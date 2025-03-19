Well, we're practically there, the biggest draft weekend of the year.
And I'm sorry to say that a number of closer roles are still up in the air.
Others are crystal clear, of course, but if you're not fully plugged in, it can be difficult to keep up. To that end, I've put together this handy guide breaking down every closer situation around the league. For each team, I've listed the pecking order, my confidence level in the top guy, and the likelihood of a closer committee developing. I've also listed which relievers are rosterable in the typical Fantasy league, though since "typical" can be difficult to define, your mileage may vary with that.
The pecking order matters beyond just the top guy because of the increasing prevalence of holds as a category. The relievers listed second and third in each bullpen would be natural targets for those.
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk
Either Martinez or Puk could excel in the role, and the Diamondbacks genuinely seem torn between the two, even floating the possibility of them sharing it. Martinez likely has the advantage because of his incumbency and right-handedness.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Mason Miller
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Felix Bautista
Confidence in Bautista would be high except for the fact that he's coming back from Tommy John surgery.
|Pecking order
Aroldis Chapman BOS RP
Liam Hendriks BOS RP
Justin Slaten BOS RP
Garrett Whitlock BOS RP
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Aroldis Chapman
Chapman isn't a clear front-runner, but with no one stepping up and claiming the role this spring, his experience likely gives him the edge.
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Ryan Pressly, Porter Hodge
The prevailing assumption is that Pressly wouldn't have waived his no-trade clause if the Cubs hadn't offered him the closer role, but Pressly himself has described it as a competition between him and Hodge, who was excellent as a fill-in closer down the stretch last year.
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Mike Clevinger
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz
Diaz, who was likely on thin ice to begin with, has been trying new manager Terry Francona's patience with his inability to throw strikes this spring, opening the door to a change.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Tyler Kinley
|Pecking order
Jason Foley DET RP
Tyler Holton DET RP
Tommy Kahnle DET RP
Will Vest DET RP
Beau Brieske DET RP
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Jason Foley, Tyler Holton
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Lucas Erceg, Carlos Estevez
Estevez would be the likely front-runner if he wasn't delayed for most of spring training by back tightness. Either he or Erceg would be a solid choice if one could claim the job outright, with Erceg potentially being high-end.
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen
|Pecking order
Tanner Scott LAD RP
Kirby Yates LAD RP
Blake Treinen LAD RP
Michael Kopech LAD SP
Evan Phillips LAD RP
Alex Vesia LAD RP
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates
The confidence level is medium both because the Dodgers have so many closer-caliber relievers and because manager Dave Roberts is known for his itchy trigger finger.
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Calvin Faucher, Jesus Tinoco
|Pecking order
Trevor Megill MIL RP
Joel Payamps MIL RP
Jared Koenig MIL SP
Bryan Hudson MIL RP
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Trevor Megill
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax
Duran has a lot of name value, but Jax had the far better numbers last year. Also, manager Rocco Baldelli has been known to play the leverage game.
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Edwin DIaz
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar
Bednar struggled last year and has been knocked around this spring. Manager Derek Shelton has been hesitant to anoint him, but what other choice does he have?
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Jason Adam
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Walker
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks, Edwin Uceta
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Chris Martin
Manager Bruce Bochy has floated a bunch of obscure closer candidates this spring but has mostly refrained from stating the obvious, which would be Martin. Suspicious indeed.
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jeff Hoffman
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan