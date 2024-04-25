acuna.jpg

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade, too. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value, obviously. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Ronald Acuna52OF
2Mookie Betts442B-OF-SS
3Juan Soto42OF
4Freddie Freeman381B
5Fernando Tatis38OF
6Aaron Judge36DH-OF
7Kyle Tucker34OF
8Jose Ramirez343B-DH
9Yordan Alvarez34DH-OF
10Corbin Carroll34OF
11Julio Rodriguez33OF
12Bobby Witt33SS
13Shohei Ohtani33DH-SP
14Matt Olson331B
15Bryce Harper331B-DH
16Corbin Burnes30SP
17Corey Seager30SS
18Trea Turner29SS
19Pete Alonso291B
20Marcus Semien282B
21Gunnar Henderson283B-SS
22Mike Trout27OF
23Francisco Lindor26SS
24Austin Riley263B
25Jose Altuve262B
26Zack Wheeler25SP
27Pablo Lopez24SP
28Zac Gallen23SP
29Kevin Gausman23SP
30Luis Castillo23SP
31Tarik Skubal23SP
32George Kirby23SP
33Elly De La Cruz233B-SS
34Rafael Devers233B
35Logan Webb23SP
36Logan Gilbert22SP
37C.J. Abrams21SS
38Yoshinobu Yamamoto21SP
39Aaron Nola21SP
40Vladimir Guerrero211B-DH
41Tyler Glasnow21SP
42Cole Ragans21RP-SP
43Randy Arozarena21OF
44Alex Bregman213B
45Ozzie Albies202B
46Bo Bichette20SS
47Zach Eflin20SP
48Michael Harris20OF
49Adolis Garcia20OF
50Kyle Schwarber20DH-OF
51Manny Machado193B-DH
52Grayson Rodriguez18SP
53Blake Snell18SP
54Freddy Peralta18SP
55Edwin Diaz18RP
56Christian Walker181B
57Adley Rutschman15C-DH
58Josh Hader15RP
59Ketel Marte152B-DH
60Max Fried15SP
61Emmanuel Clase15RP
62Josh Naylor151B-DH
63Yandy Diaz151B
64Dylan Cease15SP
65William Contreras15C-DH
66Bryan Reynolds15OF
67Framber Valdez15SP
68Will Smith15C
69J.T. Realmuto15C
70Max Muncy153B
71Camilo Doval15RP
72Jared Jones14SP
73Riley Greene14DH-OF
74Chris Bassitt14SP
75Sonny Gray14SP
76Joe Musgrove14SP
77Raisel Iglesias14RP
78Paul Goldschmidt141B-DH
79Yainer Diaz14C-DH
80Oneil Cruz14SS
81Christian Yelich14DH-OF
82Tanner Bibee14SP
83George Springer14DH-OF
84Jose Berrios13SP
85Nico Hoerner132B-SS
86Ian Happ13OF
87Nolan Jones13OF
88Jesus Luzardo13SP
89Wyatt Langford13DH-OF
90Evan Carter12OF
91Chris Sale12SP
92Justin Steele12SP
93Seiya Suzuki12OF
94Alexis Diaz12RP
95Dansby Swanson12SS
96Spencer Steer121B-3B-OF
97Bailey Ober12SP
98Nolan Arenado123B
99Vinnie Pasquantino121B
100Andres Munoz12RP
101Jarren Duran12OF
102Ryan Helsley12RP
103Marcell Ozuna12DH
104Gleyber Torres122B
105Bobby Miller11SP
106Jordan Romano11RP
107Joshua Lowe11DH-OF
108David Bednar11RP
109Ha-seong Kim112B-3B-SS
110Luis Robert11OF
111Jackson Chourio11OF
112Teoscar Hernandez11DH-OF
113Joe Ryan11SP
114Xander Bogaerts112B-SS
115Cody Bellinger111B-OF
116Pete Fairbanks11RP
117Evan Phillips10RP
118Steven Kwan10OF
119Walker Buehler10SP
120Merrill Kelly10SP
121Jazz Chisholm10OF
122Mitch Keller10SP
123Christian Encarnacion-Strand101B-DH
124Garrett Crochet10RP-SP
125Andres Gimenez102B
126Luis Arraez101B-2B
127Shota Imanaga10SP
128Tyler O'Neill10OF
129Max Scherzer9SP
130Clay Holmes9RP
131Anthony Santander8DH-OF
132Justin Verlander8SP
133Jordan Montgomery8SP
134Kodai Senga8SP
135Jorge Soler8DH-OF
136Brandon Nimmo8OF
137Willson Contreras8C-DH
138Carlos Rodon8SP
139Anthony Volpe8SS
140Nick Castellanos7OF
141Gerrit Cole7SP
142Kenley Jansen7RP
143Cal Raleigh7C
144Salvador Perez71B-C-DH
145Jhoan Duran7RP
146Craig Kimbrel7RP
147Willy Adames7SS
148Cristian Javier7SP
149Jack Flaherty7SP
150Jonathan India72B-DH
151Alec Bohm71B-3B
152Bryce Miller7SP
153Hunter Greene7SP
154Spencer Torkelson71B
155Michael King7RP-SP
156Ke'Bryan Hayes73B
157Michael Busch71B-3B
158Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
159MacKenzie Gore7SP
160Tanner Houck7SP
161Jordan Hicks7RP-SP
162Colton Cowser7OF
163Mason Miller7SP
164Aaron Civale7SP
165Logan O'Hoppe7C
166Paul Sewald7RP
167Isaac Paredes61B-3B
168Christopher Morel63B-DH-OF
169Yu Darvish6SP
170Gabriel Moreno6C
171Masataka Yoshida6DH-OF
172Bo Naylor6C
173Tanner Scott6RP
174Zack Gelof62B
175Jung-Hoo Lee6OF
176Keibert Ruiz6C
177Cedric Mullins6OF
178Nathan Eovaldi5SP
179Nolan Gorman52B-DH
180Henry Davis5C-OF
181Jake Burger51B-3B-DH
182Reid Detmers5SP
183Yusei Kikuchi5SP
184Nick Lodolo5SP
185Nestor Cortes5SP
186Cristopher Sanchez5SP
187Jason Foley5RP
188Nick Pivetta5RP-SP
189Thairo Estrada42B-SS
190Ezequiel Tovar4SS
191Justin Turner41B-DH
192Triston Casas41B
193Zack Littell4RP-SP
194Bryson Stott42B
195Brandon Pfaadt4SP
196Starling Marte4DH-OF
197Eloy Jimenez4DH
198Byron Buxton4DH-OF
199Mitch Garver3C-DH
200Garrett Whitlock3RP-SP
201Jordan Westburg32B-3B
202James McArthur3RP
203Lane Thomas3OF
204Maikel Garcia33B
205Jonah Heim3C
206Ryan Pepiot3RP-SP
207Abner Uribe3RP
208Bryan Woo3SP
209Robert Suarez3RP
210Taylor Ward3OF
211Michael Kopech3RP-SP
212Carlos Correa3SS
213J.P. Crawford3SS
214Adbert Alzolay3RP
215Charlie Morton3SP
216Joel Payamps3RP
217Kutter Crawford3SP
218Jackson Merrill3OF-SS
219Edward Cabrera3SP
220Daulton Varsho3OF
221Sal Frelick3OF
222Gavin Stone3SP
223Jeremy Pena2SS
224Brandon Lowe22B
225Josh Bell21B-DH
226Kerry Carpenter2DH-OF
227James Outman2OF
228J.D. Martinez2DH
229Hunter Brown2SP
230Tommy Edman22B-OF-SS
231Ranger Suarez2SP
232Ryan McMahon22B-3B
233Chas McCormick2OF
234Jeimer Candelario21B-3B
235Luis Severino2SP
236Kyle Harrison2SP
237Kirby Yates2RP
238Andrew Vaughn21B
239Ivan Herrera2C
240Carlos Estevez2RP
241Ryan Mountcastle21B-DH
242Francisco Alvarez2C
243Jose Alvarado2RP
244Jack Suwinski2OF
245Luis Campusano2C
246Edouard Julien22B-DH
247Jackson Holliday22B-SS
248Marcus Stroman2SP
249MJ Melendez2OF
250Brandon Drury21B-2B
251Royce Lewis23B
252Triston McKenzie2SP
253Travis d'Arnaud2C
254Lars Nootbaar2OF
255Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
256Kenta Maeda2SP
257Casey Mize2SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Ronald Acuna51OF
2Julio Rodriguez45OF
3Bobby Witt41SS
4Mookie Betts392B-OF-SS
5Fernando Tatis38OF
6Kyle Tucker37OF
7Corbin Carroll35OF
8Freddie Freeman341B
9Juan Soto34OF
10Shohei Ohtani34DH-SP
11Trea Turner33SS
12Jose Ramirez333B-DH
13Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
14Aaron Judge33DH-OF
15Elly De La Cruz333B-SS
16Matt Olson301B
17Corbin Burnes30SP
18Bryce Harper291B-DH
19Pete Alonso291B
20Francisco Lindor28SS
21Marcus Semien282B
22Austin Riley273B
23Gunnar Henderson263B-SS
24Zack Wheeler26SP
25C.J. Abrams26SS
26Corey Seager25SS
27Jose Altuve252B
28Luis Castillo25SP
29Rafael Devers253B
30Kevin Gausman24SP
31Pablo Lopez24SP
32Tarik Skubal24SP
33Mike Trout24OF
34Bo Bichette23SS
35Zac Gallen23SP
36Michael Harris22OF
37Randy Arozarena22OF
38Adolis Garcia22OF
39Yoshinobu Yamamoto22SP
40Ozzie Albies222B
41Tyler Glasnow21SP
42Logan Webb21SP
43George Kirby21SP
44Logan Gilbert21SP
45Vladimir Guerrero201B-DH
46Aaron Nola20SP
47Kyle Schwarber20DH-OF
48Edwin Diaz20RP
49Josh Hader20RP
50Zach Eflin18SP
51Adley Rutschman18C-DH
52Cole Ragans18RP-SP
53Emmanuel Clase18RP
54William Contreras18C-DH
55Manny Machado183B-DH
56Freddy Peralta18SP
57Camilo Doval17RP
58Grayson Rodriguez17SP
59J.T. Realmuto17C
60Christian Walker171B
61Max Fried17SP
62Will Smith17C
63Oneil Cruz16SS
64Josh Naylor161B-DH
65Raisel Iglesias16RP
66Ketel Marte162B-DH
67Riley Greene16DH-OF
68Bryan Reynolds16OF
69Alex Bregman153B
70Dylan Cease15SP
71Yainer Diaz15C-DH
72Yandy Diaz151B
73Andres Munoz15RP
74Nolan Jones15OF
75Jazz Chisholm15OF
76Framber Valdez15SP
77Jesus Luzardo14SP
78Joe Musgrove14SP
79Dansby Swanson14SS
80Nolan Arenado143B
81Gleyber Torres142B
82Cody Bellinger141B-OF
83Paul Goldschmidt141B-DH
84Christian Yelich14DH-OF
85Joshua Lowe14DH-OF
86Alexis Diaz13RP
87Pete Fairbanks13RP
88Spencer Steer131B-3B-OF
89Teoscar Hernandez13DH-OF
90Evan Carter13OF
91Wyatt Langford13DH-OF
92Jackson Chourio13OF
93Jarren Duran13OF
94Ryan Helsley13RP
95Chris Sale13SP
96Nico Hoerner132B-SS
97Jared Jones12SP
98Evan Phillips12RP
99George Springer12DH-OF
100Clay Holmes12RP
101Seiya Suzuki12OF
102Nick Castellanos12OF
103Sonny Gray12SP
104Marcell Ozuna12DH
105Kenley Jansen12RP
106Vinnie Pasquantino121B
107Ian Happ12OF
108Willson Contreras12C-DH
109Cal Raleigh12C
110Joe Ryan12SP
111Chris Bassitt12SP
112David Bednar12RP
113Anthony Volpe12SS
114Tanner Bibee11SP
115Bailey Ober11SP
116Tyler O'Neill11OF
117Ha-seong Kim112B-3B-SS
118Justin Steele11SP
119Blake Snell11SP
120Jordan Romano11RP
121Luis Robert10OF
122Christian Encarnacion-Strand101B-DH
123Bobby Miller10SP
124Xander Bogaerts102B-SS
125Andres Gimenez102B
126Justin Verlander9SP
127Walker Buehler9SP
128Jorge Soler9DH-OF
129Anthony Santander9DH-OF
130Shota Imanaga9SP
131Willy Adames9SS
132Logan O'Hoppe9C
133Salvador Perez91B-C-DH
134Rhys Hoskins91B-DH
135Cedric Mullins8OF
136Max Muncy83B
137Spencer Torkelson81B
138Michael Busch81B-3B
139Gabriel Moreno7C
140Craig Kimbrel7RP
141Mason Miller7SP
142Brandon Nimmo7OF
143Garrett Crochet7RP-SP
144Luis Arraez71B-2B
145Steven Kwan7OF
146Kodai Senga7SP
147Colton Cowser7OF
148Christopher Morel73B-DH-OF
149Gerrit Cole7SP
150Zack Gelof72B
151Tanner Scott7RP
152Jose Berrios7SP
153Thairo Estrada72B-SS
154Jordan Westburg72B-3B
155Max Scherzer7SP
156Carlos Rodon7SP
157Jordan Montgomery7SP
158Daulton Varsho7OF
159Nolan Gorman72B-DH
160Mitch Keller7SP
161Merrill Kelly7SP
162Isaac Paredes71B-3B
163Starling Marte7DH-OF
164Ke'Bryan Hayes73B
165Alec Bohm71B-3B
166Aaron Civale6SP
167Cristian Javier6SP
168Keibert Ruiz6C
169Eloy Jimenez6DH
170Bryson Stott62B
171Jonah Heim6C
172Lane Thomas6OF
173Bo Naylor6C
174Bryce Miller6SP
175MacKenzie Gore6SP
176Byron Buxton6DH-OF
177Masataka Yoshida6DH-OF
178Jhoan Duran5RP
179Brice Turang52B-SS
180Jonathan India52B-DH
181Taylor Ward5OF
182Jake Burger51B-3B-DH
183Reid Detmers5SP
184Jason Foley5RP
185Yusei Kikuchi5SP
186Nick Lodolo5SP
187Hunter Greene5SP
188Michael Kopech5RP-SP
189Mitch Garver4C-DH
190Kerry Carpenter4DH-OF
191Henry Davis4C-OF
192James McArthur4RP
193Esteury Ruiz4OF
194Jackson Merrill4OF-SS
195Jack Flaherty4SP
196Tanner Houck4SP
197Joel Payamps4RP
198Carlos Correa3SS
199Kutter Crawford3SP
200Jung-Hoo Lee3OF
201Triston Casas31B
202Cristopher Sanchez3SP
203James Outman3OF
204Robert Suarez3RP
205Yu Darvish3SP
206Nathan Eovaldi3SP
207J.D. Martinez3DH
208Paul Sewald3RP
209Kirby Yates3RP
210Michael King3RP-SP
211Abner Uribe3RP
212Justin Turner31B-DH
213Nick Pivetta3RP-SP
214Nestor Cortes3SP
215Adbert Alzolay3RP
216Lars Nootbaar3OF
217Chas McCormick3OF
218Maikel Garcia33B
219Ryan Pepiot3RP-SP
220Tommy Edman32B-OF-SS
221Carlos Estevez3RP
222Ezequiel Tovar2SS
223Ryan Mountcastle21B-DH
224Luis Campusano2C
225Brandon Drury21B-2B
226Edward Cabrera2SP
227Jeimer Candelario21B-3B
228Colt Keith22B-3B
229Matt Chapman23B
230Ryan McMahon22B-3B
231Anthony Rizzo21B
232Nate Lowe21B
233Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
234Kyle Bradish2SP
235Gavin Stone2SP
236Jordan Hicks2RP-SP
237Brandon Pfaadt2SP
238Andrew Vaughn21B
239Jose Alvarado2RP
240Luis Garcia22B
241Kyle Finnegan2RP
242Charlie Morton2SP
243Hunter Brown2SP
244Braxton Garrett2SP
245Royce Lewis23B
246Ranger Suarez2SP
247Jeremy Pena2SS
248Tyler Stephenson2C-DH
249Luis Severino2SP
250Jorge Polanco22B
251Max Kepler2OF
252Kevin Ginkel2RP
253Josh Bell21B-DH
254Luis Rengifo22B-3B-OF-SS
255Josh Jung23B
256MJ Melendez2OF