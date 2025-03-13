Jacob deGrom SP TEX Texas • #48 • Age: 36 FantasyPros ADP 54.5 Scott's Ranking 61 INN 10.2 H 11 ER 2 BB 1 K 14 I recently moved up Jacob deGrom amid reports of him purposely taking a couple miles per hour off his fastball, bringing its velocity to where it was prior to all the injury troubles. But it doesn't change the fact that he hasn't thrown even 100 innings in a season since 2019, and the way he's drafted now makes no concession for that. Even just the fact that he's a 36-year-old coming back from Tommy John surgery would suggest more caution is warranted, and that's before you account for the way his body has repeatedly failed to hold up to the rigors of pitching.

Willy Adames SS SF San Francisco • #27 • Age: 29 FantasyPros ADP 68.3 Scott's Ranking 84 AVG .251 HR 32 RBI 112 R 93 SB 21 OPS .794 Following a career season, it makes sense that Willy Adames would be drafted earlier than ever before, but the typical Willy Adames season has him going more in the 150 range. This is an especially big move up the rankings, in other words, and to justify it, I need some assurances that his career season was legit. I just don't see it. Everything, from the exit velocity readings to the batted-ball profile to the walk and strikeout rates, was virtually unchanged from previous seasons. I'd be skeptical even if he stayed in Milwaukee, but now he's in San Francisco, playing at a venue that could limit his power further. Give me Bo Bichette instead.

Mark Vientos 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #27 • Age: 25 FantasyPros ADP 86.8 Scott's Ranking 102 AVG .266 HR 27 RBI 71 R 58 OPS .837 AB 413 If there was any skepticism over Mark Vientos' breakout season while it was happening, his five-homer postseason appears to have stamped it out. But if you're wondering about the downside risk, look no further than his strikeout rate, which climbed back to 33 percent from July 1 on. It took an inflated BABIP to keep his batting average respectable during the time. A right-handed hitter who reaches base at a low rate and barely holds his own at third base has little margin for error (see Patrick Wisdom), particularly with Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna, and Ronny Mauricio breathing down his neck.

Junior Caminero 3B TB Tampa Bay • #13 • Age: 21 FantasyPros ADP 94.8 Scott's Ranking 96 AVG .248 HR 6 OPS .724 AB 165 BB 11 K 38 Wait, isn't Junior Caminero's ADP about the same as my ranking for him? Overall, yes, but if you isolate his ADP to just the past week, which is possible on NFBC, he's about the 70th player drafted on average, ahead of Cal Raleigh, Anthony Santander, and Bryce Miller, to name a few. I just think it's presuming too much for a 21-year-old whose limited exposure to the majors hasn't actually amounted to anything. I love the profile and wish I could bet on it, too, but the cost needs to factor in some downside risk. Maybe he's Austin Riley, but sometimes premium exit velocities and a not-bad-at-all strikeout rate turn into ... Jordan Walker.

Ezequiel Tovar SS COL Colorado • #14 • Age: 23 FantasyPros ADP 133.0 Scott's Ranking 161 AVG .269 HR 26 RBI 78 R 83 SB 6 OPS .763 Ezequiel Tovar's 26 home runs last year ranked sixth among shortstops, but ... is there anything else? He's fast enough to steal bases but shows no inclination to run. His poor on-base skills limit his run-scoring potential, and the rest of the Rockies lineup limits his capacity for RBI. Given his 200-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, it's a wonder his batting average was as high as .269. This looks to me like a one-category specialist being misvalued at a position with no shortage of multi-category performers. Shoot, Dansby Swanson could outshine Tovar in everything, home runs included, and he's going 40 picks later.

Anthony Volpe SS NYY N.Y. Yankees • #11 • Age: 23 FantasyPros ADP 137.0 Scott's Ranking 158 AVG .243 HR 12 RBI 60 R 90 SB 28 OPS .657 Two years into his major-league career, we should have a good idea of Anthony Volpe's strengths and weaknesses by now. He's a pretty good base-stealer, has an OK understanding of the strike zone, and ... that's about it. OK, so we also know he can sell out for modest power at the expense of batting average, but the batting average and power aren't much help either way. Seeing as he has yet to turn 24, the book isn't totally written on Volpe, but he'll need wholesale improvements to be more than an also-ran in Fantasy. Better to pop in a round earlier and grab Bo Bichette, or you can just wait for Nico Hoerner or Dansby Swanson later.

Paul Goldschmidt 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #48 • Age: 37 FantasyPros ADP 159.0 Scott's Ranking 197 AVG .245 HR 22 RBI 65 R 70 SB 11 OPS .716 There may be some confirmation bias at play here seeing as I correctly identified Paul Goldschmidt as a bust prior to last season, but the same logic then applies now. He just can't catch up to heat anymore, batting .241 against four-seamers over the past two years compared to .306 previously. Some will point to his improved second half as reason for encouragement, but the more likely explanation there is that decline isn't linear. Goldschmidt's price isn't horrible for what he is now, but further decline can't be ruled out. I'd prefer Isaac Paredes, Michael Toglia, and Ryan Mountcastle straight up.

Shane Baz SP TB Tampa Bay • #11 • Age: 25 FantasyPros ADP 175.3 Scott's Ranking 205 W-L 4-3 ERA 3.06 WHIP 1.06 INN 79.1 BB 27 K 69 Shane Baz's ERA and WHIP in his 14 starts last year would suggest he was as good as new after Tommy John surgery, but I'm not sure he ever got his slider back. He threw it 21 percent of the time as compared to 37 percent in 2022, and it had a 22 percent whiff rate as compared to 44 percent in 2022. That's a stark difference, and it manifested as only 7.8 K/9. A pitcher would need to be off the charts at something else -- control, ground balls, etc. -- to thrive at 7.8 K/9, and I'm not seeing that from Baz. His struggles this spring don't do anything to relieve my concerns.

Ryan Pepiot RP TB Tampa Bay • #44 • Age: 27 FantasyPros ADP 179.0 Scott's Ranking 206 W-L 8-8 ERA 3.60 WHIP 1.15 INN 130 BB 48 K 142 Ryan Pepiot's 45.6 percent fly-ball rate ranked 10th among pitchers with at least 130 innings last year, which isn't always a bad thing. But at the venue, the Rays will call home in 2024, it'll be a disaster. George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the Rays' interim home with Tropicana Field out of commission, has the same dimensions as Yankee Stadium, meaning the same short porch in right field, but with the added catalyst of Florida humidity. It's going to be a launching pad, and it'll be a miracle if Pepiot gets out of there with an ERA below 4.00.

Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI Arizona • #32 • Age: 26 FantasyPros ADP 179.5 Scott's Ranking 283 W-L 11-10 ERA 4.71 WHIP 1.24 INN 181.2 BB 42 K 185 I'll never understand the Brandon Pfaadt hype. You'll probably tell me that his 4.71 ERA last year is misleading because he also had a 3.78 xERA and 3.61 FIP, to which I say ... OK, let's split the difference and give him a 3.70 ERA. Let's say he also continues to strike out about a batter per inning while keeping his WHIP fairly low due to a respectable walk rate. That makes him, what, Jose Berrios? If that's the upside, just give me Berrios, who's going two rounds later on average. If there's upside for Pfaadt beyond that, I don't see it, not with his modest swinging-strike rate, his penchant for hard contact, and his lack of a true put-away pitch.

Kerry Carpenter RF DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 27 FantasyPros ADP 188.5 Scott's Ranking 213 AVG .284 HR 18 OPS .932 AB 264 BB 22 K 75 The percentages for Kerry Carpenter are great. There's no disputing that. Whether they'll add up to useful totals is my concern. The guy almost never plays against left-handers, and while he has set out this spring to prove he can hit them, manager A.J. Hinch sounds unpersuaded. "When I make those moves, maybe I've done a poor job of trying to convince you guys it's about the guy coming off the bench," he said of Carpenter's interest in starting against lefties, "and I think that is going to continue to be the case." It doesn't mean Carpenter can't be useful in that role, but in the same way, Joc Pederson is useful. Pederson goes about 180 picks later.

Yandy Diaz 1B TB Tampa Bay • #2 • Age: 33 FantasyPros ADP 204.8 Scott's Ranking 277 AVG .281 HR 14 RBI 65 R 55 OPS .755 AB 563 I think those drafting Yandy Diaz around pick 200 are hoping for a return to his 2023 form when he hit .330 with 22 home runs, but both of those numbers are career highs by a fairly substantial margin. For Fantasy, he's always been a good enough source of batting average but a difficult fit at first base due to his lack of power. The selling point in real life, meanwhile, is on-base percentage, but that bottomed out last year to a modest .341. With Diaz advancing in years and Jonathan Aranda vying for more at-bats, will a continuation of that .341 on-base percentage be enough to keep Diaz in the lineup every day? I'm guessing not, and even if I'm wrong about that, I'd still prefer the power of a Ryan Mountcastle.

Gleyber Torres 2B DET Detroit • #25 • Age: 28 FantasyPros ADP 207.5 Scott's Ranking 292 AVG .257 HR 15 RBI 63 R 80 SB 4 OPS .709 You may think Gleyber Torres' Fantasy value has been thoroughly suppressed by his disappointing 2024, but I'm here to tell you it hasn't gone far enough. Have you seen what Statcast thinks of his move to Comerica Park? It's about the worst-case scenario for his power production. If he played every game there last year, he'd have hit nine home runs instead of 15, according to Statcast, and if he had played every game there for his entire career, he'd have a total of 104 home runs instead of 138. Drafting him on the same level as Brandon Lowe, one of the premier sluggers at the position, is absolute lunacy to me.