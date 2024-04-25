Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade, too. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value, obviously.
H2H Trade Values Chart
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|51
|OF
|2
|Julio Rodriguez
|45
|OF
|3
|Bobby Witt
|41
|SS
|4
|Mookie Betts
|39
|2B-OF-SS
|5
|Fernando Tatis
|38
|OF
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|OF
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|35
|OF
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|34
|1B
|9
|Juan Soto
|34
|OF
|10
|Shohei Ohtani
|34
|DH-SP
|11
|Trea Turner
|33
|SS
|12
|Jose Ramirez
|33
|3B-DH
|13
|Yordan Alvarez
|33
|DH-OF
|14
|Aaron Judge
|33
|DH-OF
|15
|Elly De La Cruz
|33
|3B-SS
|16
|Matt Olson
|30
|1B
|17
|Corbin Burnes
|30
|SP
|18
|Bryce Harper
|29
|1B-DH
|19
|Pete Alonso
|29
|1B
|20
|Francisco Lindor
|28
|SS
|21
|Marcus Semien
|28
|2B
|22
|Austin Riley
|27
|3B
|23
|Gunnar Henderson
|26
|3B-SS
|24
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|25
|C.J. Abrams
|26
|SS
|26
|Corey Seager
|25
|SS
|27
|Jose Altuve
|25
|2B
|28
|Luis Castillo
|25
|SP
|29
|Rafael Devers
|25
|3B
|30
|Kevin Gausman
|24
|SP
|31
|Pablo Lopez
|24
|SP
|32
|Tarik Skubal
|24
|SP
|33
|Mike Trout
|24
|OF
|34
|Bo Bichette
|23
|SS
|35
|Zac Gallen
|23
|SP
|36
|Michael Harris
|22
|OF
|37
|Randy Arozarena
|22
|OF
|38
|Adolis Garcia
|22
|OF
|39
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|22
|SP
|40
|Ozzie Albies
|22
|2B
|41
|Tyler Glasnow
|21
|SP
|42
|Logan Webb
|21
|SP
|43
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|44
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|45
|Vladimir Guerrero
|20
|1B-DH
|46
|Aaron Nola
|20
|SP
|47
|Kyle Schwarber
|20
|DH-OF
|48
|Edwin Diaz
|20
|RP
|49
|Josh Hader
|20
|RP
|50
|Zach Eflin
|18
|SP
|51
|Adley Rutschman
|18
|C-DH
|52
|Cole Ragans
|18
|RP-SP
|53
|Emmanuel Clase
|18
|RP
|54
|William Contreras
|18
|C-DH
|55
|Manny Machado
|18
|3B-DH
|56
|Freddy Peralta
|18
|SP
|57
|Camilo Doval
|17
|RP
|58
|Grayson Rodriguez
|17
|SP
|59
|J.T. Realmuto
|17
|C
|60
|Christian Walker
|17
|1B
|61
|Max Fried
|17
|SP
|62
|Will Smith
|17
|C
|63
|Oneil Cruz
|16
|SS
|64
|Josh Naylor
|16
|1B-DH
|65
|Raisel Iglesias
|16
|RP
|66
|Ketel Marte
|16
|2B-DH
|67
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|68
|Bryan Reynolds
|16
|OF
|69
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|70
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|71
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|72
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B
|73
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|74
|Nolan Jones
|15
|OF
|75
|Jazz Chisholm
|15
|OF
|76
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|77
|Jesus Luzardo
|14
|SP
|78
|Joe Musgrove
|14
|SP
|79
|Dansby Swanson
|14
|SS
|80
|Nolan Arenado
|14
|3B
|81
|Gleyber Torres
|14
|2B
|82
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-OF
|83
|Paul Goldschmidt
|14
|1B-DH
|84
|Christian Yelich
|14
|DH-OF
|85
|Joshua Lowe
|14
|DH-OF
|86
|Alexis Diaz
|13
|RP
|87
|Pete Fairbanks
|13
|RP
|88
|Spencer Steer
|13
|1B-3B-OF
|89
|Teoscar Hernandez
|13
|DH-OF
|90
|Evan Carter
|13
|OF
|91
|Wyatt Langford
|13
|DH-OF
|92
|Jackson Chourio
|13
|OF
|93
|Jarren Duran
|13
|OF
|94
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|95
|Chris Sale
|13
|SP
|96
|Nico Hoerner
|13
|2B-SS
|97
|Jared Jones
|12
|SP
|98
|Evan Phillips
|12
|RP
|99
|George Springer
|12
|DH-OF
|100
|Clay Holmes
|12
|RP
|101
|Seiya Suzuki
|12
|OF
|102
|Nick Castellanos
|12
|OF
|103
|Sonny Gray
|12
|SP
|104
|Marcell Ozuna
|12
|DH
|105
|Kenley Jansen
|12
|RP
|106
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|12
|1B
|107
|Ian Happ
|12
|OF
|108
|Willson Contreras
|12
|C-DH
|109
|Cal Raleigh
|12
|C
|110
|Joe Ryan
|12
|SP
|111
|Chris Bassitt
|12
|SP
|112
|David Bednar
|12
|RP
|113
|Anthony Volpe
|12
|SS
|114
|Tanner Bibee
|11
|SP
|115
|Bailey Ober
|11
|SP
|116
|Tyler O'Neill
|11
|OF
|117
|Ha-seong Kim
|11
|2B-3B-SS
|118
|Justin Steele
|11
|SP
|119
|Blake Snell
|11
|SP
|120
|Jordan Romano
|11
|RP
|121
|Luis Robert
|10
|OF
|122
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|10
|1B-DH
|123
|Bobby Miller
|10
|SP
|124
|Xander Bogaerts
|10
|2B-SS
|125
|Andres Gimenez
|10
|2B
|126
|Justin Verlander
|9
|SP
|127
|Walker Buehler
|9
|SP
|128
|Jorge Soler
|9
|DH-OF
|129
|Anthony Santander
|9
|DH-OF
|130
|Shota Imanaga
|9
|SP
|131
|Willy Adames
|9
|SS
|132
|Logan O'Hoppe
|9
|C
|133
|Salvador Perez
|9
|1B-C-DH
|134
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|1B-DH
|135
|Cedric Mullins
|8
|OF
|136
|Max Muncy
|8
|3B
|137
|Spencer Torkelson
|8
|1B
|138
|Michael Busch
|8
|1B-3B
|139
|Gabriel Moreno
|7
|C
|140
|Craig Kimbrel
|7
|RP
|141
|Mason Miller
|7
|SP
|142
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|143
|Garrett Crochet
|7
|RP-SP
|144
|Luis Arraez
|7
|1B-2B
|145
|Steven Kwan
|7
|OF
|146
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|147
|Colton Cowser
|7
|OF
|148
|Christopher Morel
|7
|3B-DH-OF
|149
|Gerrit Cole
|7
|SP
|150
|Zack Gelof
|7
|2B
|151
|Tanner Scott
|7
|RP
|152
|Jose Berrios
|7
|SP
|153
|Thairo Estrada
|7
|2B-SS
|154
|Jordan Westburg
|7
|2B-3B
|155
|Max Scherzer
|7
|SP
|156
|Carlos Rodon
|7
|SP
|157
|Jordan Montgomery
|7
|SP
|158
|Daulton Varsho
|7
|OF
|159
|Nolan Gorman
|7
|2B-DH
|160
|Mitch Keller
|7
|SP
|161
|Merrill Kelly
|7
|SP
|162
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B
|163
|Starling Marte
|7
|DH-OF
|164
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|7
|3B
|165
|Alec Bohm
|7
|1B-3B
|166
|Aaron Civale
|6
|SP
|167
|Cristian Javier
|6
|SP
|168
|Keibert Ruiz
|6
|C
|169
|Eloy Jimenez
|6
|DH
|170
|Bryson Stott
|6
|2B
|171
|Jonah Heim
|6
|C
|172
|Lane Thomas
|6
|OF
|173
|Bo Naylor
|6
|C
|174
|Bryce Miller
|6
|SP
|175
|MacKenzie Gore
|6
|SP
|176
|Byron Buxton
|6
|DH-OF
|177
|Masataka Yoshida
|6
|DH-OF
|178
|Jhoan Duran
|5
|RP
|179
|Brice Turang
|5
|2B-SS
|180
|Jonathan India
|5
|2B-DH
|181
|Taylor Ward
|5
|OF
|182
|Jake Burger
|5
|1B-3B-DH
|183
|Reid Detmers
|5
|SP
|184
|Jason Foley
|5
|RP
|185
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|SP
|186
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|187
|Hunter Greene
|5
|SP
|188
|Michael Kopech
|5
|RP-SP
|189
|Mitch Garver
|4
|C-DH
|190
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|191
|Henry Davis
|4
|C-OF
|192
|James McArthur
|4
|RP
|193
|Esteury Ruiz
|4
|OF
|194
|Jackson Merrill
|4
|OF-SS
|195
|Jack Flaherty
|4
|SP
|196
|Tanner Houck
|4
|SP
|197
|Joel Payamps
|4
|RP
|198
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|199
|Kutter Crawford
|3
|SP
|200
|Jung-Hoo Lee
|3
|OF
|201
|Triston Casas
|3
|1B
|202
|Cristopher Sanchez
|3
|SP
|203
|James Outman
|3
|OF
|204
|Robert Suarez
|3
|RP
|205
|Yu Darvish
|3
|SP
|206
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|SP
|207
|J.D. Martinez
|3
|DH
|208
|Paul Sewald
|3
|RP
|209
|Kirby Yates
|3
|RP
|210
|Michael King
|3
|RP-SP
|211
|Abner Uribe
|3
|RP
|212
|Justin Turner
|3
|1B-DH
|213
|Nick Pivetta
|3
|RP-SP
|214
|Nestor Cortes
|3
|SP
|215
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|RP
|216
|Lars Nootbaar
|3
|OF
|217
|Chas McCormick
|3
|OF
|218
|Maikel Garcia
|3
|3B
|219
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|RP-SP
|220
|Tommy Edman
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|221
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|222
|Ezequiel Tovar
|2
|SS
|223
|Ryan Mountcastle
|2
|1B-DH
|224
|Luis Campusano
|2
|C
|225
|Brandon Drury
|2
|1B-2B
|226
|Edward Cabrera
|2
|SP
|227
|Jeimer Candelario
|2
|1B-3B
|228
|Colt Keith
|2
|2B-3B
|229
|Matt Chapman
|2
|3B
|230
|Ryan McMahon
|2
|2B-3B
|231
|Anthony Rizzo
|2
|1B
|232
|Nate Lowe
|2
|1B
|233
|Lourdes Gurriel
|2
|DH-OF
|234
|Kyle Bradish
|2
|SP
|235
|Gavin Stone
|2
|SP
|236
|Jordan Hicks
|2
|RP-SP
|237
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|238
|Andrew Vaughn
|2
|1B
|239
|Jose Alvarado
|2
|RP
|240
|Luis Garcia
|2
|2B
|241
|Kyle Finnegan
|2
|RP
|242
|Charlie Morton
|2
|SP
|243
|Hunter Brown
|2
|SP
|244
|Braxton Garrett
|2
|SP
|245
|Royce Lewis
|2
|3B
|246
|Ranger Suarez
|2
|SP
|247
|Jeremy Pena
|2
|SS
|248
|Tyler Stephenson
|2
|C-DH
|249
|Luis Severino
|2
|SP
|250
|Jorge Polanco
|2
|2B
|251
|Max Kepler
|2
|OF
|252
|Kevin Ginkel
|2
|RP
|253
|Josh Bell
|2
|1B-DH
|254
|Luis Rengifo
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|255
|Josh Jung
|2
|3B
|256
|MJ Melendez
|2
|OF