Well, we're practically there, the biggest draft weekend of the year.

And I'm sorry to say that a number of closer roles are still up in the air.

Others are crystal clear, of course, but if you're not fully plugged in, it can be difficult to keep up. To that end, I've put together this handy guide breaking down every closer situation around the league. For each team, I've listed the pecking order, my confidence level in the top guy, and the likelihood of a closer committee developing. I've also listed which relievers are rosterable in the typical Fantasy league, though since "typical" can be difficult to define, your mileage may vary with that.

The pecking order matters beyond just the top guy because of the increasing prevalence of holds as a category. The relievers listed second and third in each bullpen would be natural targets for those.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk

Either Martinez or Puk could excel in the role, and the Diamondbacks genuinely seem torn between the two, even floating the possibility of them sharing it. Martinez likely has the advantage because of his incumbency and right-handedness.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Mason Miller

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Felix Bautista

Confidence in Bautista would be high except for the fact that he's coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Aroldis Chapman

Chapman isn't a clear front-runner, but with no one stepping up and claiming the role this spring, his experience likely gives him the edge.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Ryan Pressly, Porter Hodge

The prevailing assumption is that Pressly wouldn't have waived his no-trade clause if the Cubs hadn't offered him the closer role, but Pressly himself has described it as a competition between him and Hodge, who was excellent as a fill-in closer down the stretch last year.

Chicago White Sox Pecking order Mike Clevinger CHW SP Justin Anderson CHW RP Fraser Ellard CHW RP

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Mike Clevinger

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz

Diaz, who was likely on thin ice to begin with, has been trying new manager Terry Francona's patience with his inability to throw strikes this spring, opening the door to a change.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Tyler Kinley

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Jason Foley, Tyler Holton

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Lucas Erceg, Carlos Estevez

Estevez would be the likely front-runner if he wasn't delayed for most of spring training by back tightness. Either he or Erceg would be a solid choice if one could claim the job outright, with Erceg potentially being high-end.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates

The confidence level is medium both because the Dodgers have so many closer-caliber relievers and because manager Dave Roberts is known for his itchy trigger finger.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Calvin Faucher, Jesus Tinoco

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Trevor Megill

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax

Duran has a lot of name value, but Jax had the far better numbers last year. Also, manager Rocco Baldelli has been known to play the leverage game.

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Edwin DIaz

New York Yankees Pecking order Devin Williams NYY RP Luke Weaver NYY SP

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? David Bednar

Bednar struggled last year and has been knocked around this spring. Manager Derek Shelton has been hesitant to anoint him, but what other choice does he have?

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Robert Suarez, Jason Adam

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Ryan Walker

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Andres Munoz

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Pete Fairbanks, Edwin Uceta

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Chris Martin

Manager Bruce Bochy has floated a bunch of obscure closer candidates this spring but has mostly refrained from stating the obvious, which would be Martin. Suspicious indeed.

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Jeff Hoffman

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan