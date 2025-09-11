If Jakob Marsee and Ian Seymour have taught us anything this year, it's that data-driven scouting reports still miss the mark sometimes. They're less susceptible to bias than the old-school scouting reports that were skewered in Moneyball, but they overlook what may be the most important data point of all.

I'm talking about top-line production. If a player has figured out how to produce in the minors, then his chances of doing so in the majors are greater. It's not a foolproof approach to prospecting, of course -- no such approach exists -- but it will highlight some possible gems that the trendier evaluation methods have missed. And wasn't that one of the main lessons of Moneyball? We're no longer looking for Fabio, but looking for FabiOS isn't much better. How about just guys who produce?

That's something these 16 prospects have in common. It's not the only reason I like them, but when there's so much emphasis on exit velocities, chase rates, and other data points that can signal production without speaking directly to it, it's a good place to start. You might even say it's the new market inefficiency.

Of course, the point at which a prospect goes from under-the-radar to well-known is a matter of debate, and your mileage may vary depending on how current you remain on the subject. By my estimation, these six were too widely known to feature in this article, but I'll still list them off real quick in case they happen to be available in your Dynasty league:

Now then, for the featured 16 ...

Ty Johnson, SP, Rays

AA: 7-5, 2.52 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 107 1/3 IP, 37 BB, 142 K

Johnson spent little time with the Rays last year after coming over from the Cubs in the Isaac Paredes trade, but the gains were so immediate that he nearly made this list then. Now, with a full season to back it up, he's the headliner, his premier extension from a low right-handed slot giving him the sort of swinging-strike rate (18 percent) that would lead all major league starters.

AA/AAA: .285 BA (449 AB), 21 HR, 21 SB, .820 OPS, 37 BB, 113 K

Corner men who bat right-handed are a dime a dozen, meaning outlier hitting traits are needed for a player in that mold to amount to much. The move up to Triple-A, where Statcast data is collected, has shown Alderman to have such traits. He's not only homered six times in his 10 games there but has also impacted a ball 114.4 mph already, which is big-time power.

A+/AA: 10-7, 2.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 140 IP, 54 BB, 166 K

Rodriguez-Cruz has been gaining attention in Yankees circles, which are big circles indeed, but his roster rate on CBS would suggest that Dynasty leaguers aren't yet clued into a pitcher who's on pace to overtake Jonah Tong for the minor league strikeout lead. Rodriguez-Cruz has a full arsenal that allows him to work deep into games and excel against both lefties and righties, and his high arm slot gives him a high ground ball rate to go with all the strikeouts.

Johnny King, SP, Blue Jays

Rookie/A-: 1-3, 2.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 61 2/3 IP, 37 BB, 105 K

No minor leaguer with as many innings as King has a K/9 rate as good as his 15.3, which of course speaks the world of his upside. He puts everything he has into his pitches (see below), which sends his walk rate out of control, but he wouldn't be the first bat-missing lefty to rein it in as he moves up the ladder. As a recently turned 19-year-old, he has some time.

Jonathon Long, 1B, Cubs

AAA: .311 BA (486 AB), 20 HR, .902 OPS, 76 BB, 110 K

Right-handed-hitting first basemen often have to wait until their mid-20s to get an honest look, but Long has at least put himself in consideration, whether for the Cubs or some other team. While he has the strength to send the ball over the fence with regularity, his ability to work the count and shoot the ball to the opposite field should give him a nice batting average base as well.

A+/AA: .280 BA (410 AB), 17 HR, 53 SB, .851 OPS, 57 BB, 103 K

An exorbitant strikeout rate kept Baez out of the prospect discussion in the lower minors, but a more upright stance seemed to solve the issue, judging by his 21 percent rate at both minor league stops this year. Now resembling a right-handed Cody Bellinger at the plate -- and with the pull-air tendencies to match -- Baez has deposited balls into the left field stands with regularity and is an enthusiastic enough base stealer to carry those contributions with him to the majors.

AA/AAA: .279 BA (358 AB), 19 HR, 18 SB, .916 OPS, 52 BB, 146 K

Cole has been one of the biggest gainers in exit velocity this year, according to Baseball America, which has invited comparison to Yankees slugger Spencer Jones -- and not always in the most flattering way. Like Jones, Cole's strikeout rate hovers around 35 percent. Passivity seems more to blame than swinging through hittable pitches, judging by his high zone-contact rate and low chase rate at Triple-A. It gives me some hope that a tweak in approach will allow Cole to make good on his considerable tools.

Esmerlyn Valdez, OF, Pirates

A+/AA: .291 BA (450 AB), 26 HR, .907 OPS, 55 BB, 127 K

Normally, a .291/.378/.529 slash line would attract plenty of attention, but Valdez's breakthrough season continues to fly under the radar, presumably for the usual reason: a poor defensive profile. His extreme pull tendencies ensure he'll never be cheated out of home runs, and if he can maintain an above-average walk rate, that may be enough to earn him consistent playing time at the highest level.

TJ Nichols, SP, Rays

A+/AA: 13-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 128 2/3 IP, 27 BB, 152 K

Nichols has embraced the Rays' philosophy of aiming for the heart of the plate, and it's turned him into one of the minors' top strike-throwers without compromising his ability to miss bats. With a fastball that brushes 99 mph and a slider that's more than capable of finishing off hitters, he thrives when he's ahead in the count and has played the part of a workhorse down the stretch, going six innings or more in six of his last eight starts for a 1.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 10.1 K/9.

A+/AA: 6-4, 2.30 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 101 2/3 IP, 28 BB, 119 K

Davalillo has actually put up numbers like this two years in a row now, but he doesn't earn particularly high marks as a prospect because he succeeds more on pitchability than pure stuff. By that, I mean he's mastered the finer points of command, sequencing, and even adding a little flourish to his delivery to disrupt a hitter's timing.

AA: .256 BA (481 AB), 25 HR, 29 SB, .848 OPS, 70 BB, 153 K

Power has been the selling point for Rosario since the Twins drafted him in 2020, but the swing-and-miss had been a deal-breaker until this year and particularly since the start of May, during which time he's struck out at a 24.2 percent rate. Add a newfound interest in base-stealing, and suddenly, there's a lot to like here for Fantasy.

Rookie/A+/AA: .262 BA (313 AB), 20 HR, 17 SB, .890 OPS, 47 BB, 80 K

Acquired from the Yankees in the Jake Bird deal, Riggio stands only 5-feet-9 but is calibrated for home runs, consistently putting up high fly ball and pull rates during his three years in the minors. Because he bats left-handed, Yankee Stadium might have been the best destination for him, but Coors Field should also make for a nice boost. His flair for the dramatic is sure to make him a fan favorite.

Rafael Flores, C, Pirates

AA/AAA: .281 BA (494 AB), 22 HR, .832 OPS, 54 BB, 142 K

Another asset that the Yankees moved to upgrade their bullpen at the deadline (this time for David Bednar), Flores finds himself in an organization with no long-term plan at catcher, thanks to Henry Davis debacle, and is already producing in a way that makes him the heir apparent. He misses too many hittable pitches, but he doesn't chase bad ones and delivers the sort of exit velocities in the lower minors that hint of middle-of-the-order power.

A+/AA: .263 BA (445 AB), 18 HR, 42 SB, .860 OPS, 81 BB, 152 K

Roccaforte has some contact issues that he may never overcome, but his power breakthrough this year makes them a little more tolerable. He's a true center fielder with the speed to match and has always had a knack for getting on base, for all the at-bats he gives away. Since July 1, he's batting .326 (71 for 218) with 10 homers, 12 steals, and a .995 OPS.

Nate Furman, 2B, Giants

Rookie/A-/A+/AA: .364 BA (107 AB), 7 HR, 3 SB, 1.100 OPS, 23 BB, 16 K

After missing the first four months with a shoulder strain, Furman has come back with an overhauled swing, intent on inflicting damage. And damage he has done, riding an exaggerated leg kick to as much power as his little 5-foot-8 frame can muster. He was already a scrappy player with good contact and on-base skills, but the added pop could make him a candidate to start one day.

Brycen Mautz, SP, Cardinals

AA: 7-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 109 2/3 IP, 32 BB, 127 K

Mautz features an almost completely sidearm delivery and filthy slider that renders fellow left-handers useless against him. He'll need another weapon to keep right-handers in check and remain on a starter's trajectory, but what he already has to offer has been plenty good enough for Double-A and particularly his last six starts, in which he has a 2.59 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 10.9 K/9.