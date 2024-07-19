Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Juan Soto
|46
|OF
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|44
|DH-SP
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|5
|Bobby Witt
|37
|SS
|6
|Gunnar Henderson
|36
|3B-SS
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|34
|1B
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|34
|DH-OF
|9
|Bryce Harper
|34
|1B-DH
|10
|Elly De La Cruz
|33
|3B-SS
|11
|Trea Turner
|33
|SS
|12
|Kyle Tucker
|33
|OF
|13
|Corey Seager
|33
|DH-SS
|14
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|15
|Tarik Skubal
|30
|SP
|16
|Francisco Lindor
|29
|SS
|17
|Corbin Burnes
|29
|SP
|18
|Rafael Devers
|28
|3B-DH
|19
|Chris Sale
|27
|SP
|20
|Jose Altuve
|26
|2B
|21
|Austin Riley
|26
|3B
|22
|Julio Rodriguez
|26
|OF
|23
|Christian Yelich
|25
|DH-OF
|24
|Matt Olson
|24
|1B
|25
|Marcus Semien
|23
|2B
|26
|Tyler Glasnow
|23
|SP
|27
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|28
|Paul Skenes
|23
|SP
|29
|Vladimir Guerrero
|23
|1B-DH
|30
|Luis Castillo
|23
|SP
|31
|Dylan Cease
|23
|SP
|32
|Max Fried
|23
|SP
|33
|Logan Webb
|23
|SP
|34
|George Kirby
|23
|SP
|35
|Marcell Ozuna
|22
|DH
|36
|Steven Kwan
|21
|OF
|37
|Ketel Marte
|21
|2B-DH
|38
|Aaron Nola
|21
|SP
|39
|Zac Gallen
|21
|SP
|40
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|41
|Luis Robert
|21
|OF
|42
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH-OF
|43
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|44
|Manny Machado
|20
|3B-DH
|45
|Corbin Carroll
|20
|OF
|46
|Freddy Peralta
|20
|SP
|47
|Ozzie Albies
|20
|2B
|48
|Pete Alonso
|20
|1B
|49
|Jarren Duran
|20
|OF
|50
|Sonny Gray
|20
|SP
|51
|Christian Walker
|18
|1B
|52
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|53
|Justin Steele
|18
|SP
|54
|Adolis Garcia
|18
|DH-OF
|55
|Emmanuel Clase
|18
|RP
|56
|Garrett Crochet
|15
|RP-SP
|57
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|58
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|59
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|60
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|61
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|62
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|63
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|64
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|65
|Mookie Betts
|15
|2B-OF-SS
|66
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|67
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|68
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|69
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|70
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|71
|Alec Bohm
|14
|1B-3B
|72
|Spencer Steer
|14
|1B-3B-OF
|73
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|74
|Brandon Nimmo
|14
|OF
|75
|Fernando Tatis
|14
|OF
|76
|Alex Bregman
|14
|3B
|77
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|78
|Paul Sewald
|14
|RP
|79
|Mason Miller
|14
|RP-SP
|80
|Ha-Seong Kim
|14
|2B-3B-SS
|81
|Teoscar Hernandez
|14
|DH-OF
|82
|Grayson Rodriguez
|14
|SP
|83
|Tanner Houck
|13
|SP
|84
|Ian Happ
|13
|DH-OF
|85
|Tanner Bibee
|13
|SP
|86
|Jazz Chisholm
|13
|OF
|87
|Jack Flaherty
|13
|SP
|88
|Jhoan Duran
|13
|RP
|89
|Tyler O'Neill
|12
|DH-OF
|90
|Camilo Doval
|12
|RP
|91
|Gerrit Cole
|12
|SP
|92
|Clay Holmes
|12
|RP
|93
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|94
|Kevin Gausman
|12
|SP
|95
|Randy Arozarena
|12
|DH-OF
|96
|Anthony Santander
|12
|DH-OF
|97
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|DH-OF
|98
|Carlos Rodon
|12
|SP
|99
|Oneil Cruz
|12
|SS
|100
|Wyatt Langford
|12
|DH-OF
|101
|Jordan Westburg
|12
|2B-3B
|102
|Carlos Correa
|12
|SS
|103
|Nick Castellanos
|11
|OF
|104
|Chris Bassitt
|11
|SP
|105
|Jackson Merrill
|11
|OF-SS
|106
|Royce Lewis
|11
|3B-DH
|107
|Nick Lodolo
|11
|SP
|108
|Craig Kimbrel
|11
|RP
|109
|Paul Goldschmidt
|11
|1B-DH
|110
|Luis Arraez
|11
|1B-2B-DH
|111
|Hunter Greene
|11
|SP
|112
|Cristopher Sanchez
|11
|SP
|113
|Nick Pivetta
|10
|RP-SP
|114
|Cedric Mullins
|10
|OF
|115
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|RP
|116
|Jose Berrios
|10
|SP
|117
|Evan Phillips
|10
|RP
|118
|Luis Gil
|10
|SP
|119
|Salvador Perez
|10
|1B-C-DH
|120
|Bailey Ober
|10
|SP
|121
|Mike Trout
|10
|DH-OF
|122
|Kirby Yates
|10
|RP
|123
|Yusei Kikuchi
|10
|SP
|124
|Joshua Lowe
|10
|DH-OF
|125
|Heliot Ramos
|10
|OF
|126
|Jared Jones
|9
|SP
|127
|Cody Bellinger
|9
|1B-DH-OF
|128
|Michael King
|8
|RP-SP
|129
|George Springer
|8
|DH-OF
|130
|Yu Darvish
|8
|SP
|131
|Robert Suarez
|8
|RP
|132
|Reynaldo Lopez
|8
|RP-SP
|133
|James Wood
|8
|OF
|134
|Alexis Diaz
|8
|RP
|135
|Blake Snell
|8
|SP
|136
|Anthony Volpe
|8
|SS
|137
|Andy Pages
|8
|OF
|138
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|7
|1B-DH
|139
|Bryson Stott
|7
|2B-SS
|140
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|141
|Max Scherzer
|7
|SP
|142
|Bo Bichette
|7
|SS
|143
|J.D. Martinez
|7
|DH
|144
|Mitch Keller
|7
|SP
|145
|Xander Bogaerts
|7
|2B-SS
|146
|Jordan Romano
|7
|RP
|147
|Cal Raleigh
|7
|C-DH
|148
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|149
|Yainer Diaz
|7
|C-DH
|150
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7
|SP
|151
|MacKenzie Gore
|7
|SP
|152
|Ronel Blanco
|7
|RP-SP
|153
|Nolan Jones
|7
|OF
|154
|Jonathan India
|7
|2B-DH
|155
|Francisco Alvarez
|7
|C
|156
|Michael Harris
|7
|OF
|157
|Evan Carter
|7
|OF
|158
|Taj Bradley
|7
|SP
|159
|Nolan Arenado
|7
|3B
|160
|Mark Vientos
|7
|3B-DH
|161
|Seth Lugo
|7
|SP
|162
|Gleyber Torres
|7
|2B
|163
|Nestor Cortes
|7
|SP
|164
|Bryce Miller
|7
|SP
|165
|Willson Contreras
|6
|C-DH
|166
|Jake Cronenworth
|6
|1B-2B
|167
|Shane Baz
|6
|SP
|168
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|6
|SP
|169
|Triston Casas
|6
|1B
|170
|Brice Turang
|6
|2B-SS
|171
|Nolan Gorman
|6
|2B-DH
|172
|Yandy Diaz
|6
|1B-DH
|173
|Dansby Swanson
|6
|SS
|174
|Hunter Brown
|6
|SP
|175
|Gavin Stone
|6
|SP
|176
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|177
|Jurickson Profar
|5
|DH-OF
|178
|J.P. Crawford
|5
|SS
|179
|Colton Cowser
|5
|OF
|180
|Sean Murphy
|5
|C
|181
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|RP-SP
|182
|Ben Rice
|5
|1B-C
|183
|Michael Busch
|5
|1B-3B
|184
|Ezequiel Tovar
|5
|SS
|185
|Byron Buxton
|5
|DH-OF
|186
|Ryan Mountcastle
|5
|1B-DH
|187
|Zach Eflin
|4
|SP
|188
|Willi Castro
|4
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|189
|Matt Waldron
|4
|SP
|190
|David Bednar
|4
|RP
|191
|Trevor Megill
|4
|RP
|192
|Jordan Hicks
|4
|RP-SP
|193
|Andres Gimenez
|4
|2B
|194
|Jackson Chourio
|4
|OF
|195
|Jason Foley
|4
|RP
|196
|Erick Fedde
|4
|SP
|197
|Ryan Jeffers
|4
|C-DH
|198
|Joseph Ortiz
|3
|2B-3B
|199
|Nick Gonzales
|3
|2B
|200
|Joe Musgrove
|3
|SP
|201
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|202
|Justin Verlander
|3
|SP
|203
|Luis Rengifo
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|204
|Rhys Hoskins
|3
|1B-DH
|205
|Zack Gelof
|3
|2B
|206
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|207
|James McArthur
|3
|RP
|208
|Christopher Morel
|3
|3B-DH-OF
|209
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|210
|Starling Marte
|3
|DH-OF
|211
|Tanner Scott
|3
|RP
|212
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|213
|Walker Buehler
|3
|SP
|214
|Nico Hoerner
|3
|2B-SS
|215
|Drew Thorpe
|3
|SP
|216
|Ivan Herrera
|3
|C-DH
|217
|Mitch Garver
|3
|C-DH
|218
|Jonah Heim
|3
|C-DH
|219
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|220
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|45
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|45
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|42
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|5
|Gunnar Henderson
|38
|3B-SS
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|38
|3B-SS
|7
|Juan Soto
|37
|OF
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|9
|Trea Turner
|33
|SS
|10
|Kyle Tucker
|32
|OF
|11
|Freddie Freeman
|31
|1B
|12
|Yordan Alvarez
|31
|DH-OF
|13
|Bryce Harper
|31
|1B-DH
|14
|Rafael Devers
|31
|3B-DH
|15
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|16
|Tarik Skubal
|29
|SP
|17
|Corbin Burnes
|29
|SP
|18
|Jose Altuve
|29
|2B
|19
|Francisco Lindor
|28
|SS
|20
|C.J. Abrams
|27
|SS
|21
|Christian Yelich
|26
|DH-OF
|22
|Corey Seager
|26
|DH-SS
|23
|Austin Riley
|26
|3B
|24
|Chris Sale
|25
|SP
|25
|Tyler Glasnow
|25
|SP
|26
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|27
|Marcell Ozuna
|24
|DH
|28
|Ketel Marte
|24
|2B-DH
|29
|Marcus Semien
|24
|2B
|30
|Dylan Cease
|24
|SP
|31
|Luis Castillo
|23
|SP
|32
|Logan Webb
|22
|SP
|33
|Aaron Nola
|22
|SP
|34
|Matt Olson
|22
|1B
|35
|Vladimir Guerrero
|22
|1B-DH
|36
|Luis Robert
|22
|OF
|37
|Jarren Duran
|21
|OF
|38
|Mookie Betts
|21
|2B-OF-SS
|39
|Max Fried
|21
|SP
|40
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|41
|Steven Kwan
|21
|OF
|42
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|43
|Adolis Garcia
|21
|DH-OF
|44
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|45
|Corbin Carroll
|20
|OF
|46
|Kyle Schwarber
|20
|DH-OF
|47
|Emmanuel Clase
|20
|RP
|48
|Fernando Tatis
|20
|OF
|49
|Josh Hader
|20
|RP
|50
|Pete Alonso
|18
|1B
|51
|Adley Rutschman
|18
|C-DH
|52
|William Contreras
|18
|C-DH
|53
|Randy Arozarena
|18
|DH-OF
|54
|Ozzie Albies
|18
|2B
|55
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|56
|Will Smith
|18
|C
|57
|Jazz Chisholm
|17
|OF
|58
|Christian Walker
|17
|1B
|59
|Mason Miller
|17
|RP-SP
|60
|Teoscar Hernandez
|17
|DH-OF
|61
|Manny Machado
|17
|3B-DH
|62
|Zac Gallen
|17
|SP
|63
|Raisel Iglesias
|16
|RP
|64
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|65
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|66
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|67
|Sonny Gray
|16
|SP
|68
|Pablo Lopez
|16
|SP
|69
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|70
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|71
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|72
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|73
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|74
|Gerrit Cole
|15
|SP
|75
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|SS
|76
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|77
|Alec Bohm
|14
|1B-3B
|78
|Jhoan Duran
|14
|RP
|79
|Camilo Doval
|14
|RP
|80
|Spencer Steer
|14
|1B-3B-OF
|81
|Clay Holmes
|14
|RP
|82
|Salvador Perez
|14
|1B-C-DH
|83
|Alex Bregman
|14
|3B
|84
|Anthony Santander
|14
|DH-OF
|85
|Tyler O'Neill
|13
|DH-OF
|86
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|87
|Evan Phillips
|13
|RP
|88
|Jordan Westburg
|13
|2B-3B
|89
|Andres Munoz
|13
|RP
|90
|Tanner Houck
|13
|SP
|91
|Jackson Merrill
|13
|OF-SS
|92
|Brandon Nimmo
|13
|OF
|93
|Wyatt Langford
|13
|DH-OF
|94
|Craig Kimbrel
|13
|RP
|95
|Mike Trout
|13
|DH-OF
|96
|Garrett Crochet
|12
|RP-SP
|97
|Cedric Mullins
|12
|OF
|98
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|DH-OF
|99
|Royce Lewis
|12
|3B-DH
|100
|Nick Lodolo
|12
|SP
|101
|Jack Flaherty
|12
|SP
|102
|Grayson Rodriguez
|12
|SP
|103
|Kenley Jansen
|12
|RP
|104
|Paul Sewald
|12
|RP
|105
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|106
|Isaac Paredes
|12
|1B-3B-DH
|107
|Nick Castellanos
|12
|OF
|108
|Ian Happ
|12
|DH-OF
|109
|Carlos Correa
|12
|SS
|110
|Hunter Greene
|12
|SP
|111
|Ha-Seong Kim
|12
|2B-3B-SS
|112
|Eloy Jimenez
|11
|DH
|113
|Cody Bellinger
|11
|1B-DH-OF
|114
|Robert Suarez
|11
|RP
|115
|Cristopher Sanchez
|11
|SP
|116
|Francisco Alvarez
|11
|C
|117
|Kirby Yates
|11
|RP
|118
|Luis Arraez
|11
|1B-2B-DH
|119
|Cal Raleigh
|10
|C-DH
|120
|Tanner Bibee
|10
|SP
|121
|Carlos Rodon
|10
|SP
|122
|Luis Gil
|10
|SP
|123
|Jared Jones
|10
|SP
|124
|Brice Turang
|9
|2B-SS
|125
|Chris Bassitt
|9
|SP
|126
|J.D. Martinez
|9
|DH
|127
|Bailey Ober
|9
|SP
|128
|Paul Goldschmidt
|9
|1B-DH
|129
|Nick Pivetta
|9
|RP-SP
|130
|Kevin Gausman
|9
|SP
|131
|Heliot Ramos
|9
|OF
|132
|Brenton Doyle
|9
|OF
|133
|Bryson Stott
|9
|2B-SS
|134
|Lane Thomas
|8
|OF
|135
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8
|SP
|136
|Jurickson Profar
|8
|DH-OF
|137
|Logan O'Hoppe
|8
|C
|138
|Bo Bichette
|7
|SS
|139
|George Springer
|7
|DH-OF
|140
|Taylor Ward
|7
|DH-OF
|141
|Xander Bogaerts
|7
|2B-SS
|142
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|7
|1B-DH
|143
|MacKenzie Gore
|7
|SP
|144
|Jose Berrios
|7
|SP
|145
|Nolan Arenado
|7
|3B
|146
|Yainer Diaz
|7
|C-DH
|147
|Alexis Diaz
|7
|RP
|148
|Blake Snell
|7
|SP
|149
|Jake Cronenworth
|7
|1B-2B
|150
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|151
|Joshua Lowe
|7
|DH-OF
|152
|Rhys Hoskins
|7
|1B-DH
|153
|Brent Rooker
|7
|DH-OF
|154
|Jordan Romano
|7
|RP
|155
|Gleyber Torres
|7
|2B
|156
|Jose Caballero
|7
|2B-3B-SS
|157
|James Wood
|7
|OF
|158
|Colton Cowser
|7
|OF
|159
|Luis Rengifo
|7
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|160
|Mark Vientos
|7
|3B-DH
|161
|Christopher Morel
|7
|3B-DH-OF
|162
|Nolan Gorman
|7
|2B-DH
|163
|Jackson Chourio
|7
|OF
|164
|Hunter Brown
|7
|SP
|165
|Taj Bradley
|6
|SP
|166
|Max Scherzer
|6
|SP
|167
|Michael King
|6
|RP-SP
|168
|Zach Eflin
|6
|SP
|169
|Dansby Swanson
|6
|SS
|170
|Andy Pages
|6
|OF
|171
|Yu Darvish
|6
|SP
|172
|Matt Waldron
|6
|SP
|173
|Evan Carter
|6
|OF
|174
|Alec Burleson
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|175
|Seth Lugo
|6
|SP
|176
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|6
|SP
|177
|Nick Gonzales
|5
|2B
|178
|Mitch Keller
|5
|SP
|179
|Byron Buxton
|5
|DH-OF
|180
|Zack Gelof
|5
|2B
|181
|Starling Marte
|5
|DH-OF
|182
|Michael Harris
|5
|OF
|183
|Yandy Diaz
|5
|1B-DH
|184
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|185
|Jonathan India
|5
|2B-DH
|186
|Sean Murphy
|5
|C
|187
|Ronel Blanco
|5
|RP-SP
|188
|Ben Rice
|4
|1B-C
|189
|Willson Contreras
|4
|C-DH
|190
|Joseph Ortiz
|4
|2B-3B
|191
|Andres Gimenez
|4
|2B
|192
|David Bednar
|4
|RP
|193
|Jarred Kelenic
|4
|OF
|194
|Nolan Jones
|4
|OF
|195
|Shane Baz
|4
|SP
|196
|Bobby Miller
|4
|SP
|197
|Triston Casas
|4
|1B
|198
|Kutter Crawford
|3
|SP
|199
|Gavin Stone
|3
|SP
|200
|J.T. Realmuto
|3
|C
|201
|Reynaldo Lopez
|3
|RP-SP
|202
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|203
|Bryce Miller
|3
|SP
|204
|Daulton Varsho
|3
|OF
|205
|Joe Musgrove
|3
|SP
|206
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|RP-SP
|207
|Trevor Megill
|3
|RP
|208
|Tanner Scott
|3
|RP
|209
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B-3B
|210
|Ryan Mountcastle
|3
|1B-DH
|211
|Jonah Heim
|3
|C-DH
|212
|Willi Castro
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|213
|Justin Verlander
|3
|SP
|214
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|215
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|216
|Nico Hoerner
|3
|2B-SS
|217
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|218
|Ryan Jeffers
|3
|C-DH
|219
|Patrick Bailey
|3
|C
|220
|Jason Foley
|3
|RP
|221
|Gabriel Moreno
|2
|C
|222
|Nate Lowe
|2
|1B
|223
|Reese Olson
|2
|SP
|224
|James McArthur
|2
|RP
|225
|Matt Chapman
|2
|3B
|226
|Ezequiel Tovar
|2
|SS
|227
|Noelvi Marte
|2
|3B
|228
|Nathan Eovaldi
|2
|SP
|229
|Mitch Garver
|2
|C-DH
|230
|Jeimer Candelario
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|231
|Esteury Ruiz
|2
|OF
|232
|Nestor Cortes
|2
|SP
|233
|Christian Scott
|2
|SP
|234
|Shea Langeliers
|2
|C
|235
|Lars Nootbaar
|2
|OF
|236
|Keibert Ruiz
|2
|C-DH
|237
|Ivan Herrera
|2
|C-DH
|238
|Masyn Winn
|2
|SS
|239
|Erick Fedde
|2
|SP
|240
|Bo Naylor
|2
|C
|241
|Thairo Estrada
|2
|2B-SS
|242
|Kodai Senga
|2
|SP
|243
|Drew Thorpe
|2
|SP
|244
|Luis Campusano
|2
|C
|245
|Justin Turner
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|246
|J.P. Crawford
|2
|SS
|247
|Zack Littell
|2
|RP-SP
|248
|Ryan McMahon
|2
|2B-3B
|249
|Lourdes Gurriel
|2
|DH-OF
|250
|Gavin Williams
|2
|SP
|251
|Aroldis Chapman
|2
|RP
|252
|Jeremy Pena
|2
|SS
|253
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|2
|OF
|254
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|2
|2B-OF-SS