Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Juan Soto46OF
3Shohei Ohtani44DH-SP
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Bobby Witt37SS
6Gunnar Henderson363B-SS
7Freddie Freeman341B
8Yordan Alvarez34DH-OF
9Bryce Harper341B-DH
10Elly De La Cruz333B-SS
11Trea Turner33SS
12Kyle Tucker33OF
13Corey Seager33DH-SS
14Zack Wheeler30SP
15Tarik Skubal30SP
16Francisco Lindor29SS
17Corbin Burnes29SP
18Rafael Devers283B-DH
19Chris Sale27SP
20Jose Altuve262B
21Austin Riley263B
22Julio Rodriguez26OF
23Christian Yelich25DH-OF
24Matt Olson241B
25Marcus Semien232B
26Tyler Glasnow23SP
27C.J. Abrams23SS
28Paul Skenes23SP
29Vladimir Guerrero231B-DH
30Luis Castillo23SP
31Dylan Cease23SP
32Max Fried23SP
33Logan Webb23SP
34George Kirby23SP
35Marcell Ozuna22DH
36Steven Kwan21OF
37Ketel Marte212B-DH
38Aaron Nola21SP
39Zac Gallen21SP
40Logan Gilbert21SP
41Luis Robert21OF
42Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
43Cole Ragans21RP-SP
44Manny Machado203B-DH
45Corbin Carroll20OF
46Freddy Peralta20SP
47Ozzie Albies202B
48Pete Alonso201B
49Jarren Duran20OF
50Sonny Gray20SP
51Christian Walker181B
52Josh Naylor181B-DH
53Justin Steele18SP
54Adolis Garcia18DH-OF
55Emmanuel Clase18RP
56Garrett Crochet15RP-SP
57Josh Hader15RP
58Adley Rutschman15C-DH
59Pablo Lopez15SP
60Ranger Suarez15SP
61Joe Ryan15SP
62William Contreras15C-DH
63Will Smith15C
64Shota Imanaga15SP
65Mookie Betts152B-OF-SS
66Edwin Diaz15RP
67Andres Munoz15RP
68Riley Greene15DH-OF
69Framber Valdez15SP
70Raisel Iglesias15RP
71Alec Bohm141B-3B
72Spencer Steer141B-3B-OF
73Ryan Helsley14RP
74Brandon Nimmo14OF
75Fernando Tatis14OF
76Alex Bregman143B
77Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
78Paul Sewald14RP
79Mason Miller14RP-SP
80Ha-Seong Kim142B-3B-SS
81Teoscar Hernandez14DH-OF
82Grayson Rodriguez14SP
83Tanner Houck13SP
84Ian Happ13DH-OF
85Tanner Bibee13SP
86Jazz Chisholm13OF
87Jack Flaherty13SP
88Jhoan Duran13RP
89Tyler O'Neill12DH-OF
90Camilo Doval12RP
91Gerrit Cole12SP
92Clay Holmes12RP
93Willy Adames12SS
94Kevin Gausman12SP
95Randy Arozarena12DH-OF
96Anthony Santander12DH-OF
97Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
98Carlos Rodon12SP
99Oneil Cruz12SS
100Wyatt Langford12DH-OF
101Jordan Westburg122B-3B
102Carlos Correa12SS
103Nick Castellanos11OF
104Chris Bassitt11SP
105Jackson Merrill11OF-SS
106Royce Lewis113B-DH
107Nick Lodolo11SP
108Craig Kimbrel11RP
109Paul Goldschmidt111B-DH
110Luis Arraez111B-2B-DH
111Hunter Greene11SP
112Cristopher Sanchez11SP
113Nick Pivetta10RP-SP
114Cedric Mullins10OF
115Kenley Jansen10RP
116Jose Berrios10SP
117Evan Phillips10RP
118Luis Gil10SP
119Salvador Perez101B-C-DH
120Bailey Ober10SP
121Mike Trout10DH-OF
122Kirby Yates10RP
123Yusei Kikuchi10SP
124Joshua Lowe10DH-OF
125Heliot Ramos10OF
126Jared Jones9SP
127Cody Bellinger91B-DH-OF
128Michael King8RP-SP
129George Springer8DH-OF
130Yu Darvish8SP
131Robert Suarez8RP
132Reynaldo Lopez8RP-SP
133James Wood8OF
134Alexis Diaz8RP
135Blake Snell8SP
136Anthony Volpe8SS
137Andy Pages8OF
138Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
139Bryson Stott72B-SS
140Isaac Paredes71B-3B-DH
141Max Scherzer7SP
142Bo Bichette7SS
143J.D. Martinez7DH
144Mitch Keller7SP
145Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
146Jordan Romano7RP
147Cal Raleigh7C-DH
148Logan O'Hoppe7C
149Yainer Diaz7C-DH
150Nathan Eovaldi7SP
151MacKenzie Gore7SP
152Ronel Blanco7RP-SP
153Nolan Jones7OF
154Jonathan India72B-DH
155Francisco Alvarez7C
156Michael Harris7OF
157Evan Carter7OF
158Taj Bradley7SP
159Nolan Arenado73B
160Mark Vientos73B-DH
161Seth Lugo7SP
162Gleyber Torres72B
163Nestor Cortes7SP
164Bryce Miller7SP
165Willson Contreras6C-DH
166Jake Cronenworth61B-2B
167Shane Baz6SP
168Yoshinobu Yamamoto6SP
169Triston Casas61B
170Brice Turang62B-SS
171Nolan Gorman62B-DH
172Yandy Diaz61B-DH
173Dansby Swanson6SS
174Hunter Brown6SP
175Gavin Stone6SP
176Pete Fairbanks5RP
177Jurickson Profar5DH-OF
178J.P. Crawford5SS
179Colton Cowser5OF
180Sean Murphy5C
181Ryan Pepiot5RP-SP
182Ben Rice51B-C
183Michael Busch51B-3B
184Ezequiel Tovar5SS
185Byron Buxton5DH-OF
186Ryan Mountcastle51B-DH
187Zach Eflin4SP
188Willi Castro42B-3B-OF-SS
189Matt Waldron4SP
190David Bednar4RP
191Trevor Megill4RP
192Jordan Hicks4RP-SP
193Andres Gimenez42B
194Jackson Chourio4OF
195Jason Foley4RP
196Erick Fedde4SP
197Ryan Jeffers4C-DH
198Joseph Ortiz32B-3B
199Nick Gonzales32B
200Joe Musgrove3SP
201Brandon Pfaadt3SP
202Justin Verlander3SP
203Luis Rengifo32B-3B-OF-SS
204Rhys Hoskins31B-DH
205Zack Gelof32B
206Reese Olson3SP
207James McArthur3RP
208Christopher Morel33B-DH-OF
209Max Muncy33B
210Starling Marte3DH-OF
211Tanner Scott3RP
212Matt Chapman33B
213Walker Buehler3SP
214Nico Hoerner32B-SS
215Drew Thorpe3SP
216Ivan Herrera3C-DH
217Mitch Garver3C-DH
218Jonah Heim3C-DH
219TJ Friedl3OF
220Lane Thomas3OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge45DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani45DH-SP
3Bobby Witt42SS
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Gunnar Henderson383B-SS
6Elly De La Cruz383B-SS
7Juan Soto37OF
8Julio Rodriguez33OF
9Trea Turner33SS
10Kyle Tucker32OF
11Freddie Freeman311B
12Yordan Alvarez31DH-OF
13Bryce Harper311B-DH
14Rafael Devers313B-DH
15Zack Wheeler30SP
16Tarik Skubal29SP
17Corbin Burnes29SP
18Jose Altuve292B
19Francisco Lindor28SS
20C.J. Abrams27SS
21Christian Yelich26DH-OF
22Corey Seager26DH-SS
23Austin Riley263B
24Chris Sale25SP
25Tyler Glasnow25SP
26Paul Skenes25SP
27Marcell Ozuna24DH
28Ketel Marte242B-DH
29Marcus Semien242B
30Dylan Cease24SP
31Luis Castillo23SP
32Logan Webb22SP
33Aaron Nola22SP
34Matt Olson221B
35Vladimir Guerrero221B-DH
36Luis Robert22OF
37Jarren Duran21OF
38Mookie Betts212B-OF-SS
39Max Fried21SP
40Cole Ragans21RP-SP
41Steven Kwan21OF
42George Kirby21SP
43Adolis Garcia21DH-OF
44Logan Gilbert21SP
45Corbin Carroll20OF
46Kyle Schwarber20DH-OF
47Emmanuel Clase20RP
48Fernando Tatis20OF
49Josh Hader20RP
50Pete Alonso181B
51Adley Rutschman18C-DH
52William Contreras18C-DH
53Randy Arozarena18DH-OF
54Ozzie Albies182B
55Josh Naylor181B-DH
56Will Smith18C
57Jazz Chisholm17OF
58Christian Walker171B
59Mason Miller17RP-SP
60Teoscar Hernandez17DH-OF
61Manny Machado173B-DH
62Zac Gallen17SP
63Raisel Iglesias16RP
64Edwin Diaz16RP
65Freddy Peralta16SP
66Riley Greene16DH-OF
67Sonny Gray16SP
68Pablo Lopez16SP
69Ranger Suarez15SP
70Joe Ryan15SP
71Shota Imanaga15SP
72Justin Steele15SP
73Framber Valdez15SP
74Gerrit Cole15SP
75Oneil Cruz15SS
76Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
77Alec Bohm141B-3B
78Jhoan Duran14RP
79Camilo Doval14RP
80Spencer Steer141B-3B-OF
81Clay Holmes14RP
82Salvador Perez141B-C-DH
83Alex Bregman143B
84Anthony Santander14DH-OF
85Tyler O'Neill13DH-OF
86Ryan Helsley13RP
87Evan Phillips13RP
88Jordan Westburg132B-3B
89Andres Munoz13RP
90Tanner Houck13SP
91Jackson Merrill13OF-SS
92Brandon Nimmo13OF
93Wyatt Langford13DH-OF
94Craig Kimbrel13RP
95Mike Trout13DH-OF
96Garrett Crochet12RP-SP
97Cedric Mullins12OF
98Seiya Suzuki12DH-OF
99Royce Lewis123B-DH
100Nick Lodolo12SP
101Jack Flaherty12SP
102Grayson Rodriguez12SP
103Kenley Jansen12RP
104Paul Sewald12RP
105Willy Adames12SS
106Isaac Paredes121B-3B-DH
107Nick Castellanos12OF
108Ian Happ12DH-OF
109Carlos Correa12SS
110Hunter Greene12SP
111Ha-Seong Kim122B-3B-SS
112Eloy Jimenez11DH
113Cody Bellinger111B-DH-OF
114Robert Suarez11RP
115Cristopher Sanchez11SP
116Francisco Alvarez11C
117Kirby Yates11RP
118Luis Arraez111B-2B-DH
119Cal Raleigh10C-DH
120Tanner Bibee10SP
121Carlos Rodon10SP
122Luis Gil10SP
123Jared Jones10SP
124Brice Turang92B-SS
125Chris Bassitt9SP
126J.D. Martinez9DH
127Bailey Ober9SP
128Paul Goldschmidt91B-DH
129Nick Pivetta9RP-SP
130Kevin Gausman9SP
131Heliot Ramos9OF
132Brenton Doyle9OF
133Bryson Stott92B-SS
134Lane Thomas8OF
135Yusei Kikuchi8SP
136Jurickson Profar8DH-OF
137Logan O'Hoppe8C
138Bo Bichette7SS
139George Springer7DH-OF
140Taylor Ward7DH-OF
141Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
142Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
143MacKenzie Gore7SP
144Jose Berrios7SP
145Nolan Arenado73B
146Yainer Diaz7C-DH
147Alexis Diaz7RP
148Blake Snell7SP
149Jake Cronenworth71B-2B
150Anthony Volpe7SS
151Joshua Lowe7DH-OF
152Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
153Brent Rooker7DH-OF
154Jordan Romano7RP
155Gleyber Torres72B
156Jose Caballero72B-3B-SS
157James Wood7OF
158Colton Cowser7OF
159Luis Rengifo72B-3B-OF-SS
160Mark Vientos73B-DH
161Christopher Morel73B-DH-OF
162Nolan Gorman72B-DH
163Jackson Chourio7OF
164Hunter Brown7SP
165Taj Bradley6SP
166Max Scherzer6SP
167Michael King6RP-SP
168Zach Eflin6SP
169Dansby Swanson6SS
170Andy Pages6OF
171Yu Darvish6SP
172Matt Waldron6SP
173Evan Carter6OF
174Alec Burleson61B-DH-OF
175Seth Lugo6SP
176Yoshinobu Yamamoto6SP
177Nick Gonzales52B
178Mitch Keller5SP
179Byron Buxton5DH-OF
180Zack Gelof52B
181Starling Marte5DH-OF
182Michael Harris5OF
183Yandy Diaz51B-DH
184Pete Fairbanks5RP
185Jonathan India52B-DH
186Sean Murphy5C
187Ronel Blanco5RP-SP
188Ben Rice41B-C
189Willson Contreras4C-DH
190Joseph Ortiz42B-3B
191Andres Gimenez42B
192David Bednar4RP
193Jarred Kelenic4OF
194Nolan Jones4OF
195Shane Baz4SP
196Bobby Miller4SP
197Triston Casas41B
198Kutter Crawford3SP
199Gavin Stone3SP
200J.T. Realmuto3C
201Reynaldo Lopez3RP-SP
202Carlos Estevez3RP
203Bryce Miller3SP
204Daulton Varsho3OF
205Joe Musgrove3SP
206Ryan Pepiot3RP-SP
207Trevor Megill3RP
208Tanner Scott3RP
209Michael Busch31B-3B
210Ryan Mountcastle31B-DH
211Jonah Heim3C-DH
212Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
213Justin Verlander3SP
214Bryan Woo3SP
215Max Muncy33B
216Nico Hoerner32B-SS
217TJ Friedl3OF
218Ryan Jeffers3C-DH
219Patrick Bailey3C
220Jason Foley3RP
221Gabriel Moreno2C
222Nate Lowe21B
223Reese Olson2SP
224James McArthur2RP
225Matt Chapman23B
226Ezequiel Tovar2SS
227Noelvi Marte23B
228Nathan Eovaldi2SP
229Mitch Garver2C-DH
230Jeimer Candelario21B-3B-DH
231Esteury Ruiz2OF
232Nestor Cortes2SP
233Christian Scott2SP
234Shea Langeliers2C
235Lars Nootbaar2OF
236Keibert Ruiz2C-DH
237Ivan Herrera2C-DH
238Masyn Winn2SS
239Erick Fedde2SP
240Bo Naylor2C
241Thairo Estrada22B-SS
242Kodai Senga2SP
243Drew Thorpe2SP
244Luis Campusano2C
245Justin Turner21B-3B-DH
246J.P. Crawford2SS
247Zack Littell2RP-SP
248Ryan McMahon22B-3B
249Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
250Gavin Williams2SP
251Aroldis Chapman2RP
252Jeremy Pena2SS
253Pete Crow-Armstrong2OF
254Ceddanne Rafaela22B-OF-SS