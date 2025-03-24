Brett Baty 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #7 • Age: 25 Spring stats AVG .347 HR 3 OPS 1.133 AB 49 BB 8 K 5 The one-time top prospect has looked so good after working with an independent hitting coach in the offseason that the Mets have resolved to play him out of position to get his bat in the lineup. Brett Baty will man second base at least until Jeff McNeil (oblique) is ready to return.

Hayden Birdsong SP SF San Francisco • #60 • Age: 23 INN 12 H 6 ER 1 BB 0 K 18 Provided that the blister he suffered Sunday doesn't sideline him for the start of the season, Hayden Birdsong is expected to slot into the Giants rotation after issuing no walks for his entire Cactus League run. It was a stark turnaround from his rookie season and allowed his stuff to play up spectacularly.

Richard Fitts RP BOS Boston • Age: 25 ERA 2.45 WHIP 1.30 INN 14.2 BB 6 K 14 Richard Fitts became an obvious choice to fill one of the openings in the Red Sox rotation when he showed up throwing 2 mph harder, a product of offseason strength training. Between that and and expanded arsenal, his upside has gone up a notch.

Max Kepler RF PHI Philadelphia • #17 • Age: 32 AVG .359 HR 3 OPS 1.131 AB 39 BB 10 K 9 After playing last season with patellar tendinitis and a detached core muscle, Max Kepler has been a true standout. He worked with hitting coach Kevin Long to shorten his swing and make better use of his lower half and has gone on to deliver premium exit velocities with a high walk rate.

Austin Hays LF CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 29 AVG .310 HR 3 3B 2 2B 3 OPS 1.060 AB 42 A kidney infection in the second half last year prevented Austin Hays from making the most of his escape from Camden Yards and its unscalable left field fence, but now he'll be playing in the most inviting home run venue of all. His performance this spring has positioned him to bat cleanup for the Reds.

Jackson Holliday 2B BAL Baltimore • #7 • Age: 21 AVG .333 HR 1 SB 5 OPS .865 AB 48 K 11 A bloated strikeout rate last spring was the first sign of trouble for Jackson Holliday in what turned out to be a failed rookie season, but his 20.4 percent rate this spring suggests real growth has a hitter. He's also made good on his vow to steal more bases.

Clay Holmes SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #35 • Age: 31 ERA 0.93 WHIP 0.78 INN 19.1 BB 8 K 23 Clay Holmes' ground-ball profile already figured to play better in a starting role than as a closer, but the addition of a changeup to counteract left-handed hitters has opened a new world of possibilities, emerging as a major-swing-and-miss offering.

Grant Holmes SP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 29 ERA 1.76 WHIP 1.04 INN 15.1 BB 7 K 12 Though Grant Holmes showed promise in a handful of starts last year, prompting Alex Anthopoulos to say that he couldn't land anyone this offseason who would be an improvement over the right-hander, this spring has served as proof of concept. The departure of Ian Anderson also gives Holmes more job security by eliminating the other rotation candidate who's out of minor-league options.

Rhys Hoskins 1B MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 32 AVG .268 HR 6 OPS 1.095 AB 41 BB 8 K 12 We had mostly written off Rhys Hoskins as a Fantasy asset after a rough first season in Milwaukee that ended with him in a part-time role, but this spring has served to remind us of the hitter he was prior to ACL surgery in 2023. Turns out he may not have been fully recovered from the procedure last year, and his comments this spring lend credence to that idea.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 27 ERA 2.45 WHIP 1.02 INN 14.2 BB 5 K 16 The theory heading into spring training was that a blister on his middle finger wrecked Nick Lodolo's curveball midway through last season and ultimately led to the finger sprain that shut him down early. His last two spring starts especially have shown that the curveball is back in top form, renewing his breakout appeal.

Robbie Ray SP SF San Francisco • #38 • Age: 33 ERA 1.26 WHIP 0.49 INN 14.1 BB 0 K 19 Robbie Ray showed improved velocity after returning from Tommy John surgery last season, and it's carried over to this spring, seeing him throw the ball as hard as he did during his 2021 Cy Young campaign. The bigger triumph, though, is the development of a new changeup learned from fellow left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Ben Rice C NYY N.Y. Yankees • #93 • Age: 26 AVG .259 HR 5 OPS .880 AB 58 BB 6 K 16 Giancarlo Stanton's balky elbows left the Yankees with an opening at DH, and Ben Rice has positioned himself to fill it, at least against right-handers, with an impressive power display. The underlying data from his time in the majors last year paints a much more favorable picture than the top-line production, and his minor-league track record is truly something to behold.

Alan Roden OF TOR Toronto • #83 • Age: 25 AVG .407 HR 2 OPS 1.245 AB 27 BB 6 K 4 The Blue Jays were hyping up Alan Roden at the start of spring training, and he followed through with a performance that put his superlative plate discipline on display, making him the obvious choice to fill in for an injured Daulton Varsho to open the year. Roden already excels at pulling the ball in the air, which should help to maximize his power output.

Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI Philadelphia • #61 • Age: 28 ERA 1.62 WHIP 0.84 INN 16.2 BB 2 K 19 Christopher Sanchez experimented with higher velocities early last season but ultimately had to dial it back because it compromised his command. The velocity bump this spring looks more sustainable and has him generating swinging strikes at an elite 17 percent rate, putting him potentially on an ace trajectory.

Victor Scott II OF STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 24 AVG .349 HR 4 SB 5 AB 43 BB 8 K 9 Victor Scott has forced his way into the Cardinals' center field plans for a second straight spring, but his improved power output gives him a better chance of sticking this time around. Ultimately, he just needs to hit enough to maximize his 80-grade speed, which resulted in 94 stolen bases in the minors two years ago.

Cam Smith 3B HOU Houston • Age: 22 AVG .342 HR 4 OPS 1.130 AB 38 BB 5 K 11 Drafted 14th overall just last year, Cam Smith was thought to be the forward-looking piece that the Astros acquired in the Kyle Tucker deal, but he's proven to be such a natural at the plate that they abruptly decided to audition him for an outfield opening ... which he seems to have secured.

Spencer Torkelson 1B DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 25 AVG .326 HR 4 OPS .989 AB 46 BB 4 K 11 The Tigers themselves wrote off Spencer Torkelson this offseason, anointing Colt Keith as their first baseman instead, but the former No. 1 overall pick's efforts to be more athletic and less robotic at the plate appear to have paid off. His productive spring has at least positioned him to be the Tigers DH while also getting looks in right field.

Austin Wells C NYY N.Y. Yankees • #28 • Age: 25 AVG .372 HR 6 OPS 1.263 AB 43 BB 3 K 10 Austin Wells' bat speed is reportedly up 3 mph this spring, and it's led to the sort of power output that you love to see from a left-handed hitter scheduled to play half his games at Yankee Stadium. If that's not enough of a perk for a catcher, Wells has also emerged as the favorite to bat leadoff against right-handed pitchers.

Gavin Williams SP CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 25 ERA 2.92 WHIP 0.97 INN 12.1 BB 4 K 21 Gavin Williams has regained the induced vertical break on his fastball after falling into some bad mechanical habits last year and at one point had back-to-back starts with double-digit swinging strikes on that pitch alone -- just obscene numbers. He may be the biggest spring riser of all, not to mention a dark horse Cy Young candidate.