyler O'Neill 12 DH-OF 91 Camilo Doval 12 RP 92 Gerrit Cole 12 SP 93 Clay Holmes 12 RP 94 Willy Adames 12 SS 95 Kevin Gausman 12 SP 96 Randy Arozarena 12 DH-OF 97 Anthony Santander 12 DH-OF 98 Nick Lodolo 12 SP 99 Seiya Suzuki 12 DH-OF 100 Carlos Rodon 12 SP 101 Oneil Cruz 12 SS 102 Wyatt Langford 12 DH-OF 103 Jordan Westburg 11 2B-3B 104 Carlos Correa 11 SS 105 Nick Castellanos 11 OF 106 Chris Bassitt 11 SP 107 Jackson Merrill 11 OF-SS 108 Royce Lewis 11 3B-DH 109 Craig Kimbrel 11 RP 110 Paul Goldschmidt 11 1B-DH 111 Luis Arraez 11 1B-2B-DH 112 Hunter Greene 11 SP 113 Cristopher Sanchez 10 SP 114 Nick Pivetta 10 RP-SP 115 Cedric Mullins 10 OF 116 Kenley Jansen 10 RP 117 Jose Berrios 10 SP 118 Evan Phillips 10 RP 119 Luis Gil 10 SP 120 Salvador Perez 10 1B-C-DH 121 Bailey Ober 10 SP 122 Mike Trout 10 DH-OF 123 Kirby Yates 10 RP 124 Yusei Kikuchi 10 SP 125 Joshua Lowe 10 DH-OF 126 Heliot Ramos 9 OF 127 Reynaldo Lopez 9 RP-SP 128 Jared Jones 8 SP 129 MacKenzie Gore 8 SP 130 George Springer 8 DH-OF 131 Yu Darvish 8 SP 132 Robert Suarez 8 RP 133 James Wood 8 OF 134 Alexis Diaz 8 RP 135 Blake Snell 8 SP 136 Anthony Volpe 8 SS 137 Andy Pages 8 OF 138 Vinnie Pasquantino 7 1B-DH 139 Bryson Stott 7 2B-SS 140 Isaac Paredes 7 1B-3B-DH 141 Max Scherzer 7 SP 142 Bo Bichette 7 SS 143 J.D. Martinez 7 DH 144 Michael King 7 RP-SP 145 Mitch Keller 7 SP 146 Xander Bogaerts 7 2B-SS 147 Jordan Romano 7 RP 148 Cal Raleigh 7 C-DH 149 Logan O'Hoppe 7 C 150 Gleyber Torres 7 2B 151 Yainer Diaz 7 C-DH 152 Nathan Eovaldi 7 SP 153 Ronel Blanco 7 RP-SP 154 Nolan Jones 7 OF 155 Jonathan India 7 2B-DH 156 Francisco Alvarez 7 C 157 Michael Harris 7 OF 158 Evan Carter 7 OF 159 Taj Bradley 7 SP 160 Nolan Arenado 7 3B 161 Mark Vientos 7 3B-DH 162 Seth Lugo 7 SP 163 Nestor Cortes 7 SP 164 Bryce Miller 7 SP 165 Willson Contreras 6 C-DH 166 Jake Cronenworth 6 1B-2B 167 Shane Baz 6 SP 168 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 6 SP 169 Triston Casas 6 1B 170 Brice Turang 6 2B-SS 171 Nolan Gorman 6 2B-DH 172 Yandy Diaz 6 1B-DH 173 Dansby Swanson 6 SS 174 Hunter Brown 6 SP 175 Gavin Stone 6 SP 176 Pete Fairbanks 5 RP 177 Jurickson Profar 5 DH-OF 178 J.P. Crawford 5 SS 179 Colton Cowser 5 OF 180 Sean Murphy 5 C 181 Ryan Pepiot 5 RP-SP 182 Ben Rice 5 1B-C 183 Michael Busch 5 1B-3B 184 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 185 Byron Buxton 5 DH-OF 186 Ryan Mountcastle 5 1B-DH 187 Zach Eflin 4 SP 188 Willi Castro 4 2B-3B-OF-SS 189 Matt Waldron 4 SP 190 David Bednar 4 RP 191 Trevor Megill 4 RP 192 Jordan Hicks 4 RP-SP 193 Andres Gimenez 4 2B 194 Jackson Chourio 4 OF 195 Jason Foley 4 RP 196 Erick Fedde 4 SP 197 Ryan Jeffers 4 C-DH 198 Jose Miranda 3 1B-3B-DH 199 Joseph Ortiz 3 2B-3B 200 Nick Gonzales 3 2B 201 Joe Musgrove 3 SP 202 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 203 Justin Verlander 3 SP 204 Luis Rengifo 3 2B-3B-OF-SS 205 Rhys Hoskins 3 1B-DH 206 Zack Gelof 3 2B 207 Reese Olson 3 SP 208 James McArthur 3 RP 209 Christopher Morel 3 3B-DH-OF 210 Max Muncy 3 3B 211 Starling Marte 3 DH-OF 212 Tanner Scott 3 RP 213 Matt Chapman 3 3B 214 Walker Buehler 3 SP 215 Nico Hoerner 3 2B-SS 216 Drew Thorpe 3 SP 217 Ivan Herrera 3 C-DH 218 Mitch Garver 3 C-DH 219 Jonah Heim 3 C-DH 220 TJ Friedl 3 OF 221 Lane Thomas 3 OF

Roto Trade Values Chart