MLB: New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Juan Soto46OF
3Shohei Ohtani44DH-SP
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Freddie Freeman371B
6Yordan Alvarez36DH-OF
7Bobby Witt34SS
8Kyle Tucker34OF
9Bryce Harper341B-DH
10Gunnar Henderson333B-SS
11Corey Seager33DH-SS
12Marcus Semien332B
13Zack Wheeler33SP
14Tarik Skubal30SP
15Francisco Lindor30SS
16Elly De La Cruz293B-SS
17Jose Altuve292B
18Corbin Burnes28SP
19Trea Turner27SS
20Austin Riley263B
21Chris Sale26SP
22Rafael Devers263B-DH
23Julio Rodriguez25OF
24Christian Yelich24DH-OF
25Matt Olson231B
26Corbin Carroll23OF
27C.J. Abrams23SS
28Tyler Glasnow23SP
29Paul Skenes23SP
30Vladimir Guerrero231B-DH
31Luis Castillo23SP
32Dylan Cease23SP
33Max Fried23SP
34Logan Webb23SP
35George Kirby22SP
36Marcell Ozuna21DH
37Steven Kwan21OF
38Ketel Marte212B-DH
39Zac Gallen21SP
40Aaron Nola21SP
41Logan Gilbert21SP
42Luis Robert21OF
43Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
44Cole Ragans20RP-SP
45Manny Machado203B-DH
46Freddy Peralta20SP
47Ozzie Albies202B
48Pete Alonso201B
49Jarren Duran20OF
50Garrett Crochet20RP-SP
51Sonny Gray18SP
52Christian Walker181B
53Josh Naylor181B-DH
54Justin Steele18SP
55Adolis Garcia18DH-OF
56Fernando Tatis15OF
57Emmanuel Clase15RP
58Josh Hader15RP
59Adley Rutschman15C-DH
60Pablo Lopez15SP
61Ranger Suarez15SP
62Joe Ryan15SP
63William Contreras15C-DH
64Will Smith15C
65Shota Imanaga15SP
66Mookie Betts152B-OF-SS
67Edwin Diaz15RP
68Andres Munoz15RP
69Riley Greene15DH-OF
70Framber Valdez15SP
71Raisel Iglesias14RP
72Alec Bohm141B-3B
73Spencer Steer141B-3B-OF
74Ryan Helsley14RP
75Brandon Nimmo14OF
76Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
77Alex Bregman143B
78Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
79Paul Sewald14RP
80Mason Miller14RP-SP
81Ha-seong Kim142B-3B-SS
82Teoscar Hernandez14DH-OF
83Grayson Rodriguez13SP
84Tanner Houck13SP
85Ian Happ13DH-OF
86Tanner Bibee13SP
87Jazz Chisholm13OF
88Jack Flaherty13SP
89Jhoan Duran12RP
90Tyler O'Neill12DH-OF
91Camilo Doval12RP
92Gerrit Cole12SP
93Clay Holmes12RP
94Willy Adames12SS
95Kevin Gausman12SP
96Randy Arozarena12DH-OF
97Anthony Santander12DH-OF
98Nick Lodolo12SP
99Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
100Carlos Rodon12SP
101Oneil Cruz12SS
102Wyatt Langford12DH-OF
103Jordan Westburg112B-3B
104Carlos Correa11SS
105Nick Castellanos11OF
106Chris Bassitt11SP
107Jackson Merrill11OF-SS
108Royce Lewis113B-DH
109Craig Kimbrel11RP
110Paul Goldschmidt111B-DH
111Luis Arraez111B-2B-DH
112Hunter Greene11SP
113Cristopher Sanchez10SP
114Nick Pivetta10RP-SP
115Cedric Mullins10OF
116Kenley Jansen10RP
117Jose Berrios10SP
118Evan Phillips10RP
119Luis Gil10SP
120Salvador Perez101B-C-DH
121Bailey Ober10SP
122Mike Trout10DH-OF
123Kirby Yates10RP
124Yusei Kikuchi10SP
125Joshua Lowe10DH-OF
126Heliot Ramos9OF
127Reynaldo Lopez9RP-SP
128Jared Jones8SP
129MacKenzie Gore8SP
130George Springer8DH-OF
131Yu Darvish8SP
132Robert Suarez8RP
133James Wood8OF
134Alexis Diaz8RP
135Blake Snell8SP
136Anthony Volpe8SS
137Andy Pages8OF
138Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
139Bryson Stott72B-SS
140Isaac Paredes71B-3B-DH
141Max Scherzer7SP
142Bo Bichette7SS
143J.D. Martinez7DH
144Michael King7RP-SP
145Mitch Keller7SP
146Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
147Jordan Romano7RP
148Cal Raleigh7C-DH
149Logan O'Hoppe7C
150Gleyber Torres72B
151Yainer Diaz7C-DH
152Nathan Eovaldi7SP
153Ronel Blanco7RP-SP
154Nolan Jones7OF
155Jonathan India72B-DH
156Francisco Alvarez7C
157Michael Harris7OF
158Evan Carter7OF
159Taj Bradley7SP
160Nolan Arenado73B
161Mark Vientos73B-DH
162Seth Lugo7SP
163Nestor Cortes7SP
164Bryce Miller7SP
165Willson Contreras6C-DH
166Jake Cronenworth61B-2B
167Shane Baz6SP
168Yoshinobu Yamamoto6SP
169Triston Casas61B
170Brice Turang62B-SS
171Nolan Gorman62B-DH
172Yandy Diaz61B-DH
173Dansby Swanson6SS
174Hunter Brown6SP
175Gavin Stone6SP
176Pete Fairbanks5RP
177Jurickson Profar5DH-OF
178J.P. Crawford5SS
179Colton Cowser5OF
180Sean Murphy5C
181Ryan Pepiot5RP-SP
182Ben Rice51B-C
183Michael Busch51B-3B
184Ezequiel Tovar5SS
185Byron Buxton5DH-OF
186Ryan Mountcastle51B-DH
187Zach Eflin4SP
188Willi Castro42B-3B-OF-SS
189Matt Waldron4SP
190David Bednar4RP
191Trevor Megill4RP
192Jordan Hicks4RP-SP
193Andres Gimenez42B
194Jackson Chourio4OF
195Jason Foley4RP
196Erick Fedde4SP
197Ryan Jeffers4C-DH
198Jose Miranda31B-3B-DH
199Joseph Ortiz32B-3B
200Nick Gonzales32B
201Joe Musgrove3SP
202Brandon Pfaadt3SP
203Justin Verlander3SP
204Luis Rengifo32B-3B-OF-SS
205Rhys Hoskins31B-DH
206Zack Gelof32B
207Reese Olson3SP
208James McArthur3RP
209Christopher Morel33B-DH-OF
210Max Muncy33B
211Starling Marte3DH-OF
212Tanner Scott3RP
213Matt Chapman33B
214Walker Buehler3SP
215Nico Hoerner32B-SS
216Drew Thorpe3SP
217Ivan Herrera3C-DH
218Mitch Garver3C-DH
219Jonah Heim3C-DH
220TJ Friedl3OF
221Lane Thomas3OF

Roto Trade Values Chart


RankPlayerValueEligible
20712641Aaron Judge45DH-OF
29013242Shohei Ohtani44DH-SP
31174723Bobby Witt43SS
25073674Juan Soto39OF
20444955Jose Ramirez383B-DH
31521046Gunnar Henderson373B-SS
269125057Elly De La Cruz373B-SS
16300798Freddie Freeman331B
25073419Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
218435210Kyle Tucker33OF
176581311Bryce Harper331B-DH
282552812Julio Rodriguez32OF
216592913Rafael Devers313B-DH
174477714Zack Wheeler31SP
312600815Tarik Skubal30SP
284988916Corbin Burnes29SP
183990517Jose Altuve292B
189462718Francisco Lindor29SS
213524919Trea Turner28SS
311747520C.J. Abrams27SS
176581521Christian Yelich26DH-OF
204187322Corey Seager26DH-SS
176260223Chris Sale26SP
194782724Marcus Semien252B
221118625Austin Riley253B
311791326Corbin Carroll25OF
206854827Tyler Glasnow24SP
2915354128Paul Skenes24SP
221175429Dylan Cease24SP
222375130Luis Castillo24SP
305554231Logan Webb23SP
213392532Aaron Nola22SP
195352233Marcell Ozuna22DH
204450934Matt Olson221B
222178435Vladimir Guerrero221B-DH
282687536Luis Robert22OF
196333437Ketel Marte212B-DH
200107838Max Fried21SP
225061539Cole Ragans21RP-SP
293286140Steven Kwan21OF
311791741George Kirby21SP
293271042Jarren Duran21OF
272864343Adolis Garcia21DH-OF
294297444Logan Gilbert21SP
213524345Kyle Schwarber20DH-OF
310759146Emmanuel Clase20RP
250736347Fernando Tatis20OF
204448248Josh Hader20RP
244747649Pete Alonso201B
311746950Adley Rutschman18C-DH
282208751William Contreras18C-DH
291472352Randy Arozarena18DH-OF
216746453Ozzie Albies182B
218444854Josh Naylor181B-DH
225061755Will Smith18C
210665456Mookie Betts182B-OF-SS
250735857Jazz Chisholm17OF
2660827958Ha-seong Kim172B-3B-SS
204437959Christian Walker171B
2691180260Mason Miller17RP-SP
211965961Teoscar Hernandez17DH-OF
176581262Manny Machado173B-DH
291467163Zac Gallen16SP
213557564Raisel Iglesias16RP
211720365Edwin Diaz16RP
290048666Freddy Peralta16SP
311753767Riley Greene16DH-OF
189463568Sonny Gray16SP
290108269Pablo Lopez15SP
289821270Ranger Suarez15SP
293306971Joe Ryan15SP
2932654872Shota Imanaga15SP
221122473Justin Steele15SP
273996874Framber Valdez15SP
189375375Gerrit Cole15SP
216591976Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
282218277Oneil Cruz14SS
244944478Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
294296079Alec Bohm141B-3B
291127980Jhoan Duran14RP
282246481Camilo Doval14RP
2663516782Spencer Steer141B-3B-OF
204454083Clay Holmes14RP
179316884Salvador Perez141B-C-DH
218435185Alex Bregman133B
283676386Garrett Crochet13RP-SP
250413487Anthony Santander13DH-OF
217134288Tyler O'Neill13DH-OF
221175289Ryan Helsley13RP
277981190Evan Phillips13RP
2661534691Jordan Westburg132B-3B
291063892Andres Munoz13RP
221831293Paul Sewald13RP
283507894Tanner Houck13SP
2671967695Jackson Merrill13OF-SS
189466396Brandon Nimmo12OF
2915354397Wyatt Langford12DH-OF
171808398Craig Kimbrel12RP
173960899Mike Trout12DH-OF
2227731100Cedric Mullins12OF
27023012101Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
2835053102Royce Lewis123B-DH
3117477103Nick Lodolo12SP
2135266104Jack Flaherty12SP
2942971105Grayson Rodriguez12SP
1208718106Kenley Jansen12RP
2165933107Willy Adames12SS
2910610108Isaac Paredes121B-3B-DH
1765816109Nick Castellanos12OF
2250598110Joshua Lowe12DH-OF
2184356111Ian Happ12DH-OF
2000028112Carlos Correa11SS
2835054113Hunter Greene11SP
2167765114Eloy Jimenez11DH
26861461115Robert Suarez11RP
3151554116Cristopher Sanchez11SP
3152036117Francisco Alvarez11C
2036146118Kirby Yates11RP
2821318119Luis Arraez101B-2B-DH
2933037120Cal Raleigh10C-DH
28926327121Tanner Bibee10SP
2138665122Carlos Rodon10SP
2829343123Luis Gil10SP
2942981124Brice Turang92B-SS
2447495125Bo Bichette9SS
2114418126Chris Bassitt9SP
1765052127Paul Goldschmidt91B-DH
2167338128Nick Pivetta9RP-SP
3117930129Anthony Volpe9SS
2000033130Kevin Gausman9SP
3117910131Bryson Stott92B-SS
2731209132Lane Thomas9OF
3073522133Yusei Kikuchi9SP
2167471134Gleyber Torres82B
1796123135Jurickson Profar8DH-OF
2837306136Bailey Ober8SP
3166980137Logan O'Hoppe8C
2835055138MacKenzie Gore7SP
2044503139Jose Berrios7SP
26615394140Jared Jones7SP
2184470141Taylor Ward7DH-OF
26747031142Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
1755142143Nolan Arenado73B
1894629144George Springer7DH-OF
2835071145Heliot Ramos7OF
2829012146Yainer Diaz7C-DH
1795780147J.D. Martinez7DH
26861431148Alexis Diaz7RP
2447486149Nolan Jones7OF
1945481150Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
2942979151Nolan Gorman72B-DH
2447496152Jake Cronenworth71B-2B
2211176153Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
2837434154Brent Rooker7DH-OF
2734002155Jordan Romano7RP
2836680156Jose Caballero72B-3B-SS
26911704157James Wood7OF
3152041158Andy Pages7OF
26719565159Colton Cowser7OF
2772560160Luis Rengifo72B-3B-OF-SS
2837638161Mark Vientos73B-DH
2829081162Christopher Morel73B-DH-OF
26643926163Jackson Chourio7OF
26615407164Hunter Brown7SP
2932285165Taj Bradley6SP
1225651166Max Scherzer6SP
2006996167Blake Snell6SP
2918658168Michael King6RP-SP
2044513169Zach Eflin6SP
2184343170Dansby Swanson6SS
3152047171Brenton Doyle6OF
1937347172Yu Darvish6SP
27022499173Matt Waldron6SP
26615381174Evan Carter6OF
2210221175Seth Lugo6SP
29313209176Yoshinobu Yamamoto6SP
3167983177Nick Gonzales52B
2167302178Mitch Keller5SP
2000026179Byron Buxton5DH-OF
26911678180Zack Gelof52B
1741213181Starling Marte5DH-OF
3167984182Michael Harris5OF
2121030183Yandy Diaz51B-DH
3117421184Pete Fairbanks5RP
2483273185Sean Murphy5C
2821587186Ronel Blanco5RP-SP
2171084187Willson Contreras5C-DH
26911690188Joseph Ortiz42B-3B
2507353189Andres Gimenez42B
2837630190Daulton Varsho4OF
2821492191David Bednar4RP
2835064192Shane Baz4SP
2837232193Bobby Miller4SP
2942989194Triston Casas41B
26615340195Jose Miranda41B-3B-DH
2836759196Kutter Crawford4SP
26911736197Gavin Stone4SP
2165932198Reynaldo Lopez3RP-SP
29086560199Ben Rice31B-C
2210225200Carlos Estevez3RP
26911810201Bryce Miller3SP
2002312202Joe Musgrove3SP
3166651203Ryan Pepiot3RP-SP
2942965204Jonathan India32B-DH
2919567205Trevor Megill3RP
2223750206Tanner Scott3RP
3117931207Michael Busch31B-3B
2211203208Ryan Mountcastle31B-DH
2167467209Jonah Heim3C-DH
2171637210Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
530362211Justin Verlander3SP
2942966212Jarred Kelenic3OF
1947839213J.T. Realmuto3C
29075489214Bryan Woo3SP
2106304215Max Muncy33B
2942984216Nico Hoerner32B-SS
2507496217TJ Friedl3OF
2931974218Ryan Jeffers3C-DH
2836560219Patrick Bailey3C
3174282220Jason Foley3RP
2829082221Gabriel Moreno2C
2920354222Nate Lowe21B
2932983223Reese Olson2SP
2932922224James McArthur2RP
2135256225Matt Chapman23B
26615356226Ezequiel Tovar2SS
3077711227Noelvi Marte23B
1803864228Nathan Eovaldi2SP
2164748229Mitch Garver2C-DH
2051255230Jeimer Candelario21B-3B-DH
2825651231Esteury Ruiz2OF
26615325232Alec Burleson21B-DH-OF
2822128233Nestor Cortes2SP
26911775234Christian Scott2SP
3117480235Shea Langeliers2C
2932975236Lars Nootbaar2OF
2507339237Keibert Ruiz2C-DH
2829355238Ivan Herrera2C-DH
3166487239Masyn Winn2SS
2167502240Erick Fedde2SP
2942992241Bo Naylor2C
2739969242Thairo Estrada22B-SS
29046609243Kodai Senga2SP
29075532244Drew Thorpe2SP
2836688245Luis Campusano2C
1600680246Justin Turner21B-3B-DH
2066300247J.P. Crawford2SS
2453418248Zack Littell2RP-SP
2066810249Ryan McMahon22B-3B
2431991250Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
2837689251Gavin Williams2SP
1717646252Aroldis Chapman2RP
2932999253Jeremy Pena2SS
26615365254Pete Crow-Armstrong2OF
2931004255Ceddanne Rafaela22B-OF-SS