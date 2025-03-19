david-bednar-getty-images.jpg

Well, we're practically there, the biggest draft weekend of the year.

And I'm sorry to say that a number of closer roles are still up in the air.

Others are crystal clear, of course, but if you're not fully plugged in, it can be difficult to keep up. To that end, I've put together this handy guide breaking down every closer situation around the league. For each team, I've listed the pecking order, my confidence level in the top guy, and the likelihood of a closer committee developing. I've also listed which relievers are rosterable in the typical Fantasy league, though since "typical" can be difficult to define, your mileage may vary with that.

The pecking order matters beyond just the top guy because of the increasing prevalence of holds as a category. The relievers listed second and third in each bullpen would be natural targets for those.

Arizona Diamondbacks
Pecking order
Justin Martinez ARI RP
A.J. Puk ARI RP
Kevin Ginkel ARI RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk
Either Martinez or Puk could excel in the role, and the Diamondbacks genuinely seem torn between the two, even floating the possibility of them sharing it. Martinez likely has the advantage because of his incumbency and right-handedness.

Athletics
Pecking order
Mason Miller ATH SP
Jose Leclerc ATH RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

Atlanta Braves
Pecking order
Raisel Iglesias ATL RP
Craig Kimbrel BAL RP
Dylan Lee ATL RP
Pierce Johnson ATL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias

Baltimore Orioles
Pecking order
Felix Bautista BAL RP
Seranthony Dominguez BAL RP
Yennier Cano BAL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Felix Bautista
Confidence in Bautista would be high except for the fact that he's coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Boston Red Sox
Pecking order
Aroldis Chapman BOS RP
Liam Hendriks BOS RP
Justin Slaten BOS RP
Garrett Whitlock BOS RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Aroldis Chapman
Chapman isn't a clear front-runner, but with no one stepping up and claiming the role this spring, his experience likely gives him the edge.

Chicago Cubs
Pecking order
Ryan Pressly CHC RP
Porter Hodge CHC SP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Ryan Pressly, Porter Hodge
The prevailing assumption is that Pressly wouldn't have waived his no-trade clause if the Cubs hadn't offered him the closer role, but Pressly himself has described it as a competition between him and Hodge, who was excellent as a fill-in closer down the stretch last year.

Chicago White Sox
Pecking order
Mike Clevinger CHW SP
Justin Anderson CHW RP
Fraser Ellard CHW RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Mike Clevinger

Cincinnati Reds
Pecking order
Alexis Diaz CIN RP
Taylor Rogers CIN RP
Tony Santillan CIN RP
Scott Barlow CIN RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz
Diaz, who was likely on thin ice to begin with, has been trying new manager Terry Francona's patience with his inability to throw strikes this spring, opening the door to a change.

Cleveland Guardians
Pecking order
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
Cade Smith CLE RP
Hunter Gaddis CLE SP
Paul Sewald CLE RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith

Colorado Rockies
Pecking order
Tyler Kinley COL RP
Seth Halvorsen COL RP
Victor Vodnik COL RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Tyler Kinley

Detroit Tigers
Pecking order
Jason Foley DET RP
Tyler Holton DET RP
Tommy Kahnle DET RP
Will Vest DET RP
Beau Brieske DET RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Jason Foley, Tyler Holton

Houston Astros
Pecking order
Josh Hader HOU RP
Bryan Abreu HOU RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu

Kansas City Royals
Pecking order
Lucas Erceg KC RP
Carlos Estevez KC RP
Hunter Harvey KC RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Lucas Erceg, Carlos Estevez
Estevez would be the likely front-runner if he wasn't delayed for most of spring training by back tightness. Either he or Erceg would be a solid choice if one could claim the job outright, with Erceg potentially being high-end.

Los Angeles Angels
Pecking order
Kenley Jansen LAA RP
Ben Joyce LAA RP
Ryan Zeferjahn LAA SP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Los Angeles Dodgers
Pecking order
Tanner Scott LAD RP
Kirby Yates LAD RP
Blake Treinen LAD RP
Michael Kopech LAD SP
Evan Phillips LAD RP
Alex Vesia LAD RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates
The confidence level is medium both because the Dodgers have so many closer-caliber relievers and because manager Dave Roberts is known for his itchy trigger finger.

Miami Marlins
Pecking order
Calvin Faucher MIA RP
Jesus Tinoco MIA RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Calvin Faucher, Jesus Tinoco

Milwaukee Brewers
Pecking order
Trevor Megill MIL RP
Craig Yoho MIL RP
Joel Payamps MIL RP
Jared Koenig MIL SP
Bryan Hudson MIL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Trevor Megill

Minnesota Twins
Pecking order
Jhoan Duran MIN RP
Griffin Jax MIN RP
Cole Sands MIN RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax
Duran has a lot of name value, but Jax had the far better numbers last year. Also, manager Rocco Baldelli has been known to play the leverage game.

New York Mets
Pecking order
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
A.J. Minter NYM RP
Reed Garrett NYM RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Edwin DIaz

New York Yankees
Pecking order
Devin Williams NYY RP
Luke Weaver NYY SP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

Philadelphia Phillies
Pecking order
Jordan Romano PHI RP
Orion Kerkering PHI RP
Jose Alvarado PHI RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pecking order
David Bednar PIT RP
Dennis Santana PIT RP
Colin Holderman PIT RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar
Bednar struggled last year and has been knocked around this spring. Manager Derek Shelton has been hesitant to anoint him, but what other choice does he have?

San Diego Padres
Pecking order
Robert Suarez SD RP
Jason Adam SD RP
Jeremiah Estrada SD RP
Yuki Matsui SD RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Jason Adam

San Francisco Giants
Pecking order
Ryan Walker SF RP
Camilo Doval SF RP
Tyler Rogers SF RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Walker

Seattle Mariners
Pecking order
Andres Munoz SEA RP
Collin Snider SEA RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz

St. Louis Cardinals
Pecking order
Ryan Helsley STL RP
JoJo Romero STL RP
Phil Maton NYM RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Tampa Bay Rays
Pecking order
Pete Fairbanks TB RP
Edwin Uceta TB RP
Manuel Rodriguez TB RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks, Edwin Uceta

Texas Rangers
Pecking order
Chris Martin TEX RP
Robert Garcia TEX RP
Marc Church TEX RP
Emiliano Teodo TEX SP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Chris Martin
Manager Bruce Bochy has floated a bunch of obscure closer candidates this spring but has mostly refrained from stating the obvious, which would be Martin. Suspicious indeed.

Toronto Blue Jays
Pecking order
Jeff Hoffman TOR RP
Chad Green TOR RP
Yimi Garcia TOR RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jeff Hoffman

Washington Nationals
Pecking order
Kyle Finnegan WAS RP
Jorge Lopez WAS RP
Jose Ferrer WAS RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan