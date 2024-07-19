Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Juan Soto 46 OF 3 Shohei Ohtani 44 DH-SP 4 Jose Ramirez 40 3B-DH 5 Bobby Witt 37 SS 6 Gunnar Henderson 36 3B-SS 7 Freddie Freeman 34 1B 8 Yordan Alvarez 34 DH-OF 9 Bryce Harper 34 1B-DH 10 Elly De La Cruz 33 3B-SS 11 Trea Turner 33 SS 12 Kyle Tucker 33 OF 13 Corey Seager 33 DH-SS 14 Zack Wheeler 30 SP 15 Tarik Skubal 30 SP 16 Francisco Lindor 29 SS 17 Corbin Burnes 29 SP 18 Rafael Devers 28 3B-DH 19 Chris Sale 27 SP 20 Jose Altuve 26 2B 21 Austin Riley 26 3B 22 Julio Rodriguez 26 OF 23 Christian Yelich 25 DH-OF 24 Matt Olson 24 1B 25 Marcus Semien 23 2B 26 Tyler Glasnow 23 SP 27 C.J. Abrams 23 SS 28 Paul Skenes 23 SP 29 Vladimir Guerrero 23 1B-DH 30 Luis Castillo 23 SP 31 Dylan Cease 23 SP 32 Max Fried 23 SP 33 Logan Webb 23 SP 34 George Kirby 23 SP 35 Marcell Ozuna 22 DH 36 Steven Kwan 21 OF 37 Ketel Marte 21 2B-DH 38 Aaron Nola 21 SP 39 Zac Gallen 21 SP 40 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 41 Luis Robert 21 OF 42 Kyle Schwarber 21 DH-OF 43 Cole Ragans 21 RP-SP 44 Manny Machado 20 3B-DH 45 Corbin Carroll 20 OF 46 Freddy Peralta 20 SP 47 Ozzie Albies 20 2B 48 Pete Alonso 20 1B 49 Jarren Duran 20 OF 50 Sonny Gray 20 SP 51 Christian Walker 18 1B 52 Josh Naylor 18 1B-DH 53 Justin Steele 18 SP 54 Adolis Garcia 18 DH-OF 55 Emmanuel Clase 18 RP 56 Garrett Crochet 15 RP-SP 57 Josh Hader 15 RP 58 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 59 Pablo Lopez 15 SP 60 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 61 Joe Ryan 15 SP 62 William Contreras 15 C-DH 63 Will Smith 15 C 64 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 65 Mookie Betts 15 2B-OF-SS 66 Edwin Diaz 15 RP 67 Andres Munoz 15 RP 68 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 69 Framber Valdez 15 SP 70 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 71 Alec Bohm 14 1B-3B 72 Spencer Steer 14 1B-3B-OF 73 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 74 Brandon Nimmo 14 OF 75 Fernando Tatis 14 OF 76 Alex Bregman 14 3B 77 Bryan Reynolds 14 DH-OF 78 Paul Sewald 14 RP 79 Mason Miller 14 RP-SP 80 Ha-Seong Kim 14 2B-3B-SS 81 Teoscar Hernandez 14 DH-OF 82 Grayson Rodriguez 14 SP 83 Tanner Houck 13 SP 84 Ian Happ 13 DH-OF 85 Tanner Bibee 13 SP 86 Jazz Chisholm 13 OF 87 Jack Flaherty 13 SP 88 Jhoan Duran 13 RP 89 Tyler O'Neill 12 DH-OF 90 Camilo Doval 12 RP 91 Gerrit Cole 12 SP 92 Clay Holmes 12 RP 93 Willy Adames 12 SS 94 Kevin Gausman 12 SP 95 Randy Arozarena 12 DH-OF 96 Anthony Santander 12 DH-OF 97 Seiya Suzuki 12 DH-OF 98 Carlos Rodon 12 SP 99 Oneil Cruz 12 SS 100 Wyatt Langford 12 DH-OF 101 Jordan Westburg 12 2B-3B 102 Carlos Correa 12 SS 103 Nick Castellanos 11 OF 104 Chris Bassitt 11 SP 105 Jackson Merrill 11 OF-SS 106 Royce Lewis 11 3B-DH 107 Nick Lodolo 11 SP 108 Craig Kimbrel 11 RP 109 Paul Goldschmidt 11 1B-DH 110 Luis Arraez 11 1B-2B-DH 111 Hunter Greene 11 SP 112 Cristopher Sanchez 11 SP 113 Nick Pivetta 10 RP-SP 114 Cedric Mullins 10 OF 115 Kenley Jansen 10 RP 116 Jose Berrios 10 SP 117 Evan Phillips 10 RP 118 Luis Gil 10 SP 119 Salvador Perez 10 1B-C-DH 120 Bailey Ober 10 SP 121 Mike Trout 10 DH-OF 122 Kirby Yates 10 RP 123 Yusei Kikuchi 10 SP 124 Joshua Lowe 10 DH-OF 125 Heliot Ramos 10 OF 126 Jared Jones 9 SP 127 Cody Bellinger 9 1B-DH-OF 128 Michael King 8 RP-SP 129 George Springer 8 DH-OF 130 Yu Darvish 8 SP 131 Robert Suarez 8 RP 132 Reynaldo Lopez 8 RP-SP 133 James Wood 8 OF 134 Alexis Diaz 8 RP 135 Blake Snell 8 SP 136 Anthony Volpe 8 SS 137 Andy Pages 8 OF 138 Vinnie Pasquantino 7 1B-DH 139 Bryson Stott 7 2B-SS 140 Isaac Paredes 7 1B-3B-DH 141 Max Scherzer 7 SP 142 Bo Bichette 7 SS 143 J.D. Martinez 7 DH 144 Mitch Keller 7 SP 145 Xander Bogaerts 7 2B-SS 146 Jordan Romano 7 RP 147 Cal Raleigh 7 C-DH 148 Logan O'Hoppe 7 C 149 Yainer Diaz 7 C-DH 150 Nathan Eovaldi 7 SP 151 MacKenzie Gore 7 SP 152 Ronel Blanco 7 RP-SP 153 Nolan Jones 7 OF 154 Jonathan India 7 2B-DH 155 Francisco Alvarez 7 C 156 Michael Harris 7 OF 157 Evan Carter 7 OF 158 Taj Bradley 7 SP 159 Nolan Arenado 7 3B 160 Mark Vientos 7 3B-DH 161 Seth Lugo 7 SP 162 Gleyber Torres 7 2B 163 Nestor Cortes 7 SP 164 Bryce Miller 7 SP 165 Willson Contreras 6 C-DH 166 Jake Cronenworth 6 1B-2B 167 Shane Baz 6 SP 168 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 6 SP 169 Triston Casas 6 1B 170 Brice Turang 6 2B-SS 171 Nolan Gorman 6 2B-DH 172 Yandy Diaz 6 1B-DH 173 Dansby Swanson 6 SS 174 Hunter Brown 6 SP 175 Gavin Stone 6 SP 176 Pete Fairbanks 5 RP 177 Jurickson Profar 5 DH-OF 178 J.P. Crawford 5 SS 179 Colton Cowser 5 OF 180 Sean Murphy 5 C 181 Ryan Pepiot 5 RP-SP 182 Ben Rice 5 1B-C 183 Michael Busch 5 1B-3B 184 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 185 Byron Buxton 5 DH-OF 186 Ryan Mountcastle 5 1B-DH 187 Zach Eflin 4 SP 188 Willi Castro 4 2B-3B-OF-SS 189 Matt Waldron 4 SP 190 David Bednar 4 RP 191 Trevor Megill 4 RP 192 Jordan Hicks 4 RP-SP 193 Andres Gimenez 4 2B 194 Jackson Chourio 4 OF 195 Jason Foley 4 RP 196 Erick Fedde 4 SP 197 Ryan Jeffers 4 C-DH 198 Joseph Ortiz 3 2B-3B 199 Nick Gonzales 3 2B 200 Joe Musgrove 3 SP 201 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 202 Justin Verlander 3 SP 203 Luis Rengifo 3 2B-3B-OF-SS 204 Rhys Hoskins 3 1B-DH 205 Zack Gelof 3 2B 206 Reese Olson 3 SP 207 James McArthur 3 RP 208 Christopher Morel 3 3B-DH-OF 209 Max Muncy 3 3B 210 Starling Marte 3 DH-OF 211 Tanner Scott 3 RP 212 Matt Chapman 3 3B 213 Walker Buehler 3 SP 214 Nico Hoerner 3 2B-SS 215 Drew Thorpe 3 SP 216 Ivan Herrera 3 C-DH 217 Mitch Garver 3 C-DH 218 Jonah Heim 3 C-DH 219 TJ Friedl 3 OF 220 Lane Thomas 3 OF

Roto Trade Values Chart